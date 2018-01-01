₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo by musabayokanu: 1:27am
Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON sacks the Caretaker Committee Chairmen of Phalga, Obio akpor and Ikwerre LGAs
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has approved the sack of the Caretaker Committee Chairmen of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area and Ikwerre Local Government Area.
The governor sacked the three Caretaker Committee Chairmen for collecting illegal revenues from companies.
A Statement by Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media noted that the sack of the three Caretaker Committee Chairmen takes immediate effect.
|Re: Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo by Uteghe(m): 1:36am
Wash! Ikwerre CTC chairman was sacked for allowing IYM to hold reception for Amaechi in his domain.
6 Likes
|Re: Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo by futurerex: 1:43am
Action speaks louder than voice
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo by Boleyndynasty2(f): 3:12am
Uteghe:
my Etchie neighbor went for that reception too,does that make him an IYM?
4 Likes
|Re: Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo by DLuciano: 4:10am
Boleyndynasty2:when show solidarity to a cause, it means you also belong
2 Likes
|Re: Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo by jodeci(m): 4:16am
Uteghe:
What of Obio akpor and Phalga CTC,why were they sacked since you seem to be on the know.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo by KingBelieve: 4:51am
OK
|Re: Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo by gare(f): 5:26am
musabayokanu:
someone actually sent it to me on whatsapp, not just sacking, they should be sent to jail, what kind of levy is this? it is not acceptable
2 Likes
|Re: Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo by LadySarah(f): 5:47am
Mr project himself.keep working but pls tackle the insecurity in the state.
1 Like
|Re: Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo by makkosky(m): 6:38am
LadySarah:
Read with me
http://taxnaija.blogspot.com.ng/2018/01/tax-obligations-for-entrepreneurs-in_13.html
|Re: Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo by ask4double(m): 9:06am
Very good!
|Re: Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo by nairavsdollars(f): 9:07am
Wike is far better than all APC governors combined....
8 Likes
|Re: Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo by jaymejate(m): 9:08am
Sticker level...
Owo morning
Awon agbero politicians
|Re: Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo by Oma307: 9:11am
while some are shifting blame on themselves
|Re: Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo by DaudaAbu(m): 9:13am
So if person carry him car from another state enter rivers him go still pay all this money since its not every ste that extort people like this
|Re: Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo by gregboi: 9:13am
ask4double:
|Re: Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo by brainpower(m): 9:14am
Uteghe:
What would he have done? Stop them from holding it when he doesn't control the security? If that's the case, why we're the others sacked? Or did you intentionally decide to have Amnesia about the other two?
1 Like
|Re: Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo by Lomprico2: 9:14am
Good
|Re: Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo by sunbilor(m): 9:15am
That's how a sensible leader behaves.
|Re: Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo by Icecomrade: 9:15am
Buhari should learn from Wike how to fight corruption.
Not the media noise
|Re: Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo by swagagolic01(m): 9:16am
Boleyndynasty2:
Love of my life
|Re: Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo by macaranta(m): 9:17am
Okay
|Re: Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo by bash4us(m): 9:24am
nairavsdollars:
I hope you are okay sir?
1 Like
|Re: Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo by temitemi1(m): 9:36am
No room for nonsense!
|Re: Wike Sacks CTC Chairmen Over Illegal sticker Levies, Radio Licences etc....Photo by lurvy: 9:39am
(0) (Reply)
