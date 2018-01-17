Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / My Husband Doesn't Want Me To Be Close To His Brothers. Is He Normal? (7029 Views)

He doesn't want me get close to his own blood brothers

he even gets angry when I talk about them

he only says I greet them, nothing else, no hug, not even talk about them



Please is this behavior of my husband normal?? 2 Likes

He has another wife he doesn't want you to find out about 41 Likes

Maybe he has a secret that he doesn't want you to know 12 Likes 1 Share

he is hiding something 9 Likes

He has another wife he doesn't want you to find out about

That I can vouch he doesn't That I can vouch he doesn't 3 Likes

I am seeing possible divorce from him soon.

Sit him down and discuss it or stand a possible divorce.



He really want to make it look as if he didn't marry to his brothers -hence the gap.

probably his brother is is a nymph who cares less we he dip 5 Likes

He obviously doesn't trust his brothers and doesn't want them anywhere around you. In his own way he's trying to protect you from whatever it is he doesn't want them to infect you with.



I'll listen to him if I were you! 56 Likes 2 Shares

He is definately hiding something,either good or bad,be sure to find out what it is.

One more thing ,thread carefully when u confront him for reasons why he doesnt want u close to them cos u deserve to know.

Wait are you really asking us ........ you married him !!!!! Wait are you really asking us ........ you married him !!!!! 1 Like

[color=#770077][/color] Y nt ask him his reasons for such behaviour?. Kindly find out from him if he z normal ND tell us! 2 Likes

. Likely his brother has done putting putting with his babes before so he is been extra careful 4 Likes

Please, just follow what he tells you to do and pray. Do not read unnecessary meanings to avoid High blood pressure and don't go trying to find out what will later hurt you. Pray and do as he tells you. Like that, the peace in your home will be maintained. If you do otherwise, and lose your peace and home...you will regret o... 9 Likes 1 Share

He has another wife he doesn't want you to find out about Lol Lol

Why do you want to go about hugging his brothers?



I have heard stories of brothers cuckolding each other.



Maintain the distance.



I'm very much surprised that people still comment on your fake stories.

My oh my... didn't recognize the moniker as the girl with an unhealthy fascination with her boss with obviously fake stories. Or maybe a faggo0t sef 6 Likes

I'm very much surprised that people still comment on your fake stories. 3 Likes 1 Share

Hmmm.... Surely, one of three kinds of protection is involved.



1. He is kinda protecting you from them (weird way of doing so)



Or



2. He is possibly protecting a secret he does not want you to discover.



Or



3. It could be that your husband does not want you building a rapport with them so that you don't get to be given anything by them which may or can be used against him. This is tantamount to protecting himself.



Well, who knows? But OP, which part of Nigeria is your husband from and what exactly does he do? I am not sure but I have a funny feeling...... Well... Nevermind. 2 Likes

I dont think he is hiding anything.



Its possible where he comes from, his fams are allowed to sleep with each other wife and he might not like it (who would agree to share his wife's potato?)

He is protecting you. So, stay protected.

Lol... On a lighter note... Maybe his brothers love eating chickens so he doesn't want his brother close to his chick (wife)

Lol... On a lighter note... Maybe his brothers love eating chickens so he doesn't want his brother close to his chick (wife) hi bros hi bros

They're his brothers and I guess he has reasons for acting that way. Maybe he probably doesn't trust them or...I don't know sef. This one is strong. 2 Likes

hi bros Hi Sis... Hi Sis...

There is something he doesn't want you to know.

He has another wife he doesn't want you to find out about Eh!!! Don't use your mouth to break their bond. That may be far from the truth. Eh!!! Don't use your mouth to break their bond. That may be far from the truth.

wow

You probably too sexy for his likeness and he only being jealous, protective and loving.

He's just taking it too extreme so yes, that a little abnormal.