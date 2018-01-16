Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / #RedCardMovement: Oby Ezekwesili Visits INEC Chair To Discuss Electoral Process (1537 Views)

The red card movement is a political movement founded by Former minister Oby Ezekwesili which her main objective is to stop the country's ruling party, the All Progressive Congress, APC as well as the main opposition party, the PDP.



While heralding the #RedCardMovement, she said; “Enough is enough,” through her Twitter handle @obyezeks.



“My political agenda is simple. I shall actively campaign against APC and PDP in the 2019 elections except in rare cases where they field new minds with a strong record of public interest.



“I shall actively campaign for the best candidates of all other parties in the elections.



“My individual effort to campaign against APC and PDP in the 2019 elections may not amount to much, but it is at least a definite expression of my personal conviction.



“My conviction is that it is time to end the tyranny of rulership of a wicked minority political elite class,” she wrote.



Which one be red-card movement again?

Nigeria really need a third force in 2019. 2 Likes

We the patriotic citizens,are tired of APC n PDP. 2 Likes

.......Rotfl ......chineke!! Lol..... Lwkmd.....mgbe onye jiri teta bu ututu ya... Ndi active ass licking , Nnoo! .......Rotfl ......chineke!! Lol..... Lwkmd.....mgbe onye jiri teta bu ututu ya... Ndi active ass licking , Nnoo! 1 Like

NICE

Truly, we need credible people to make this country better but nobody should take this woman serious. She contributed immensely to this failure and badluck that Nigerians are battling with. if she got political appointment under the administration of this dullard, she wouldnt have started this nonsense. I rather leave this shithole for a land of human than to join this idiot in her kangaroo campaign







The movement is dead on arrival



We are stalked in between APC and PDP and it wld even be funny that we cld eventually av to choose either a brainless dullard buhari or One of the face of corruption in Nigeria Atiku



Both of dem are patrons of the terrorist group miyetti Allah



Which way to libya abeg [center][/center]The movement is dead on arrivalWe are stalked in between APC and PDP and it wld even be funny that we cld eventually av to choose either a brainless dullard buhari or One of the face of corruption in Nigeria AtikuBoth of dem are patrons of the terrorist group miyetti AllahWhich way to libya abeg 1 Like









This ugly woman with lips like a pig's snout won't just simply stop romancing the political terrain with her useless movements.



Ozuooor! This ugly woman with lips like a pig's snout won't just simply stop romancing the political terrain with her useless movements.Ozuooor!

Donald Duke has my vote already. Can he get a known party ticket? Time will tell shaa 1 Like

Say what you will, APC will win the 2019 elections hands down.

Can INEC Boss disappoint his fulani brother Buhari in 2019?? 1 Like

Good

Credit Oby Ezekwesili with 250 Million naira, I'm sure she will keep quiet. . FInger crossed cos RED CARD MOVEMENT will soon turn GREEN CARD MOVEMENT





.

maximunimpact:

If I call una shithole una go dey vex, country will dumb leaders



This woman is serious!

When OBJ gave this woman a job under him, she was not campaigning against PDP and APC (ACN,CPC,APGA), ANPP) then. People can see through this type of antics.

Sis I just hear somebody say "apga for life '

Amirullaha:

You no serious. Hahahahahaha You no serious. Hahahahahaha

deji17:

When OBJ gave this woman a job under him, she was not campaigning against PDP and APC (ACN,CPC,APGA), ANPP) then. People can see through this type of antics.

but when the same OBJ used her against PDP via chibok girl scam, the idiots APC ZOMBIE kept mum because its in their favour but when the same OBJ used her against PDP via chibok girl scam, the idiots APC ZOMBIE kept mum because its in their favour

This is exactly what we need, we need a brand new party that will kick off these two hypocritical parties that's is full of deceit and lies.

yes ho