|Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Secondary School Babe After 15 Years Of Dating by stephenduru: 4:16pm
Fara and Demi met in secondary school.For them “it was love and fronting at first sight. Love for him, fronting for her.” 15 years after all the fronting and all the loving, he gathered the courage to ask her to do life with him and guess what?She said yes (after a lot of drama).
Below are photos from FADE2018’s intimate proposal
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/01/nigerian-man-proposes-to-his-secondary.html?m=1
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Secondary School Babe After 15 Years Of Dating by stephenduru: 4:17pm
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Secondary School Babe After 15 Years Of Dating by stephenduru: 4:17pm
stephenduru:more
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Secondary School Babe After 15 Years Of Dating by blazer2018: 4:28pm
Wow!!! 15 solid years...I do not expect a divorce from this union...though dating is different from marriage.
Best wishes to them
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Secondary School Babe After 15 Years Of Dating by HOLYDICK(m): 4:30pm
Congrats to dem
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Secondary School Babe After 15 Years Of Dating by Zimri(m): 4:35pm
Alright. Good for 'em...
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Secondary School Babe After 15 Years Of Dating by majamajic(m): 4:35pm
a lot of people will be going to the altar this year..... I wish them all the best !!!
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Secondary School Babe After 15 Years Of Dating by classicMan22(m): 6:04pm
15yrs of dating
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Secondary School Babe After 15 Years Of Dating by TheTrueApostle(f): 6:05pm
Big Fooooooooools!!!!
Mtcheeew!!!
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Secondary School Babe After 15 Years Of Dating by Rhemy2013(f): 7:22pm
So beautiful, congrats to dem..
D girl above me shld try get a life Nd stop beefing thier glory..
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Secondary School Babe After 15 Years Of Dating by wildcatter23(m): 7:36pm
15years of love and fronting. Finally the guy start doing the do do. Now he has decided to put a ring on the matter
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Secondary School Babe After 15 Years Of Dating by donstan18(m): 7:36pm
blazer2018:
There's a thin line between dating and marriage.
No amount of years dated can assure a happy home after marriage, i'm sure you'v seen couples who dated for 4- 9 years, but divorced after 6 months of marriage.
I wish them happy married life if they know what marriage is all about.
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Secondary School Babe After 15 Years Of Dating by brimoknight(m): 7:37pm
This looks a bit private compared to some mumus that proposed in a shopping mall and at the end proposal turned down like one desperate Dundee did.
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Secondary School Babe After 15 Years Of Dating by Danybest: 7:37pm
Lord of the ring �
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Secondary School Babe After 15 Years Of Dating by castrol180(m): 7:38pm
this guy possesses long occiput...
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Secondary School Babe After 15 Years Of Dating by jashar(f): 7:38pm
Wow... 15 years... Hmm....
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Secondary School Babe After 15 Years Of Dating by DollarAngel(m): 7:38pm
MONEY DEY
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Secondary School Babe After 15 Years Of Dating by Oyindidi(f): 7:38pm
The man head though
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Secondary School Babe After 15 Years Of Dating by samsard(m): 7:39pm
TheTrueApostle:LMAO, jealousy. You probably couldn't get any of your relationships to last more than 6 months
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Secondary School Babe After 15 Years Of Dating by Wapkoshcom(m): 7:39pm
Very Good...
At least he didn't go for the stupid public proposal bullsheet trending....
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Secondary School Babe After 15 Years Of Dating by Divay22(f): 7:39pm
TheTrueApostle:Jealous dey kill o
Calm down...
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Secondary School Babe After 15 Years Of Dating by omocalabar(m): 7:40pm
If my gelfriend is waiting for me to kneel because i want to propose to her....she wuld wait till she looses weight
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Secondary School Babe After 15 Years Of Dating by segebase(m): 7:40pm
d
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Secondary School Babe After 15 Years Of Dating by Josephamstrong1(m): 7:40pm
Ohhhh on that day, there will be so much joy in heaven when we get married to Jesus. Bro, sister will you be there?
Hallelujah, Amen someborry.
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Secondary School Babe After 15 Years Of Dating by kingsfire: 7:40pm
I guess he was the head boy
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Secondary School Babe After 15 Years Of Dating by Snow02(m): 7:40pm
yeah yeah yeah congrats and blah blah blah
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Secondary School Babe After 15 Years Of Dating by Daviddson(m): 7:40pm
samsard:That's a male you just quoted. He, just like Frankyychiji and nairavsdollars, recently changed their gender for business.
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Secondary School Babe After 15 Years Of Dating by ApexProgrammer: 7:41pm
The guy really tried and showed discipline
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Secondary School Babe After 15 Years Of Dating by tydi(m): 7:41pm
15years to love and date, which in turn they might take another 15seconds to sign their divorce papers
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Secondary School Babe After 15 Years Of Dating by Fingerprinter(m): 7:41pm
Unnecessary fanfare for a girl that don't even have big bress! Mtchew
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Secondary School Babe After 15 Years Of Dating by Ahmiee(f): 7:42pm
sure they werent dating for 15years. probably they have known each other that long
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Secondary School Babe After 15 Years Of Dating by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 7:42pm
every body just dae propose
