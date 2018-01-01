Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Photos Of Cart Pushers Arrested In Lagos As Government Begins Clampdown (16569 Views)

Chairman of the State’s Task Force on Environmental and Other Special Offences (Enforcement Unit), SP Olayinka Egbeyemi who spoke to journalists, said the arrest was in line with the recent ban on the activities of cart pushers and wheel barrow operators by the State Government.



Egbeyemi, who affirmed that the activities of cart pushers in the State are illegal, said investigations found them culpable in dumping refuse on the road side especially at night thereby sabotaging efforts by the Government to keep the State clean.



He said the Government is poised to go all out to prosecute any persons found to be working against the new waste management policy encapsulated in the Cleaner Lagos Initiative (CLI), saying the programme is designed to revolutionalise waste administration in line with global best practices when fully operational.



“There are reports that refuse are littering the Lekki, Victoria Island, Ajah and other parts of the State and investigations reveal that it is the handiwork of unscrupulous elements within Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and their outside sponsors who are not comfortable with the new arrangement for the management of waste in the State and are hell bent on sabotaging government effort and frustrating them from carrying it out.



Egbeyemi said the suspects arrested would soon be charged to court for prosecution, just as he assured that Government would leave no stone unturned in keeping the State safe and clean.



Besides, the Task Force Chairman said that the enforcement would continue across the State until the activities of cart pushers and other unscrupulous elements found to be frustrating government’s efforts are completely brought to a halt.



cc; lalasticlala

Good one from the Lagos State Government.





All hand must be on deck to keep this shithole clean.





Can any good Nigerian float NGO to absorb the cart pushers that have lost their mean of livelyhood. I just feel for the cart pushers in Lagos right now.

Send them home to BUBU, otherwise na to dey enter person compound carry anything valuable.



Na dem dey always shout CONDEMN for my area.

Can lawma handle every nook and cranny in lagos

cant these guys be regulated?

lol these boys look Hausa-ish

Ambode for President! He's a youth with the vision, and is on a mission to make Lagos great! He can make Nigeria great too! Ambode for President, 2019!!!

Wickedness of the highest order!

joinnow:

I just feel for the cart pushers in Lagos right now.



Can any good Nigerian float NGO to absorb the cart pushers that have lost their mean of livelyhood.

seconded seconded





I wonder the kinda pa dat adviced the Govnor to do this.



Badoo recruits loading. This isnt fair at all. How does he expect them to survive

Whenever it comes to oppressing the poor and the downtrodden, our Government becomes very active but when it comes to prosecuting the rich thieves it takes ages to get Justice.

Nigerian case study





Nigerian case study 36 Likes 1 Share

Greed



Ambode signed a PPP with an entity that is not known anywhere in the world for waste management.



Somebody (in the right circle) appears to have had a brainwave.



We can corner waste management in Lagos, all we have to do is get the State assembly to decree that each house must pay.



Then we float a bond (invest state funds in the name of private individuals & private entities)



Then we seat back and ENJOY the flow of money.



Problem is bond was under subscribed.



Lagos need 1500 compactors (they've just brought in about 50)



One compactor costs in the region of N70m (without import duty).



That's somewhere in the region of N105B



They simply don't have that kind of money (yet)



Which is why they've quietly called back some PSPs



Pure unadulterated Greed...

Zoolezoo:

lol these boys look Hausa-ish

Look yorubaa too...darker.

You want to be like America overnight, the only measure you could think of was to eliminate the poor. You violently take away their means of livelihood without offering them palliatives to survive.

Lagos case study.







Lagos case study. 8 Likes 1 Share

Cartsmen have from time immemorial been nomadic, scavenging for refuse from across the Senegambia to the gulf of guinea. Any law against their natural way of life is hate and would be violently resisted. Let it be known that what the Benue,taraba and plateau are facing with herdsmen would be child's play when we cartsmen pick up arms. For peace to reign cede portion of eastern and western Nigeria as our dump site colonies.

Thanks and may the cart Gods bless you all.



Thanks and may the cart Gods bless you all. 9 Likes 1 Share

Habooooki must go. That's the change they voted for

Substitute the carts for something better



This asinine moves to ridicule the poor won’t work 3 Likes

Na wao... Cost of development

Liberty90:





Look yorubaa too.

Not really. Can’t you even see the typical Aboki raskamono way they are dressed?



Although that one sitting in the middle wearing green looks “Heebo-ish” so much. He might be your long lost Ebonyi or Enugu cousin. Not really. Can’t you even see the typical Aboki raskamono way they are dressed?Although that one sitting in the middle wearing green looks “Heebo-ish” so much. He might be your long lost Ebonyi or Enugu cousin. 4 Likes 1 Share

Let Lagos also be prepared for increase in robbery

This is wickedness. The politicians create no jobs but punish the poor when he tries to hustle.

We shall overcome



We shall overcome 6 Likes

Yanga dey sleep, trouble go wake am......Hope they dont intend putting them in jail with hardened criminals, cos they will easily get recruited into armed robbery gangs

New brand of hardened robbers in the making



Just image if barrow pusher wan collect your phone Or laptop with slap



Your teeth go fall off 6 Likes

What!!!!!! ...Don't cart pushers pick refuses from the refuse dung? I thought they are the ones that pick anything pockable on the floor....

When I first saw the post, I assumed they were even arrested because some of them do steal and even go about with shotguns 1 Like

See there faces

Yes I am a lagocian and also part of progressive lagos, but what have they put in place to replace and help them stand?

what should they do now though??