|Hating Christians Is Fulfilment Of The Scripture by Omooba77: 8:18am
In recent days; there have been various attacks on the Christendom and I have been wondering and I was reminded of this.
Matthew: 10. 22. And ye shall be hated of all men for my name's sake: but he that endureth to the end shall be saved.
|Re: Hating Christians Is Fulfilment Of The Scripture by cosmatika(m): 8:40am
Oga poster, wat is happening in the middle belt is different from that scripture u quoted. Buhari nva reach to be the Antichrist d Bible talked about. He's just an illiterate, gworo-chewing, kunu-sipping, jihad-loving terrorist. I hereby call on all Christians to arm themselves against these blood sucking demons. Also arm urselves with ur PVC t send home the dullard come 2019
|Re: Hating Christians Is Fulfilment Of The Scripture by edlion57(m): 8:40am
We the Christian from South East like Muslims so much that's why we want to dash una Nigeria and have our own country
|Re: Hating Christians Is Fulfilment Of The Scripture by teamsynergy: 8:41am
most naija xtians and xtain leaders have actually lost it ...how do you explain how your church keeps expanding and your country retrogressing... you claim God is blessing you and it doesn't reflect on your nation... if you wanna make quick money these days, go start a church......... even God must be embarrassed with the way we practise xtainity here
|Re: Hating Christians Is Fulfilment Of The Scripture by temb: 8:41am
K
|Re: Hating Christians Is Fulfilment Of The Scripture by GMBuhari: 8:41am
Interesting
|Re: Hating Christians Is Fulfilment Of The Scripture by Mememan: 8:41am
Ok
|Re: Hating Christians Is Fulfilment Of The Scripture by samsard(m): 8:42am
Muslims are also hated, which of the scriptures does that fulfill?
|Re: Hating Christians Is Fulfilment Of The Scripture by oladoja1(m): 8:42am
following
|Re: Hating Christians Is Fulfilment Of The Scripture by lilfreezy: 8:42am
Lugard didn't read the Bible before he did this useless experiment. Na God go punish all them British and French colonial explorers that did this to Africa in general and Nigeria in particular
|Re: Hating Christians Is Fulfilment Of The Scripture by fulaniHERDSman(m): 8:42am
we must defend christianity wiyh our last blood
|Re: Hating Christians Is Fulfilment Of The Scripture by NPComplete: 8:42am
samsard:
Exactly.
The OP want to start feeling special by selling their persecution complex as a sign they are right. Never mind the fact that they are mostly annoying hypocrites who do not live by the tenets of their religion but would lie, cheat and steal and even support and pray for thieves openly. But they start using religion as a cover up when things go south.
Christians are probably one of the most hate-filled groups in the world now. Especially American and African Christians with their backwards fundamentalist interpretation of the bible.
The Jews are hated as well. That's probably the fulfilment of the Jewish scriptures.
Gays are hated too. That's the fulfilment of gay scriptures.
I am sure even racists think it the hate people have towards their racism is a kind of sign or something.
Nonsense.
|Re: Hating Christians Is Fulfilment Of The Scripture by Lirqur: 8:42am
So is hating Muslims
|Re: Hating Christians Is Fulfilment Of The Scripture by Eluwilussit(m): 8:43am
Omooba77:
It is as simple as that. People will kill Christians thinking they are doing the will of God. Time is running out. Jesus is coming soon. Glory to God.
|Re: Hating Christians Is Fulfilment Of The Scripture by emmyw(m): 8:43am
Yes
|Re: Hating Christians Is Fulfilment Of The Scripture by safarigirl(f): 8:43am
samsard:have you checked the Qu'ran?
Comparatively, Muslims get more hate than Christians on the daily.
|Re: Hating Christians Is Fulfilment Of The Scripture by oladoja1(m): 8:43am
NPComplete:God bless you for that question
|Re: Hating Christians Is Fulfilment Of The Scripture by Jesse01(m): 8:43am
no body is hating on Christians,Christians dis days are very confused
|Re: Hating Christians Is Fulfilment Of The Scripture by neutrotoba(m): 8:44am
samsard:
Kindly ask them on their thread
|Re: Hating Christians Is Fulfilment Of The Scripture by Worksunlimited: 8:45am
This your headline is misleading in a way...
|Re: Hating Christians Is Fulfilment Of The Scripture by Samsimple(m): 8:46am
Easy for you to say when the christian killing never reach your area
|Re: Hating Christians Is Fulfilment Of The Scripture by XTLikeNat777: 8:47am
samsard:
Quote their Qur'an portion that says so..
|Re: Hating Christians Is Fulfilment Of The Scripture by chemystery: 8:47am
Omooba77:What about when Europeans hated the gods of our fathers, burnt their worship places and killed their spirit? What did you say then? That the gods of our forefathers are powerless.
The truth is all gods are powerless. Look at how China demolished God's house and no poo happened just like nothing happened when Europeans destroyed our shrines. The truth is that we humans have been killing ourselves all these while to prove who has the best imaginary friend. No existing loving god will remain hidden and watch humanity kill themselves because of who has the most true and loving god. It's just crazy!
|Re: Hating Christians Is Fulfilment Of The Scripture by teamsynergy: 8:47am
Eluwilussit:
lol.... who is killing xtains.... any small thing, una go begin shout "end time"
|Re: Hating Christians Is Fulfilment Of The Scripture by lebesgue(m): 8:48am
"And ye shall be hated of all men for my name's sake"
But that is not what is happening. Christians are not hated because of Jesus Christ; they are hated because they are judgmental hypocritical pricks, thieves, liars, adulterers, lazy, and scam artists. We love those who act like Christ!
|Re: Hating Christians Is Fulfilment Of The Scripture by kevoh(m): 8:48am
Christians and their victimization personality.
|Re: Hating Christians Is Fulfilment Of The Scripture by calddon(m): 8:48am
Mainstream Christendom is not hated....some Christian minority are the ones hated by all, not cos they do bad but cos they are different and practice what they learn with no hypocrisy attached.
|Re: Hating Christians Is Fulfilment Of The Scripture by HCpaul(m): 8:50am
Whether you like it or not, Christianity is dying.
|Re: Hating Christians Is Fulfilment Of The Scripture by delishpot: 8:50am
OP oooo. Even in hat same Bible Christ said many false preachers would rise up in his name and decide people. He warned to notify them by their fruits and be weary of them. Yet Christians like you would hush evil because the perpetrator hides under the pastor banner. The Bible promised that false religions would fall. So those religions disguised as Christianity would fall too.
Stop doing selective reasoning
|Re: Hating Christians Is Fulfilment Of The Scripture by smartty68(m): 8:50am
samsard:Muslims are blood tasty hence the constant terrorism perpetrated by them globally - The Only Violent Religion That Kills Without Provocation
|Re: Hating Christians Is Fulfilment Of The Scripture by agwom(m): 8:51am
ok
|Re: Hating Christians Is Fulfilment Of The Scripture by teamsynergy: 8:51am
chemystery:no mind them... second world war claimed over 60mlion lives and the world didn't even... the Jews were targeted and killing in their thousands, if not for the Balfour declaration that save them.... most naija xtains are uninformed
