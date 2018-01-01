Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Secondary School Babe After 15 Years Of Dating (20415 Views)

Below are photos from FADE2018’s intimate proposal





Source: Fara and Demi met in secondary school.For them “it was love and fronting at first sight. Love for him, fronting for her.” 15 years after all the fronting and all the loving, he gathered the courage to ask her to do life with him and guess what?She said yes (after a lot of drama).Below are photos from FADE2018’s intimate proposalSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/01/nigerian-man-proposes-to-his-secondary.html?m=1 4 Likes

Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/01/nigerian-man-proposes-to-his-secondary.html?m=1 2 Likes 1 Share

Wow!!! 15 solid years...I do not expect a divorce from this union...though dating is different from marriage.



Best wishes to them 56 Likes

Congrats to dem

Alright. Good for 'em...

a lot of people will be going to the altar this year..... I wish them all the best !!! 35 Likes 1 Share

15yrs of dating

Big Fooooooooools!!!!



Mtcheeew!!! 6 Likes 2 Shares





D girl above me shld try get a life Nd stop beefing thier glory.. So beautiful, congrats to dem..D girl above me shld try get a life Nd stop beefing thier glory.. 34 Likes

15years of love and fronting. Finally the guy start doing the do do. Now he has decided to put a ring on the matter

blazer2018:

Wow!!! 15 solid years... I do not expect a divorce from this union ...though dating is different from marriage.



Best wishes to them



There's a thin line between dating and marriage.



No amount of years dated can assure a happy home after marriage, i'm sure you'v seen couples who dated for 4- 9 years, but divorced after 6 months of marriage.



I wish them happy married life if they know what marriage is all about. There's a thin line between dating and marriage.No amount of years dated can assure a happy home after marriage, i'm sure you'v seen couples who dated for 4- 9 years, but divorced after 6 months of marriage.I wish them happy married life if they know what marriage is all about. 10 Likes 1 Share

This looks a bit private compared to some mumus that proposed in a shopping mall and at the end proposal turned down like one desperate Dundee did. 10 Likes

Lord of the ring �

this guy possesses long occiput... 1 Like

Wow... 15 years... Hmm....

MONEY DEY

The man head though 6 Likes

TheTrueApostle:

Big Fooooooooools!!!!



Mtcheeew!!! LMAO, jealousy. You probably couldn't get any of your relationships to last more than 6 months LMAO, jealousy. You probably couldn't get any of your relationships to last more than 6 months 12 Likes



At least he didn't go for the stupid public proposal bullsheet trending.... Very Good...At least he didn't go for the stupid public proposal bullsheet trending.... 3 Likes

TheTrueApostle:

Big Fooooooooools!!!!



Mtcheeew!!! Jealous dey kill o

Calm down... Jealous dey kill oCalm down... 4 Likes

If my gelfriend is waiting for me to kneel because i want to propose to her....she wuld wait till she looses weight 4 Likes

d

Ohhhh on that day, there will be so much joy in heaven when we get married to Jesus. Bro, sister will you be there?

Hallelujah, Amen someborry. 3 Likes

I guess he was the head boy

yeah yeah yeah congrats and blah blah blah

samsard:

LMAO, jealousy. You probably couldn't get any of your relationships to last more than 6 months That's a male you just quoted. He, just like Frankyychiji and nairavsdollars, recently changed their gender for business. That's a male you just quoted. He, just like Frankyychiji and nairavsdollars, recently changed their gender for business. 2 Likes

The guy really tried and showed discipline

15years to love and date, which in turn they might take another 15seconds to sign their divorce papers

Unnecessary fanfare for a girl that don't even have big bress! Mtchew

sure they werent dating for 15years. probably they have known each other that long 1 Like