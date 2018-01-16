Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigerians Pushing Towards War Unknowingly, Says Aregbesola (3807 Views)

The Osun State Governor, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, has said that Nigerians are inadvertently pushing the nation towards another civil war through hate speeches, wickedness and massive killings going on in the country.



The governor said the nation was lucky to come out of the first civil war but stressed that Nigeria might not be lucky if it was plunged into another round of civil war now.





According to a statement in Osogbo by the governor’s media aide, Mr. Sola Fasure, Aregbesola said this at the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration on Monday.



Making an allusion to the widespread killings by the Fulani herdsmen, the governor sued for caution, saying it had become imperative for every Nigerian to work assiduously for the peace of the nation by avoiding anything that could lead to war.





He said, “Through carelessness, thoughtlessness, selfishness, wickedness and hate mongering, the country may unwittingly be pushing itself towards another war.



“War is a very bad business. It is costly, deadly and ruinous, even for a supposedly winner.



“It is worse for the loser. Indeed, all are losers in a war. The resources, human and material, used to prosecute wars could have been used for the development of the people. The lesson of history is that nations and people emerged from wars weakened, devastated, poor and vulnerable.







“The worst part is that though a nation’s decision to go to war or not may be easy before the outbreak of hostilities, it is more difficult and sometimes impossible to decide to stop a war; thus we have prolonged and sometimes an indeterminate war. This is the hard part.



“We see the devastations of war in Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon (and closer home) in Liberia and Sierra Leone. While some like Liberia and Sierra Leone are fortunate to put the war behind them, Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen and Iraq have found it difficult to stop their own wars.





“Lebanon lost its Paradise and Pearl of the Middle East status to the United Arab Emirates. The mutual antagonism and distrust that the Nigerian Civil War bred are still with us.”





Aregbesola described peace as the foundation for economic and political development while stressing that no development could take place in a crisis situation.



He said Nigeria was placed in a strategic position to lead the African continent out of backwardness and crisis, saying the nation could not afford to fail in discharging its responsibilities.



The governor called on Nigerians, especially the youths, to break away from the culture of dependence on the free money from crude oil. He urged them to apply their education to solving problems facing humanity, saying that would be the way to make sustainable wealth because oil would soon lose its importance.



He said, “In the interest of the black race, Nigeria must not just exist, it must be strong to be able to lead the continent to achieve its manifest destiny.







“The greatest riches of the continent are domiciled in the Great Lakes Region comprising Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda.



“Nigeria should be strong and provide leadership with South Africa and the leaders of the region to be able to develop these riches for the development of the people of the continent and for Africa to be able to take her place in the world



Those fuelling the embers of war will certainly be the first to be consumed by the war before others.



Watch how the war mongers will start acting their names. 11 Likes 3 Shares

The people pushing the country toward war are the elites which have stolen and watched hardship fall on their fellow man without caring.



These elites have enabled the massacring of villages by herdsmen and have not cared.



These elites and their indifference toward their neighbor is why any war is at foot.



If not for the misuse of resources, theft and incompetence of leadership there wouldn't be any succession discussion. It is because of their failures such talk has a leg to stand on 9 Likes

Well done ooo baba Kabiru..A renowned babalawo and southwest islamic Jihadist!..So people should just keep quiet and die in silence in the face of glaring genocide and ethno-religious cleansing by a dark, vicious, satanic,devious,heinous thick grand jihadic conspiracy by blood thirsty and demonic fulani herdsman! while Mr president watch on and salivate in a demonic satisfactory awe...You really tried!

Obviously your emotional blackmail is not going to work sir and people of good intent will continue to speak up to expose this your satanic jihad to pillage, rampage and cause carnage...Osun state is sacred to Sultanate and quite obviously there is no herdsman attack there so you can freely dish out your thoughtless blackmail...But be rest assured we are not going to be cower down for your jihad to triumph.

As long as God liveth it will shamefully fail! 23 Likes 3 Shares

TheHistorian:

Lengthy and useless statement only ffk and Fayose can look at pa Buhari and tell him that Fulani herdsmen have committed atrocities ..Lengthy and useless statement only ffk and Fayose can look at pa Buhari and tell him that Fulani herdsmen have committed atrocities 1 Like

awakeupcall4all:

Well done ooo baba Kabiru..A renowned babalawo and southwest islamic Jihadist!..So people should just keep quiet and die in silence in the face of glaring genocide and ethno-religious cleansing by a dark, vicious, satanic,devious,heinous thick grand jihadic conspiracy by blood thirsty and demonic fulani herdsman! while Mr president watch on and salivate in a demonic satisfactory awe...You really tried!

Obviously your emotional blackmail is not going to work sir and people of good intent will continue to speak up to expose this your satanic jihad to pillage, rampage and cause carnage...Osun state is sacred to Sultanate and quite obviously there is no herdsman attack there so you can freely dish out your thoughtless blackmail...But be rest assured we are not going to be cower down for your jihad to triumph.

As long as God liveth it will shamefully fail!

It is exactly your type he is referring to. 15 Likes 2 Shares

GavelSlam:





It is exactly your type he is referring to. You might as well make me understand why baba Kabiru could be making reference to me?? So people should just cower down and die in silence while the president watch on pleasurably, inadvertently making a sitting Governor run around like a common house help? Mr. been a Buhari apologist shouldn't make you lose your humanity..Like i reiterated earlier people of good intent will continue to speak up no matter the level of threat and emotional blackmail...peace! 15 Likes 1 Share

PRECISELY WHY BUHARI SHOULD AND MUST BE IMPEACHED RIGHT AWAY.



OUR DUMB-FILLED NATIONAL ASSEMBLY MEMBERS SHOULD STOP HIDING UNDER THE TABLE.



SARAKI SHOULD GET OUT FROM UNDER THE TABLE THAT HE IS HIDING TO CONFRONT BUHARI AND HIS EVIL PLANS FOR THE COUNTRY.



BUHARI IS OLD AND SICK. HE KNOWS HIS DAYS ARE NUMBERED ON THIS EARTH. THAT IS WHY HE IS BENT ON FULANI TAKEOVER. YOU SEE THOSE SIGNS FROM HS APPOINTMENTS. NOW, THEY ARE PLANNING CARNAGE BY PROPOSING THE SETTING UP FULANI SETTLEMENTS IN EVERY STATE, WHICH IS MEANT TO BE LAUNH-PADS FOR ATTACK AND TAKEOVER.



BUHARI AND THE FULANI CARNAGE MUST BE STOPPED NOW. 1 Like

Mr man.... You and your party style of leadership has turned everybody to wounded lion



Security..... Zimmmmm



Economy.... Zimmmmm



Power........ Zimmmmm



Education... Zimmmmm



Any measurable indices where you performed well? 1 Like 1 Share

I told you people before the last election that Buhary bigotry can never make him rule over a united Nigeria. His parochial tendencies are well known.



The entire warmongering in Nigeria was started by Buhary himself, either due to his cluelessness about Nigeria diversity and governance in the 21st century, his myopic nature or being a gullible and full time bigot.



(1) I will deal with the avengers like I deal with the Boko Haram. These are people fighting for resource control. His useless statement and 'unknown body odour' plunged the country into unnecessary economy disaster when those 'economy terrorists' start blowing up the pipelines. Don't forget we already suffered from huge negative impact on the country's revenue due to drop in global crude price below the budget benchmark. On top of that reduction in crude export. What a careless statement and a leader that could not build bridges but open and closes his mouth at will.



(2) The famous hate speech from General Mohomodu Buhary. 97% vs. 5%. You can go and figure that out on why the speech will continue to hunt him except he apologize.



(3) Buhary and his government Deadly Silence Syndrome on the continuous killings by the Fulani herdsmen terrorists.



(4) Renegotiating the Nigerian union through either the implementation of the Confab report, restructuring or resource control. The president rather formed deaf & dumb.



All these points a once peaceful and united country towards war and not peace.



E&OE. 8 Likes 3 Shares

There is no war coming, its just the divide and rule tactics dont work anymore..



People are wiser and the synergy among tribes are getting stronger.

awakeupcall4all:

Well done ooo baba Kabiru..A renowned babalawo and southwest islamic Jihadist!..So people should just keep quiet and die in silence in the face of glaring genocide and ethno-religious cleansing by a dark, vicious, satanic,devious,heinous thick grand jihadic conspiracy by blood thirsty and demonic fulani herdsman! while Mr president watch on and salivate in a demonic satisfactory awe...You really tried!

Obviously your emotional blackmail is not going to work sir and people of good intent will continue to speak up to expose this your satanic jihad to pillage, rampage and cause carnage...Osun state is sacred to Sultanate and quite obviously there is no herdsman attack there so you can freely dish out your thoughtless blackmail...But be rest assured we are not going to be cower down for your jihad to triumph.

As long as God liveth it will shamefully fail!

We are in 2018



There are better ways of doing politics



We need to get serious



In other to get things done



Pls stop been childish We are in 2018There are better ways of doing politicsWe need to get seriousIn other to get things donePls stop been childish

loveth361:

To destroy the zoo called nigeria is a task we must accomplish.if boko haram fail fulani herdmen will not.













By the time we are done with the zoo called nigeria somalia will be a paradise to compare with the zoo called nigeria.











You see when you wish calamity unto others



Do you expect sane people to wish you well ?



Bros stop all this unnecessary tantrum You see when you wish calamity unto othersDo you expect sane people to wish you well ?Bros stop all this unnecessary tantrum 3 Likes 2 Shares

This goatee wielding governor should rather tell us that Buhari cum APC have destroyed this country.

Bunch of clueless people ever seen in government. 1 Like

Firefire :

I told you people before the last election that Buhary bigotry can never make him rule over a united Nigeria. His parochial tendencies are well known.



The entire warmongering in Nigeria was started by Buhary himself, either due to his cluelessness about Nigeria diversity and governance in the 21st century, his myopic nature or being a gullible and full time bigot.



(1) [b]I will deal with the avengers like I deal with the Boko Haram. These are people fighting for resource control. His useless statement and 'unknown body odour' plunged the country into unnecessary economy disaster when those 'economy terrorists' start blowing up the pipelines. Don't forget we already suffered from huge negative impact on the country's revenue due to drop in global crude price below the budget benchmark. On top of that reduction in crude export. What a careless statement and a leader that could not build bridges but open and closes his mouth at will.



(2) The famous hate speech from General Mohomodu Buhary. 97% vs. 5%. You can go and figure that out on why the speech will continue to hunt him except he apologize.



(3) Buhary and his government Deadly Silence Syndrome on the continuous killings by the Fulani herdsmen terrorists.



(4) Renegotiating the Nigerian union through either the implementation of the Confab report, restructuring or resource control. The president rather formed deaf & dumb.



All these points a once peaceful and united country towards war and not peace.



E&OE.

[/b]

Thanks brother man. I told you people before the last election that Buhary bigotry can never make him rule over a united Nigeria. His parochial tendencies are well known.The entire warmongering in Nigeria was started by Buhary himself, either due to his cluelessness about Nigeria diversity and governance in the 21st century, his myopic nature or being a gullible and full time bigot.(1) [b]I will deal with the avengers like I deal with the Boko Haram. These are people fighting for resource control. His useless statement and 'unknown body odour' plunged the country into unnecessary economy disaster when those 'economy terrorists' start blowing up the pipelines. Don't forget we already suffered from huge negative impact on the country's revenue due to drop in global crude price below the budget benchmark. On top of that reduction in crude export. What a careless statement and a leader that could not build bridges but open and closes his mouth at will.(2). You can go and figure that out on why the speech will continue to hunt him except he apologize.(3) Buhary and his government Deadly Silence Syndrome on the continuous killings by the Fulani herdsmen terrorists.(4) Renegotiating the Nigerian union through either the implementation of the Confab report, restructuring or resource control. The president rather formed deaf & dumb.All these points a once peaceful and united country towards war and not peace.E&OE.[/b]Thanks brother man. 1 Like

sarrki:





You see when you wish calamity unto others



Do you expect sane people to wish you well ?



Bros stop all this unnecessary tantrum who is your bros?



Who care what you people wish us or have you people ever wish good to us,

abi you dont want python to continue dancing on our innocent youth while boko haram are being release from prison,fulani herdmen receiving protection from fg.



Are we talking about arewa youth terrorist,those one are sacred cow.



The day i rejected nigeria was the day zoo army killed our youth in abia who is your bros?Who care what you people wish us or have you people ever wish good to us,abi you dont want python to continue dancing on our innocent youth while boko haram are being release from prison,fulani herdmen receiving protection from fg.Are we talking about arewa youth terrorist,those one are sacred cow.The day i rejected nigeria was the day zoo army killed our youth in abia 2 Likes 1 Share

LionDeLeo:

Those fuelling the embers of war will certainly be the first to be consumed by the war before others.



Watch how the war mongers will start acting their names.

Tell Buhari to call his Fulani brothers to order

They can't be going around killing people and expect peace to reign

Fulani herdsmen are fanning the embers of war encouraged by buhari Tell Buhari to call his Fulani brothers to orderThey can't be going around killing people and expect peace to reignFulani herdsmen are fanning the embers of war encouraged by buhari 3 Likes 1 Share

zombieTRACKER:





Tell Buhari to call his Fulani brothers to order

They can't be going around killing people and expect peace to reign

Fulani herdsmen are fanning the embers of war encouraged by buhari They have started arriving one after the other. They have started arriving one after the other.





Why is Aregbesola hated by Nairaland Igbos That was a good speech.Why is Aregbesola hated by Nairaland Igbos

loveth361:

who is your bros?



Who care what you people wish us or have you people ever wish good to us,

abi you dont want python to continue dancing on our innocent youth while boko haram are being release from prison,fulani herdmen receiving protection from fg.



Are we talking about arewa youth terrorist,those one are sacred cow.



The day i rejected nigeria was the day zoo army killed our youth in abia

Bros I still maintain that you should sheath your sword



There are better ways of handling things Bros I still maintain that you should sheath your swordThere are better ways of handling things 1 Like



What’s the impact of cattle rearing on the Nigerian economy? What’s the volume of cattle exports in Nigeria? How come there is so much brouhaha over this cattle business when there are no records that it impacts on the Nigerian economy?Yes we are surely in 2018 and the only business of the Nigerian government has been reduced to developing colonies for cattle rearing all over Nigeria?



Here we have a president that publicly promised to spread sharia all over Nigeria and now he is demanding for 10000 hectares of land from each state from SS, SE and Middle Belt which will all amount to a whooping 170,000 hectares of land??And all of a sudden you have got a marauding fulani herdsman country inside the Nigeria state and they can now freely import their fellows from Niger and chad? Isn't this glaring that this is not about cows and meat again but a cynical islamo-fascist Wahhabi Jan-jaweed(i wonder why this is changing to APC supporter..lol) deception to expand their territory in line with the vision of the bigoted illiterate Saurdana of Sokoto?

Please i will gladly like to know how to get of been childish and get serious sir. sarrki:





We are in 2018



There are better ways of doing politics



We need to get serious



In other to get things done



Pls stop been childish Challenge accepted...Please sir i will gladly like to know what and what is been childish as to what i wrote there??So the marauding blood thirsty,gun throttling fulani herdsman should continue their devious heinously orchestrated killings and maiming while the citizens mourn and wail in silence without anybody voicing out right?What’s the impact of cattle rearing on the Nigerian economy? What’s the volume of cattle exports in Nigeria? How come there is so much brouhaha over this cattle business when there are no records that it impacts on the Nigerian economy?Yes we are surely in 2018 and the only business of the Nigerian government has been reduced to developing colonies for cattle rearing all over Nigeria?Here we have a president that publicly promised to spread sharia all over Nigeria and now he is demanding for 10000 hectares of land from each state from SS, SE and Middle Belt which will all amount to a whooping 170,000 hectares of land??And all of a sudden you have got a marauding fulani herdsman country inside the Nigeria state and they can now freely import their fellows from Niger and chad? Isn't this glaring that this is not about cows and meat again but a cynical islamo-fascist Wahhabi Jan-jaweed(i wonder why this is changing to APC supporter..lol) deception to expand their territory in line with the vision of the bigoted illiterate Saurdana of Sokoto?Please i will gladly like to know how to get of been childish and get serious sir. 3 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:





Bros I still maintain that you should sheath your sword



There are better ways of handling things madam i still maintain that the zoo must go down.



We are not one,have never been one and can never be one. madam i still maintain that the zoo must go down.We are not one,have never been one and can never be one.

Fulanis & the jihadists are the ones looking for war!

one of pmb's greatest albatross is having the kind of hardcore supporters he currently possesses...





when a man is surrounded with sycophants, & he listens to them, he is bound to fail woefully in all his endeavors...





a sycophant, who just to show he is the most dedicated supporter, agrees that taking a human life is an acceptable replacement for a cow's...





even when pmb has been exposed as a cunning, devious & nepotistic liar, they still hail & chant his praises...





talk about having a slow, blind but violent monkey on one's back... for pmb to move forward (if that's possible), he must first shed the burden of having supporters who are egging him on to infamy...

Thank God APC is still in power, if there is no faction, Aregbe should advice the CSO accordingly

I thought he wanted to make some sense,unfortunately he couldn't.your president with his body odor is the one breeding war in the country.

it has been forthcoming, but make dem allow me graduate first.