Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo

Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo by musabayokanu: 1:27am
Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON sacks the Caretaker Committee Chairmen of Phalga, Obio akpor and Ikwerre LGAs

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has approved the sack of the Caretaker Committee Chairmen of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area and Ikwerre Local Government Area.

The governor sacked the three Caretaker Committee Chairmen for collecting illegal revenues from companies.

A Statement by Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media noted that the sack of the three Caretaker Committee Chairmen takes immediate effect.

Re: Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo by Uteghe(m): 1:36am
grin Wash! Ikwerre CTC chairman was sacked for allowing IYM to hold reception for Amaechi in his domain.

Re: Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo by futurerex: 1:43am
Action speaks louder than voice

Re: Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo by Boleyndynasty2(f): 3:12am
Uteghe:
grin Wash! Ikwerre CTC chairman was sack for allowing IYM to hold reception for Amaechi in his domain.

grin my Etchie neighbor went for that reception too,does that make him an IYM? cool

Re: Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo by DLuciano: 4:10am
Boleyndynasty2:


grin my Etchie neighbor went for that reception too,does that make him an IYM? cool
when show solidarity to a cause, it means you also belong grin

Re: Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo by jodeci(m): 4:16am
Uteghe:
grin Wash! Ikwerre CTC chairman was sack for allowing IYM to hold reception for Amaechi in his domain.

What of Obio akpor and Phalga CTC,why were they sacked since you seem to be on the know.

Re: Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo by KingBelieve: 4:51am
OK
Re: Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo by gare(f): 5:26am
musabayokanu:
someone actually sent it to me on whatsapp, not just sacking, they should be sent to jail, what kind of levy is this? it is not acceptable

Re: Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo by LadySarah(f): 5:47am
Mr project himself.keep working but pls tackle the insecurity in the state.

Re: Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo by makkosky(m): 6:38am
LadySarah:
Mr project himself.keep working but pls tackle the insecurity in the state.

Read with me

Re: Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo by ask4double(m): 9:06am
Very good!
Re: Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo by nairavsdollars(f): 9:07am
Wike is far better than all APC governors combined....

Re: Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo by jaymejate(m): 9:08am
Sticker level...

Owo morning

Awon agbero politicians
Re: Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo by Oma307: 9:11am
while some are shifting blame on themselves
Re: Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo by DaudaAbu(m): 9:13am
So if person carry him car from another state enter rivers him go still pay all this money since its not every ste that extort people like this
Re: Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo by gregboi: 9:13am
ask4double:
Very good!
Re: Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo by brainpower(m): 9:14am
Uteghe:
grin Wash! Ikwerre CTC chairman was sack for allowing IYM to hold reception for Amaechi in his domain.


What would he have done? Stop them from holding it when he doesn't control the security? If that's the case, why we're the others sacked? Or did you intentionally decide to have Amnesia about the other two?

Re: Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo by Lomprico2: 9:14am
Good
Re: Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo by sunbilor(m): 9:15am
That's how a sensible leader behaves.
Re: Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo by Icecomrade: 9:15am

Buhari should learn from Wike how to fight corruption.

Not the media noise

Re: Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo by swagagolic01(m): 9:16am
Boleyndynasty2:


grin my Etchie neighbor went for that reception too,does that make him an IYM? cool


Love of my life
Re: Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo by macaranta(m): 9:17am
Okay
Re: Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo by bash4us(m): 9:24am
nairavsdollars:
Wike is far better than all APC governors combined....

I hope you are okay sir?

Re: Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo by temitemi1(m): 9:36am
No room for nonsense!
Re: Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo by lurvy: 9:39am
wink

