This is the....this is the height of it



I noticed this topic and I googled if this news was actually true.



Funke Akindele has been replaced with Genevieve Nnaji in Avengers 2018 (Infinity War) for the role of Dora Milaje



ARE THEY MADT!!!! *in lasisielenu tone*



Great. Here we go again. 2 Likes

LOL. This is Photoshop. Dora Milaje isn't a person, it's a group of fighters. 35 Likes

Bloggers are liable to die young. 10 Likes

when we tell them igbos are not their mate.they will start arguing.



Na sooooooooo 1 Like

Ahhhhh



Them don hack the site again? 4 Likes



Tbh..Funke still has that "mgbekeish" grill in her.

I guess maybe she went there to act razz Like being "Jenifer" maybe trying to be funny.

But neva knew that oyibos may not take that

Hence sending her back with the next available flight.



Talent will always supersede mediocrity 17 Likes

Ok

This kind of photoshopped prank shouldnt make front page na ...haba 1 Like





Wake me up when the hackers replace her with Tonto Dikeh 5 Likes





H4ckers are just clowns... 3 Likes

NeeKlaus:

LOL. This is Photoshop. Dora Milaje isn't a person, it's a group of fighters.

They no know They no know 4 Likes

Let's go dere 2 Likes

Sweet One for Jenny 1 Like

To be honest Funke Akindele is a local champion she doesnt fit in at all..

Jenny Got everything..

The looks and talent and character. 11 Likes

Another hack in progress...



Probably by a blogger... 1 Like

This can’t be true... nairaland shouldn’t post nonsense on front page ..... if it’s true then kudos to her 1 Like

Hackers

Why?

eyba

Im Yoruba but lets face it Genevieve is a better actress. The jenifa character of Funke Akindele has been overbaken and is quite uncreative. I believe Genevieve will perform better. But in the meanwhile, lets chill for the movie rather than making a fuss about a Nigerian starring in hollywood 6 Likes

They don hype this movie sotay people can't wait for the release



This movie will be the highest sold movie in 2018



It was edited by a Nigerian 1 Like

LOL..

Photoshop things..

How can one person be Dora Milaje (An army)? 4 Likes

