Nigerian singer, David Adedeji Adeleke, better known by his stage

name Davido and his current girlfriend, Chioma visited his hometown

Ede, Osun State for his family event yesterday.

WATCH VIDEO below...



http://www.ebalsblog.com/2018/01/videodavido-his-girlfriend-chioma-visit.html



[ url=

the trending is sweet but the breakup i pity 44 Likes 3 Shares

This one that Davido took to his village, like say him won wife am abi na format, baba won get pikin from all tribes. Is it that Davido is scared to straff fine gals all his baby mama's are just there 29 Likes

Happy fornication lol 6 Likes

Chioma Rowland? 1 Like



Sombori dat will still end up as a baby-mama if care iz not taken Sombori dat will still end up as a baby-mama if care iz not taken 28 Likes 2 Shares

hmmmmm nice kudos continue oiling all the engine you can get

Nne has become David's hand bag



That's what happens wen u are dating a girl who doesn't have a life of her own



She for nor dey follow davido like fly dey follow person wey dey purge if she be student, gainfully employed or has a business of her own 29 Likes

Na igbo girl na.....d toasting line shouldn't be far fetched

Davido: 30 billion for the account ooo,versace nd gucci.......

Chioma: you say?

Davido: versace and gucci for ur body o baby

Chioma:no no no no, sing that first part

Davido:30 billion for......

Chioma:yes yes yes yes, am all urs. 98 Likes 2 Shares

we see them, but the question now is....



Is She to be Wifed or BabyMamad? 8 Likes 1 Share

Chioma, na dem... awon alatenuje 15 Likes 1 Share

Anoda baby mama to be

Igbos girls are too hot.



Igbo kwenu 6 Likes 1 Share

David's baby mamas right now 25 Likes 1 Share

what hmmmm life what hmmmm life

Who else came here to see the Igbo girlfriend? 1 Like

OK o, another baby mama loading ....... 1 Like

Baby-mama loading - 95% 1 Like

Do you know his Hausa, Yoruba, Efik or Fulani Girlfriends? Nigerians and their tribalised tongues ! How shall we progress as a Nation with all these? Show me the Igbo legs in the diagram and be eligible for a trip to North Korea Missile grounds. why calling her IGBO girlfriend?Do you know his Hausa, Yoruba, Efik or Fulani Girlfriends? Nigerians and their tribalised tongues! How shall we progress as a Nation with all these?Show me the Igbo legs in the diagram and be eligible for a trip to North Korea Missile grounds. 29 Likes 1 Share

What do you mean by Davido and his "Igbo" girlfriend??



Who exactly are the mods that write these rubbish?



You can't say Davido and his new girlfriend?

Later you'll be looking for who and who is making tribal statements 17 Likes 1 Share

I am not getting it....are they promoting his girlfriend...I was thinking it's his Wife







Stupidity everywhere 2 Likes





Chioma new baby mama Sophia right now.....Chioma new baby mama