SARS Operatives Beats Ajikawo, Radio Lagos, Eko FM's Staff And His Siblings
by hypemanifeanyi: 5:17pm
According to Ajikawo, it seemed like a staged event where hoodlum attack you at gunpoint and it was a shocking event to him.
He sustained injuries on the head as he was hit with rifle butt as well as bruises due to being handcuffed.
"My siblings and I were assaulted right in front of our house at 1:20PM. They actually attacked my siblings because they wanted to know why I was being physically harassed
I should press charged through my lawyers as I've kept a few pictures to show what was done and a few well to do citizens have witnessed my ordeal.
I wondered what would have happened if it was just a humble guy with no one to call. This is disgusting that I was beaten by the same policemen whose salary I pay through my tax?
I urge the Lagos Police command to investigate this matter as I've informed crime reporters about it too. If I don't get a compensation or proper apology within 48 hours, I'd be talking to the public media about it on video.
Re: SARS Operatives Beats Ajikawo, Radio Lagos, Eko FM's Staff And His Siblings by HungerBAD: 5:18pm
Damn.
Re: SARS Operatives Beats Ajikawo, Radio Lagos, Eko FM's Staff And His Siblings by Narldon(f): 7:31pm
SARS on the Beat..
Re: SARS Operatives Beats Ajikawo, Radio Lagos, Eko FM's Staff And His Siblings by Holla007(m): 7:31pm
So sorry for Naija
Re: SARS Operatives Beats Ajikawo, Radio Lagos, Eko FM's Staff And His Siblings by veekid(m): 7:31pm
Awon SARS wayre
Re: SARS Operatives Beats Ajikawo, Radio Lagos, Eko FM's Staff And His Siblings by cashlurd(m): 7:31pm
That's Nigeria for you brother
Re: SARS Operatives Beats Ajikawo, Radio Lagos, Eko FM's Staff And His Siblings by IYANGBALI: 7:31pm
See mouth wey Funkybabee dey kiss and die for,shioooor
Re: SARS Operatives Beats Ajikawo, Radio Lagos, Eko FM's Staff And His Siblings by ipobarecriminals: 7:32pm
lie.Sars can't beat u and ur face go still remain fresh. .In those good days,we kal dis kind ferefe shishi.OAU peeps sabi am.Abeg, go back and let dem complete. the beating, u can den show judge evidence* runz*
Re: SARS Operatives Beats Ajikawo, Radio Lagos, Eko FM's Staff And His Siblings by rasazee(m): 7:32pm
Sars again!
Re: SARS Operatives Beats Ajikawo, Radio Lagos, Eko FM's Staff And His Siblings by triklon: 7:32pm
Terrible
Re: SARS Operatives Beats Ajikawo, Radio Lagos, Eko FM's Staff And His Siblings by olatade(m): 7:32pm
Nigeria to some extent is a joke I swear
After all the noise been made about SARS recently concerning their human rights abuses here and there to which the IG promised a total overhaul but yet they still continue with their impunity.
Nigeria is indeed a lawless country if you'd ask me
Re: SARS Operatives Beats Ajikawo, Radio Lagos, Eko FM's Staff And His Siblings by Badonasty(m): 7:32pm
hypemanifeanyi:
Sue them
Re: SARS Operatives Beats Ajikawo, Radio Lagos, Eko FM's Staff And His Siblings by Edopesin(m): 7:32pm
Half Baked Story, Believe At Your Own Peril
Re: SARS Operatives Beats Ajikawo, Radio Lagos, Eko FM's Staff And His Siblings by abejide1000(m): 7:32pm
Third news I'll read today about these SARS. I think I'll go for #ENDSARS
Re: SARS Operatives Beats Ajikawo, Radio Lagos, Eko FM's Staff And His Siblings by Abbey2sam(m): 7:32pm
OK
Is it Fsars
Or normal SARS
We need to know all this details
Re: SARS Operatives Beats Ajikawo, Radio Lagos, Eko FM's Staff And His Siblings by Wapkoshcom(m): 7:33pm
Sars on the beat
Re: SARS Operatives Beats Ajikawo, Radio Lagos, Eko FM's Staff And His Siblings by DrSterling(f): 7:33pm
.
Re: SARS Operatives Beats Ajikawo, Radio Lagos, Eko FM's Staff And His Siblings by abrahym(m): 7:35pm
The SARS madness continues, even in early stage of the year
Let just pray for better Nigeria where everyone have equal rights and justice
Re: SARS Operatives Beats Ajikawo, Radio Lagos, Eko FM's Staff And His Siblings by Naijacost22: 7:35pm
Not funny(to laff person) but funny line there. Make i laff small.
Narldon:
Re: SARS Operatives Beats Ajikawo, Radio Lagos, Eko FM's Staff And His Siblings by Lomprico2: 7:35pm
V
Re: SARS Operatives Beats Ajikawo, Radio Lagos, Eko FM's Staff And His Siblings by NaijaMutant(f): 7:37pm
They are gradually turning to wailers
But I don't care
Re: SARS Operatives Beats Ajikawo, Radio Lagos, Eko FM's Staff And His Siblings by Flexherbal(m): 7:37pm
What did he do?
Re: SARS Operatives Beats Ajikawo, Radio Lagos, Eko FM's Staff And His Siblings by ndukwejoe(m): 7:37pm
no wonder 45 did not mince words when he called it poo hole,
Re: SARS Operatives Beats Ajikawo, Radio Lagos, Eko FM's Staff And His Siblings by bmxshop: 7:38pm
Yawa go dey.
Re: SARS Operatives Beats Ajikawo, Radio Lagos, Eko FM's Staff And His Siblings by ignis(f): 7:40pm
Incomplete story... What did he do?
SARS or police can never attack you without you doing nothing to attract the attack.
Re: SARS Operatives Beats Ajikawo, Radio Lagos, Eko FM's Staff And His Siblings by proudlyND(m): 7:41pm
Hmmm
Re: SARS Operatives Beats Ajikawo, Radio Lagos, Eko FM's Staff And His Siblings by Rexnegro(m): 7:42pm
Imagine
Re: SARS Operatives Beats Ajikawo, Radio Lagos, Eko FM's Staff And His Siblings by adedayourt(m): 7:42pm
SARS
Nigerian legalised criminal
Re: SARS Operatives Beats Ajikawo, Radio Lagos, Eko FM's Staff And His Siblings by Lanre4uonly(m): 7:43pm
It is well.
Re: SARS Operatives Beats Ajikawo, Radio Lagos, Eko FM's Staff And His Siblings by UbanmeUdie: 7:43pm
Abeg those ugly terrible marks on his face join the beat wey SARS make for him body?
Up SARS!
Re: SARS Operatives Beats Ajikawo, Radio Lagos, Eko FM's Staff And His Siblings by Bsingle(m): 7:43pm
Olamide don warn you before radio lagos. Elejo we we!!
