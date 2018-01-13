Prof. Wole Soyinka says :



'WHERE DID WE GO

WRONG?



WAKE UP NIGERIAN YOUTHS!'~~~



"Awolowo was 37 years,

Akintola 36,

Ahmadu Bello 36,

Balewa 34,

Okotie-Eboh 27

and Enahoro 27



And they led the struggle for Nigeria Independence after

the death of Macaulay. Only Zik was 42 at the time!



In 1966, the first military coup was led by K

Nzeogwu who was 29 years



and countered by



M.Mohammed 28,

T. Danjuma 28,

I. Babangida 25,

J. Garba 23,

Sani Abacha 23,

and M. Yar'adua 23,



And brought into power



Y. Gowon 32,

Ojukwu 33,

Obasanjo 29,

And Buhari 24!



Most of the military governors who governed the

states under the successive military regimes were

under 30 years.



Also, the brief democratic dispensation which interjected the military interregnums also saw some

Senators and members of the House of

Representatives, in particular, populated by persons

under 30!



Under 30's were also not in short supply with

appointments - we have examples of



MT Mbu who

became Nigeria's Foreign Affairs Minister at 23



and Pat Utomi who became a Federal Adviser at 27



And so on and so forth!



NOW: Why is it that almost all this age bracket is today still sleeping in 3-seater chairs in their

parents’ homes?



Why is it that this age bracket is today still

collecting pocket money from their parents?



Why is it that this age bracket is today still writing JAMB?



Why is it that this age bracket today still 'sagg' their trousers?



Why is it that this age bracket is today still

searching for jobs and not yet married?



Why is it that this age bracket is today no longer qualified to even be leaders of youth wings of political parties?



Why is it that this age bracket is today so docile?



Why is this age bracket today incapable of feeding itself?



Why is it that this age bracket is today barred from even aspiring to certain political offices?



Why is it that this age bracket is today incapacitated, unwilling, unable and incapable of

asking questions?



GOD BLESS NIGERIA!"



From Prof Wole Soyinka.



