Sunday Oliseh guided Fortuna Sittard to a comfortable 2-1 win over Ajax Jong in Friday’s Dutch second division encounter.



Djibril Dianessy’s first-half brace was enough to guide Fortuna to their seventh successive league win as Darren Sidoel’s 73rd-minute goal stood as consolation for the visitors.



The victory crowned Fortuna Sittard as winners of ‎the second period in the Eerste Divisie - their first silverware since 1995 after finishing as league leaders at the end of matchday 20.





That's great. 3 Likes 1 Share

We almost killed his destiny like we have done to so many before him.



Shine on bro. 32 Likes

Awesome. Nwafo congratulations � ! 2 Likes

1st nigerian coach 2 win a league title in europe. It is not eazi atol...abeg clap him! 74 Likes 3 Shares

Congratulations to him.... 3 Likes

Realsman405:

this is so wrong, that article must HV bin written by an African because we ain't thorough.



this is so wrong, that article must HV bin written by an African because we ain't thorough.

here is the current table 4d league.

Great 4 Likes

Congratulate bro. You are not just making your club proud and family plus yourself proud but



Black race

Congratulations once again.

Oliseh really tried for this team. He deserves all the plaudits and adulation 1 Like

is their league over? is their league over?

Congrats.

Take it easy. They haven't won the title yet. They still have a long way to go. 2 Likes 2 Shares

Good luck to him

good one bro

The title is kinda misleading. The league is yet to finish..18 more games to go..anything can happen. But so far, he is doing a good job. 2 Likes 1 Share

Have they been promoted to the higher division after the win?

lexy2014:

is their league over?

Wondering too. This is just January and not May Wondering too. This is just January and not May

davodyguy:

Have they been promoted to the higher division after the win? Good question... Good question...

i pray he leads them out of relegation

His team were just top of the table by the end of the year, the season hasn't ended





Abi their league get mid-season title? ... Oluseh's tweet suggests sth like that.. "2nd period title"



This got me confused o. There are 20 teams on their table and they have played 20 games, 18 games to go... So which title dem win??

Abi their league get mid-season title? ... Oluseh's tweet suggests sth like that.. "2nd period title"

But still...the second team on the table NEC has played 19 games, if they win their next game they will be above Oliseh's team....kai, abeg see as I de crack brain to try understand this post, Oliseh's tweet and the league as if Na maths I de solve.

Wat kind of fake news be dis