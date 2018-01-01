Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo (3127 Views)

Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON sacks the Caretaker Committee Chairmen of Phalga, Obio akpor and Ikwerre LGAs



Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has approved the sack of the Caretaker Committee Chairmen of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area and Ikwerre Local Government Area.



The governor sacked the three Caretaker Committee Chairmen for collecting illegal revenues from companies.



A Statement by Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media noted that the sack of the three Caretaker Committee Chairmen takes immediate effect.

Wash! Ikwerre CTC chairman was sacked for allowing IYM to hold reception for Amaechi in his domain.

Action speaks louder than voice 7 Likes 2 Shares

Uteghe:

Wash! Ikwerre CTC chairman was sack for allowing IYM to hold reception for Amaechi in his domain.

my Etchie neighbor went for that reception too,does that make him an IYM?

Boleyndynasty2:





when show solidarity to a cause, it means you also belong

Uteghe:

Wash! Ikwerre CTC chairman was sack for allowing IYM to hold reception for Amaechi in his domain.

What of Obio akpor and Phalga CTC,why were they sacked since you seem to be on the know. What of Obio akpor and Phalga CTC,why were they sacked since you seem to be on the know. 13 Likes 1 Share

someone actually sent it to me on whatsapp, not just sacking, they should be sent to jail, what kind of levy is this? it is not acceptable someone actually sent it to me on whatsapp, not just sacking, they should be sent to jail, what kind of levy is this? it is not acceptable 2 Likes

Mr project himself.keep working but pls tackle the insecurity in the state. 1 Like

LadySarah:

Mr project himself.keep working but pls tackle the insecurity in the state.

Read with me



http://taxnaija.blogspot.com.ng/2018/01/tax-obligations-for-entrepreneurs-in_13.html

Wike is far better than all APC governors combined.... 8 Likes

Sticker level...



Owo morning



Awon agbero politicians

while some are shifting blame on themselves

So if person carry him car from another state enter rivers him go still pay all this money since its not every ste that extort people like this

ask4double:

Very good!

Uteghe:

Wash! Ikwerre CTC chairman was sack for allowing IYM to hold reception for Amaechi in his domain.



What would he have done? Stop them from holding it when he doesn't control the security? If that's the case, why we're the others sacked? Or did you intentionally decide to have Amnesia about the other two? What would he have done? Stop them from holding it when he doesn't control the security? If that's the case, why we're the others sacked? Or did you intentionally decide to have Amnesia about the other two? 1 Like

That's how a sensible leader behaves.



Buhari should learn from Wike how to fight corruption.



Not the media noise





Boleyndynasty2:





my Etchie neighbor went for that reception too,does that make him an IYM?



Love of my life

nairavsdollars:

Wike is far better than all APC governors combined....

I hope you are okay sir? I hope you are okay sir? 1 Like