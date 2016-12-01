₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Genevieve Nnaji Replaces Funke Akindele In 2018 Avengers Infinity War Movie by Debayurr: 8:22pm On Jan 14
Hello everybody sometin jus happun right now.
This is the....this is the height of it
I noticed this topic and I googled if this news was actually true.
Funke Akindele has been replaced with Genevieve Nnaji in Avengers 2018 (Infinity War) for the role of Dora Milaje
ARE THEY MADT!!!! *in lasisielenu tone*
Source : http://m.imdb.com/title/tt4154756/fullcredits/cast?ref_=m_ttfc_3
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Replaces Funke Akindele In 2018 Avengers Infinity War Movie by Beckino(f): 8:36pm On Jan 14
Great. Here we go again.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Replaces Funke Akindele In 2018 Avengers Infinity War Movie by NeeKlaus: 8:58pm On Jan 14
LOL. This is Photoshop. Dora Milaje isn't a person, it's a group of fighters.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Replaces Funke Akindele In 2018 Avengers Infinity War Movie by thesicilian: 10:55pm On Jan 14
Bloggers are liable to die young.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Replaces Funke Akindele In 2018 Avengers Infinity War Movie by PenisCaP: 9:11am
when we tell them igbos are not their mate.they will start arguing.
Argue with ur ancestor
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Replaces Funke Akindele In 2018 Avengers Infinity War Movie by legrande69: 9:12am
Na sooooooooo
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Replaces Funke Akindele In 2018 Avengers Infinity War Movie by exlinkleads(f): 9:12am
Ahhhhh
Them don hack the site again?
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Replaces Funke Akindele In 2018 Avengers Infinity War Movie by CaptainGOOD: 9:12am
Tbh..Funke still has that "mgbekeish" grill in her.
I guess maybe she went there to act razz Like being "Jenifer" maybe trying to be funny.
But neva knew that oyibos may not take that
Hence sending her back with the next available flight.
My thoughts tho.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Replaces Funke Akindele In 2018 Avengers Infinity War Movie by superemmy(m): 9:12am
Talent will always supersede mediocrity
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Replaces Funke Akindele In 2018 Avengers Infinity War Movie by sotall(m): 9:12am
Ok
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Replaces Funke Akindele In 2018 Avengers Infinity War Movie by SalamRushdie: 9:12am
This kind of photoshopped prank shouldnt make front page na ...haba
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Replaces Funke Akindele In 2018 Avengers Infinity War Movie by apoti(m): 9:12am
Wake me up when the hackers replace her with Tonto Dikeh
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Replaces Funke Akindele In 2018 Avengers Infinity War Movie by BruncleZuma: 9:12am
H4ckers are just clowns...
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Replaces Funke Akindele In 2018 Avengers Infinity War Movie by jerflakes(m): 9:12am
NeeKlaus:
They no know
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Replaces Funke Akindele In 2018 Avengers Infinity War Movie by chris4gold(m): 9:12am
Let's go dere
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Replaces Funke Akindele In 2018 Avengers Infinity War Movie by Icecomrade: 9:12am
Sweet One for Jenny
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Replaces Funke Akindele In 2018 Avengers Infinity War Movie by NIGHTMAREOO7: 9:13am
To be honest Funke Akindele is a local champion she doesnt fit in at all..
Jenny Got everything..
The looks and talent and character.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Replaces Funke Akindele In 2018 Avengers Infinity War Movie by 9jakohai(m): 9:13am
Another hack in progress...
Probably by a blogger...
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Replaces Funke Akindele In 2018 Avengers Infinity War Movie by donstan18(m): 9:13am
thesicilian:
exlinkleads:
BruncleZuma:
9jakohai:
playcharles:
MrNigeria2018:
IGBO AMAKA
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Replaces Funke Akindele In 2018 Avengers Infinity War Movie by jerryunit48: 9:13am
This can’t be true... nairaland shouldn’t post nonsense on front page ..... if it’s true then kudos to her
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Replaces Funke Akindele In 2018 Avengers Infinity War Movie by playcharles(m): 9:13am
Hackers
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Replaces Funke Akindele In 2018 Avengers Infinity War Movie by MorataFC: 9:13am
Why?
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Replaces Funke Akindele In 2018 Avengers Infinity War Movie by hucienda: 9:14am
eyba
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Replaces Funke Akindele In 2018 Avengers Infinity War Movie by kingthreat(m): 9:14am
Im Yoruba but lets face it Genevieve is a better actress. The jenifa character of Funke Akindele has been overbaken and is quite uncreative. I believe Genevieve will perform better. But in the meanwhile, lets chill for the movie rather than making a fuss about a Nigerian starring in hollywood
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Replaces Funke Akindele In 2018 Avengers Infinity War Movie by MorataFC: 9:14am
playcharles:
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Replaces Funke Akindele In 2018 Avengers Infinity War Movie by jerflakes(m): 9:14am
Debayurr:
They don hype this movie sotay people can't wait for the release
This movie will be the highest sold movie in 2018
Mark my words
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Replaces Funke Akindele In 2018 Avengers Infinity War Movie by MrNigeria2018: 9:14am
It was edited by a Nigerian
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Replaces Funke Akindele In 2018 Avengers Infinity War Movie by HarkymTheOracle(m): 9:14am
LOL..
Photoshop things..
How can one person be Dora Milaje (An army)?
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Replaces Funke Akindele In 2018 Avengers Infinity War Movie by psychologist(m): 9:14am
Buhari sef
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Replaces Funke Akindele In 2018 Avengers Infinity War Movie by teewhydope(m): 9:14am
NeeKlaus:
