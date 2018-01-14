Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Muslim Girl Converts To Christianity In Jos And It's Causing Controversy (3271 Views)

Controversy is trailing the alleged conversion of a Muslim girl to Christianity as the girl’s father was said to have requested the intervention of members of the State Security Service (SSS) who allegedly arrested the girl’s male friend, Engineer Simput Eagles Dafup in Plateau State.



Daily Trust gathered that Nabila Umar Sanda, 18, and daughter of a traditional title holder in Biu, Borno State was reported to have been abducted in Abuja on December 1, 2017.



Unable to reach Nabila, who finished from Air Force Comprehensive College, Jos and a 200 Level student of Mass Communication at the Bingham University in Nasarawa State, her father was said to have reported to the SSS that his daughter was missing following which she was traced to the house of one Pastor Jerry Datim in Jos.



However, Datim told Daily Trust on phone that Nabila had converted to Christianity while at Bingham University and had met Dafup, a lecturer, in Ghana four years ago on a flight to Dubai.



The pastor said Nabila had recently reconnected with Dafup who was visiting Jos for the Christmas break and expressed her intentions to fully convert to Christianity.



Pastor Jerry further explained that though Nabila’s father was aware of her intention to convert, he had said it was unacceptable by him.



“After they assaulted my family, I took the matter to the Plateau State Administrative Secretary of JNI, Sheikh Abdulazeez Yusuf who was unhappy with the development and arranged a meeting with the SSS. Even at the SSS office, when they asked why I didn’t take the girl to the police station, it was the JNI that answered by telling them that we have been working together to resolve such issues without involving security.”



Dafup’s mother, Lydia Istifanus Dafup yesterday in a press conference said her son had been tortured before taken away and pleaded for his release.

https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/controversy-trails-conversion-of-muslim-girl-to-christianity-in-jos.html

I hope this isn't true



Love knows not religion



Religion knows not love 1 Like

Hmm.

Wow!



It is pitiable when law enforcers do not know the law. The legal age in Nigeria is 18, hence she has the right to choose what religion that pleases her without consent or interference from her parents or guardians.



Assaulting and detaining that innocent young man is barbaric, inhumane and illegal. 15 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria is on course to become an Islamic stronghold.

so you guys are also abducting and converting 2 Likes





http://www.nairaland.com/1371590/etsu-nupe-accused-forcefully-converting Here to hypocritical comments....see how IPoB Jews will claim she an adult and the reverse was the case in 2013 when a 24 year old was involved.

dem go kil dat gal o .

nawa o

Everything about them is always violence. 1 Like

which kind of country is this islam a religion of peace indeed....

You don't take someone without the parents consent 3 Likes

which kind of country is this islam a religion of peace indeed....

Attention seeking bastards. Go and look for your daughters at the palace of your imams

What's with Nigerian law enforcement and torturing... Is that the only thing they were thought?

Hmmm

Islam is the fastest growing religion they will come and tell you when a Christian converts to Islam but hide their heads, take you to a mental assylum, send law enforcement after you or even behead you when one tries to leave Islam for another belief. 4 Likes 1 Share

Nigerian police always act before asking... very sad, every adult has a right 2 any religion and 2 go with who ever he/she pleases. backward country!

How the hell did I end up in the same country as these animals

So SSS does not know the scope of their jurisdiction in this country anymore?



Or did someone transfer the job of handling civilian matters to the SSS from the Police?





And in which constitution is an 18-year old girl disallowed from choosing her religion?



Tomorrow some people will get angry that Trump called their nation a shithole, this madness can only emerge from shithole countries 3 Likes

Just because Muslim Emirs connive with some unscrupulous ab*kis to kidnap Christians and forcefully convert them to Islam, they now want to do a return leg by claiming that a Christian and even a pastor connived to forcefully convert a Muslim to Christianity.



Here are the facts:

A 200L student is not an underage. I daresay she's more than 18.



If she's more than 18, she's free to convert to any religion she wants to.



She doesn't seem to have been kidnapped and hypnotised. The antecedents are not just there for Christians as they are for Muslims.



The young boy who the girl eloped with is being tortured unnecessarily by the DSS. Is the DSS now authorised to venture into ordinary civil matters? Why not use the police or take the boy to court if the father is so sure that he and his family have been wronged?



All in all, Nigeria needs a legal overhaul. It is not a crime, as some Sharia compliant states would say, to convert from any religion, especially Islam, to any other religion. It is not! Anyone who's abused or tortured for converting or aiding an adult to covert has been stripped off his/her fundamental human rights.



It's such a shame that we are in a country where a section has religious laws that are different from common civil laws. Nevertheless, there is no crime here but that of the persecution of an innocent boy by those who feel they own the country.

why must she be converted, what does religion has to do with anybodys happiness in this generation anyway.....

I hate religious folks 1 Like

From the hypocritical title of the thread by the OP to the many bigots of commentators. Hell is your final abode if you don't repent. Because I know if the story was reversed you bastards would have choose a title for propaganda and many of you would make the thread a song of islamization. 3 Likes 1 Share

See what the 2 most toxic religion in the world is causing, I thought they both preached love and forgiveness, not hatred and distrust. Hopefully this conversion won’t claim lives...yet. 1 Like

Mohammed brought a curse to the world, y has someone conversion be a problem in the religion of peace

Come and say this where I am and have your head parted from your body. Come and say this where I am and have your head parted from your body. 1 Like

:- :- God help the radicals. Zombie (sss) they do any thing their Muslim brother ask them to do,i wonder the wise that wants to remain a muslim :-:- :-God help the radicals.

Probably true if you are educated enough to know Christianity is a business. Probably true if you are educated enough to know Christianity is a business. 1 Like