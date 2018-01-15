Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Hosea Ibi, Kidnapped Lawmaker Dies (Photo) (3551 Views)

Late Ibi, the member representing Takum II Constituency in the Taraba State House of Assembly, was found dead after he was abducted by gunmen in December 2017.



The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr David Misal, confirmed to Channels Television on Monday in Jalingo, the state capital that the lawmaker’s corpse had been found.



Misal, who said the corpse was found in Takum Local Government Area of the state, noted that the lawmaker must have died about three days before his body was discovered.



The State Police Command had earlier confirmed Ibi’s abduction by unknown individuals on December 31, 2017, in Takum where he was to usher in the New Year.







Rest in peace Sir.



Death is an inevitable end for us all,and those that killed you will know no peace. 5 Likes

Fulani herdsmen at it again 12 Likes

RIP, that's the least I can say.

Now the herdsmen have eaten him! 5 Likes

He was one of the proponents against grazing reserve. Fulsni herdsmen the lord and and master of zoogerians who hate Biafrans so much killed him. 8 Likes 1 Share

He was one of the proponents against grazing reserves Fulani herdsmen the lord and masters of all demented and enslaved zoogerians who hate Biafrans so much killed him. 4 Likes

2 Likes

I liked all the comments above that have "Herdsmen" in them 4 Likes

Sad to hear. Heard he left behind a 4 years old son and a pregnant wife. 5 Likes

Politicians would be committing atrocities and blaming it on Herdsmen.



Even Rivers state that was always a hotbed of vilolence was beginning to throw up that excuse for its recent carnage.

GavelSlam:

Politicians would be committing atrocities and blaming it on Herdsmen.



Even Rivers state that was always a hotbed of vilolence was beginning to throw up that excuse for its recent carnage. 4 Likes

HungerBAD:

Rest in peace Sir.



Death is an inevitable end for us all.





is this the new APC slogan? is this the new APC slogan? 3 Likes

Buhari na goat honestly, these his terrorist herdsmen shall be brought to their knees very soon

APC killed him so as to replace him with a Fulani

@some herdsmen came to eat ewa yesterday @ our local bukar shop and today, bukar shop has disappeared..

RZArecta2:

Buhari na goat honestly, these his terrorist herdsmen shall be brought to their knees very soon

No its not



Fulani herdsmen can't penetrate that axis



Its a criminal or political stuff No its notFulani herdsmen can't penetrate that axisIts a criminal or political stuff 1 Like

powerkey:

APC killed him so as to replace him with a Fulani

Try and understand things bro



There is nothing lie Fulani in that axis Try and understand things broThere is nothing lie Fulani in that axis 2 Likes

Hmmmm....All just to intimidate the House member not to pass the anti grazing law and some people are still in doubt as to what is going on?

I hope the Governor and the house of assembly member will not chicken out else it will be a great tragedy!

This is a thick grand conspiracy and people really need to wake up and smell the coffee already!!

This is more than fulani herdsman/farmer clashes...It is Jihad to take over your land and the government will do everything to blackmail you and drown every dissenting voice!..Stay woke and be on red alert! 1 Like

Unfortunately, thats the only way to gain power in Nigeria. Because the bastaard useless politicians are not interested in relinquishing power any time soon.

Sad for him...RIP



You can't be rich and have freedom to go around peacefully anywhere in the world without security fortification.



Even John Paul Getty's grandson was kidnapped. JPG was world's richest man at the time

We are all not safe in this country, security is in its all time low. RIP sir, heard the guys got the Ransome they requested why kill the man or let him die. if you are going to kidnap someone at least ensure his comfort at minimum level. So sad

nairavsdollars:

Fulani herdsmen at it again I don't doubt it I don't doubt it

sarrki:





No its not



Fulani herdsmen can't penetrate that axis



Its a criminal or political stuff Sarrki don't be too sure. Sarrki don't be too sure.

They should be kidnapped and killed, they av killed this contri and the youth are dead mentally

