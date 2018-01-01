Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido & His Girlfriend,Chioma Avril Rowland At Owerri Club (Photos) (18133 Views)

Davido Splashes Cash On His Girlfriend, Chioma, In Dubai / Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) / Davido, His Brother Wale Are Directors At His Father's Company Pacific Holdings. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





https://chikasom.blogspot.com/2018/01/davido-and-his-newest-girlfriend-chioma.html?m=1 davido and his newest baby in town ,miss CHIOMA hit the club last Friday at cubana club located in owerri,the capital city of IMO state ,present with them was davido's manager asika and his DJ ,DJ ecool, baby mama loading98% 2 Likes 1 Share

You guys are busying drinking in this episode.... the next episode will be SOME ONE IS DEAD cus of highness 27 Likes

[url= http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk-DHNhBGLKji-C1UzivRIQRonaldo talk about davido again........lick to watch the full video [rul)]

Litesanti:

You guys are busying drinking in this episode.... the next episode will be SOME ONE IS DEAD cus of highness

So dating different ladies and having baby mamas is now the new trend?So people now celebrate sin brazenly?



And the irony is that they are some people's role models...

This generation and moral decadence....... 83 Likes 1 Share



Davido seems to be the one trying hard in this relationship. Seems she has not released the cookie jar or her papa na Dangote levels. Be like say the babe no dey feel am self?Davido seems to be the one trying hard in this relationship. Seems she has not released the cookie jar or her papa na Dangote levels. 14 Likes

Ebios:

So dating different ladies and having baby mamas is now the new trend?So people now celebrate sin brazenly?



And the irony is that they are some people's role models...

This generation and moral decadence.......



There is mother Theresa, Pope Benedict etc

Use them as role models, davido never asked to be anyone's role model. There is mother Theresa, Pope Benedict etcUse them as role models, davido never asked to be anyone's role model. 61 Likes 1 Share

This guy gat no taste in babes....

Classless... Smh.

Pissed. 7 Likes

Nothing even so special about his date, frog voice gart no class.. 3 Likes

Threebear:

Be like say the babe no dey feel am self?

Davido seems to be the one trying hard in this relationship. Seems she has not released the cookie jar or her papa na Dangote levels.





Why she go feel am? She as she raise her hand @him with pls gimme a break kind of look!



Shebi he likes running his mouth like tap, say she's his next baby mama to drop a son for him.

Her ears go don full already with snide rude remarks from her instagram page, even from his guys and other peeps.

It's no longer fun again.



Lol Why she go feel am? She as she raise her hand @him with pls gimme a break kind of look!Shebi he likes running his mouth like tap, say she's his next baby mama to drop a son for him.Her ears go don full already with snide rude remarks from her instagram page, even from his guys and other peeps.It's no longer fun again.Lol 3 Likes

It appears Chioma has not yet given up the 'goods' that's why she's still the centre of attraction for Davido 3 Likes

Threebear:



There is mother Theresa, Pope Benedict etc

Use them as role models, davido never asked to be anyone's role model. young man grow and don't allow your stupid love for him cloud your sense of reasoning... the young man generalised the celebrities and didn't make mention of only davido young man grow and don't allow your stupid love for him cloud your sense of reasoning... the young man generalised the celebrities and didn't make mention of only davido 24 Likes

Babes and these ugly wigs and to much makeup. How is that a turn on? 5 Likes 1 Share

The girl is not even fine mitchewww 3 Likes

sěx toy

Jaykolo10:



young man grow and don't allow your stupid love for him cloud your sense of reasoning... the young man generalised the celebrities and didn't make mention of only davido Who is this thing?

Abeg disappear into thin air. Who is this thing?Abeg disappear into thin air. 2 Likes

emerich:

This guy gat no taste in babes....

Classless... Smh.

Pissed. Post your bae pics make we see ? Post your bae pics make we see ? 5 Likes

walai girls dating celebs aff strong mind, my heart cannor let me walai girls dating celebs aff strong mind, my heart cannor let me 3 Likes

Wow! Yoruba guys like Igbo girls for sure but many will never admit it .... watch how some will come and spew trash now 2 Likes

She aiit.

Catching fun indeed,

















where is the fun headed?



Another potential baby mama

Good live for him! ...meanwhile, we are exchangers here in Lagos

Owerri city of clubs and hotels

Pussitto:

davido and his newest baby in town ,miss CHIOMA hit the club last Friday at cubana club located in owerri,the capital city of IMO state ,present with them was davido's manager asika and his DJ ,DJ ecool, baby mama loading98%



https://chikasom.blogspot.com/2018/01/davido-and-his-newest-girlfriend-chioma.html?m=1



Developer are not happy a Yoruba demon AkA froggie is eating their property Developer are not happy a Yoruba demon AkA froggie is eating their property 6 Likes

That first picture





Davido: C'mon Chi Chi Dance with me





Chioma: Hol up am texting someone very much important







Could that person be wizkid?









Am just saying oh... 2 Likes

But shaa "enjoy" yasef oooo. Your life, your work, your time, your business. Me I just dey like Dele..... This life sef.... Vanity upon Vanity....But shaa "enjoy" yasef oooo. Your life, your work, your time, your business. Me I just dey like Dele..... This life sef....

This Davido self... Mtvheww





This can't last mehn! Its a sand castle! This can't last mehn! Its a sand castle! 2 Likes 1 Share

The girl go be like, i can't date yoruba man. They are not trusthwordy bla bla bla. Just like her fellow igbo ladies here. But when they see money, dey no won know who you be. Na wa 2 Likes