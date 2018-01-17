₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Husband Doesn't Want Me To Be Close To His Brothers. Is He Normal? by Preciousgirl(f): 4:49pm On Jan 15
He doesn't want me get close to his own blood brothers
he even gets angry when I talk about them
he only says I greet them, nothing else, no hug, not even talk about them
Please is this behavior of my husband normal??
|Re: My Husband Doesn't Want Me To Be Close To His Brothers. Is He Normal? by Raphael007(m): 5:14pm On Jan 15
He has another wife he doesn't want you to find out about
|Re: My Husband Doesn't Want Me To Be Close To His Brothers. Is He Normal? by Amarabae(f): 5:46pm On Jan 15
Maybe he has a secret that he doesn't want you to know
|Re: My Husband Doesn't Want Me To Be Close To His Brothers. Is He Normal? by Mumben(f): 5:55pm On Jan 15
he is hiding something
|Re: My Husband Doesn't Want Me To Be Close To His Brothers. Is He Normal? by Preciousgirl(f): 5:59pm On Jan 15
Raphael007:
That I can vouch he doesn't
|Re: My Husband Doesn't Want Me To Be Close To His Brothers. Is He Normal? by mrphysics(m): 6:04pm On Jan 15
I am seeing possible divorce from him soon.
Sit him down and discuss it or stand a possible divorce.
He really want to make it look as if he didn't marry to his brothers -hence the gap.
|Re: My Husband Doesn't Want Me To Be Close To His Brothers. Is He Normal? by gnykelly(m): 7:25pm On Jan 15
probably his brother is is a nymph who cares less we he dip
|Re: My Husband Doesn't Want Me To Be Close To His Brothers. Is He Normal? by UjuJoan2: 7:30pm On Jan 15
He obviously doesn't trust his brothers and doesn't want them anywhere around you. In his own way he's trying to protect you from whatever it is he doesn't want them to infect you with.
I'll listen to him if I were you!
|Re: My Husband Doesn't Want Me To Be Close To His Brothers. Is He Normal? by Evacroft: 7:54pm On Jan 15
He is definately hiding something,either good or bad,be sure to find out what it is.
One more thing ,thread carefully when u confront him for reasons why he doesnt want u close to them cos u deserve to know.
|Re: My Husband Doesn't Want Me To Be Close To His Brothers. Is He Normal? by Justanodadude: 8:26pm On Jan 15
Preciousgirl:
Wait are you really asking us ........ you married him !!!!!
|Re: My Husband Doesn't Want Me To Be Close To His Brothers. Is He Normal? by Diamond23(f): 8:38pm On Jan 15
[color=#770077][/color] Y nt ask him his reasons for such behaviour?. Kindly find out from him if he z normal ND tell us!
|Re: My Husband Doesn't Want Me To Be Close To His Brothers. Is He Normal? by joinnow: 10:12pm On Jan 15
Likely his brother has done putting putting with his babes before so he is been extra careful .
|Re: My Husband Doesn't Want Me To Be Close To His Brothers. Is He Normal? by gazilion: 10:15pm On Jan 15
Please, just follow what he tells you to do and pray. Do not read unnecessary meanings to avoid High blood pressure and don't go trying to find out what will later hurt you. Pray and do as he tells you. Like that, the peace in your home will be maintained. If you do otherwise, and lose your peace and home...you will regret o...
|Re: My Husband Doesn't Want Me To Be Close To His Brothers. Is He Normal? by obo389(m): 11:35pm On Jan 15
Raphael007:Lol
|Re: My Husband Doesn't Want Me To Be Close To His Brothers. Is He Normal? by AdolfHitlerxXx: 5:55am On Jan 16
Preciousgirl:
Why do you want to go about hugging his brothers?
I have heard stories of brothers cuckolding each other.
Maintain the distance.
obataokenwa:
My oh my... didn't recognize the moniker as the girl with an unhealthy fascination with her boss with obviously fake stories. Or maybe a faggo0t sef
|Re: My Husband Doesn't Want Me To Be Close To His Brothers. Is He Normal? by obataokenwa(m): 6:17am On Jan 16
I'm very much surprised that people still comment on your fake stories.
|Re: My Husband Doesn't Want Me To Be Close To His Brothers. Is He Normal? by TheSuperNerd(m): 6:27am On Jan 16
Hmmm.... Surely, one of three kinds of protection is involved.
1. He is kinda protecting you from them (weird way of doing so)
Or
2. He is possibly protecting a secret he does not want you to discover.
Or
3. It could be that your husband does not want you building a rapport with them so that you don't get to be given anything by them which may or can be used against him. This is tantamount to protecting himself.
Well, who knows? But OP, which part of Nigeria is your husband from and what exactly does he do? I am not sure but I have a funny feeling...... Well... Nevermind.
|Re: My Husband Doesn't Want Me To Be Close To His Brothers. Is He Normal? by phemmyfour: 6:44am On Jan 16
Preciousgirl:Auntie.....stop hugging
|Re: My Husband Doesn't Want Me To Be Close To His Brothers. Is He Normal? by bigl: 7:10am On Jan 16
I dont think he is hiding anything.
Its possible where he comes from, his fams are allowed to sleep with each other wife and he might not like it (who would agree to share his wife's potato?)
|Re: My Husband Doesn't Want Me To Be Close To His Brothers. Is He Normal? by Kessykelly: 8:47am On Jan 16
He is protecting you. So, stay protected.
|Re: My Husband Doesn't Want Me To Be Close To His Brothers. Is He Normal? by SmellingAnus(m): 6:06pm On Jan 16
Lol... On a lighter note... Maybe his brothers love eating chickens so he doesn't want his brother close to his chick (wife)
|Re: My Husband Doesn't Want Me To Be Close To His Brothers. Is He Normal? by dollytino4real(f): 3:03pm
SmellingAnus:hi bros
|Re: My Husband Doesn't Want Me To Be Close To His Brothers. Is He Normal? by Peachess(f): 3:26pm
They're his brothers and I guess he has reasons for acting that way. Maybe he probably doesn't trust them or...I don't know sef. This one is strong.
|Re: My Husband Doesn't Want Me To Be Close To His Brothers. Is He Normal? by SmellingAnus(m): 7:27pm
dollytino4real:Hi Sis...
|Re: My Husband Doesn't Want Me To Be Close To His Brothers. Is He Normal? by Nutase(f): 7:43pm
There is something he doesn't want you to know.
|Re: My Husband Doesn't Want Me To Be Close To His Brothers. Is He Normal? by africangirl000: 9:32pm
Raphael007:Eh!!! Don't use your mouth to break their bond. That may be far from the truth.
|Re: My Husband Doesn't Want Me To Be Close To His Brothers. Is He Normal? by desreek9(f): 9:32pm
wow
|Re: My Husband Doesn't Want Me To Be Close To His Brothers. Is He Normal? by afbstrategies: 9:33pm
Preciousgirl:Tell us the full story and give as much detail as possible. There's no smoke without fire o
|Re: My Husband Doesn't Want Me To Be Close To His Brothers. Is He Normal? by Ayodejioak(m): 9:34pm
You probably too sexy for his likeness and he only being jealous, protective and loving.
He's just taking it too extreme so yes, that a little abnormal.
|Re: My Husband Doesn't Want Me To Be Close To His Brothers. Is He Normal? by michaelbiz: 9:34pm
This one you are insisting on being close to his brothers.
Is the brother shifting his mattress close to your matrimonial bed?
I don't understand this type of women who would rather want the opposite of the right thing to happen.
He loves you and wants you safe.
Leave the brothers alone, biko!
Face the person wey u dey follow price market.
|Re: My Husband Doesn't Want Me To Be Close To His Brothers. Is He Normal? by pussypounder(m): 9:34pm
