|Photos Of Cart Pushers Arrested In Lagos As Government Begins Clampdown by dainformant(m): 5:49pm
Lagos State Government on Monday arrested 30 cart pushers for dumping refuse indiscriminately on road medians in some areas of the State in the middle of the night.
Chairman of the State’s Task Force on Environmental and Other Special Offences (Enforcement Unit), SP Olayinka Egbeyemi who spoke to journalists, said the arrest was in line with the recent ban on the activities of cart pushers and wheel barrow operators by the State Government.
Egbeyemi, who affirmed that the activities of cart pushers in the State are illegal, said investigations found them culpable in dumping refuse on the road side especially at night thereby sabotaging efforts by the Government to keep the State clean.
He said the Government is poised to go all out to prosecute any persons found to be working against the new waste management policy encapsulated in the Cleaner Lagos Initiative (CLI), saying the programme is designed to revolutionalise waste administration in line with global best practices when fully operational.
“There are reports that refuse are littering the Lekki, Victoria Island, Ajah and other parts of the State and investigations reveal that it is the handiwork of unscrupulous elements within Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and their outside sponsors who are not comfortable with the new arrangement for the management of waste in the State and are hell bent on sabotaging government effort and frustrating them from carrying it out.
Egbeyemi said the suspects arrested would soon be charged to court for prosecution, just as he assured that Government would leave no stone unturned in keeping the State safe and clean.
Besides, the Task Force Chairman said that the enforcement would continue across the State until the activities of cart pushers and other unscrupulous elements found to be frustrating government’s efforts are completely brought to a halt.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/lagos-arrests-30-cart-pushers-for-dumping-refuse-on-road-medians.html
|Re: Photos Of Cart Pushers Arrested In Lagos As Government Begins Clampdown by dainformant(m): 5:49pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Photos Of Cart Pushers Arrested In Lagos As Government Begins Clampdown by CplusJason: 5:58pm
Good one from the Lagos State Government.
All hand must be on deck to keep this shithole clean.
|Re: Photos Of Cart Pushers Arrested In Lagos As Government Begins Clampdown by joinnow: 6:28pm
I just feel for the cart pushers in Lagos right now.
Can any good Nigerian float NGO to absorb the cart pushers that have lost their mean of livelyhood.
|Re: Photos Of Cart Pushers Arrested In Lagos As Government Begins Clampdown by fuckerstard: 8:06pm
Send them home to BUBU, otherwise na to dey enter person compound carry anything valuable.
Na dem dey always shout CONDEMN for my area.
|Re: Photos Of Cart Pushers Arrested In Lagos As Government Begins Clampdown by fr3do(m): 8:06pm
Can lawma handle every nook and cranny in lagos
cant these guys be regulated?
|Re: Photos Of Cart Pushers Arrested In Lagos As Government Begins Clampdown by Zoolezoo(m): 8:06pm
lol these boys look Hausa-ish
|Re: Photos Of Cart Pushers Arrested In Lagos As Government Begins Clampdown by SkillfulValue: 8:06pm
|Re: Photos Of Cart Pushers Arrested In Lagos As Government Begins Clampdown by YourWife(f): 8:06pm
Ambode for President! He's a youth with the vision, and is on a mission to make Lagos great! He can make Nigeria great too! Ambode for President, 2019!!!
|Re: Photos Of Cart Pushers Arrested In Lagos As Government Begins Clampdown by Firefire(m): 8:07pm
Wickedness of the highest order!
|Re: Photos Of Cart Pushers Arrested In Lagos As Government Begins Clampdown by HsLBroker(m): 8:07pm
joinnow:seconded
|Re: Photos Of Cart Pushers Arrested In Lagos As Government Begins Clampdown by sinaj(f): 8:07pm
This isnt fair at all. How does he expect them to survive
I wonder the kinda pa dat adviced the Govnor to do this.
Badoo recruits loading.
|Re: Photos Of Cart Pushers Arrested In Lagos As Government Begins Clampdown by NaijaMutant(f): 8:07pm
Whenever it comes to oppressing the poor and the downtrodden, our Government becomes very active but when it comes to prosecuting the rich thieves it takes ages to get Justice.
Nigerian case study
|Re: Photos Of Cart Pushers Arrested In Lagos As Government Begins Clampdown by three: 8:07pm
Greed
Ambode signed a PPP with an entity that is not known anywhere in the world for waste management.
Somebody (in the right circle) appears to have had a brainwave.
We can corner waste management in Lagos, all we have to do is get the State assembly to decree that each house must pay.
Then we float a bond (invest state funds in the name of private individuals & private entities)
Then we seat back and ENJOY the flow of money.
Problem is bond was under subscribed.
Lagos need 1500 compactors (they've just brought in about 50)
One compactor costs in the region of N70m (without import duty).
That's somewhere in the region of N105B
They simply don't have that kind of money (yet)
Which is why they've quietly called back some PSPs
Pure unadulterated Greed...
|Re: Photos Of Cart Pushers Arrested In Lagos As Government Begins Clampdown by Liberty90: 8:07pm
Zoolezoo:
Look yorubaa too...darker.
|Re: Photos Of Cart Pushers Arrested In Lagos As Government Begins Clampdown by NaijaMutant(f): 8:07pm
You want to be like America overnight, the only measure you could think of was to eliminate the poor. You violently take away their means of livelihood without offering them palliatives to survive.
Lagos case study.
|Re: Photos Of Cart Pushers Arrested In Lagos As Government Begins Clampdown by Naijaphobia: 8:07pm
Cartsmen have from time immemorial been nomadic, scavenging for refuse from across the Senegambia to the gulf of guinea. Any law against their natural way of life is hate and would be violently resisted. Let it be known that what the Benue,taraba and plateau are facing with herdsmen would be child's play when we cartsmen pick up arms. For peace to reign cede portion of eastern and western Nigeria as our dump site colonies.
Thanks and may the cart Gods bless you all.
|Re: Photos Of Cart Pushers Arrested In Lagos As Government Begins Clampdown by IYANGBALI: 8:07pm
Habooooki must go. That's the change they voted for
|Re: Photos Of Cart Pushers Arrested In Lagos As Government Begins Clampdown by cursedAbiola(f): 8:08pm
|Re: Photos Of Cart Pushers Arrested In Lagos As Government Begins Clampdown by raker300: 8:08pm
Substitute the carts for something better
This asinine moves to ridicule the poor won’t work
|Re: Photos Of Cart Pushers Arrested In Lagos As Government Begins Clampdown by Millz404(m): 8:08pm
Na wao... Cost of development
|Re: Photos Of Cart Pushers Arrested In Lagos As Government Begins Clampdown by Zoolezoo(m): 8:08pm
Liberty90:
Not really. Can’t you even see the typical Aboki raskamono way they are dressed?
Although that one sitting in the middle wearing green looks “Heebo-ish” so much. He might be your long lost Ebonyi or Enugu cousin.
|Re: Photos Of Cart Pushers Arrested In Lagos As Government Begins Clampdown by himclfgud(m): 8:08pm
Let Lagos also be prepared for increase in robbery
|Re: Photos Of Cart Pushers Arrested In Lagos As Government Begins Clampdown by Akwasi(m): 8:08pm
This is wickedness. The politicians create no jobs but punish the poor when he tries to hustle.
We shall overcome
|Re: Photos Of Cart Pushers Arrested In Lagos As Government Begins Clampdown by omocalabar(m): 8:09pm
Yanga dey sleep, trouble go wake am......Hope they dont intend putting them in jail with hardened criminals, cos they will easily get recruited into armed robbery gangs
|Re: Photos Of Cart Pushers Arrested In Lagos As Government Begins Clampdown by jerflakes(m): 8:09pm
New brand of hardened robbers in the making
Just image if barrow pusher wan collect your phone Or laptop with slap
Your teeth go fall off
|Re: Photos Of Cart Pushers Arrested In Lagos As Government Begins Clampdown by bishopb2(m): 8:09pm
What!!!!!! ...Don't cart pushers pick refuses from the refuse dung? I thought they are the ones that pick anything pockable on the floor....
When I first saw the post, I assumed they were even arrested because some of them do steal and even go about with shotguns
|Re: Photos Of Cart Pushers Arrested In Lagos As Government Begins Clampdown by Kingdolo(m): 8:09pm
See there faces
|Re: Photos Of Cart Pushers Arrested In Lagos As Government Begins Clampdown by wunmi590(m): 8:09pm
Yes I am a lagocian and also part of progressive lagos, but what have they put in place to replace and help them stand?
|Re: Photos Of Cart Pushers Arrested In Lagos As Government Begins Clampdown by Snow02(m): 8:09pm
what should they do now though??
|Re: Photos Of Cart Pushers Arrested In Lagos As Government Begins Clampdown by Stemkay: 8:10pm
Awusa pple.
