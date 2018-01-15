₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mcpherson University In Pictures by Larryomooba(m): 5:09pm
McPherson University(McU) is a faith-Based tertiary institution of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria.
McU, Licensed by the NUC in 2012 is the nation's 49th Private University.
Below are the pictures of the University.
NB: As a Member of Foursquare Church N100,000 is deducted from the tuition fee.
Sources: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/McPherson_University
http://www.mcu.edu.ng/#
|Re: Mcpherson University In Pictures by Larryomooba(m): 5:43pm
|Re: Mcpherson University In Pictures by Larryomooba(m): 5:46pm
more
|Re: Mcpherson University In Pictures by Larryomooba(m): 5:59pm
mcu boost of 32MW mobile Station, with 24Hours Electricity on Campus and within the Host of the University
|Re: Mcpherson University In Pictures by Mirand606: 6:03pm
Oluwa ma se o! Our churches are just building universities left, right and center. God bless the church plenty for creating employment and reducing the burden on public university.
McPherson University is owned by Four Square
|Re: Mcpherson University In Pictures by Larryomooba(m): 6:06pm
Rev Felix Meduoye General Overseer is the Visitor to the University, Dr Christopher Kolade as the Chancellor, and Prof Agunbiade as the Vice Chancellor of the institution.
|Re: Mcpherson University In Pictures by Larryomooba(m): 6:08pm
Below is the Future plan of the University
|Re: Mcpherson University In Pictures by NoChill: 9:36pm
Ok
|Re: Mcpherson University In Pictures by blaqroy: 9:37pm
Please you guys should make ur comment short and meaningful so that we the professional comments readers association world wide (PCRAWW) can read your comment on time and jump to the next one, thanks for your understanding.
|Re: Mcpherson University In Pictures by chrisbaby24(m): 9:37pm
Ok seen
|Re: Mcpherson University In Pictures by chyckxx(m): 9:37pm
|Re: Mcpherson University In Pictures by pol23: 9:38pm
Universities...
Many of this school just big pass my secondary school small...
Loyola college Ibadan...
And most of them don't have facilities reach GCI (government college Ibadan)
Please don't argue if you've never being there.
|Re: Mcpherson University In Pictures by Dannieln1(m): 9:38pm
One thing wey dey pain me
And e dey always pain me
This one thing be say
All this Schools no be for POOR people
And al this churches are mostly occupied by the poor masses
#sickandtiredofallthisfunnysh!t
|Re: Mcpherson University In Pictures by TheAngry1: 9:39pm
ok
|Re: Mcpherson University In Pictures by kellyJames5(m): 9:39pm
That's magnificent and big...........
|Re: Mcpherson University In Pictures by ajoyeleke(m): 9:39pm
Ow much do dey pay?
|Re: Mcpherson University In Pictures by Statsocial: 9:39pm
pol23:It is not about how big. You would be surprised that some of the best universities in the world don't even have up to 300 acres of land. Heck Caltech main campus is 124 acres, Howard is 250 acres, MIT is 168 acres-so it is not about having some useless landmass that could have been used for farming but giving value..
|Re: Mcpherson University In Pictures by Mrkumareze(m): 9:39pm
Seconded by PCRAWW deputy chairman.
|Re: Mcpherson University In Pictures by Everest1989(m): 9:41pm
E still dey confuse me how churches dey spend money anyhow these days...
|Re: Mcpherson University In Pictures by Statsocial: 9:41pm
With a all the so called war against tithing Churches are still waxing strong Ntoor
|Re: Mcpherson University In Pictures by Macgreat(m): 9:41pm
Glory!
Churches elevating Nigerian educational system in Nigeria.
Same way it happened in the USA.
|Re: Mcpherson University In Pictures by Amarabae(f): 9:42pm
Is it just me or I am not impressed by what I am seeing
|Re: Mcpherson University In Pictures by Macgreat(m): 9:44pm
Is possible you are not seeing well
|Re: Mcpherson University In Pictures by olumidejosh: 9:45pm
[quote author=Dannieln1 post=64231285]One thing wey dey pain me And e dey always pain me This one thing be say All this Schools no be for POOR people And al this churches are mostly occupied by the poor masses
#sickandtiredofallthisfunnysh!t[/quote
at least they will reduce the rate of.. unemployment]
|Re: Mcpherson University In Pictures by Rastamann: 9:47pm
What are you waiting for? Convert them (Loyola college Ibadan and GCI) to universities na!
