₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,943,866 members, 4,024,596 topics. Date: Sunday, 14 January 2018 at 09:41 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Bishop David Oyedepo Curses Fulani Herdsmen (7681 Views)
Bishop David Oyedepo's Prophecies For 2018 / Bishop David Oyedepo Ministers At Dunamis Church Abuja KPGWC2017 Pix / Picture Of Bishop David Oyedepo Saves Lady From 30 Robbers (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Bishop David Oyedepo Curses Fulani Herdsmen by Abeeb407(m): 3:32am
Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church Worldwide, has placed a curse on Fulani herdsmen allegedly killing Nigerians in the country.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2018/01/13/benue-killings-oyedepo-reveals-will-happen-fulani-herdsmen/amp/
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Curses Fulani Herdsmen by nzeobi(m): 3:34am
#Nija People; Let's Reason Together:
Have you heard stories of cows invading farms and herdsmen attacking people in the North-West States?
Even in a State like Kaduna, it is only in Southern Kaduna that cows are invading people farms.
Is it that there are WELL BEHAVED (Civilized) cows for the North west and MAD or Uncivilized ones for the Middle Belt and other regions?
Isn't these Fulani herdsmen invasion of people's farms with their cows deliberate?
and why are Muslim governors and northwest governors all keeping quiet
34 Likes
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Curses Fulani Herdsmen by Haganah: 3:36am
Oyedopo go and sit down!!!
People like you are part of the problem. Your ostentatious lifestyle is the reason these people believe we are not serious about our worship.
Where is that short imp, the fuel station attendant, the VP, Buhari’s Abobaku?
Useless pastor! God has long cursed your type in the Bible.
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Curses Fulani Herdsmen by fablani(m): 3:40am
is now that they just Wake up.
thanks to Daddy freeze for hitting hard on this group of tithe(hustlers) ,hence resetting their brain
6 Likes
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Curses Fulani Herdsmen by Haganah: 4:45am
Come and slap me.
That’s is if you can afford the flight ticket!
Little pig. Who voted Buhari/Osibanjo?
Oyedepo is a goat. I said it one more time! A very false prophet much like the money merchants Jesus cast out of the temple!
Worship him all you care, Christ has condemned his type.
Mortiple:
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Curses Fulani Herdsmen by sarrki(m): 4:50am
No sire
Please make available little cash, food and other valuable that will help them now
We don't need all this prophesies now
The miracle they need now is food and shelter
4 Likes
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Curses Fulani Herdsmen by DeanAmbrose: 5:15am
sarrki:
Shattap there... You are an unrepentant Buhari Apologist. The major miracle for the Nigerian masses now is for the useless, hopeless, dirty, smelling, evil looking, demonic vulture cum Beelzebub called Buhari to simply Pai. An animal in human skin is what he is.
Buratai smelly pant fall on Buhari.
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Curses Fulani Herdsmen by ipobarecriminals: 5:23am
Haganah:
Haganah:nowadays. kids.Explain how oyedepo is the root cause of ur misfortune? A man speak/curse the generation of herdsmen and their sponsored, u are against him.I pity u.i knw u are still in ur late teen/struggling with ur parents reheated akpu plus egusi soup,dat is why u talk/reason abnormally. Dnt use ur head to carry curse of the prophet,it is really
19 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Curses Fulani Herdsmen by Haganah: 5:26am
You will swallow ur words soon!
ipobarecriminals:
1 Like
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Curses Fulani Herdsmen by PointZerom: 5:26am
sarrki:
Hahaa you mean your lord and saviour can't provide these for them? We are the wise men from the East, we saw Buhari's star even before he contested.
11 Likes
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Curses Fulani Herdsmen by Haganah: 5:26am
sarrki:
2 Likes
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Curses Fulani Herdsmen by ipobarecriminals: 5:31am
Haganah:
Haganah:are u the Christ wey condemned him?U wey still dey use ur footwagon/can't afford bike dey talk about flight ticket. Ur case is indeed pitiable/pathetic. U beta change b4 u begin to laff up/down the street
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Curses Fulani Herdsmen by kings09(m): 5:31am
sarrki:So truly u v confirmed ur blood thirsty sai baba is a failure
3 Likes
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Curses Fulani Herdsmen by Haganah: 5:32am
Lols.
Buhari for life!
ipobarecriminals:
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Curses Fulani Herdsmen by ipobarecriminals: 5:36am
Haganah:
Haganah:We all come here to joke/play.But calling a servant of God a goat ,look here! i pity u.If dis is d way u call ur own parents goats,so shall ur own kids call u wall gecko. U like it?
4 Likes
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Curses Fulani Herdsmen by Haganah: 5:39am
Oyedepo is a goat. Not a man of God! Jesus had no house or even a horse to move around . Oyedepo is a billionaire by ripping people off.
Oyedepo is a big goat!!!!
ipobarecriminals:
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Curses Fulani Herdsmen by ipobarecriminals: 5:43am
Haganah:I support the old man base on his integrity. He is not the source of ur misfortune. if u dnt like his face,do the needful with ur vote rather than wail/roll on the floor.We all condemned those bastards/TERRORISTS herdsmen.We pray for peace to reign here not war war
1 Like
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Curses Fulani Herdsmen by ipobarecriminals: 5:50am
Haganah:
Haganah:Trust me,u are probably between 18/22.wetin kids sabi.Let me sound it to u dat CURSE are real.Oyedepo dnt need to curse u b4 u see d effect.GOD CURSE TOO.May ur blokos not shrink/ the water in d sack dry.
3 Likes
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Curses Fulani Herdsmen by Haganah: 5:50am
Wail Ke! Integrity ke!
Herdsmen are there to stay and we wish them safe trip as they move westward. Your vote your predicament.
rip in advance!
ipobarecriminals:
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Curses Fulani Herdsmen by Haganah: 5:54am
Oyedepo dick will shrink soon! God punish all thieves looting in his name!
Oyedepo worshipper!!!! Read bible you no gree. That’s why oyedepo uses ur head!
ipobarecriminals:
1 Like
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Curses Fulani Herdsmen by blueflowers(f): 6:09am
So many haters out here.I believe tha whatsover you sow,so shall you reap.
2 Likes
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Curses Fulani Herdsmen by Alejoa(f): 6:14am
Security agents bears the brunt of the blame in my opinion.... Do you job or resign if you can't!
2 Likes
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Curses Fulani Herdsmen by TheHotspur(m): 6:18am
Christ never curse his accusers neither did he cursed his persecutors, Clearly such comment can only come from an Antichrist
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Curses Fulani Herdsmen by IamtherealRita(f): 6:33am
Such comments can only come from a man whose relationship with Christ is distant. No man who love Christ will make such comment.
1 Like
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Curses Fulani Herdsmen by BlakKluKluxKlan(m): 6:33am
PointZerom:
But you failed to see the decimation of IPOB and your tin-god, Kanu ?
Wise indeed.
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Curses Fulani Herdsmen by WinkWrld: 6:39am
Oyedepo should go and sleep. Let him donate one of his aircrat to the people for surveliance. Pure rubbish talk. Everyone of these politicians should come out and stop talking.
1 Like
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Curses Fulani Herdsmen by MikaelsonRx(m): 6:44am
Haganah:
I don't blame you, it's your parents who didn't kill you as a child that I'd blame. You're just as stupid as they are.
1 Like
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Curses Fulani Herdsmen by TI1919(m): 6:47am
Unchristlike comments
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Curses Fulani Herdsmen by Haganah: 6:48am
Insulting!!!
Lols all this because of an ordinary man who uses your brain.
My next response will explain the circumstances leading to your stillbirth.
MikaelsonRx:
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Curses Fulani Herdsmen by Elnino4ladies: 6:56am
Oyedepo should go and sleep. useless conman.
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Curses Fulani Herdsmen by Desyner: 8:05am
Haganah:Must you show it ? Goan sit down.
Pastor W.F Kumuyi's Evangelical Voyage To The Nooks And Crannies Of The Nations / The Egyptian Origin Of Zion / Churhes That Collect Tithes And First Fruits Are All Thieves
Viewing this topic: swintiney, mice(m), saint2ace(m), Oluwashinayor(m), Cozbymaster97(m), Viiictor10(m), oyatake200, omoobaadeNGR, slashdot, interlock, slimbowwow(m), lokobyforch(m), jossy26, creazor(m), kokoboy4life(m), harriet412(f), 7Alexander(m), uluocha, soldierkunle, kristizo(m), Kellz193, Anka(m), lilcutie8916(m), GeleFanzgore, Kokopos(m), cooleo(m), omenziate(m), talk2rotman(m), MrTeymee(m), Uncensored67, kodded(m), malonephill(m), Suntemi(m), sammylink, Elnino4ladies, Ability247(m), MISTAICEY02288(m), Nedumadrid(m), Rexnegro(m), Timblac, oserolink(m), goldman777, murmee, dsurest(m), 9jii(m), ijeshaboy, davelon(m), dsolo(m), dangermouse(m), Anthony20, funkylv81(f), Tenifayo23, lilianaghanti, Olotubodmas(m), eniola89(m), GGirll(f), Iyanuoluwa27(f), motivationspika(m), Tobyjagz, darella, drestoneokuta(m), oluwadunxy, Onnasucs1(m), melotech(m), Olabenjamen22(m), ladiguy(m), Droon1, LessNoise(m), iykmon, hypertension(m), SHEAU(m), CHANNELStv2020, brownciga, JohnWriter, Lifediary, gamaliel9, elaigwusimona, odesifo, Hundreddegrees(m), COFOLAND(m), Hosywhite(f), generalstingz(m), TolaniLuv, zglobalsimcard, solzil(m), donhuko, Franking and 128 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16