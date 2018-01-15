₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
I Bought My Gun For Cultism, Not Robbery – Suspect by actiondrilling: 5:50am
A suspect, Ridwan Omole, has denied allegations of robbery against him by the police, saying he is only a cult member.
The suspect, however, said he always shared loot with a robbery gang each time they had a successful operation.
The 21-year-old spoke in a statement he made to operatives of the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command.
According to the police, a three-man robbery gang consisting of one Taiwo Lawal (23), Kabiru Ajiboye (24) and Seyi Ayetoba (27), had been arrested on Thursday during a botched operation in the Somolu area of Lagos State.
The men were about attacking a motorcycle rider and his passenger in the area when their intending victims raised the alarm.
They were reportedly chased and apprehended by some residents who handed them over to a patrol team of the RRS.
The suspects were said to have confessed to the police that the gun with them belonged to Omole.
He was then arrested in his parents’ house in the Ajah area.
Omole, who allegedly confessed to be a member of the Aiye Confraternity, said he bought the gun from a former schoolmate for self-defence.
He said, “I bought the gun from a former schoolmate for N9,000. I bought it in September 2017. I got the gun because of rival cult members who were disturbing me in my street. They knew I belonged to Aiye Confraternity and wanted me to join their camp.
“Because my friend, Ayetoba, knew that I had a gun at home, he usually came to borrow it. He later requested that I follow him for a job. I asked him the nature of the business and he said robbery and okada snatching. I told him that I couldn’t do such a thing.
“However, whenever he borrowed the gun and went out for an operation, he returned to give me money. On three occasions, he had given me money. First, he gave me N10,000; the second time was N10,000 and an Android phone; and the third was N2,000. He said that operation wasn’t smooth.”
Ayetoba, who was the leader of the gang, said he was initiated into robbery by one Tunde, whom he met in the Mushin area of Lagos.
“Tunde was the leader of my previous gang. Whatever we stole, we sold in Mushin. It was Tunde who taught me all the tricks I used during operations. He was arrested sometime last year. I didn’t go out with him that day.
“I formed my own gang with Taiwo (Lawal) and Kabiru (Ajiboye) and took the gun from Ridwan (Omole). Each time we went on an operation, I paid him for hiring the gun from him. We live on the same street and belong to the same confraternity.
“The areas where we have operated included Ajah, Costain, Onipanu, Yaba, and the National Stadium. We sold stolen motorcycles for between N30,000 N60,000,” he said.
The RRS said it recovered from the gang a locally-made pistol with a 9mm live cartridge and a jackknife.
The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chike Oti, said the suspects were cooperating with the police, adding that the state Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, lauded the participation of members of the community in the arrest.
“The case has been transferred to the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad for further investigation,” he added.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/punchng.com/i-bought-my-gun-for-cultism-not-robbery-suspect/amp/
Re: I Bought My Gun For Cultism, Not Robbery – Suspect by Desyner: 5:57am
Hmmm . . . What aspect of the cultism did he get his gun for ?
Re: I Bought My Gun For Cultism, Not Robbery – Suspect by Netanyahu1: 6:00am
All join, either way you are a gun runner.
Re: I Bought My Gun For Cultism, Not Robbery – Suspect by zakim(m): 6:01am
Re: I Bought My Gun For Cultism, Not Robbery – Suspect by OfficialAwol(m): 6:02am
Whichever one you bought it for, you are still a criminal.
BTW we all know cultists and they do their own hustle.
Re: I Bought My Gun For Cultism, Not Robbery – Suspect by PointZerom: 6:04am
a three-man robbery gang consisting of one Taiwo Lawal (23), Kabiru Ajiboye (24) and Seyi Ayetoba (27),
“I formed my own gang with Taiwo (Lawal) and Kabiru (Ajiboye) and took the gun from Ridwan (Omole).
Re: I Bought My Gun For Cultism, Not Robbery – Suspect by johnonuh: 6:06am
A cultists that has a gun is just an arm robber. ��
Re: I Bought My Gun For Cultism, Not Robbery – Suspect by mikejj(m): 6:08am
Re: I Bought My Gun For Cultism, Not Robbery – Suspect by LionDeLeo: 6:09am
You bought your gun for cultism and not for robbery, Oboy, see defence.
Armed robbery is an offence punishable with death because the crime is more often than not associated with murder.
Now, tell me, once cultism is mentioned, what first comes to mind?
Firing squad is your portion you donkey.
Re: I Bought My Gun For Cultism, Not Robbery – Suspect by PointZerom: 6:10am
"A suspect, Ridwan Omole, has denied allegations of robbery against him by the police, saying he is only a cult member".
HEAR HIM AGAIN..
"We sold stolen motorcycles for between N30,000 N60,000,” he said".
Re: I Bought My Gun For Cultism, Not Robbery – Suspect by loomer: 6:15am
Re: I Bought My Gun For Cultism, Not Robbery – Suspect by anibirelawal(m): 7:15am
See all this small boys o...
Re: I Bought My Gun For Cultism, Not Robbery – Suspect by sotall(m): 9:25am
Re: I Bought My Gun For Cultism, Not Robbery – Suspect by jerflakes(m): 9:25am
And I'd rather kill myself than commit suicide
Re: I Bought My Gun For Cultism, Not Robbery – Suspect by Christane(m): 9:25am
smal smal children dat want to make quick money ..while am here suffering and praying for God blessing.
Re: I Bought My Gun For Cultism, Not Robbery – Suspect by BreezyCB(m): 9:25am
Re: I Bought My Gun For Cultism, Not Robbery – Suspect by donstan18(m): 9:25am
anibirelawal:
If dem catch you one on one for operation.
U go ejaculate from your nose by force, and still call dem uncle.
Re: I Bought My Gun For Cultism, Not Robbery – Suspect by themonk(m): 9:25am
One thing is to be a criminal. A worse thing is to be a stupid criminal.
Life is hard, its harder if you are stupid
Re: I Bought My Gun For Cultism, Not Robbery – Suspect by Felixalex(m): 9:26am
Na una mates don go China to learn shoemaking
Re: I Bought My Gun For Cultism, Not Robbery – Suspect by Millz404(m): 9:26am
Lol.... Oya you are free to go.... Sorry for any inconveniences caused
Re: I Bought My Gun For Cultism, Not Robbery – Suspect by BruncleZuma: 9:26am
Re: I Bought My Gun For Cultism, Not Robbery – Suspect by izzy4shizzy(m): 9:27am
Today too, I rubbed cream to look good not for harmattan
Re: I Bought My Gun For Cultism, Not Robbery – Suspect by Sage7(m): 9:27am
Only a cultist, not a robber!
Re: I Bought My Gun For Cultism, Not Robbery – Suspect by tope7775: 9:28am
Thunder fall on you
Re: I Bought My Gun For Cultism, Not Robbery – Suspect by Uyi168(m): 9:29am
95% of these armed robbers usually start as cultists
Re: I Bought My Gun For Cultism, Not Robbery – Suspect by Ezedon(m): 9:30am
Re: I Bought My Gun For Cultism, Not Robbery – Suspect by shakyum: 9:30am
when u tell them cultism no d pay them no d hear
Re: I Bought My Gun For Cultism, Not Robbery – Suspect by gregboi: 9:31am
Re: I Bought My Gun For Cultism, Not Robbery – Suspect by Ezedon(m): 9:31am
All crime na crime cultism is a crime against humanity
Re: I Bought My Gun For Cultism, Not Robbery – Suspect by Sijo01(f): 9:31am
Na from clap them dey enter dance na.
From cultism, you become an armed robber.
