Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / SARS Operatives Beats Ajikawo, Radio Lagos, Eko FM's Staff And His Siblings (21832 Views)

Video:airport Security Operatives Beats NYSC Members, Smash Their Phone... / Photo Of Mark Zuckerberg With His Siblings As Children / #NationalSiblingDay: Banky W Flaunts His Siblings As He Celebrates (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





He sustained injuries on the head as he was hit with rifle butt as well as bruises due to being handcuffed.

"My siblings and I were assaulted right in front of our house at 1:20PM. They actually attacked my siblings because they wanted to know why I was being physically harassed

I should press charged through my lawyers as I've kept a few pictures to show what was done and a few well to do citizens have witnessed my ordeal.

I wondered what would have happened if it was just a humble guy with no one to call. This is disgusting that I was beaten by the same policemen whose salary I pay through my tax?

I urge the Lagos Police command to investigate this matter as I've informed crime reporters about it too. If I don't get a compensation or proper apology within 48 hours, I'd be talking to the public media about it on video.

Source: According to Ajikawo, it seemed like a staged event where hoodlum attack you at gunpoint and it was a shocking event to him.He sustained injuries on the head as he was hit with rifle butt as well as bruises due to being handcuffed.Source: https://www.mrifeanyisblog.com/2018/01/sars-operatives-beats-up-radio-lagos.html 1 Like 1 Share

Damn.







SARS on the Beat..



113 Likes 4 Shares

So sorry for Naija

Awon SARS wayre 3 Likes

That's Nigeria for you brother 4 Likes

See mouth wey Funkybabee dey kiss and die for,shioooor 3 Likes

lie.Sars can't beat u and ur face go still remain fresh. .In those good days,we kal dis kind ferefe shishi.OAU peeps sabi am.Abeg, go back and let dem complete. the beating, u can den show judge evidence* runz* lie.Sars can't beat u and ur face go still remain fresh. .In those good days,we kal dis kind ferefe shishi.OAU peeps sabi am.Abeg, go back and let dem complete. the beating, u can den show judge evidence* runz* 12 Likes

Sars again! 1 Like

Terrible

Nigeria to some extent is a joke I swear



After all the noise been made about SARS recently concerning their human rights abuses here and there to which the IG promised a total overhaul but yet they still continue with their impunity.



Nigeria is indeed a lawless country if you'd ask me 10 Likes 3 Shares

hypemanifeanyi:

According to Ajikawo, it seemed like a staged event where hoodlum attack you at gunpoint and it was a shocking event to him.



He sustained injuries on the head as he was hit with rifle butt as well as bruises due to being handcuffed.





Source: https://www.mrifeanyisblog.com/2018/01/sars-operatives-beats-up-radio-lagos.html

Sue them Sue them 1 Like

Half Baked Story, Believe At Your Own Peril

Third news I'll read today about these SARS. I think I'll go for #ENDSARS 1 Like

OK



Is it Fsars

Or normal SARS



We need to know all this details

Sars on the beat 2 Likes

.

The SARS madness continues, even in early stage of the year

Let just pray for better Nigeria where everyone have equal rights and justice

Not funny(to laff person) but funny line there. Make i laff small.

Narldon:







SARS on the Beat..



3 Likes

V

They are gradually turning to wailers







But I don't care 1 Like

What did he do?

no wonder 45 did not mince words when he called it poo hole, 2 Likes

Yawa go dey.

Incomplete story... What did he do?

SARS or police can never attack you without you doing nothing to attract the attack.

Hmmm

Imagine

SARS

Nigerian legalised criminal

It is well.









Abeg those ugly terrible marks on his face join the beat wey SARS make for him body?





Up SARS! Abeg those ugly terrible marks on his face join the beat wey SARS make for him body?Up SARS! 1 Like