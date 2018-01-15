₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,944,927 members, 4,028,469 topics. Date: Tuesday, 16 January 2018 at 09:43 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fashola Cancels Dangote’s Power Concession Deal Over Millions In Unpaid Debt (859 Views)
Dino Melaye Flaunts Sports Cars Worth Millions In Abuja (Photos, Video) / Buhari, Saraki Strike Deal Over $29.9b Loan Request / FIRS Seals Senator Akume’s Hotel Over N13.5 Million In Unpaid Taxes (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Fashola Cancels Dangote’s Power Concession Deal Over Millions In Unpaid Debt by idealogical: 3:31am
Power, Works and Housing Minister, Babatunde Fashola, in a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, has disclosed the termination of the concession contracts for the management of Fiber Optic Network of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).
https://naija247news.com/2018/01/15/nigeria-cancels-dangotes-power-concession-deal-over-millions-in-unpaid-debt/
|Re: Fashola Cancels Dangote’s Power Concession Deal Over Millions In Unpaid Debt by PapaBrowne(m): 3:58am
We are watching.
Fashola and Buhari should do nothing whatsoever to scuttle Ambode’s and Dangote’s planned 12,000 MW plan for 24hr power supply to Lagos.
We are watching. It always starts like this.
1 Like
|Re: Fashola Cancels Dangote’s Power Concession Deal Over Millions In Unpaid Debt by dondo83(m): 4:11am
PapaBrowne:. Fiber-optic communication is a method of transmitting information from one place to another by sending pulses of light through an optical fiber. ... Optical fiber is used by many telecommunications companies to transmit telephone signals, Internet communication, and cable television signals.
Why are you embarrassing yourself?
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fashola Cancels Dangote’s Power Concession Deal Over Millions In Unpaid Debt by Alejoa(f): 4:37am
If the above statement is true, then terminating the contract is a reasonable step to take!
2 Likes
|Re: Fashola Cancels Dangote’s Power Concession Deal Over Millions In Unpaid Debt by idealogical: 4:47am
PapaBrowne:
They are talking about A and this man is talking about B. Fashola is looking at his own job and the impediments in his way which must be resolved. What is Dangote himself going to send the power thought? Not the same National grid Dangote and his partners are indirectly sabotaging? I don't even think there is any malice between the 2 men, this is strictly business.
Who made it possible for Dangote to set up his refinery and the planned power plant in Lagos? Fashola.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fashola Cancels Dangote’s Power Concession Deal Over Millions In Unpaid Debt by potent5(m): 5:42am
Just observing.
|Re: Fashola Cancels Dangote’s Power Concession Deal Over Millions In Unpaid Debt by OrestesDante(m): 5:48am
dondo83:
∆ Lol ∆
|Re: Fashola Cancels Dangote’s Power Concession Deal Over Millions In Unpaid Debt by Easy5265: 5:52am
PapaBrowne:
Olodo
|Re: Fashola Cancels Dangote’s Power Concession Deal Over Millions In Unpaid Debt by Liberty90: 5:59am
Deceiving Nigerians as if he is doing something or has power. Behind the scenes, he called Dangote and promise to revise the contract with twice the amount, Dangote gave him the go ahead to cancel it. Dumb Nigerians!
|Re: Fashola Cancels Dangote’s Power Concession Deal Over Millions In Unpaid Debt by taxnaija: 6:20am
Their is more to this....
http://taxnaija.blogspot.com.ng/2018/01/calculating-paye-yourself-layman_15.html
Read, digest and share.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fashola Cancels Dangote’s Power Concession Deal Over Millions In Unpaid Debt by omowolewa: 6:24am
Fibre OPTIC cable?
Something isn't adding up. However, anything that would make electricity improve sha
|Re: Fashola Cancels Dangote’s Power Concession Deal Over Millions In Unpaid Debt by nwoke37: 6:29am
PapaBrowne:
Are u sure the 12000mw is for Lagos? If it is, that's amazing!
Its quite funny that Dangote will produce more electricity than what Nigeria produces...
|Re: Fashola Cancels Dangote’s Power Concession Deal Over Millions In Unpaid Debt by ogbeniolola: 6:38am
Please lecture him very well!...that boy doesn't know jack!
dondo83:
|Re: Fashola Cancels Dangote’s Power Concession Deal Over Millions In Unpaid Debt by three: 9:40am
How did he get the concessions in the first place
|Re: Fashola Cancels Dangote’s Power Concession Deal Over Millions In Unpaid Debt by Edopesin(m): 9:41am
So The Richest Man Can Owe Debt
Mama G Laughs In Spiritual Powers
(0) (Reply)
Now To Him Who Is Able To Do Immeasurably More Than All We Ask Or Imagine / African Students Meet / Green And Clean City On Fire As Movie Stars Storm Owerri Over Nma Award
Viewing this topic: shagaman, burkutu, timmirylex(m), joxhibit(m), UnicoBoas01, AUSVINS(m), Nigeman, DrGaius(m), spokesboy, ceny6(m), rockiedink(m), Olokolson(m), baroncy, ilofy, eroski90(m), ogwoliun, opensine, presidentpikin, tommegie52(m), LagosWharf, vickobon(m), enshy, kbanty22(m), Tbagwell1(m), Yourstruly491, herrlekan(m), Beube, Vince77(m), betweb, WhiskeyTangoFox, Robbin7(m), ziggyzee, garantus2, toyejohnson(m), Valkan007, largeoseni(m), Yujil, Yinkame123(m), obirich, general234(m), peaceway(m), Marchman, abulbanaat(m), yinka206, medalomoba, lilsurveyor(m), Fretchy, Allwility, Emmaus12, Richyicon(m), lanrelagos, Lekan111(m), macaranta(m), maleekfrenzy(m), lilfreezy, bennybaba(m), lafuria1(m), hypertension(m), oluwafestus(m), Drlilprinz(m), yosmen, ijobaooorun(m), acqiusitions042(m), Emmy1379, Ahmy88(f), baresywood(m), Ojim07(m), teginx, obironald(m), bobothem(m), pitypec(m), fonseca69xxx(m), toms55(m), AskProf, dan6019(m), three, Tochiokoye(m), Edopesin(m) and 105 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21