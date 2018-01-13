₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Update: Normalcy Returns To Makurdi. by omenkaLives(m): 5:42pm
This is to burst the party of all those children of hate who think Makurdi is burning and are busy throwing a lavish e-party over a situation that has long been brought under control.
On a road trip and had to pull over somewhere along the way to create this thread.
The first pictures were taken around the BSU and Wurukum axis, the second hot bed of the disturbance.
|Re: Update: Normalcy Returns To Makurdi. by biacan(f): 5:43pm
After running to the east
|Re: Update: Normalcy Returns To Makurdi. by omenkaLives(m): 5:47pm
Seun, Lalasticlala, Mynd44. Please move this to the fp to inform the world neither Makurdi nor anywhere else in Benue state is burning at the moment.
This would surely come as a big disappointment to all enemies of Benue people and Nigeria who desire to see the peace loving and accommodating people of Benue state ruin their lives socially and politically, just as they have done their own region.
Thanks.
|Re: Update: Normalcy Returns To Makurdi. by uncleiykeman: 5:48pm
The Fulani's always attack in the night
|Re: Update: Normalcy Returns To Makurdi. by omenkaLives(m): 5:49pm
biacan:Shame on you and the rest of your bitter kind.
Even if Makurdi burns, which would never happen, how would that bring Late Kanu back to life or help actualise biafra or help make Atichukwu president?
You guys are losers and would always remain losers.
|Re: Update: Normalcy Returns To Makurdi. by omenkaLives(m): 5:50pm
uncleiykeman:That is immaterial at the moment. The point is, AT THE MOMENT, people are going about their normal businesses and no one is killing anyone, to the utter disappointment of all sore losers and jonathanians.
|Re: Update: Normalcy Returns To Makurdi. by sarrki(m): 5:50pm
biacan:
Our criticizing pmb is genuine
Most of you are covered with hatred filled in your heart
|Re: Update: Normalcy Returns To Makurdi. by jesuslovesyou55: 5:51pm
Thank God.
Idiotic pigs of Biafra will not be happy as normalcy return
|Re: Update: Normalcy Returns To Makurdi. by sarrki(m): 5:51pm
omenkaLives:
Cc lalasticlala
Cc myndd44
|Re: Update: Normalcy Returns To Makurdi. by crankey(m): 5:52pm
omenkaLives:
The enemies of Benue state are the herdsmen killing innocent, unarmed civilians and the educated elites how are struggling to be politically correct hence keeping mute on the atrocities of the killer herdsmen........ not concern citizens from other part of the country that choose to speak up for Benue people.
They speak so that we can avoid genocide, displacement and oppression.... Since Nigerians has focused on Benue state and raised their voice against the injustice from the federal government, the IG has been banished to Benue, Fulani herdsman has been reported arrested with firearm in Adamawa state..... and there has been no report of any killing for the past four days.......
So, Omenka those who speak up against the killings are not the enemies of Benue......
|Re: Update: Normalcy Returns To Makurdi. by Evablizin(f): 5:52pm
Good.
|Re: Update: Normalcy Returns To Makurdi. by jesuslovesyou55: 5:54pm
crankey:it is idiotic pigs of Biafra spreading fake news just to tarnish the good work of this government
|Re: Update: Normalcy Returns To Makurdi. by anibirelawal(m): 5:54pm
Thank GOD that things are getting better.
|Re: Update: Normalcy Returns To Makurdi. by kings09(m): 5:55pm
Omenkalives pls go n do thanksgiving on behalf of ur buhari for d souls of ur ppl that he has killed n many more he z going to kill.
|Re: Update: Normalcy Returns To Makurdi. by luvinhubby(m): 5:55pm
Never saw you create any thread condeming herdsmen killing in your state.
|Re: Update: Normalcy Returns To Makurdi. by omenkaLives(m): 5:56pm
crankey:The enemies of Benue are also those who, for their hatred of Buhari and the fact Benue people voted for him, wish they keep being killed by the herdsmen and tend to celebrate and throw lavish e-parties at the sound of any unfortunate news in the state.
|Re: Update: Normalcy Returns To Makurdi. by Stingman: 5:56pm
omenkaLives:
Your loss...as you MUST be forced to continue living with the children of hate in the same unworking country...
|Re: Update: Normalcy Returns To Makurdi. by Stingman: 5:57pm
luvinhubby:
Who born the caliphate slave to be courageous enough to do that...
|Re: Update: Normalcy Returns To Makurdi. by omenkaLives(m): 5:58pm
luvinhubby:Why don't you face your spare parts business?
How many threads did you create to condemn Jonathan for anything?
How many threads did you create to condemn him when he killed several biafrans four years ago, with their bodies washed up to the bank of a river?
What makes you think i owe you anything?
|Re: Update: Normalcy Returns To Makurdi. by kings09(m): 5:59pm
luvinhubby:The guy has sold his soul.
|Re: Update: Normalcy Returns To Makurdi. by A7(m): 6:00pm
Thanks Op for this timely update.
The earlier thread draw even the most nauseating bigots to put on a charade about their love & sympathy for Benue people to revitalize their calumnous campaign against Buhari.
If it were upto them, Benue must be burnt by Herdsmen.
The no substance oppossition they are playing is fading away and this crisis seems to be their current resort to get back at Buhari, the man that relieve Nigeria from their nepotists, larcernoust and inept grip.
The FG is handling this situation with the utmost priority it deserves, we all hope the best resolution is reached to salvage the situation very soon.
RIP to the dead
|Re: Update: Normalcy Returns To Makurdi. by omenkaLives(m): 6:00pm
More. .
Shame on all the wicked devils who were celebrating the death of of humans earlier and wish the crisis persists.
May what you wish the people of Benue state forever be your lot and may you continue to lose politically, amen.
|Re: Update: Normalcy Returns To Makurdi. by AfonjaSlayer(f): 6:01pm
The op will be claiming a hit-guy now after running from benue to head bridge without looking back
We all know that you have already called home before returning to your village capital and you are also watching your back as you drive, had the riot persisted you would have managed your night under the bridge of river niger where you came to seek for assylum....
Fulani herdsmen over to you people.
|Re: Update: Normalcy Returns To Makurdi. by Stingman: 6:01pm
omenkaLives:
You don't even know your enemies...better use the radio..as they are not many in NL
|Re: Update: Normalcy Returns To Makurdi. by LionDeLeo: 6:01pm
Very good one there.
For all these children of 8 bleating everywhere about why Buhari was not there in person to mourn the victims and at the same time creating fake tweets to further fuel the incidence, all your efforts will still fall flat like a pack of cards.
You did worse than this during campaign and he still emerged as the winner. If he decides to re-contest and he is destined to win again, even shuku kerewawa can still not do nadda.
Continue, we shall see how you will get there.
|Re: Update: Normalcy Returns To Makurdi. by madridguy(m): 6:03pm
Alhamdulilah with this update. Boss Omenkalives, thanks for always shocking the rotten mouths of the enemies within.
My heart and prayer are with the good people of Benue State.
|Re: Update: Normalcy Returns To Makurdi. by omenkaLives(m): 6:07pm
jesuslovesyou55:Normalcy returned even while they were busy celebrating the incident.
The carnage they wish envelops Benue or middle belt, just so they can rob it in, will forever be their own portion right down to their households.
Just look at the hateful demons that call themselves "Christians".
|Re: Update: Normalcy Returns To Makurdi. by DeanAmbrose: 6:08pm
omenkaLives:
jesuslovesyou55:
Calling Igbos pigs while masking behind IPOB will never change the facts. Even though Kanu is not dead and will not die, a Million dead Kanu is very much worthwhile celebrating than your existence.
Omenka, Nnamdi Kanu has over a million people listening to his command. Who sees you as a mentor in this world? Can you command chickens in Makurdi?
Omenka when you eventually leave this world, what will you be remembered for? Nnamdi Kanu is a great man who will be remembered by posterity when he dies. What can be said about you eventually?
|Re: Update: Normalcy Returns To Makurdi. by Stingman: 6:09pm
omenkaLives:
STFU...See worse demons from the pit of hell and what they did to their Christian neighbours...
"...We made a disproportionate contribution to the maintenance of the unity of Nigeria at war. We made a sacrifice of over half a million men to keep Nigeria one; we cannot be made to look like cowards.
When you want to fight your wars, where do they get soldiers? They come here (Benue). We contributed more than one million men to fight the Nigerian Civil War. We had three quarters of the casualties. What has Nigeria rewarded my people with?...Ortom
...you are rewarded with death..Mr Governor
|Re: Update: Normalcy Returns To Makurdi. by omenkaLives(m): 6:10pm
LionDeLeo:AsK them : how many times did their God visit the North East while it burned under Shekau's defunct caliphate?
Look how shameful they appear now. They truly hoped this continues for days on end.
Go to Makurdi right now and see people doing their thing like nothing even happened.
|Re: Update: Normalcy Returns To Makurdi. by Stingman: 6:13pm
omenkaLives:
But your god, which you crave to worship all your life... doesn't even know you exist over there in Benue...
Has he visited yet?
|Re: Update: Normalcy Returns To Makurdi. by VolvoS60(m): 6:14pm
Nairaland...a psychiatrist's paradise.
A place where people can and do claim to be anything because of the anonymity (they think!) the internet affords them.
It is surprising to watch so many people take the bait time and time again. Anyone can claim a certain ethnicity and stir up a shitstorm online - and yet people fall for it every time. It never fails.
It is only in this place that someone can start a thread with a provocative question, reply himself (under another moniker of course) with fiery rhetoric and then call in the mods to broker peace or administer punishment. Talk about paranoid schizophrenia.
Any old timer on these boards will recognize certain patterns, tactics or trends in the propaganda wars being fought on here daily. So why take the bait? Its all been done before.
Some things never change.
