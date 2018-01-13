Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Bishop David Oyedepo Curses Fulani Herdsmen (7681 Views)

Bishop David Oyedepo's Prophecies For 2018 / Bishop David Oyedepo Ministers At Dunamis Church Abuja KPGWC2017 Pix / Picture Of Bishop David Oyedepo Saves Lady From 30 Robbers (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church Worldwide, has placed a curse on Fulani herdsmen allegedly killing Nigerians in the country.



Oyedepo, while condemning the killings by Fulani herdsmen stated that Nigeria is in a ‘state of slumber.





Addressing members of his church during the ‘One night with the King’ telecast across the nation, on Saturday in Otta, Ogun State, Oyedepo declared that the ”perpetrators of the killings and their unborn children will not see peace.”



According to the cleric, although the country is not at war, there are some disgruntled elements bent on destabilising Nigeria.



His words, “Where are the security agents? You mean they can’t get the herdsmen arrested?”



”Those Fulani herdsmen and their unborn children will not see peace.’





“I saw this coming, documented it because God confided in me. I saw it in May 23, 1982.



”Nigeria is in a state of slumber and the politicians won’t say anything. They (politicians) are always looking for the next election whether people are dying or not.”

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2018/01/13/benue-killings-oyedepo-reveals-will-happen-fulani-herdsmen/amp/ 8 Likes 1 Share

#Nija People; Let's Reason Together:



Have you heard stories of cows invading farms and herdsmen attacking people in the North-West States?



Even in a State like Kaduna, it is only in Southern Kaduna that cows are invading people farms.



Is it that there are WELL BEHAVED (Civilized) cows for the North west and MAD or Uncivilized ones for the Middle Belt and other regions?



Isn't these Fulani herdsmen invasion of people's farms with their cows deliberate?



and why are Muslim governors and northwest governors all keeping quiet 34 Likes

Oyedopo go and sit down!!!



People like you are part of the problem. Your ostentatious lifestyle is the reason these people believe we are not serious about our worship.



Where is that short imp, the fuel station attendant, the VP, Buhari’s Abobaku?



Useless pastor! God has long cursed your type in the Bible. 23 Likes 2 Shares

is now that they just Wake up.

thanks to Daddy freeze for hitting hard on this group of tithe(hustlers) ,hence resetting their brain 6 Likes



That’s is if you can afford the flight ticket!



Little pig. Who voted Buhari/Osibanjo?



Oyedepo is a goat. I said it one more time! A very false prophet much like the money merchants Jesus cast out of the temple!



Worship him all you care, Christ has condemned his type.



Mortiple:

You are an unredeemable ediot! Honestly you need some slap to reset your dead brain.



What had your misdirected rant got to do with what he said?



Is he using your money to live ostentatious lifestyle? Is he part of the government you voted into power? Has members of his Church come to complain to you about his lavish lifestyle?



Again I say YOU ARE FOOLISH!!! Come and slap me.That’s is if you can afford the flight ticket!Little pig. Who voted Buhari/Osibanjo?Oyedepo is a goat. I said it one more time! A very false prophet much like the money merchants Jesus cast out of the temple!Worship him all you care, Christ has condemned his type. 11 Likes 1 Share

No sire



Please make available little cash, food and other valuable that will help them now



We don't need all this prophesies now



The miracle they need now is food and shelter 4 Likes

sarrki:

No sire



Please make available little cash, food and other valuable that will help them now



We don't need all this prophesies now



The miracle they need now is food and shelter

Shattap there... You are an unrepentant Buhari Apologist. The major miracle for the Nigerian masses now is for the useless, hopeless, dirty, smelling, evil looking, demonic vulture cum Beelzebub called Buhari to simply Pai. An animal in human skin is what he is.



Buratai smelly pant fall on Buhari. Shattap there... You are an unrepentant Buhari Apologist. The major miracle for the Nigerian masses now is for the useless, hopeless, dirty, smelling, evil looking, demonic vulture cum Beelzebub called Buhari to simply Pai. An animal in human skin is what he is.Buratai smelly pant fall on Buhari. 28 Likes 1 Share

Haganah:

Oyedopo go and sit down!!!



People like you are part of the problem. Your ostentatious lifestyle is the reason these people believe we are not serious about our worship.



Where is that short imp, the fuel station attendant, the VP, Buhari’s Abobaku?



Useless pastor! God has long cursed your type in the Bible. Haganah:

Oyedopo go and sit down!!!



People like you are part of the problem. Your ostentatious lifestyle is the reason these people believe we are not serious about our worship.



Where is that short imp, the fuel station attendant, the VP, Buhari’s Abobaku?



Useless pastor! God has long cursed your type in the Bible. nowadays. kids.Explain how oyedepo is the root cause of ur misfortune? A man speak/curse the generation of herdsmen and their sponsored, u are against him.I pity u.i knw u are still in ur late teen/struggling with ur parents reheated akpu plus egusi soup,dat is why u talk/reason abnormally. Dnt use ur head to carry curse of the prophet,it is really nowadays. kids.Explain how oyedepo is the root cause of ur misfortune? A man speak/curse the generation of herdsmen and their sponsored, u are against him.I pity u.i knw u are still in ur late teen/struggling with ur parents reheated akpu plus egusi soup,dat is why u talk/reason abnormally. Dnt use ur head to carry curse of the prophet,it is really 19 Likes 3 Shares

ipobarecriminals:

nowadays. kids.Explain how oyedepo is the root cause of ur misfortune? A man speak/curse the generation of herdsmen and their sponsored, u are against him.I pity u.i knw u are still in ur late teen/struggling with ur parents reheated akpu plus egusi soup,dat is why u talk/reason abnormally. Dnt use ur head to carry curse of the prophet,it is really You will swallow ur words soon! 1 Like

sarrki:

No sire



Please make available little cash, food and other valuable that will help them now



We don't need all this prophesies now



The miracle they need now is food and shelter



Hahaa you mean your lord and saviour can't provide these for them? We are the wise men from the East, we saw Buhari's star even before he contested. Hahaa you mean your lord and saviour can't provide these for them? We are the wise men from the East, we saw Buhari's star even before he contested. 11 Likes

sarrki:

No sire



Please make available little cash, food and other valuable that will help them now



We don't need all this prophesies now



The miracle they need now is food and shelter 2 Likes

Haganah:

Come and slap me.

That’s is if you can afford the flight ticket!



Little pig. Who voted Buhari/Osibanjo?



Oyedepo is a goat. I said it one more time! A very false prophet much like the money merchants Jesus cast out of the temple!



Worship him all you care, Christ has condemned his type.



Haganah:

Come and slap me.

That’s is if you can afford the flight ticket!



Little pig. Who voted Buhari/Osibanjo?



Oyedepo is a goat. I said it one more time! A very false prophet much like the money merchants Jesus cast out of the temple!



Worship him all you care, Christ has condemned his type.



are u the Christ wey condemned him?U wey still dey use ur footwagon/can't afford bike dey talk about flight ticket. Ur case is indeed pitiable/pathetic. U beta change b4 u begin to laff up/down the street are u the Christ wey condemned him?U wey still dey use ur footwagon/can't afford bike dey talk about flight ticket. Ur case is indeed pitiable/pathetic. U beta change b4 u begin to laff up/down the street 2 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:

No sire



Please make available little cash, food and other valuable that will help them now



We don't need all this prophesies now



The miracle they need now is food and shelter So truly u v confirmed ur blood thirsty sai baba is a failure So truly u v confirmed ur blood thirsty sai baba is a failure 3 Likes





Buhari for life!

ipobarecriminals:

are u the Christ wey condemned him?U wey still dey use ur footwagon/can't afford bike dey talk about flight ticket. Ur case is indeed pitiable/pathetic. U beta change b4 u begin to laff up/down the street Lols.Buhari for life!

Haganah:

You will swallow ur words soon! Haganah:

You will swallow ur words soon! We all come here to joke/play.But calling a servant of God a goat ,look here! i pity u.If dis is d way u call ur own parents goats,so shall ur own kids call u wall gecko. U like it? We all come here to joke/play.But calling a servant of God a goat ,look here! i pity u.If dis is d way u call ur own parents goats,so shall ur own kids call u wall gecko. U like it? 4 Likes





Oyedepo is a big goat!!!!



ipobarecriminals:

;DWe all come here to joke/play.But calling a servant of God a goat ,look here! i pity u.If dis is d way u call ur own parents goats,so shall ur own kids call u wall gecko. U like it? Oyedepo is a goat. Not a man of God! Jesus had no house or even a horse to move around . Oyedepo is a billionaire by ripping people off.Oyedepo is a big goat!!!! 3 Likes 1 Share

Haganah:

Lols.



Buhari for life!

I support the old man base on his integrity. He is not the source of ur misfortune. if u dnt like his face,do the needful with ur vote rather than wail/roll on the floor.We all condemned those bastards/TERRORISTS herdsmen.We pray for peace to reign here not war war I support the old man base on his integrity. He is not the source of ur misfortune. if u dnt like his face,do the needful with ur vote rather than wail/roll on the floor.We all condemned those bastards/TERRORISTS herdsmen.We pray for peace to reign here not war war 1 Like

Haganah:



Oyedepo is a goat. Not a man of God! Jesus had no house or even a horse to move around . Oyedepo is a billionaire by ripping people off.



Oyedepo is a big goat!!!!



Haganah:



Oyedepo is a goat. Not a man of God! Jesus had no house or even a horse to move around . Oyedepo is a billionaire by ripping people off.



Oyedepo is a big goat!!!!



Trust me,u are probably between 18/22.wetin kids sabi.Let me sound it to u dat CURSE are real.Oyedepo dnt need to curse u b4 u see d effect.GOD CURSE TOO.May ur blokos not shrink/ the water in d sack dry. Trust me,u are probably between 18/22.wetin kids sabi.Let me sound it to u dat CURSE are real.Oyedepo dnt need to curse u b4 u see d effect.GOD CURSE TOO.May ur blokos not shrink/ the water in d sack dry. 3 Likes





Herdsmen are there to stay and we wish them safe trip as they move westward. Your vote your predicament.



rip in advance!



ipobarecriminals:

I support the old man base on his integrity. He is not the source of ur misfortune. if u dnt like his face,do the needful with ur vote rather than wail/roll on the floor.We all condemned those bastards/TERRORISTS herdsmen.We pray for peace to reign here not war war Wail Ke! Integrity ke!Herdsmen are there to stay and we wish them safe trip as they move westward. Your vote your predicament.rip in advance!





Oyedepo worshipper!!!! Read bible you no gree. That’s why oyedepo uses ur head!





ipobarecriminals:

Trust me,u are probably between 18/22.wetin kids sabi.Let me sound it to u dat CURSE are real.Oyedepo dnt need to curse u b4 u see d effect.GOD CURSE TOO.May ur blokos not shrink/ the water in d sack dry. Oyedepo dick will shrink soon! God punish all thieves looting in his name!Oyedepo worshipper!!!! Read bible you no gree. That’s why oyedepo uses ur head! 1 Like

So many haters out here.I believe tha whatsover you sow,so shall you reap. 2 Likes

Security agents bears the brunt of the blame in my opinion.... Do you job or resign if you can't! 2 Likes











Christ never curse his accusers neither did he cursed his persecutors, Clearly such comment can only come from an Antichrist 1 Like 1 Share









Such comments can only come from a man whose relationship with Christ is distant. No man who love Christ will make such comment. 1 Like

PointZerom:







Hahaa you mean your lord and saviour can't provide these for them? We are the wise men from the East, we saw Buhari's star even before he contested.





But you failed to see the decimation of IPOB and your tin-god, Kanu ?

Wise indeed. But you failed to see the decimation of IPOB and your tin-god, Kanu ?Wise indeed.

Oyedepo should go and sleep. Let him donate one of his aircrat to the people for surveliance. Pure rubbish talk. Everyone of these politicians should come out and stop talking. 1 Like

Haganah:

Oyedopo go and sit down!!!



People like you are part of the problem. Your ostentatious lifestyle is the reason these people believe we are not serious about our worship.



Where is that short imp, the fuel station attendant, the VP, Buhari’s Abobaku?



Useless pastor! God has long cursed your type in the Bible.

I don't blame you, it's your parents who didn't kill you as a child that I'd blame. You're just as stupid as they are. I don't blame you, it's your parents who didn't kill you as a child that I'd blame. You're just as stupid as they are. 1 Like

Unchristlike comments





Lols all this because of an ordinary man who uses your brain.



My next response will explain the circumstances leading to your stillbirth.



MikaelsonRx:





I don't blame you, it's your parents who didn't kill you as a child that I'd blame. You're just as stupid as they are. Insulting!!!Lols all this because of an ordinary man who uses your brain.My next response will explain the circumstances leading to your stillbirth.

Oyedepo should go and sleep. useless conman.