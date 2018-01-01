₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Davido & His Girlfriend,Chioma Avril Rowland At Owerri Club (Photos) by Pussitto: 10:25pm On Jan 15
davido and his newest baby in town ,miss CHIOMA hit the club last Friday at cubana club located in owerri,the capital city of IMO state ,present with them was davido's manager asika and his DJ ,DJ ecool, baby mama loading98%
|Re: Davido & His Girlfriend,Chioma Avril Rowland At Owerri Club (Photos) by Litesanti(m): 10:30pm On Jan 15
You guys are busying drinking in this episode.... the next episode will be SOME ONE IS DEAD cus of highness
|Re: Davido & His Girlfriend,Chioma Avril Rowland At Owerri Club (Photos) by Femenem: 10:32pm On Jan 15
|Re: Davido & His Girlfriend,Chioma Avril Rowland At Owerri Club (Photos) by HsLBroker(m): 10:34pm On Jan 15
|Re: Davido & His Girlfriend,Chioma Avril Rowland At Owerri Club (Photos) by Ebios(m): 10:47pm On Jan 15
So dating different ladies and having baby mamas is now the new trend?So people now celebrate sin brazenly?
And the irony is that they are some people's role models...
This generation and moral decadence.......
|Re: Davido & His Girlfriend,Chioma Avril Rowland At Owerri Club (Photos) by Threebear(m): 11:01pm On Jan 15
Be like say the babe no dey feel am self?
Davido seems to be the one trying hard in this relationship. Seems she has not released the cookie jar or her papa na Dangote levels.
|Re: Davido & His Girlfriend,Chioma Avril Rowland At Owerri Club (Photos) by Threebear(m): 11:02pm On Jan 15
Use them as role models, davido never asked to be anyone's role model.
|Re: Davido & His Girlfriend,Chioma Avril Rowland At Owerri Club (Photos) by emerich(m): 11:03pm On Jan 15
This guy gat no taste in babes....
Classless... Smh.
Pissed.
|Re: Davido & His Girlfriend,Chioma Avril Rowland At Owerri Club (Photos) by Silvershadow81(m): 1:32am
Nothing even so special about his date, frog voice gart no class..
|Re: Davido & His Girlfriend,Chioma Avril Rowland At Owerri Club (Photos) by alexialin: 2:45am
Why she go feel am? She as she raise her hand @him with pls gimme a break kind of look!
Shebi he likes running his mouth like tap, say she's his next baby mama to drop a son for him.
Her ears go don full already with snide rude remarks from her instagram page, even from his guys and other peeps.
It's no longer fun again.
Lol
|Re: Davido & His Girlfriend,Chioma Avril Rowland At Owerri Club (Photos) by Obierika: 3:36am
It appears Chioma has not yet given up the 'goods' that's why she's still the centre of attraction for Davido
|Re: Davido & His Girlfriend,Chioma Avril Rowland At Owerri Club (Photos) by Jaykolo10(m): 4:58am
Threebear:young man grow and don't allow your stupid love for him cloud your sense of reasoning... the young man generalised the celebrities and didn't make mention of only davido
|Re: Davido & His Girlfriend,Chioma Avril Rowland At Owerri Club (Photos) by Bitterleafsoup: 5:00am
Babes and these ugly wigs and to much makeup. How is that a turn on?
|Re: Davido & His Girlfriend,Chioma Avril Rowland At Owerri Club (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 5:52am
The girl is not even fine mitchewww
|Re: Davido & His Girlfriend,Chioma Avril Rowland At Owerri Club (Photos) by jericco1(m): 6:44am
sěx toy
|Re: Davido & His Girlfriend,Chioma Avril Rowland At Owerri Club (Photos) by Threebear(m): 7:03am
Jaykolo10:Who is this thing?
Abeg disappear into thin air.
|Re: Davido & His Girlfriend,Chioma Avril Rowland At Owerri Club (Photos) by Collinsnice(m): 8:01am
emerich:Post your bae pics make we see ?
|Re: Davido & His Girlfriend,Chioma Avril Rowland At Owerri Club (Photos) by Talk2Bella(f): 8:56am
walai girls dating celebs aff strong mind, my heart cannor let me
|Re: Davido & His Girlfriend,Chioma Avril Rowland At Owerri Club (Photos) by jerryunit48: 8:56am
Wow! Yoruba guys like Igbo girls for sure but many will never admit it .... watch how some will come and spew trash now
|Re: Davido & His Girlfriend,Chioma Avril Rowland At Owerri Club (Photos) by Kingdolo(m): 8:57am
She aiit.
|Re: Davido & His Girlfriend,Chioma Avril Rowland At Owerri Club (Photos) by Tintinnoty(m): 8:57am
Catching fun indeed,
where is the fun headed?
Another potential baby mama
|Re: Davido & His Girlfriend,Chioma Avril Rowland At Owerri Club (Photos) by DoyenExchange: 8:58am
Good live for him! ...meanwhile, we are exchangers here in Lagos
|Re: Davido & His Girlfriend,Chioma Avril Rowland At Owerri Club (Photos) by dreamworld: 8:59am
Owerri city of clubs and hotels
|Re: Davido & His Girlfriend,Chioma Avril Rowland At Owerri Club (Photos) by free2ryhme: 8:59am
Developer are not happy a Yoruba demon AkA froggie is eating their property
|Re: Davido & His Girlfriend,Chioma Avril Rowland At Owerri Club (Photos) by maticdamian: 9:00am
That first picture
Davido: C'mon Chi Chi Dance with me
Chioma: Hol up am texting someone very much important
Could that person be wizkid?
Am just saying oh...
|Re: Davido & His Girlfriend,Chioma Avril Rowland At Owerri Club (Photos) by TheSuperNerd(m): 9:00am
Vanity upon Vanity.... But shaa "enjoy" yasef oooo. Your life, your work, your time, your business. Me I just dey like Dele..... This life sef....
|Re: Davido & His Girlfriend,Chioma Avril Rowland At Owerri Club (Photos) by Annibel(f): 9:00am
This Davido self... Mtvheww
|Re: Davido & His Girlfriend,Chioma Avril Rowland At Owerri Club (Photos) by sisisioge: 9:01am
This can't last mehn! Its a sand castle!
|Re: Davido & His Girlfriend,Chioma Avril Rowland At Owerri Club (Photos) by ipodstinks: 9:01am
The girl go be like, i can't date yoruba man. They are not trusthwordy bla bla bla. Just like her fellow igbo ladies here. But when they see money, dey no won know who you be. Na wa
|Re: Davido & His Girlfriend,Chioma Avril Rowland At Owerri Club (Photos) by netflicks: 9:01am
So complicated
After somebody will not pay tax
After somebody will die
After somebody will have another baby mama
Is this what getting rich means?
|Re: Davido & His Girlfriend,Chioma Avril Rowland At Owerri Club (Photos) by Wikinaija(m): 9:01am
