Power, Works and Housing Minister, Babatunde Fashola, in a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, has disclosed the termination of the concession contracts for the management of Fiber Optic Network of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).



The contract was with Alheri Engineering Company Limited, largely owned by African richest man, Aliko Dangote; and, Phase3 Telecom Limited, linked to an in-law of former Minister of Communications, Cornelius Adebayo.



Fashola, in the letter dated October 31, 2017, with reference number FMP/OPS/05/1 obtained by THEWILL faulted the process of the concession insisting that there was breach of agreement, as well as conflict of interest in the entire transactions.



“I write to respectfully draw your Excellency’s attention to ongoing efforts by the management of the Transmission company of Nigeria (TCN) to enforce its termination of two failed Fiber Network concession Agreements, recover its outstanding concession fees in the sum of usd 75,500,000.00 million from the two concessionaires, and take position of and commercialize its critical fiber optic infrastructure, which are essential for the stability and optimization of the national grid,” Fashola wrote.



He informed the President that going ahead with the concession would affect the stability, optimization and continued expansion of the national grid, which, in turn, will affect communication in the country generally.



“The Concessionaires were to pay a concession fee of $40 million each for the use of TCN’s asset to service their customers,” he continued.



“The concession fee was not just for the right of way upon which the transmission lines are constructed, but also for the use of the fiber optic network which was built by TCN along with the transmission lines.



“The agreement also provided for shelter fees of 2.5 per cent on gross revenue. Since 2006, Phase3 and Alheri have paid only $2 million and $3.5 million concession fees respectively.”









https://naija247news.com/2018/01/15/nigeria-cancels-dangotes-power-concession-deal-over-millions-in-unpaid-debt/

We are watching.



Fashola and Buhari should do nothing whatsoever to scuttle Ambode’s and Dangote’s planned 12,000 MW plan for 24hr power supply to Lagos.



We are watching. It always starts like this. 1 Like

Why are you embarrassing yourself?

If the above statement is true, then terminating the contract is a reasonable step to take! 2 Likes

They are talking about A and this man is talking about B. Fashola is looking at his own job and the impediments in his way which must be resolved. What is Dangote himself going to send the power thought? Not the same National grid Dangote and his partners are indirectly sabotaging? I don't even think there is any malice between the 2 men, this is strictly business.



They are talking about A and this man is talking about B. Fashola is looking at his own job and the impediments in his way which must be resolved. What is Dangote himself going to send the power thought? Not the same National grid Dangote and his partners are indirectly sabotaging? I don't even think there is any malice between the 2 men, this is strictly business.

Who made it possible for Dangote to set up his refinery and the planned power plant in Lagos? Fashola.

Just observing.

dondo83:

∆ Lol ∆

Olodo Olodo

Deceiving Nigerians as if he is doing something or has power. Behind the scenes, he called Dangote and promise to revise the contract with twice the amount, Dangote gave him the go ahead to cancel it. Dumb Nigerians!







Fibre OPTIC cable?

Something isn't adding up. However, anything that would make electricity improve sha

Are u sure the 12000mw is for Lagos? If it is, that's amazing!



Its quite funny that Dangote will produce more electricity than what Nigeria produces...

How did he get the concessions in the first place