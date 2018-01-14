Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Ahmed Abubakar, NIA DG Has Dual Citizenship" - Jackson Ude (2917 Views)

‘unrepentant Ethnic Champion’ — Fayose Blasts Buhari Over New NIA DG / Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari / Nigerians React To The Suspension Of SGF Lawal & NIA DG Ayo Oke (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Nigerians Reacts To Ahmed Abubakar Appointment As The New NIA DG - Says Jackson Ude



Just 3 days ago President Buhari appointed Ahmed Abubakar as the substantive Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).



According to the statement.



Abubakar, was before his appointment as the new NIA DG, the Senior Special Assistant to the President (SSAP) on Foreign Affairs/International Relations. Abubakar holds a B.A degree in French Language and Literature, and an M.A degree in Francophone Maghrebian Literature, both from Bayero University, Kano.



Nigerians on twitter has reacts to the appointment, after a twitter user Jackson tweets.



He tweeted: "The new NIA DG recently appointed by Buhari has dual citizenship. He was born in Chad, holds a Chadian and Nigerian citizenship. His wife is Moroccan. He twice failed NIA promotion exams. Retired in 2013 to avoid dismissal. His dossier is filled with incompetences!"



https://twitter.com/jacksonpbn/status/952354797826473984



Source: Just 3 days ago President Buhari appointed Ahmed Abubakar as the substantive Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).Abubakar, was before his appointment as the new NIA DG, the Senior Special Assistant to the President (SSAP) on Foreign Affairs/International Relations. Abubakar holds a B.A degree in French Language and Literature, and an M.A degree in Francophone Maghrebian Literature, both from Bayero University, Kano.Nigerians on twitter has reacts to the appointment, after a twitter user Jackson tweets.He tweeted:Source: http://mandynews.com/2018/01/14/nigerians-reacts-to-ahmed-abubakar-appointment-as-the-new-nia-dg-photos/

lalasticlala md44

Nigeria is Fulani property.



Tivs are the best friends of Fulanis



That is why, they sacrificed half a million men to protect the property of their friends from Biafran terrorists led by Ojukwu 12 Likes 1 Share

Lalasticlala

Another Quota system idiot 6 Likes 1 Share





And one with dual citizenship cannot be appointed as NIA?



I can't remember when Barrack Obama denounced his Kenyan citizenship. When the relentless noise of him being a fulani did not yield any results, it is the duality of his citizenship that is now the latestAnd one with dual citizenship cannot be appointed as NIA?I can't remember when Barrack Obama denounced his Kenyan citizenship. 2 Likes 2 Shares

Its a shsme, he failed promotion exam and still got appointed again. Nigeria is not moving forward cos most of its qualified brains are not given jobs they deserve to fully put their capacity into use for national development 2 Likes

Warship:

Nigeria is Fulani property.



Tivs are the best friends of Fulanis



That is why, they sacrificed half a million men to protect the property of their friends from Biafran terrorists led by Ojukwu

Gbam Biafraudians are terrorists they always abandon their leaders, they left Ojukwu to suffer defeat at the polls and Mazi cownu to live from one sewer to another hiding from the law. Gbam Biafraudians are terrorists they always abandon their leaders, they left Ojukwu to suffer defeat at the polls and Mazi cownu to live from one sewer to another hiding from the law. 6 Likes 2 Shares

LionDeLeo:

When the relentless noise of him being a fulani did not yield any results, it is the duality of his citizenship that is now the latest



And one with dual citizenship cannot be appointed as NIA?



I can't remember when Barrack Obama denounced his Kenyan citizenship.

read the Nigerian constitution then come back and read what you wrote read the Nigerian constitution then come back and read what you wrote 15 Likes 1 Share

LionDeLeo:

When the relentless noise of him being a fulani did not yield any results, it is the duality of his citizenship that is now the latest



And one with dual citizenship cannot be appointed as NIA?



I can't remember when Barrack Obama denounced his Kenyan citizenship.

Have you forgotten this people are shithole people that is why they are the only ones jumping over Trump statement? Can a shithole ever reason? Have you forgotten this people are shithole people that is why they are the only ones jumping over Trump statement? Can a shithole ever reason? 4 Likes 1 Share

I hope nigerians will vote buhary come 2019 for him to complete what he started 5 Likes

Leopantro:





read the Nigerian constitution then come back and read what you wrote



When they have nothing to say they begin coming up with senseless tasks. When they have nothing to say they begin coming up with senseless tasks.

Now he would be boss of people who passed the exam he failed. What a country! 3 Likes

Any time a Fulani man is in power just know you are being ruled by foreigner,they are not nigerians, I wonder why nigerians tolerates that, despite the consequences. 13 Likes

Leopantro:





read the Nigerian constitution then come back and read what you wrote Pls, can you tell me where it is stated in the Nigerian constitution that you must be a legitimate holder of ONLY Nigerian passport before you can be appointed as NIA?



I'm willing to learn, biko. Pls, can you tell me where it is stated in the Nigerian constitution that you must be a legitimate holder ofNigerian passport before you can be appointed as NIA?I'm willing to learn, biko. 1 Like

LionDeLeo:

When the relentless noise of him being a fulani did not yield any results, it is the duality of his citizenship that is now the latest



And one with dual citizenship cannot be appointed as NIA?



I can't remember when Barrack Obama denounced his Kenyan citizenship.



It's really disappointing that they are trying everything but achieving nothing





If the man is qualified to hold the post, what's their problem with him?





If that post / certificate turns out to be fake, I'm sure the guy that posted it will be arrested, then they'll start another #TyrantBuhari trend It's really disappointing that they are trying everything but achieving nothingIf the man is qualified to hold the post, what's their problem with him?If that post / certificate turns out to be fake, I'm sure the guy that posted it will be arrested, then they'll start another #TyrantBuhari trend 3 Likes 3 Shares

Buhari's true agenda to completely destroy Nigeria through a combination of his sectional and religious bigotry(d only 2 things he is competent in),and his crass incompetence in every other area of governance,is becoming manifest by the day.

Waiting for 2019 to assumingly vote this disaster out is like waiting for a man that is cutting off your fingers,one each month,till you won't even have any to vote with again in 2019.

We should rather force out buhari before 2019 to save what remains of the carcass he has left us. 8 Likes

GMBuhari:







It's really disappointing that they are trying everything but achieving nothing





If the man is qualified to hold the post, what's their problem with him?





If that post / certificate turns out to be fake, I'm sure the guy that posted it will be arrested, then they'll start another #TyrantBuhari trend Exactly. Exactly. 1 Like

Buhari's govt hates merit system with a passion. The worst is that he seems to go for the worst person for the job.

LionDeLeo:



Pls, can you tell me where it is stated in the Nigerian constitution that you must be a legitimate holder of ONLY Nigerian passport before you can be appointed as NIA?



I'm willing to learn, biko. That office is a highly classified one and shouldnt be controlled by someone whose loyalty is divided to eliminate the chances of treason and espionage. In the course of his duties, intelligence reports and secrets regarding chad may come up within the outfit, is it safe with him? That office is a highly classified one and shouldnt be controlled by someone whose loyalty is divided to eliminate the chances of treason and espionage. In the course of his duties, intelligence reports and secrets regarding chad may come up within the outfit, is it safe with him? 4 Likes

A clear case of an unqualified Dullard appointing another unqualified Dullard ...this is totally unacceptable as the head of an intelligenceunit cannot have dual citizenship 1 Like 1 Share

LionDeLeo:



Pls, can you tell me where it is stated in the Nigerian constitution that you must be a legitimate holder of ONLY Nigerian passport before you can be appointed as NIA?



I'm willing to learn, biko.

stop embarrassing your lineage like this man ..just read what you wrote again and crawl away in shame . stop embarrassing your lineage like this man ..just read what you wrote again and crawl away in shame . 4 Likes

plusfield:



That office is a highly classified one and shouldnt be controlled by someone whose loyalty is divided to eliminate the chances of treason and espionage. In the course of his duties, intelligence reports and secrets regarding chad may come up within the outfit, is it safe with him? And the office of the president is not classified, abi?



Pls remind me when Barrack Obama denounced his Kenyan citizenship thereby having undivided loyalty.



Had Ahmed Abubakar ever worked with NIA in top ranking position even prior to the coming of Bubu? And the office of the president is not classified, abi?Pls remind me when Barrack Obama denounced his Kenyan citizenship thereby having undivided loyalty.Had Ahmed Abubakar ever worked with NIA in top ranking position even prior to the coming of Bubu?

The head of our secret service is a foreigner!!!!!!!!!!!





From appointing dead people, Buhari has moved to appointing foreigners into sensitive national intelligence position! 1 Like

SalamRushdie:





stop embarrassing your lineage like this man ..just read what you wrote again and crawl away in shame . I should be telling you that since the only lame point you have is the crap you posted without even pointing out what is wrong with the comment. I should be telling you that since the only lame point you have is the crap you posted without even pointing out what is wrong with the comment.

SalamRushdie:

A clear case of an unqualified Dullard appointing another unqualified Dullard ...this is totally unacceptable as the head of an intelligenceunit cannot have dual citizenship

Even the ascension of Bubu to the seat was never accepted by 5% less speak of his appointees, so this crap is not out of place but Ahmed Abubakar is the NIA boss, no one gives a damn whether or not you accept. Even the ascension of Bubu to the seat was never accepted by 5% less speak of his appointees, so this crap is not out of place but Ahmed Abubakar is the NIA boss, no one gives a damn whether or not you accept. 1 Like 1 Share

LionDeLeo:

[s][/s]

Even the ascension of Bubu to the seat was never accepted by 5% less speak of his appointees, so this crap is not out of place but Ahmed Abubakar is the NIA boss, no one gives a damn whether or not you accept.

your 30k mouth is a talkative oooo your 30k mouth is a talkative oooo 1 Like 1 Share

government of mistakes by mistakes. government of mistakes by mistakes.

SalamRushdie:





your 30k mouth is a talkative oooo Yes of course, and I'm okay with that.



But how does that explain the rubbish you just posted?



Or the non acceptance of whatever you call logic. Yes of course, and I'm okay with that.But how does that explain the rubbish you just posted?Or the non acceptance of whatever you call logic. 1 Like