I don’t understand why people are complaining when they see me drinking to help my ministry, some of you don’t know the bible, here’s expo to y’all….



And for those asking if wine is alcohol Please go and read Genesis 9:21..when he drank some of its wine, he became drunk and lay uncovered inside his tent.





http://www.metronaija.ng/nigerian-facebook-user-posts-bible-verse-bottle-beer-justify-drinking/

Anyone can twist the teachings in the bible to their advantages. Our pastorprenuers do it every Sunday. 20 Likes 1 Share

that wine is begining to take effect on that fella 18 Likes 2 Shares

jesus turn water to wine too #bar man abeg give me four bottle of gold Berg 5 Likes

"Thou shalt drink alcohol and fermented punna juice"



Book of Revelations Chapter 6 vs 69, The Bible



PS- that bottle looks so chilled and inviting even the Pope or an Imam would be tempted 8 Likes 1 Share

The guy is so cute sef 6 Likes

The guy is so cute sef

forget d scamman

see chilled hero

choooi forget d scammansee chilled herochoooi 11 Likes

Chai. This guy no know say Bible fit support anything. Depending on the scripture that suits you. 2 Likes

Attention seeker

He should go Unclad to fulfil the scriptures na. As the Bible scholar that he is 3 Likes

I no know why this thing no dey high me again 2 Likes

That verse was refering to Noah, Ham his son saw his unclothedness, that is what the effect of being drunk is like, the bible is not against strong drink, it says drink but dont get drunk, apply wisdom.



The reason why most churches are against alchohol is cos people will get addicted, become drunk, abuse the priviledge. We've all heard stories of what drunkeness has caused. 4 Likes

The Bible only condemns drunkenness and overindulgence but not the moderate consumption of alcohol.

from time immemorial, men and women of God drank wine, a beverage mentioned over two hundred times in the Bible.

Moderation in both drinking and eating is a fundamental requirement of God.

it is The lack of self-control that brings his disapproval. 13 Likes 2 Shares







good for him...... Na him money dey buy the drink, him mouth they lick the bear and him kidney they suffer am.





good for him...... Na him money dey buy the drink, him mouth they lick the bear and him kidney they suffer am.

What dá bleep about drinking beer sef?

Nawa





He better stop drinking.. See what these 3 drunk kids came up with below







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5SlPQsxToA0 He better stop drinking.. See what these 3 drunk kids came up with below

well done son

the word of God can only warm the soul

but a good beer warms the belly



John 2: 1-25, Jesus Turns Water into Wine.





this guy is just like we niggarz in Benin City we drink beer all day and all night along side our weed



osazee abeg check whether that weed go still reach one tie make we take follow up this evening.

lets smoke and be the most high this night not only God is the most high

jesus turn water to wine too #bar man abeg give me four bottle of gold Berg

Check if there is money in your wallet before dem open the bottles o!

Hmmmm

He should be careful. If the Bible cannot help him then he is finished.

History repeats itself because people never learn. He wants the same thing that happened to the man who wine where he is quoting to happen to him.



He also wants to lay uncovered 2 Likes

That is 1 Timothy 5 vs 23

Oboy......see chilled Hero.........MORTUARY standard! 8 Likes

Kai.... see mortuary standard Hero. 4 Likes 1 Share

I think he is as confused as DADDY FREEZE, I think the 2 of them needs to rolling together. .