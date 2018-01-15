₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hosea Ibi, Kidnapped Lawmaker Dies (Photo) by Phils: 9:01pm On Jan 15
Taraba State has been thrown into mourning following the death of a kidnapped lawmaker, Honourable Hosea Ibi.
Late Ibi, the member representing Takum II Constituency in the Taraba State House of Assembly, was found dead after he was abducted by gunmen in December 2017.
The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr David Misal, confirmed to Channels Television on Monday in Jalingo, the state capital that the lawmaker’s corpse had been found.
Misal, who said the corpse was found in Takum Local Government Area of the state, noted that the lawmaker must have died about three days before his body was discovered.
The State Police Command had earlier confirmed Ibi’s abduction by unknown individuals on December 31, 2017, in Takum where he was to usher in the New Year.
https://www.channelstv.com/2018/01/15/kidnapped-taraba-lawmaker-found-dead/
|Re: Hosea Ibi, Kidnapped Lawmaker Dies (Photo) by HungerBAD: 9:06pm On Jan 15
Rest in peace Sir.
Death is an inevitable end for us all,and those that killed you will know no peace.
|Re: Hosea Ibi, Kidnapped Lawmaker Dies (Photo) by NwaNimo1(m): 9:16pm On Jan 15
Autopsy?
|Re: Hosea Ibi, Kidnapped Lawmaker Dies (Photo) by free2ryhme: 9:23pm On Jan 15
sad
|Re: Hosea Ibi, Kidnapped Lawmaker Dies (Photo) by nairavsdollars(f): 9:29pm On Jan 15
Fulani herdsmen at it again
|Re: Hosea Ibi, Kidnapped Lawmaker Dies (Photo) by DrObum(m): 9:44pm On Jan 15
RIP, that's the least I can say.
|Re: Hosea Ibi, Kidnapped Lawmaker Dies (Photo) by Karlman: 9:56pm On Jan 15
wow!
Now the herdsmen have eaten him!
|Re: Hosea Ibi, Kidnapped Lawmaker Dies (Photo) by ArodeTsolaye: 10:05pm On Jan 15
He was one of the proponents against grazing reserve. Fulsni herdsmen the lord and and master of zoogerians who hate Biafrans so much killed him.
|Re: Hosea Ibi, Kidnapped Lawmaker Dies (Photo) by ArodeTsolaye: 10:07pm On Jan 15
He was one of the proponents against grazing reserves Fulani herdsmen the lord and masters of all demented and enslaved zoogerians who hate Biafrans so much killed him.
|Re: Hosea Ibi, Kidnapped Lawmaker Dies (Photo) by abokibuhari: 10:10pm On Jan 15
|Re: Hosea Ibi, Kidnapped Lawmaker Dies (Photo) by obaataaokpaewu: 10:19pm On Jan 15
To whom it may concern,
I liked all the comments above that have "Herdsmen" in them
|Re: Hosea Ibi, Kidnapped Lawmaker Dies (Photo) by Campusity: 10:20pm On Jan 15
Sad to hear. Heard he left behind a 4 years old son and a pregnant wife.
|Re: Hosea Ibi, Kidnapped Lawmaker Dies (Photo) by GavelSlam: 10:36pm On Jan 15
Politicians would be committing atrocities and blaming it on Herdsmen.
Even Rivers state that was always a hotbed of vilolence was beginning to throw up that excuse for its recent carnage.
|Re: Hosea Ibi, Kidnapped Lawmaker Dies (Photo) by abokibuhari: 10:42pm On Jan 15
GavelSlam:
|Re: Hosea Ibi, Kidnapped Lawmaker Dies (Photo) by SalamRushdie: 10:43pm On Jan 15
HungerBAD:
is this the new APC slogan?
|Re: Hosea Ibi, Kidnapped Lawmaker Dies (Photo) by RZArecta2(m): 10:48pm On Jan 15
Buhari na goat honestly, these his terrorist herdsmen shall be brought to their knees very soon
|Re: Hosea Ibi, Kidnapped Lawmaker Dies (Photo) by powerkey: 11:58pm On Jan 15
APC killed him so as to replace him with a Fulani
|Re: Hosea Ibi, Kidnapped Lawmaker Dies (Photo) by Rigel95(m): 1:18am
k
|Re: Hosea Ibi, Kidnapped Lawmaker Dies (Photo) by Silvershadow81(m): 2:08am
@some herdsmen came to eat ewa yesterday @ our local bukar shop and today, bukar shop has disappeared..
|Re: Hosea Ibi, Kidnapped Lawmaker Dies (Photo) by sarrki(m): 2:36am
RZArecta2:
No its not
Fulani herdsmen can't penetrate that axis
Its a criminal or political stuff
|Re: Hosea Ibi, Kidnapped Lawmaker Dies (Photo) by sarrki(m): 2:37am
powerkey:
Try and understand things bro
There is nothing lie Fulani in that axis
|Re: Hosea Ibi, Kidnapped Lawmaker Dies (Photo) by EASY39(m): 2:51am
Rip
|Re: Hosea Ibi, Kidnapped Lawmaker Dies (Photo) by awakeupcall4all(m): 2:58am
Hmmmm....All just to intimidate the House member not to pass the anti grazing law and some people are still in doubt as to what is going on?
I hope the Governor and the house of assembly member will not chicken out else it will be a great tragedy!
This is a thick grand conspiracy and people really need to wake up and smell the coffee already!!
This is more than fulani herdsman/farmer clashes...It is Jihad to take over your land and the government will do everything to blackmail you and drown every dissenting voice!..Stay woke and be on red alert!
|Re: Hosea Ibi, Kidnapped Lawmaker Dies (Photo) by SamoaJoe: 4:41am
Unfortunately, thats the only way to gain power in Nigeria. Because the bastaard useless politicians are not interested in relinquishing power any time soon.
|Re: Hosea Ibi, Kidnapped Lawmaker Dies (Photo) by AdolfHitlerxXx: 6:52am
Sad for him...RIP
You can't be rich and have freedom to go around peacefully anywhere in the world without security fortification.
Even John Paul Getty's grandson was kidnapped. JPG was world's richest man at the time
|Re: Hosea Ibi, Kidnapped Lawmaker Dies (Photo) by mysteriousman(m): 6:57am
We are all not safe in this country, security is in its all time low. RIP sir, heard the guys got the Ransome they requested why kill the man or let him die. if you are going to kidnap someone at least ensure his comfort at minimum level. So sad
|Re: Hosea Ibi, Kidnapped Lawmaker Dies (Photo) by angels09: 6:59am
nairavsdollars:I don't doubt it
|Re: Hosea Ibi, Kidnapped Lawmaker Dies (Photo) by angels09: 7:00am
sarrki:Sarrki don't be too sure.
|Re: Hosea Ibi, Kidnapped Lawmaker Dies (Photo) by tashashiel(f): 7:14am
They should be kidnapped and killed, they av killed this contri and the youth are dead mentally
|Re: Hosea Ibi, Kidnapped Lawmaker Dies (Photo) by zakim(m): 8:39am
RIP
|Re: Hosea Ibi, Kidnapped Lawmaker Dies (Photo) by amiibaby(f): 9:34am
Hmmmm
|Re: Hosea Ibi, Kidnapped Lawmaker Dies (Photo) by lilfreezy: 9:36am
Christians have become an endangered species in the North. They wanna wipe them out completely sha. As if marginalization they are suffering down there ain't enough. For those of that don't know, chibok is a Christian community, do the maths.
