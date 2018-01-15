Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Mcpherson University In Pictures (2218 Views)

McU, Licensed by the NUC in 2012 is the nation's 49th Private University.

Below are the pictures of the University.

NB: As a Member of Foursquare Church N100,000 is deducted from the tuition fee.



Sources:

mcu boost of 32MW mobile Station, with 24Hours Electricity on Campus and within the Host of the University

Oluwa ma se o! Our churches are just building universities left, right and center. God bless the church plenty for creating employment and reducing the burden on public university.



McPherson University is owned by Four Square



Rev Felix Meduoye General Overseer is the Visitor to the University, Dr Christopher Kolade as the Chancellor, and Prof Agunbiade as the Vice Chancellor of the institution. 2 Likes

Below is the Future plan of the University 1 Like

Please you guys should make ur comment short and meaningful so that we the professional comments readers association world wide (PCRAWW) can read your comment on time and jump to the next one, thanks for your understanding. 3 Likes

Universities...

Many of this school just big pass my secondary school small...

Loyola college Ibadan...

And most of them don't have facilities reach GCI (government college Ibadan)

Please don't argue if you've never being there. 1 Like

One thing wey dey pain me

And e dey always pain me

This one thing be say

All this Schools no be for POOR people

And al this churches are mostly occupied by the poor masses





#sickandtiredofallthisfunnysh!t

That's magnificent and big...........

Ow much do dey pay?

pol23:

Universities...

Many of this school just big pass my secondary school small...

Loyola college Ibadan...

And most of them don't have facilities reach GCI (government college Ibadan)

Please don't argue if you've never being there. It is not about how big. You would be surprised that some of the best universities in the world don't even have up to 300 acres of land. Heck Caltech main campus is 124 acres, Howard is 250 acres, MIT is 168 acres-so it is not about having some useless landmass that could have been used for farming but giving value.. It is not about how big. You would be surprised that some of the best universities in the world don't even have up to 300 acres of land. Heck Caltech main campus is 124 acres, Howard is 250 acres, MIT is 168 acres-so it is not about having some useless landmass that could have been used for farming but giving value..

E still dey confuse me how churches dey spend money anyhow these days...

With a all the so called war against tithing Churches are still waxing strong Ntoor





Glory!



Churches elevating Nigerian educational system in Nigeria.



Same way it happened in the USA. Glory!Churches elevating Nigerian educational system in Nigeria.Same way it happened in the USA. 1 Like

Is it just me or I am not impressed by what I am seeing 1 Like

