|Ooni Of Ife Is My Father, Not Lover –ara by metronaijadotng: 8:15am
There have been reports that popular singer and drummer, Aralola Apake, popularly known as Ara, is in a relationship with the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and that she may be his next queen. However, in a chat with Sunday Scoop, Ara rubbished the stories.
She said, “There is no iota of truth to such reports, please disregard them. The Ooni is like a father to me, and he takes me as his daughter. There is no love affair between us at all. The monarch is a very great lover of our culture, and it is obvious that he has done a lot to support and promote the Yoruba culture. I am also a cultural ambassador and the Ooni has lent his support to our cause. I believe that there are a lot of potential in this country that can be tapped. If we harness the tourism potential of Nigeria, it would fetch the country more money than oil and gas. There are a lot of beautiful sites across the country that foreigners would love to visit, and with my foundation, I have decided to showcase the country’s beauty through movies and other forms of entertainment.”
The singer added that she is in a relationship at the moment. “I am in a relationship at the moment, and my man makes me happy all the time. He has all the qualities that I want in a man, such as being God fearing, confident and caring. Even as I am talking to you now, you would notice that the tone of my voice has changed. That should tell you how happy he makes me, even in his absence,” she said.
http://www.metronaija.ng/ooni-ife-father-not-lover-ara/
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Is My Father, Not Lover –ara by Remijuice(m): 8:22am
Taaa
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Is My Father, Not Lover –ara by potent5(m): 8:41am
Ok
1 Like
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Is My Father, Not Lover –ara by lomaxx: 8:41am
So sugar daddy?
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Is My Father, Not Lover –ara by modelmike7(m): 8:41am
CLARIFIED
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Is My Father, Not Lover –ara by sabama007(f): 8:41am
Ok oooooo
Sha no come back say your account was hacked
1 Like
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Is My Father, Not Lover –ara by TVTKOKO(m): 8:42am
It better not be.. Because if that's your pics up there,, then, you ain't even qualified.
We need a woman like an angel for the king . You are beautiful enough for any man but not as Olori of Oonirsa.. Thank you
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Is My Father, Not Lover –ara by Sijo01(f): 8:42am
There is no smoke without fire
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Is My Father, Not Lover –ara by BlackAfrican: 8:42am
She's fuurrgllyyy
Fuckingly ugly
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Is My Father, Not Lover –ara by Riversides2003(m): 8:42am
Which kind of father?
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Is My Father, Not Lover –ara by DieBuhari: 8:43am
Shameless tribe
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Is My Father, Not Lover –ara by fulaniHERDSman(m): 8:44am
u dey tell kids abi?
keep fvcking d oonii till the gods strike ur wrinkled snail-like toto
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Is My Father, Not Lover –ara by Mememan: 8:44am
Ooni can marry 50 if he desires so, no wahala
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Is My Father, Not Lover –ara by DieBuhari: 8:44am
Sijo01:One of the most useless sayings in history
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Is My Father, Not Lover –ara by BlackAfrican: 8:45am
DieBuhari:
Early this morning? Wetin dey worry you?
6 Likes
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Is My Father, Not Lover –ara by AFONJAPIG(f): 8:45am
why Yoruba girls always ugly
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Is My Father, Not Lover –ara by BlackAfrican: 8:47am
Sijo01:
You sound like a bitter lover
1 Like
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Is My Father, Not Lover –ara by talk2hb1: 8:49am
okay, noted
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Is My Father, Not Lover –ara by Sijo01(f): 8:49am
DieBuhari:
Really! Prove it please.
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Is My Father, Not Lover –ara by Sijo01(f): 8:50am
BlackAfrican:
Hang yourself.
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Is My Father, Not Lover –ara by TVTKOKO(m): 8:50am
DieBuhari:may sango strike that hand u used in typing
4 Likes
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Is My Father, Not Lover –ara by DieBuhari: 8:52am
Sijo01:The smoke that comes out from a generator does not have fire.
People can be framed up and accused of things whithout any truth whatsoever being in it
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Is My Father, Not Lover –ara by DieBuhari: 8:53am
TVTKOKO:That will only be after you have fed him with a million skulls.
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Is My Father, Not Lover –ara by omijorisheriff: 8:54am
hmm
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Is My Father, Not Lover –ara by sisisioge: 8:54am
Haba, they can't pair like that nau. Oni is Tall and heavy set...Ara is too petite for him. Besides, she is black
1 Like
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Is My Father, Not Lover –ara by Sijo01(f): 8:55am
DieBuhari:
@your first point, the fire is the light the generator supplied #logic.
Point two, you have a point.
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Is My Father, Not Lover –ara by Christane(m): 8:56am
d ara no b smal gal at al ..she dy 4uck ooni dy claim fada n dota ..she fit even senior dat ooni self ..cum to tink of it dat ooni too like toto.
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Is My Father, Not Lover –ara by DoTheNeedful: 8:57am
sisisioge:
So you know Ooni's taste .
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Is My Father, Not Lover –ara by Proudlyngwa(m): 8:57am
DieBuhari:
sorry bro, Generator smoke has fire.
in the spark plug and combustion engine
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Is My Father, Not Lover –ara by imdeymolee(m): 9:00am
DieBuhari:ori e ti daru
1 Like
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Is My Father, Not Lover –ara by handsomeyinka(m): 9:00am
So at this age you don't know your biological father?
Just say "Ooni is my helper not my lover",and we will understand the maturity in your quote.
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Is My Father, Not Lover –ara by sisisioge: 9:04am
DoTheNeedful:
I know his taste... He likes them tall, fair and big boned! No lepa, blackie or shorty
