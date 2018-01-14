₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,943,866 members, 4,024,596 topics. Date: Sunday, 14 January 2018 at 09:41 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Muslim Girl Converts To Christianity In Jos And It's Causing Controversy (3271 Views)
"My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man / "Every Gang Up Against Christianity In Nigeria Will Not Stand" - Oyedepo Prays / Abducted Muslim Children Forcefully Converted To Christianity In Edo Idp Camp. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Muslim Girl Converts To Christianity In Jos And It's Causing Controversy by zakim(m): 7:33pm On Jan 13
Controversy is trailing the alleged conversion of a Muslim girl to Christianity as the girl’s father was said to have requested the intervention of members of the State Security Service (SSS) who allegedly arrested the girl’s male friend, Engineer Simput Eagles Dafup in Plateau State.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/controversy-trails-conversion-of-muslim-girl-to-christianity-in-jos.html
|Re: Muslim Girl Converts To Christianity In Jos And It's Causing Controversy by RentedReality(m): 7:34pm On Jan 13
"Dafup’s mother, Lydia Istifanus Dafup yesterday in a press conference said her son had been tortured before taken away and pleaded for his release "
I hope this isn't true
Love knows not religion
Religion knows not love
1 Like
|Re: Muslim Girl Converts To Christianity In Jos And It's Causing Controversy by Evablizin(f): 7:43pm On Jan 13
Hmm.
|Re: Muslim Girl Converts To Christianity In Jos And It's Causing Controversy by festwiz(m): 7:45pm On Jan 13
Wow!
It is pitiable when law enforcers do not know the law. The legal age in Nigeria is 18, hence she has the right to choose what religion that pleases her without consent or interference from her parents or guardians.
Assaulting and detaining that innocent young man is barbaric, inhumane and illegal.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Muslim Girl Converts To Christianity In Jos And It's Causing Controversy by chiedu7: 9:15am
Nigeria is on course to become an Islamic stronghold.
|Re: Muslim Girl Converts To Christianity In Jos And It's Causing Controversy by Amaa2019(m): 9:15am
so you guys are also abducting and converting
2 Likes
|Re: Muslim Girl Converts To Christianity In Jos And It's Causing Controversy by usba: 9:15am
Here to hypocritical comments....see how IPoB Jews will claim she an adult and the reverse was the case in 2013 when a 24 year old was involved.
http://www.nairaland.com/1371590/etsu-nupe-accused-forcefully-converting
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Muslim Girl Converts To Christianity In Jos And It's Causing Controversy by Christane(m): 9:15am
dem go kil dat gal o .
|Re: Muslim Girl Converts To Christianity In Jos And It's Causing Controversy by gentlezypher(f): 9:16am
nawa o
|Re: Muslim Girl Converts To Christianity In Jos And It's Causing Controversy by Adeyeye09(m): 9:16am
Everything about them is always violence.
1 Like
|Re: Muslim Girl Converts To Christianity In Jos And It's Causing Controversy by emilfischer(m): 9:17am
which kind of country is this islam a religion of peace indeed....
|Re: Muslim Girl Converts To Christianity In Jos And It's Causing Controversy by babyfaceafrica: 9:17am
You don't take someone without the parents consent
3 Likes
|Re: Muslim Girl Converts To Christianity In Jos And It's Causing Controversy by emilfischer(m): 9:17am
which kind of country is this islam a religion of peace indeed....
|Re: Muslim Girl Converts To Christianity In Jos And It's Causing Controversy by Leonbonapart(m): 9:17am
Attention seeking bastards. Go and look for your daughters at the palace of your imams
|Re: Muslim Girl Converts To Christianity In Jos And It's Causing Controversy by Boleyndynasty2(f): 9:17am
What's with Nigerian law enforcement and torturing... Is that the only thing they were thought?
|Re: Muslim Girl Converts To Christianity In Jos And It's Causing Controversy by massinola(m): 9:17am
Hmmm
|Re: Muslim Girl Converts To Christianity In Jos And It's Causing Controversy by kevoh(m): 9:18am
Islam is the fastest growing religion they will come and tell you when a Christian converts to Islam but hide their heads, take you to a mental assylum, send law enforcement after you or even behead you when one tries to leave Islam for another belief.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Muslim Girl Converts To Christianity In Jos And It's Causing Controversy by fulaniHERDSman(m): 9:18am
|Re: Muslim Girl Converts To Christianity In Jos And It's Causing Controversy by midashenry(m): 9:18am
Nigerian police always act before asking... very sad, every adult has a right 2 any religion and 2 go with who ever he/she pleases. backward country!
|Re: Muslim Girl Converts To Christianity In Jos And It's Causing Controversy by AnodaIT(m): 9:18am
How the hell did I end up in the same country as these animals
|Re: Muslim Girl Converts To Christianity In Jos And It's Causing Controversy by safarigirl(f): 9:19am
So SSS does not know the scope of their jurisdiction in this country anymore?
Or did someone transfer the job of handling civilian matters to the SSS from the Police?
And in which constitution is an 18-year old girl disallowed from choosing her religion?
Tomorrow some people will get angry that Trump called their nation a shithole, this madness can only emerge from shithole countries
3 Likes
|Re: Muslim Girl Converts To Christianity In Jos And It's Causing Controversy by fratermathy(m): 9:20am
Just because Muslim Emirs connive with some unscrupulous ab*kis to kidnap Christians and forcefully convert them to Islam, they now want to do a return leg by claiming that a Christian and even a pastor connived to forcefully convert a Muslim to Christianity.
Here are the facts:
A 200L student is not an underage. I daresay she's more than 18.
If she's more than 18, she's free to convert to any religion she wants to.
She doesn't seem to have been kidnapped and hypnotised. The antecedents are not just there for Christians as they are for Muslims.
The young boy who the girl eloped with is being tortured unnecessarily by the DSS. Is the DSS now authorised to venture into ordinary civil matters? Why not use the police or take the boy to court if the father is so sure that he and his family have been wronged?
All in all, Nigeria needs a legal overhaul. It is not a crime, as some Sharia compliant states would say, to convert from any religion, especially Islam, to any other religion. It is not! Anyone who's abused or tortured for converting or aiding an adult to covert has been stripped off his/her fundamental human rights.
It's such a shame that we are in a country where a section has religious laws that are different from common civil laws. Nevertheless, there is no crime here but that of the persecution of an innocent boy by those who feel they own the country.
|Re: Muslim Girl Converts To Christianity In Jos And It's Causing Controversy by 2chainzz(m): 9:21am
|Re: Muslim Girl Converts To Christianity In Jos And It's Causing Controversy by illicit(m): 9:21am
why must she be converted, what does religion has to do with anybodys happiness in this generation anyway.....
I hate religious folks
1 Like
|Re: Muslim Girl Converts To Christianity In Jos And It's Causing Controversy by mukhcech(m): 9:21am
From the hypocritical title of the thread by the OP to the many bigots of commentators. Hell is your final abode if you don't repent. Because I know if the story was reversed you bastards would have choose a title for propaganda and many of you would make the thread a song of islamization.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Muslim Girl Converts To Christianity In Jos And It's Causing Controversy by massinola(m): 9:21am
RentedReality:Not to Muslims oohh. They can be hostile when it comes to other religion loving their daughters. More especially Christians. Ba shiga, I have had experience
|Re: Muslim Girl Converts To Christianity In Jos And It's Causing Controversy by Ralo(m): 9:22am
See what the 2 most toxic religion in the world is causing, I thought they both preached love and forgiveness, not hatred and distrust. Hopefully this conversion won’t claim lives...yet.
1 Like
|Re: Muslim Girl Converts To Christianity In Jos And It's Causing Controversy by profolaolu: 9:22am
Mohammed brought a curse to the world, y has someone conversion be a problem in the religion of peace
|Re: Muslim Girl Converts To Christianity In Jos And It's Causing Controversy by lebete3000: 9:23am
festwiz:
Come and say this where I am and have your head parted from your body.
1 Like
|Re: Muslim Girl Converts To Christianity In Jos And It's Causing Controversy by odesifo: 9:23am
Zombie (sss) they do any thing their Muslim brother ask them to do,i wonder the wise that wants to remain a muslim :- :- :- God help the radicals.
|Re: Muslim Girl Converts To Christianity In Jos And It's Causing Controversy by mukhcech(m): 9:24am
kevoh:
Probably true if you are educated enough to know Christianity is a business.
1 Like
|Re: Muslim Girl Converts To Christianity In Jos And It's Causing Controversy by gurunlocker: 9:24am
When Christians convert to Islam, we won't hear noise. But reserve is the case when Muslim convert to Christian..
The Lord Is Good / Definition Of Christmas / You Can Create
Viewing this topic: amsjohn22, wuntim, Smily202(m), Ajicold(f), kindy51(m), Iyajelili(f), walter08, olac21(m), benn94(m), Naijazure, omootorobe, brostheo(m), Dhayor001(m), ULSHERLAN(m), Johnrake69, xcit10(m), Moranc(m), fleexee(m), oshaosha2014(m), hostine316(m), gingger(m), juri, galax1, sekeyso, San60, naso123, lambish, Awoo88, AAU88, Awelewa22(f), profmsboi(m), Validated, silent10(m), joezy23(m), zazigift, ifyboy60(m), shukudi(m), temmytope68(m), Alajiki(m), Galaticos444, Meajor(m), whisp3r(m), tubouncen(m), mysteriousman(m), mubeela(m), zombieTRACKER, aspirebig, ahmedox(m), butterflyl1on, james17, usba, Mavor, ja2ken(m), rmjoshua(m), Odukes(m), iloejikefestus(m), hardizzle, FRESHG(m), exceller7(m), Luciferdevil(m), iamrealdeji(m), dollynnn(f), Chpstcks(m), kowade, adoonyx(m), jstburner(m), ultraprime(m), Sheunma, abimbolabolaw(m) and 127 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10