Davido & His Girlfriend, Chioma Rowland Visit Ede, His Hometown (Video, Pics) by Ebal: 4:55pm On Jan 16
VIDEO:Davido & His Girlfriend Chioma Visits His Hometown Ede and Gets Mad Love From His Fans

Nigerian singer, David Adedeji Adeleke, better known by his stage
name Davido and his current girlfriend, Chioma visited his hometown
Ede, Osun State for his family event yesterday.
WATCH VIDEO below...

http://www.ebalsblog.com/2018/01/videodavido-his-girlfriend-chioma-visit.html

[ url=
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jFewev3ZnB8&feature=youtu.be[/url]

Re: Davido & His Girlfriend, Chioma Rowland Visit Ede, His Hometown (Video, Pics) by OceanmorganTrix: 4:57pm On Jan 16
the trending is sweet but the breakup i pity

Re: Davido & His Girlfriend, Chioma Rowland Visit Ede, His Hometown (Video, Pics) by nony43(m): 8:05am
This one that Davido took to his village, like say him won wife am abi na format, baba won get pikin from all tribes. Is it that Davido is scared to straff fine gals all his baby mama's are just there

Re: Davido & His Girlfriend, Chioma Rowland Visit Ede, His Hometown (Video, Pics) by iamswizz(m): 8:05am
Happy fornication lol

Re: Davido & His Girlfriend, Chioma Rowland Visit Ede, His Hometown (Video, Pics) by NwaNimo1(m): 8:05am
Chioma Rowland?

Re: Davido & His Girlfriend, Chioma Rowland Visit Ede, His Hometown (Video, Pics) by Bossontop(m): 8:05am
undecided
Sombori dat will still end up as a baby-mama if care iz not taken

Re: Davido & His Girlfriend, Chioma Rowland Visit Ede, His Hometown (Video, Pics) by YomzzyDBlogger: 8:06am
Re: Davido & His Girlfriend, Chioma Rowland Visit Ede, His Hometown (Video, Pics) by yemzzy22(m): 8:06am
hmmmmm nice kudos continue oiling all the engine you can get
Re: Davido & His Girlfriend, Chioma Rowland Visit Ede, His Hometown (Video, Pics) by rawpadgin(m): 8:06am
Nne has become David's hand bag

That's what happens wen u are dating a girl who doesn't have a life of her own

She for nor dey follow davido like fly dey follow person wey dey purge if she be student, gainfully employed or has a business of her own

Re: Davido & His Girlfriend, Chioma Rowland Visit Ede, His Hometown (Video, Pics) by Naturalobserver(m): 8:06am
Na igbo girl na.....d toasting line shouldn't be far fetched
Davido: 30 billion for the account ooo,versace nd gucci.......
Chioma: you say?
Davido: versace and gucci for ur body o baby
Chioma:no no no no, sing that first part
Davido:30 billion for......
Chioma:yes yes yes yes, am all urs.

Re: Davido & His Girlfriend, Chioma Rowland Visit Ede, His Hometown (Video, Pics) by Karlman: 8:06am
we see them, but the question now is....

Is She to be Wifed or BabyMamad?

Re: Davido & His Girlfriend, Chioma Rowland Visit Ede, His Hometown (Video, Pics) by Fesomu(m): 8:06am
Chioma, na dem... awon alatenuje

Re: Davido & His Girlfriend, Chioma Rowland Visit Ede, His Hometown (Video, Pics) by guywitzerogal(m): 8:06am
Anoda baby mama to be
Re: Davido & His Girlfriend, Chioma Rowland Visit Ede, His Hometown (Video, Pics) by raker300: 8:06am
Igbos girls are too hot.

Igbo kwenu

Re: Davido & His Girlfriend, Chioma Rowland Visit Ede, His Hometown (Video, Pics) by colossus91(m): 8:06am
Re: Davido & His Girlfriend, Chioma Rowland Visit Ede, His Hometown (Video, Pics) by ipodstinks: 8:11am
David's baby mamas right now

Re: Davido & His Girlfriend, Chioma Rowland Visit Ede, His Hometown (Video, Pics) by hollamanng(m): 8:11am
Re: Davido & His Girlfriend, Chioma Rowland Visit Ede, His Hometown (Video, Pics) by ORACLE1975(m): 8:11am
grin what hmmmm life
Re: Davido & His Girlfriend, Chioma Rowland Visit Ede, His Hometown (Video, Pics) by hardeywhale2: 8:11am
David
Re: Davido & His Girlfriend, Chioma Rowland Visit Ede, His Hometown (Video, Pics) by Deefuray(f): 8:11am
Hmmmmm
Re: Davido & His Girlfriend, Chioma Rowland Visit Ede, His Hometown (Video, Pics) by Zionista(m): 8:12am
Who else came here to see the Igbo girlfriend?

Re: Davido & His Girlfriend, Chioma Rowland Visit Ede, His Hometown (Video, Pics) by lyricalz(m): 8:12am
OK o, another baby mama loading .......

Re: Davido & His Girlfriend, Chioma Rowland Visit Ede, His Hometown (Video, Pics) by emmanuelrabb(m): 8:12am
Baby-mama loading - 95%

Re: Davido & His Girlfriend, Chioma Rowland Visit Ede, His Hometown (Video, Pics) by oyetunder(m): 8:12am
why calling her IGBO girlfriend? Do you know his Hausa, Yoruba, Efik or Fulani Girlfriends? Nigerians and their tribalised tongues cheesy! How shall we progress as a Nation with all these? undecided Show me the Igbo legs in the diagram and be eligible for a trip to North Korea Missile grounds.

Re: Davido & His Girlfriend, Chioma Rowland Visit Ede, His Hometown (Video, Pics) by MeanChris(m): 8:13am
What do you mean by Davido and his "Igbo" girlfriend??

Who exactly are the mods that write these rubbish?

You can't say Davido and his new girlfriend?
Please
Later you'll be looking for who and who is making tribal statements

Re: Davido & His Girlfriend, Chioma Rowland Visit Ede, His Hometown (Video, Pics) by IkpuMmadu: 8:14am
I am not getting it....are they promoting his girlfriend...I was thinking it's his Wife



Stupidity everywhere

Re: Davido & His Girlfriend, Chioma Rowland Visit Ede, His Hometown (Video, Pics) by Nixiepie(f): 8:18am
Sophia right now..... cry cry grin

Chioma new baby mama tongue
Re: Davido & His Girlfriend, Chioma Rowland Visit Ede, His Hometown (Video, Pics) by Psalm45(f): 8:18am
we shld be happy for them and wish them well. To me Davido deserves love and happiness if he has found them in chioma so be it. Maybe there's something unique about this chioma that he has not seen in other women.

