|Sunday Oliseh Leads Fortuna Sittard To First Title In 23 Years by Realsman405(m): 5:15pm
After years in oblivion, the former Super Eagles handler led the Fortuna Sittard Stadion outfit to their first silverware in 23 years.
Sunday Oliseh guided Fortuna Sittard to a comfortable 2-1 win over Ajax Jong in Friday’s Dutch second division encounter.
Djibril Dianessy’s first-half brace was enough to guide Fortuna to their seventh successive league win as Darren Sidoel’s 73rd-minute goal stood as consolation for the visitors.
The victory crowned Fortuna Sittard as winners of the second period in the Eerste Divisie - their first silverware since 1995 after finishing as league leaders at the end of matchday 20.
http://m.goal.com/x/en-ng/news/4110/african-all-stars/2018/01/13/41720262/sunday-oliseh-leads-fortuna-sittard-to-first-title-in-23
|Re: Sunday Oliseh Leads Fortuna Sittard To First Title In 23 Years by Saammiee(m): 5:18pm
Oh
|Re: Sunday Oliseh Leads Fortuna Sittard To First Title In 23 Years by ipobarecriminals: 5:32pm
ok
|Re: Sunday Oliseh Leads Fortuna Sittard To First Title In 23 Years by lordm: 5:51pm
That's great.
|Re: Sunday Oliseh Leads Fortuna Sittard To First Title In 23 Years by stellx(f): 5:57pm
We almost killed his destiny like we have done to so many before him.
Shine on bro.
|Re: Sunday Oliseh Leads Fortuna Sittard To First Title In 23 Years by priiince(m): 6:07pm
Awesome. Nwafo congratulations � !
|Re: Sunday Oliseh Leads Fortuna Sittard To First Title In 23 Years by Kirgyakos(m): 6:19pm
1st nigerian coach 2 win a league title in europe. It is not eazi atol...abeg clap him!
|Re: Sunday Oliseh Leads Fortuna Sittard To First Title In 23 Years by SmellingAnus(m): 6:48pm
Congratulations to him....
|Re: Sunday Oliseh Leads Fortuna Sittard To First Title In 23 Years by Sleekydee(m): 8:14pm
Realsman405:
this is so wrong, that article must HV bin written by an African because we ain't thorough.
here is the current table 4d league.
|Re: Sunday Oliseh Leads Fortuna Sittard To First Title In 23 Years by Waterinj: 8:53pm
|Re: Sunday Oliseh Leads Fortuna Sittard To First Title In 23 Years by Feranchek(m): 8:53pm
Great
|Re: Sunday Oliseh Leads Fortuna Sittard To First Title In 23 Years by ifyan(m): 8:54pm
Hmm
Congratulate bro. You are not just making your club proud and family plus yourself proud but
Nations ( though Bubu ,APC,Zombies wish for the destruction of the zoo )
Black race
Etc.
Congratulations once again.
|Re: Sunday Oliseh Leads Fortuna Sittard To First Title In 23 Years by BruncleZuma: 8:54pm
Lovely
|Re: Sunday Oliseh Leads Fortuna Sittard To First Title In 23 Years by OoshaRe: 8:54pm
Oliseh really tried for this team. He deserves all the plaudits and adulation
|Re: Sunday Oliseh Leads Fortuna Sittard To First Title In 23 Years by lexy2014: 8:54pm
Realsman405:is their league over?
|Re: Sunday Oliseh Leads Fortuna Sittard To First Title In 23 Years by babyfaceafrica: 8:55pm
OK
|Re: Sunday Oliseh Leads Fortuna Sittard To First Title In 23 Years by AdebisiAdeyinka(m): 8:56pm
Congrats.
|Re: Sunday Oliseh Leads Fortuna Sittard To First Title In 23 Years by obi4eze: 8:57pm
Take it easy. They haven't won the title yet. They still have a long way to go.
|Re: Sunday Oliseh Leads Fortuna Sittard To First Title In 23 Years by zolajpower: 8:57pm
Good luck to him
|Re: Sunday Oliseh Leads Fortuna Sittard To First Title In 23 Years by mayowascholar: 8:57pm
good one bro
|Re: Sunday Oliseh Leads Fortuna Sittard To First Title In 23 Years by Adebowhales(m): 8:57pm
What should I say now?
|Re: Sunday Oliseh Leads Fortuna Sittard To First Title In 23 Years by iyke926(m): 8:57pm
The title is kinda misleading. The league is yet to finish..18 more games to go..anything can happen. But so far, he is doing a good job.
|Re: Sunday Oliseh Leads Fortuna Sittard To First Title In 23 Years by grin88(m): 8:57pm
sunday you are too much, this is your dinner
|Re: Sunday Oliseh Leads Fortuna Sittard To First Title In 23 Years by davodyguy: 8:57pm
Have they been promoted to the higher division after the win?
|Re: Sunday Oliseh Leads Fortuna Sittard To First Title In 23 Years by Heywhizzy(m): 8:58pm
nice feet
|Re: Sunday Oliseh Leads Fortuna Sittard To First Title In 23 Years by davodyguy: 8:58pm
lexy2014:
Wondering too. This is just January and not May
|Re: Sunday Oliseh Leads Fortuna Sittard To First Title In 23 Years by obi4eze: 8:58pm
davodyguy:Good question...
|Re: Sunday Oliseh Leads Fortuna Sittard To First Title In 23 Years by Fmartin(m): 9:00pm
i pray he leads them out of relegation
|Re: Sunday Oliseh Leads Fortuna Sittard To First Title In 23 Years by 7Alexander(m): 9:00pm
His team were just top of the table by the end of the year, the season hasn't ended
|Re: Sunday Oliseh Leads Fortuna Sittard To First Title In 23 Years by Felixalex(m): 9:00pm
Which title Na? This got me confused o. There are 20 teams on their table and they have played 20 games, 18 games to go... So which title dem win??
Abi their league get mid-season title? ... Oluseh's tweet suggests sth like that.. "2nd period title"
But still...the second team on the table NEC has played 19 games, if they win their next game they will be above Oliseh's team.... kai, abeg see as I de crack brain to try understand this post, Oliseh's tweet and the league as if Na maths I de solve.
|Re: Sunday Oliseh Leads Fortuna Sittard To First Title In 23 Years by ednut1(m): 9:00pm
Wat kind of fake news be dis
|Re: Sunday Oliseh Leads Fortuna Sittard To First Title In 23 Years by 2Mekus: 9:00pm
Overzealous Reporter! The League is not ended yet and terribly too close to call, yet somebody wants to credit Oliseh with a fictitious triumph.
The table says it all. It could be snatched up by NEC Nijmegen that have a game in hand and yet trailing Oliseh's by a lone point.
