₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,943,866 members, 4,024,596 topics. Date: Sunday, 14 January 2018 at 09:41 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Ahmed Abubakar, NIA DG Has Dual Citizenship" - Jackson Ude (2917 Views)
‘unrepentant Ethnic Champion’ — Fayose Blasts Buhari Over New NIA DG / Mohammed Dawuda Appointed As NIA DG By Buhari / Nigerians React To The Suspension Of SGF Lawal & NIA DG Ayo Oke (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"Ahmed Abubakar, NIA DG Has Dual Citizenship" - Jackson Ude by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 7:44am
Nigerians Reacts To Ahmed Abubakar Appointment As The New NIA DG - Says Jackson Ude
Just 3 days ago President Buhari appointed Ahmed Abubakar as the substantive Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).
According to the statement.
Abubakar, was before his appointment as the new NIA DG, the Senior Special Assistant to the President (SSAP) on Foreign Affairs/International Relations. Abubakar holds a B.A degree in French Language and Literature, and an M.A degree in Francophone Maghrebian Literature, both from Bayero University, Kano.
Nigerians on twitter has reacts to the appointment, after a twitter user Jackson tweets.
He tweeted: "The new NIA DG recently appointed by Buhari has dual citizenship. He was born in Chad, holds a Chadian and Nigerian citizenship. His wife is Moroccan. He twice failed NIA promotion exams. Retired in 2013 to avoid dismissal. His dossier is filled with incompetences!"
https://twitter.com/jacksonpbn/status/952354797826473984
Source: http://mandynews.com/2018/01/14/nigerians-reacts-to-ahmed-abubakar-appointment-as-the-new-nia-dg-photos/
|Re: "Ahmed Abubakar, NIA DG Has Dual Citizenship" - Jackson Ude by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 7:46am
lalasticlala md44
|Re: "Ahmed Abubakar, NIA DG Has Dual Citizenship" - Jackson Ude by Warship: 7:47am
Nigeria is Fulani property.
Tivs are the best friends of Fulanis
That is why, they sacrificed half a million men to protect the property of their friends from Biafran terrorists led by Ojukwu
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Ahmed Abubakar, NIA DG Has Dual Citizenship" - Jackson Ude by fergusen(m): 7:47am
|Re: "Ahmed Abubakar, NIA DG Has Dual Citizenship" - Jackson Ude by fergusen(m): 7:48am
Lalasticlala
|Re: "Ahmed Abubakar, NIA DG Has Dual Citizenship" - Jackson Ude by fulaniHERDSman(m): 7:49am
Another Quota system idiot
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Ahmed Abubakar, NIA DG Has Dual Citizenship" - Jackson Ude by LionDeLeo: 7:49am
When the relentless noise of him being a fulani did not yield any results, it is the duality of his citizenship that is now the latest
And one with dual citizenship cannot be appointed as NIA?
I can't remember when Barrack Obama denounced his Kenyan citizenship.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Ahmed Abubakar, NIA DG Has Dual Citizenship" - Jackson Ude by mysteriousman(m): 7:50am
Its a shsme, he failed promotion exam and still got appointed again. Nigeria is not moving forward cos most of its qualified brains are not given jobs they deserve to fully put their capacity into use for national development
2 Likes
|Re: "Ahmed Abubakar, NIA DG Has Dual Citizenship" - Jackson Ude by usba: 7:52am
Warship:
Gbam Biafraudians are terrorists they always abandon their leaders, they left Ojukwu to suffer defeat at the polls and Mazi cownu to live from one sewer to another hiding from the law.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Ahmed Abubakar, NIA DG Has Dual Citizenship" - Jackson Ude by Leopantro: 7:52am
LionDeLeo:
read the Nigerian constitution then come back and read what you wrote
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Ahmed Abubakar, NIA DG Has Dual Citizenship" - Jackson Ude by usba: 7:54am
LionDeLeo:
Have you forgotten this people are shithole people that is why they are the only ones jumping over Trump statement? Can a shithole ever reason?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Ahmed Abubakar, NIA DG Has Dual Citizenship" - Jackson Ude by annnikky(f): 7:54am
I hope nigerians will vote buhary come 2019 for him to complete what he started
5 Likes
|Re: "Ahmed Abubakar, NIA DG Has Dual Citizenship" - Jackson Ude by usba: 7:54am
Leopantro:
When they have nothing to say they begin coming up with senseless tasks.
|Re: "Ahmed Abubakar, NIA DG Has Dual Citizenship" - Jackson Ude by aolawale025: 7:55am
Now he would be boss of people who passed the exam he failed. What a country!
3 Likes
|Re: "Ahmed Abubakar, NIA DG Has Dual Citizenship" - Jackson Ude by surgical: 7:56am
Any time a Fulani man is in power just know you are being ruled by foreigner,they are not nigerians, I wonder why nigerians tolerates that, despite the consequences.
13 Likes
|Re: "Ahmed Abubakar, NIA DG Has Dual Citizenship" - Jackson Ude by LionDeLeo: 8:02am
Leopantro:Pls, can you tell me where it is stated in the Nigerian constitution that you must be a legitimate holder of ONLY Nigerian passport before you can be appointed as NIA?
I'm willing to learn, biko.
1 Like
|Re: "Ahmed Abubakar, NIA DG Has Dual Citizenship" - Jackson Ude by GMBuhari: 8:24am
LionDeLeo:
It's really disappointing that they are trying everything but achieving nothing
If the man is qualified to hold the post, what's their problem with him?
If that post / certificate turns out to be fake, I'm sure the guy that posted it will be arrested, then they'll start another #TyrantBuhari trend
3 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "Ahmed Abubakar, NIA DG Has Dual Citizenship" - Jackson Ude by doctokwus: 8:24am
Buhari's true agenda to completely destroy Nigeria through a combination of his sectional and religious bigotry(d only 2 things he is competent in),and his crass incompetence in every other area of governance,is becoming manifest by the day.
Waiting for 2019 to assumingly vote this disaster out is like waiting for a man that is cutting off your fingers,one each month,till you won't even have any to vote with again in 2019.
We should rather force out buhari before 2019 to save what remains of the carcass he has left us.
8 Likes
|Re: "Ahmed Abubakar, NIA DG Has Dual Citizenship" - Jackson Ude by LionDeLeo: 8:27am
GMBuhari:Exactly.
1 Like
|Re: "Ahmed Abubakar, NIA DG Has Dual Citizenship" - Jackson Ude by plusfield: 8:30am
Buhari's govt hates merit system with a passion. The worst is that he seems to go for the worst person for the job.
|Re: "Ahmed Abubakar, NIA DG Has Dual Citizenship" - Jackson Ude by plusfield: 8:34am
LionDeLeo:That office is a highly classified one and shouldnt be controlled by someone whose loyalty is divided to eliminate the chances of treason and espionage. In the course of his duties, intelligence reports and secrets regarding chad may come up within the outfit, is it safe with him?
4 Likes
|Re: "Ahmed Abubakar, NIA DG Has Dual Citizenship" - Jackson Ude by SalamRushdie: 8:35am
A clear case of an unqualified Dullard appointing another unqualified Dullard ...this is totally unacceptable as the head of an intelligenceunit cannot have dual citizenship
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "Ahmed Abubakar, NIA DG Has Dual Citizenship" - Jackson Ude by SalamRushdie: 8:37am
LionDeLeo:
stop embarrassing your lineage like this man ..just read what you wrote again and crawl away in shame .
4 Likes
|Re: "Ahmed Abubakar, NIA DG Has Dual Citizenship" - Jackson Ude by LionDeLeo: 8:38am
plusfield:And the office of the president is not classified, abi?
Pls remind me when Barrack Obama denounced his Kenyan citizenship thereby having undivided loyalty.
Had Ahmed Abubakar ever worked with NIA in top ranking position even prior to the coming of Bubu?
|Re: "Ahmed Abubakar, NIA DG Has Dual Citizenship" - Jackson Ude by Omeokachie: 8:38am
The head of our secret service is a foreigner!!!!!!!!!!!
From appointing dead people, Buhari has moved to appointing foreigners into sensitive national intelligence position!
1 Like
|Re: "Ahmed Abubakar, NIA DG Has Dual Citizenship" - Jackson Ude by LionDeLeo: 8:41am
SalamRushdie:I should be telling you that since the only lame point you have is the crap you posted without even pointing out what is wrong with the comment.
|Re: "Ahmed Abubakar, NIA DG Has Dual Citizenship" - Jackson Ude by LionDeLeo: 8:45am
SalamRushdie:
Even the ascension of Bubu to the seat was never accepted by 5% less speak of his appointees, so this crap is not out of place but Ahmed Abubakar is the NIA boss, no one gives a damn whether or not you accept.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "Ahmed Abubakar, NIA DG Has Dual Citizenship" - Jackson Ude by SalamRushdie: 8:47am
LionDeLeo:
your 30k mouth is a talkative oooo
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "Ahmed Abubakar, NIA DG Has Dual Citizenship" - Jackson Ude by angels09: 8:48am
government of mistakes by mistakes.
|Re: "Ahmed Abubakar, NIA DG Has Dual Citizenship" - Jackson Ude by LionDeLeo: 8:49am
SalamRushdie:Yes of course, and I'm okay with that.
But how does that explain the rubbish you just posted?
Or the non acceptance of whatever you call logic.
1 Like
|Re: "Ahmed Abubakar, NIA DG Has Dual Citizenship" - Jackson Ude by angels09: 8:50am
SalamRushdie:The NASS is weak. I trust Chuba Okadigbo or Ken Nnamani. This is too much
2 Likes
Your Assesment Of The Nigerian Government So Far / Senate Okays Atiku For Election - May Dump Report On Ptdf Scandal / Official Press Statement On Katsina State Governor Umaru Yar'adua
Viewing this topic: FlyboyZee, omoadeleye(m), GavelSlam, Handsomebeing(m), petluva, 12month, godG, pixtuk(m), felixthrill(m), KingLaka, giles14(m), Egein(m), Donkonyon, Edesinpayan(m), akara(m), Pridze, rubenic(m), yemmy27, Casido1(m), Antangonist, hybeenoni, longlong, godofuck231, samueltoski, happney65, HenryWilliams(m), nickyvil(m), EchoCharlie, nsilordgmail(m), brightidea, midashenry(m), Dhugal, Balet, omoere, adoonyx(m), Diomimi, bossrillboss, Rainmania(m), lordgalore, Godsaves18(m), planetx13, queone(m), Tartie(m), NPComplete, badmrkt(m), AlderFadington, safetyInspector(m), chefdoeuvre, ayeni234(m), dappyboy, ekoson95(m), inertia007, Confuciusng(m), platinumtt, xlander(m), LionDeLeo, HugeDan(m), kaeycea(m), ShaddyTerese(m), shaklisco(m), vincent09(m), Olusegunjaye(m), dhardline(m), ocheezie, sKeetz(m), lukecent, Adonis86(m), OmoIyaMero, Universities, idyexcel(f), just2endowed, yaki84, Edge1(m), vaca1, uniksemi01(m), massinola(m), stellx(f), vascey(m), Josenice(m), venoc200(m), Oyerinde16, highchiefpee(m), coolcharm(m), lollmaolol, OtunbaAde101(m), teeboy99, ishaqstat, bizgynbala(m), mukty12, Yildiz, Henyorlah111, Kzdguru, superde, rhajaan(m), Clement111(m), MamaGiovanni, godwinonyilog, trux(m), gulfer, SouthEastFacts, Chpstcks(m), emmadejust(m), globigpun(m), kb9iice, lampidoo, kekedre(m), Hector09, Yazmin, Quoran, BBFE, iamwok(m), Mynd44, icon8, AnodaIT(m), foxe(m), Reelectbuhari, slimderek(m), hedonistical and 154 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13