In recent days; there have been various attacks on the Christendom and I have been wondering and I was reminded of this.

Matthew: 10. 22. And ye shall be hated of all men for my name's sake: but he that endureth to the end shall be saved. 4 Likes

Oga poster, wat is happening in the middle belt is different from that scripture u quoted. Buhari nva reach to be the Antichrist d Bible talked about. He's just an illiterate, gworo-chewing, kunu-sipping, jihad-loving terrorist. I hereby call on all Christians to arm themselves against these blood sucking demons. Also arm urselves with ur PVC t send home the dullard come 2019 6 Likes

We the Christian from South East like Muslims so much that's why we want to dash una Nigeria and have our own country 3 Likes

most naija xtians and xtain leaders have actually lost it ...how do you explain how your church keeps expanding and your country retrogressing... you claim God is blessing you and it doesn't reflect on your nation... if you wanna make quick money these days, go start a church......... even God must be embarrassed with the way we practise xtainity here 3 Likes

Muslims are also hated, which of the scriptures does that fulfill? 4 Likes

Lugard didn't read the Bible before he did this useless experiment. Na God go punish all them British and French colonial explorers that did this to Africa in general and Nigeria in particular



we must defend christianity wiyh our last blood we must defend christianity wiyh our last blood

Muslims are also hated, which of the scriptures does that fulfill?

Exactly.

The OP want to start feeling special by selling their persecution complex as a sign they are right. Never mind the fact that they are mostly annoying hypocrites who do not live by the tenets of their religion but would lie, cheat and steal and even support and pray for thieves openly. But they start using religion as a cover up when things go south.



Christians are probably one of the most hate-filled groups in the world now. Especially American and African Christians with their backwards fundamentalist interpretation of the bible.

The Jews are hated as well. That's probably the fulfilment of the Jewish scriptures.

Gays are hated too. That's the fulfilment of gay scriptures.

I am sure even racists think it the hate people have towards their racism is a kind of sign or something.



So is hating Muslims

It is as simple as that. People will kill Christians thinking they are doing the will of God. Time is running out. Jesus is coming soon. Glory to God.

Muslims are also hated, which of the scriptures does that fulfill? have you checked the Qu'ran?



Comparatively, Muslims get more hate than Christians on the daily. have you checked the Qu'ran?Comparatively, Muslims get more hate than Christians on the daily.

. God bless you for that question God bless you for that question

no body is hating on Christians,Christians dis days are very confused

Muslims are also hated, which of the scriptures does that fulfill?

Kindly ask them on their thread Kindly ask them on their thread 1 Like 1 Share

This your headline is misleading in a way...

Easy for you to say when the christian killing never reach your area

Muslims are also hated, which of the scriptures does that fulfill?

Quote their Qur'an portion that says so.. Quote their Qur'an portion that says so..

In recent days; there have been various attacks on the Christendom and I have been wondering and I was reminded of this.

Matthew: 10. 22. And ye shall be hated of all men for my name's sake: but he that endureth to the end shall be saved. What about when Europeans hated the gods of our fathers, burnt their worship places and killed their spirit? What did you say then? That the gods of our forefathers are powerless.



The truth is all gods are powerless. Look at how China demolished God's house and no poo happened just like nothing happened when Europeans destroyed our shrines. The truth is that we humans have been killing ourselves all these while to prove who has the best imaginary friend. No existing loving god will remain hidden and watch humanity kill themselves because of who has the most true and loving god. It's just crazy! What about when Europeans hated the gods of our fathers, burnt their worship places and killed their spirit? What did you say then? That the gods of our forefathers are powerless.The truth is all gods are powerless. Look at how China demolished God's house and no poo happened just like nothing happened when Europeans destroyed our shrines. The truth is that we humans have been killing ourselves all these while to prove who has the best imaginary friend. No existing loving god will remain hidden and watch humanity kill themselves because of who has the most true and loving god. It's just crazy! 1 Like

lol.... who is killing xtains.... any small thing, una go begin shout "end time" lol.... who is killing xtains.... any small thing, una go begin shout "end time"

"And ye shall be hated of all men for my name's sake"



But that is not what is happening. Christians are not hated because of Jesus Christ; they are hated because they are judgmental hypocritical pricks, thieves, liars, adulterers, lazy, and scam artists. We love those who act like Christ!

Christians and their victimization personality.

Mainstream Christendom is not hated....some Christian minority are the ones hated by all, not cos they do bad but cos they are different and practice what they learn with no hypocrisy attached.

Whether you like it or not, Christianity is dying.

OP oooo. Even in hat same Bible Christ said many false preachers would rise up in his name and decide people. He warned to notify them by their fruits and be weary of them. Yet Christians like you would hush evil because the perpetrator hides under the pastor banner. The Bible promised that false religions would fall. So those religions disguised as Christianity would fall too.



Stop doing selective reasoning

Muslims are also hated, which of the scriptures does that fulfill? Muslims are blood tasty hence the constant terrorism perpetrated by them globally - The Only Violent Religion That Kills Without Provocation Muslims are blood tasty hence the constant terrorism perpetrated by them globally - The Only Violent Religion That Kills Without Provocation

