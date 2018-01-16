₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerians Pushing Towards War Unknowingly, Says Aregbesola by sarrki(m): 2:21am
The Osun State Governor, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, has said that Nigerians are inadvertently pushing the nation towards another civil war through hate speeches, wickedness and massive killings going on in the country.
|Re: Nigerians Pushing Towards War Unknowingly, Says Aregbesola by TheHistorian(m): 2:21am
Mtcheew.
|Re: Nigerians Pushing Towards War Unknowingly, Says Aregbesola by LionDeLeo: 2:26am
Those fuelling the embers of war will certainly be the first to be consumed by the war before others.
Watch how the war mongers will start acting their names.
|Re: Nigerians Pushing Towards War Unknowingly, Says Aregbesola by fallout87: 2:37am
The people pushing the country toward war are the elites which have stolen and watched hardship fall on their fellow man without caring.
These elites have enabled the massacring of villages by herdsmen and have not cared.
These elites and their indifference toward their neighbor is why any war is at foot.
If not for the misuse of resources, theft and incompetence of leadership there wouldn't be any succession discussion. It is because of their failures such talk has a leg to stand on
|Re: Nigerians Pushing Towards War Unknowingly, Says Aregbesola by awakeupcall4all(m): 2:50am
Well done ooo baba Kabiru..A renowned babalawo and southwest islamic Jihadist!..So people should just keep quiet and die in silence in the face of glaring genocide and ethno-religious cleansing by a dark, vicious, satanic,devious,heinous thick grand jihadic conspiracy by blood thirsty and demonic fulani herdsman! while Mr president watch on and salivate in a demonic satisfactory awe...You really tried!
Obviously your emotional blackmail is not going to work sir and people of good intent will continue to speak up to expose this your satanic jihad to pillage, rampage and cause carnage...Osun state is sacred to Sultanate and quite obviously there is no herdsman attack there so you can freely dish out your thoughtless blackmail...But be rest assured we are not going to be cower down for your jihad to triumph.
As long as God liveth it will shamefully fail!
|Re: Nigerians Pushing Towards War Unknowingly, Says Aregbesola by emmie14: 2:52am
TheHistorian:..
Lengthy and useless statement only ffk and Fayose can look at pa Buhari and tell him that Fulani herdsmen have committed atrocities
|Re: Nigerians Pushing Towards War Unknowingly, Says Aregbesola by GavelSlam: 3:09am
awakeupcall4all:
It is exactly your type he is referring to.
|Re: Nigerians Pushing Towards War Unknowingly, Says Aregbesola by Daniel2060(m): 3:11am
Oga the Hate is real..
|Re: Nigerians Pushing Towards War Unknowingly, Says Aregbesola by awakeupcall4all(m): 3:23am
You might as well make me understand why baba Kabiru could be making reference to me?? So people should just cower down and die in silence while the president watch on pleasurably, inadvertently making a sitting Governor run around like a common house help? Mr. been a Buhari apologist shouldn't make you lose your humanity..Like i reiterated earlier people of good intent will continue to speak up no matter the level of threat and emotional blackmail...peace!
GavelSlam:
|Re: Nigerians Pushing Towards War Unknowingly, Says Aregbesola by namet(m): 4:07am
PRECISELY WHY BUHARI SHOULD AND MUST BE IMPEACHED RIGHT AWAY.
OUR DUMB-FILLED NATIONAL ASSEMBLY MEMBERS SHOULD STOP HIDING UNDER THE TABLE.
SARAKI SHOULD GET OUT FROM UNDER THE TABLE THAT HE IS HIDING TO CONFRONT BUHARI AND HIS EVIL PLANS FOR THE COUNTRY.
BUHARI IS OLD AND SICK. HE KNOWS HIS DAYS ARE NUMBERED ON THIS EARTH. THAT IS WHY HE IS BENT ON FULANI TAKEOVER. YOU SEE THOSE SIGNS FROM HS APPOINTMENTS. NOW, THEY ARE PLANNING CARNAGE BY PROPOSING THE SETTING UP FULANI SETTLEMENTS IN EVERY STATE, WHICH IS MEANT TO BE LAUNH-PADS FOR ATTACK AND TAKEOVER.
BUHARI AND THE FULANI CARNAGE MUST BE STOPPED NOW.
|Re: Nigerians Pushing Towards War Unknowingly, Says Aregbesola by Alejoa(f): 4:15am
Mr man.... You and your party style of leadership has turned everybody to wounded lion
Security..... Zimmmmm
Economy.... Zimmmmm
Power........ Zimmmmm
Education... Zimmmmm
Any measurable indices where you performed well?
|Re: Nigerians Pushing Towards War Unknowingly, Says Aregbesola by Firefire(m): 5:07am
I told you people before the last election that Buhary bigotry can never make him rule over a united Nigeria. His parochial tendencies are well known.
The entire warmongering in Nigeria was started by Buhary himself, either due to his cluelessness about Nigeria diversity and governance in the 21st century, his myopic nature or being a gullible and full time bigot.
(1) I will deal with the avengers like I deal with the Boko Haram. These are people fighting for resource control. His useless statement and 'unknown body odour' plunged the country into unnecessary economy disaster when those 'economy terrorists' start blowing up the pipelines. Don't forget we already suffered from huge negative impact on the country's revenue due to drop in global crude price below the budget benchmark. On top of that reduction in crude export. What a careless statement and a leader that could not build bridges but open and closes his mouth at will.
(2) The famous hate speech from General Mohomodu Buhary. 97% vs. 5%. You can go and figure that out on why the speech will continue to hunt him except he apologize.
(3) Buhary and his government Deadly Silence Syndrome on the continuous killings by the Fulani herdsmen terrorists.
(4) Renegotiating the Nigerian union through either the implementation of the Confab report, restructuring or resource control. The president rather formed deaf & dumb.
All these points a once peaceful and united country towards war and not peace.
E&OE.
|Re: Nigerians Pushing Towards War Unknowingly, Says Aregbesola by Esseite: 5:37am
There is no war coming, its just the divide and rule tactics dont work anymore..
People are wiser and the synergy among tribes are getting stronger.
|Re: Nigerians Pushing Towards War Unknowingly, Says Aregbesola by sarrki(m): 5:55am
awakeupcall4all:
We are in 2018
There are better ways of doing politics
We need to get serious
In other to get things done
Pls stop been childish
|Re: Nigerians Pushing Towards War Unknowingly, Says Aregbesola by abeeee(m): 5:56am
we are already at war
|Re: Nigerians Pushing Towards War Unknowingly, Says Aregbesola by sarrki(m): 5:57am
loveth361:
You see when you wish calamity unto others
Do you expect sane people to wish you well ?
Bros stop all this unnecessary tantrum
|Re: Nigerians Pushing Towards War Unknowingly, Says Aregbesola by Paperwhite(m): 6:07am
This goatee wielding governor should rather tell us that Buhari cum APC have destroyed this country.
Bunch of clueless people ever seen in government.
|Re: Nigerians Pushing Towards War Unknowingly, Says Aregbesola by Paperwhite(m): 6:09am
Firefire:
I told you people before the last election that Buhary bigotry can never make him rule over a united Nigeria. His parochial tendencies are well known.
The entire warmongering in Nigeria was started by Buhary himself, either due to his cluelessness about Nigeria diversity and governance in the 21st century, his myopic nature or being a gullible and full time bigot.
(1) [b]I will deal with the avengers like I deal with the Boko Haram. These are people fighting for resource control. His useless statement and 'unknown body odour' plunged the country into unnecessary economy disaster when those 'economy terrorists' start blowing up the pipelines. Don't forget we already suffered from huge negative impact on the country's revenue due to drop in global crude price below the budget benchmark. On top of that reduction in crude export. What a careless statement and a leader that could not build bridges but open and closes his mouth at will.
(2) The famous hate speech from General Mohomodu Buhary. 97% vs. 5%. You can go and figure that out on why the speech will continue to hunt him except he apologize.
(3) Buhary and his government Deadly Silence Syndrome on the continuous killings by the Fulani herdsmen terrorists.
(4) Renegotiating the Nigerian union through either the implementation of the Confab report, restructuring or resource control. The president rather formed deaf & dumb.
All these points a once peaceful and united country towards war and not peace.
E&OE.
[/b]
Thanks brother man.
|Re: Nigerians Pushing Towards War Unknowingly, Says Aregbesola by loveth361(f): 6:10am
sarrki:who is your bros?
Who care what you people wish us or have you people ever wish good to us,
abi you dont want python to continue dancing on our innocent youth while boko haram are being release from prison,fulani herdmen receiving protection from fg.
Are we talking about arewa youth terrorist,those one are sacred cow.
The day i rejected nigeria was the day zoo army killed our youth in abia
|Re: Nigerians Pushing Towards War Unknowingly, Says Aregbesola by zombieTRACKER: 6:12am
LionDeLeo:
Tell Buhari to call his Fulani brothers to order
They can't be going around killing people and expect peace to reign
Fulani herdsmen are fanning the embers of war encouraged by buhari
|Re: Nigerians Pushing Towards War Unknowingly, Says Aregbesola by LionDeLeo: 6:15am
zombieTRACKER:They have started arriving one after the other.
|Re: Nigerians Pushing Towards War Unknowingly, Says Aregbesola by stonemasonn: 6:16am
That was a good speech.
Why is Aregbesola hated by Nairaland Igbos
|Re: Nigerians Pushing Towards War Unknowingly, Says Aregbesola by sarrki(m): 6:19am
loveth361:
Bros I still maintain that you should sheath your sword
There are better ways of handling things
|Re: Nigerians Pushing Towards War Unknowingly, Says Aregbesola by awakeupcall4all(m): 6:22am
Challenge accepted...Please sir i will gladly like to know what and what is been childish as to what i wrote there??So the marauding blood thirsty,gun throttling fulani herdsman should continue their devious heinously orchestrated killings and maiming while the citizens mourn and wail in silence without anybody voicing out right?
What’s the impact of cattle rearing on the Nigerian economy? What’s the volume of cattle exports in Nigeria? How come there is so much brouhaha over this cattle business when there are no records that it impacts on the Nigerian economy?Yes we are surely in 2018 and the only business of the Nigerian government has been reduced to developing colonies for cattle rearing all over Nigeria?
Here we have a president that publicly promised to spread sharia all over Nigeria and now he is demanding for 10000 hectares of land from each state from SS, SE and Middle Belt which will all amount to a whooping 170,000 hectares of land??And all of a sudden you have got a marauding fulani herdsman country inside the Nigeria state and they can now freely import their fellows from Niger and chad? Isn't this glaring that this is not about cows and meat again but a cynical islamo-fascist Wahhabi Jan-jaweed(i wonder why this is changing to APC supporter..lol) deception to expand their territory in line with the vision of the bigoted illiterate Saurdana of Sokoto?
Please i will gladly like to know how to get of been childish and get serious sir.
sarrki:
|Re: Nigerians Pushing Towards War Unknowingly, Says Aregbesola by loveth361(f): 6:24am
sarrki:madam i still maintain that the zoo must go down.
We are not one,have never been one and can never be one.
|Re: Nigerians Pushing Towards War Unknowingly, Says Aregbesola by proeast(m): 6:30am
Fulanis & the jihadists are the ones looking for war!
|Re: Nigerians Pushing Towards War Unknowingly, Says Aregbesola by ivandragon: 6:34am
one of pmb's greatest albatross is having the kind of hardcore supporters he currently possesses...
when a man is surrounded with sycophants, & he listens to them, he is bound to fail woefully in all his endeavors...
a sycophant, who just to show he is the most dedicated supporter, agrees that taking a human life is an acceptable replacement for a cow's...
even when pmb has been exposed as a cunning, devious & nepotistic liar, they still hail & chant his praises...
talk about having a slow, blind but violent monkey on one's back... for pmb to move forward (if that's possible), he must first shed the burden of having supporters who are egging him on to infamy...
|Re: Nigerians Pushing Towards War Unknowingly, Says Aregbesola by omowolewa: 6:35am
Thank God APC is still in power, if there is no faction, Aregbe should advice the CSO accordingly
|Re: Nigerians Pushing Towards War Unknowingly, Says Aregbesola by lastempero: 6:43am
I thought he wanted to make some sense,unfortunately he couldn't.your president with his body odor is the one breeding war in the country.
|Re: Nigerians Pushing Towards War Unknowingly, Says Aregbesola by jericco1(m): 6:48am
it has been forthcoming, but make dem allow me graduate first.
|Re: Nigerians Pushing Towards War Unknowingly, Says Aregbesola by Bede2u(m): 6:55am
LionDeLeo:I know u are as usual refering to the great Igbo nation.
However in ur blind hate and haste, u fail to see that nothing concerns Igbo with the current crisis in Nigeria.
It is purely between Fulanis and Middle beltans, with pdp playing its role as main opposition. Igbos dont care who win in this crisis. In this one, we take popcorn dey look
Its is yorubas that have been opening threads asking Middle belt if they are still North.
Omenka (you) don run come east.
We are just smilling (and expressing e-outrage )as the death toll rises
