Date: Sunday, 14 January 2018 at 09:39 PM
Man Posts Bottle Of Beer And Bible Verse To Justify His Drink (Photo) by metronaijadotng: 4:19pm
Martez C. Uwa:
I don’t understand why people are complaining when they see me drinking to help my ministry, some of you don’t know the bible, here’s expo to y’all….
And for those asking if wine is alcohol Please go and read Genesis 9:21..when he drank some of its wine, he became drunk and lay uncovered inside his tent.
Re: Man Posts Bottle Of Beer And Bible Verse To Justify His Drink (Photo) by melvinjames: 4:23pm
Anyone can twist the teachings in the bible to their advantages. Our pastorprenuers do it every Sunday.
Re: Man Posts Bottle Of Beer And Bible Verse To Justify His Drink (Photo) by Daysun55: 4:26pm
Re: Man Posts Bottle Of Beer And Bible Verse To Justify His Drink (Photo) by mikejj(m): 4:31pm
that wine is begining to take effect on that fella
Re: Man Posts Bottle Of Beer And Bible Verse To Justify His Drink (Photo) by Olachase(m): 4:37pm
jesus turn water to wine too #bar man abeg give me four bottle of gold Berg
Re: Man Posts Bottle Of Beer And Bible Verse To Justify His Drink (Photo) by OneKinGuy(m): 8:10pm
Re: Man Posts Bottle Of Beer And Bible Verse To Justify His Drink (Photo) by AdolfHitlerxXx: 8:10pm
"Thou shalt drink alcohol and fermented punna juice"
Book of Revelations Chapter 6 vs 69, The Bible
PS- that bottle looks so chilled and inviting even the Pope or an Imam would be tempted
Re: Man Posts Bottle Of Beer And Bible Verse To Justify His Drink (Photo) by shammahyaro(f): 8:10pm
The guy is so cute sef
6 Likes
Re: Man Posts Bottle Of Beer And Bible Verse To Justify His Drink (Photo) by donstan18(m): 8:10pm
shammahyaro:
Do you have candy CRUSH game on your phone?
Re: Man Posts Bottle Of Beer And Bible Verse To Justify His Drink (Photo) by LZAA: 8:10pm
metronaijadotng:forget d scamman
see chilled hero
choooi
Re: Man Posts Bottle Of Beer And Bible Verse To Justify His Drink (Photo) by superemmy(m): 8:10pm
Chai. This guy no know say Bible fit support anything. Depending on the scripture that suits you.
Re: Man Posts Bottle Of Beer And Bible Verse To Justify His Drink (Photo) by greatboom(m): 8:10pm
Attention seeker
Re: Man Posts Bottle Of Beer And Bible Verse To Justify His Drink (Photo) by boringnigerian: 8:11pm
He should go Unclad to fulfil the scriptures na. As the Bible scholar that he is
Re: Man Posts Bottle Of Beer And Bible Verse To Justify His Drink (Photo) by denkyw(m): 8:11pm
I no know why this thing no dey high me again
Re: Man Posts Bottle Of Beer And Bible Verse To Justify His Drink (Photo) by desreek9(f): 8:11pm
That verse was refering to Noah, Ham his son saw his unclothedness, that is what the effect of being drunk is like, the bible is not against strong drink, it says drink but dont get drunk, apply wisdom.
The reason why most churches are against alchohol is cos people will get addicted, become drunk, abuse the priviledge. We've all heard stories of what drunkeness has caused.
Re: Man Posts Bottle Of Beer And Bible Verse To Justify His Drink (Photo) by swhiss: 8:11pm
The Bible only condemns drunkenness and overindulgence but not the moderate consumption of alcohol.
from time immemorial, men and women of God drank wine, a beverage mentioned over two hundred times in the Bible.
Moderation in both drinking and eating is a fundamental requirement of God.
it is The lack of self-control that brings his disapproval.
Re: Man Posts Bottle Of Beer And Bible Verse To Justify His Drink (Photo) by MrsNwaAmaikpe(f): 8:12pm
good for him...... Na him money dey buy the drink, him mouth they lick the bear and him kidney they suffer am.
See him lips like the yansh of sokoto red
Re: Man Posts Bottle Of Beer And Bible Verse To Justify His Drink (Photo) by davit: 8:12pm
What dá bleep about drinking beer sef?
Re: Man Posts Bottle Of Beer And Bible Verse To Justify His Drink (Photo) by Obhiaba1on1: 8:12pm
Re: Man Posts Bottle Of Beer And Bible Verse To Justify His Drink (Photo) by fishyemu: 8:12pm
He better stop drinking.. See what these 3 drunk kids came up with below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5SlPQsxToA0
Re: Man Posts Bottle Of Beer And Bible Verse To Justify His Drink (Photo) by Pebcak: 8:13pm
Re: Man Posts Bottle Of Beer And Bible Verse To Justify His Drink (Photo) by slawomir: 8:13pm
well done son
the word of God can only warm the soul
but a good beer warms the belly
John 2: 1-25, Jesus Turns Water into Wine.
this guy is just like we niggarz in Benin City we drink beer all day and all night along side our weed
osazee abeg check whether that weed go still reach one tie make we take follow up this evening.
lets smoke and be the most high this night not only God is the most high
Re: Man Posts Bottle Of Beer And Bible Verse To Justify His Drink (Photo) by basmur: 8:13pm
Re: Man Posts Bottle Of Beer And Bible Verse To Justify His Drink (Photo) by Pavore9: 8:13pm
Olachase:
Check if there is money in your wallet before dem open the bottles o!
Re: Man Posts Bottle Of Beer And Bible Verse To Justify His Drink (Photo) by dogstyle007(m): 8:13pm
Re: Man Posts Bottle Of Beer And Bible Verse To Justify His Drink (Photo) by terrezo2002(m): 8:13pm
He should be careful. If the Bible cannot help him then he is finished.
Re: Man Posts Bottle Of Beer And Bible Verse To Justify His Drink (Photo) by Boyolity: 8:13pm
History repeats itself because people never learn. He wants the same thing that happened to the man who wine where he is quoting to happen to him.
He also wants to lay uncovered
Re: Man Posts Bottle Of Beer And Bible Verse To Justify His Drink (Photo) by talktrue1(m): 8:13pm
That is 1 Timothy 5 vs 23
Re: Man Posts Bottle Of Beer And Bible Verse To Justify His Drink (Photo) by meme98: 8:13pm
Oboy......see chilled Hero.........MORTUARY standard!
Re: Man Posts Bottle Of Beer And Bible Verse To Justify His Drink (Photo) by sinky55(m): 8:14pm
Kai.... see mortuary standard Hero.
Re: Man Posts Bottle Of Beer And Bible Verse To Justify His Drink (Photo) by lloyds(m): 8:14pm
I think he is as confused as DADDY FREEZE, I think the 2 of them needs to rolling together. .
Re: Man Posts Bottle Of Beer And Bible Verse To Justify His Drink (Photo) by blingxx(m): 8:14pm
Can you imagine...
