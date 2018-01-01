Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, Akuoma Omeoga Celebrated In New Beats By Dre Advert (5036 Views)

The 12 Athletes That Won Medals For Nigeria At The Paralympic Games / "We Didn't Eat For 3 Days": Nigerian Athletes At Rio Olympics (Video) / No ManCity Player Celebrated Iheanacho Goal Against Southampton. Why? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Nigerian athletes, Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga, were featured in the advert as the piece highlighted how the athletes are making history and performing at the highest echelon with a determined and masterful focus.



The digital short combines footage of the team’s races alongside shots of their intense preparation in Nigeria, showcasing their unwavering drive and ability to stay above the chaos, fears and other “noise” in order to succeed.



The spot also shares how the women have pushed themselves and each other constantly to traverse new territory for themselves, for Nigeria and for Africa.



The trio, all from sprinting backgrounds, are also the first African team to make it into the bobsleigh after a Go Fund Me campaign backed their training and qualification campaign.



Meanwhile, Nigeria's women's bobsleigh team will make history in Pyeongchang, South Korea this year as the first African sled to compete at the Winter Olympics.



Source; Congratulations are in order for Nigeria’s first bobsleigh team after being celebrated in the new Beats by Dre advert. Beats by Dr. Dre launched the latest installment of its global “Above The Noise” campaign featuring Nigerian women team.The Nigerian athletes, Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga, were featured in the advert as the piece highlighted how the athletes are making history and performing at the highest echelon with a determined and masterful focus.The digital short combines footage of the team’s races alongside shots of their intense preparation in Nigeria, showcasing their unwavering drive and ability to stay above the chaos, fears and other “noise” in order to succeed.The spot also shares how the women have pushed themselves and each other constantly to traverse new territory for themselves, for Nigeria and for Africa.The trio, all from sprinting backgrounds, are also the first African team to make it into the bobsleigh after a Go Fund Me campaign backed their training and qualification campaign.Meanwhile, Nigeria's women's bobsleigh team will make history in Pyeongchang, South Korea this year as the first African sled to compete at the Winter Olympics.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/nigerias-first-bobsleigh-team-team-celebrated-in-new-beats-by-dre-advert.html 5 Likes

cc; lalasticlala

Chronic 3 Likes

Way to go



I'll like to see Bet9ja, Nairabet, Merrybet etc. endorse and provide sponsorship for our athletes



All those "na one game cut my ticket" money is what they should use to upgrade our leagues



Look at what SuperSport is doing with boxing in Ghana 10 Likes

Very well indeed....i wish them goodluck in the winter Olympics 2 Likes 1 Share











TOO MUCH SENSE WILL NOT KILL ME If "Mr P" and "RudeBoy" were unable to release any album this year, HOPE HEADIES CAN NOMINATE THEM AS "NEXT RATED"TOO MUCH SENSE WILL NOT KILL ME 2 Likes

The ting goes skrrrahh!

Pap, pap, ka-ka-ka!

Skidiki-pap-pap!

And a pu-pu-drrrr-boom!

Skya!

Du-du-ku-tu-ku-pun-pun!

*I was in my room last night when my neighbour started screaming... "Help! Help! Snake ooo! �" I ran to her room with a strong wood in my hand. When I dashed �� into her room, I saw a very big snake facing my lovely neighbour inside her sitting room and other neighbours joined me. We all started shouting, "Today is the end of your life, you witch snake!". I wanted to be a hero that night so, I first of all ran to the snake to hit it with my wood. It turned and faced us with a red eye. Then, i said if count 1 to 3, we should hit the snake at once which we all agreed. I started counting, 1...2....3 go! ��� Then, Peeeeeeeewm! The light went off ��. We all started screaming in the dark because the door was closed so, no way to run outside and the snake was inside the room. We nearly killed ourselves. If someone touches me, I will hammer the stick on him thinking that it was the snake. If I touched someone too, I will receive a strong beating. As am talking to you now... We all are in the hospital because we injured ourselves with the wood instead of the snake. I have stopped helping people�.* 13 Likes 1 Share

ok

RentedReality:

Way to go



I'll like to see Bet9ja, Nairabet, Merrybet etc. endorse and provide sponsorship for our athletes



All those "na one game cut my ticket" money is what they should use to upgrade our leagues



Look at what SuperSport is doing with boxing in Ghana





Nigeria and Africa's first !

Really proud of em.. Wish them the best

I luv them very much ❤ 2 Likes

Beautiful

Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga







Our sisters from the east side won this one...two to one



Respect





They didn't go there and started doing cone head and flatinos. See what they've achieved.





Nairalanders that's killing themselves over trivial tribal nonsense, when are y'all waking up?



They didn't go there and started doing cone head and flatinos. See what they've achieved.Nairalanders that's killing themselves over trivial tribal nonsense, when are y'all waking up? 4 Likes

These girls are smart.....







I love that their dancing videos





These are the REAL SLAYERS









Dre beats just lost a good fortune!





As it stands now, anything Nigeria is a curse and badluck except Yusuf or Buhari himself dies. Dre beats just lost a good fortune!As it stands now, anything Nigeria is a curse and badluck except Yusuf or Buhari himself dies.

They were all born and bred in Houston Texas, but took advantage of their dual citizenship and chose to represent Nigeria even as Nigeria does not recognise the sport.



Give it a while and you will see shameless Nigerian politicians famzing these girls the way they fanz AJ, all their State Governors will want a picture and Lai Mohammed will give us some funny story about the spirit of Naija and how Buhari's support made it happen.



I hope these girls come good for all the press they get, they will be the most watched team in the Olympics 4 Likes

oshe11:

If "Mr P" and "RudeBoy" were unable to release any album this year, HOPE HEADIES CAN NOMINATE THEM AS "NEXT RATED"









TOO MUCH SENSE WILL NOT KILL ME









Lame Lame 1 Like

that's cool though but in other news



Guy: Doctor, My girlfriend is pregnant but we always used double protection. Then, how is it possible?



Doctor: Let me tell you a story to make you realize that it is possible.



“There was a Hunter who always carried a Gun wherever he went. One day, he took his Umbrella instead of his

Gun and went out.

A Lion suddenly jumped infront of him. In order to scare the Lion, the hunter used the Umbrella like a Gun and shot the Lion, the Lion collapsed & died.



Guy:This is totally Nonsense. “Someone else must have shot the Lion”



Doctor: Good!!

Next patient please…have a lovely day 1 Like

Amirullaha:

*I was in my room last night when my neighbour started screaming... "Help! Help! Snake ooo! �" I ran to her room with a strong wood in my hand. When I dashed �� into her room, I saw a very big snake facing my lovely neighbour inside her sitting room and other neighbours joined me. We all started shouting, "Today is the end of your life, you witch snake!". I wanted to be a hero that night so, I first of all ran to the snake to hit it with my wood. It turned and faced us with a red eye. Then, i said if count 1 to 3, we should hit the snake at once which we all agreed. I started counting, 1...2....3 go! ��� Then, Peeeeeeeewm! The light went off ��. We all started screaming in the dark because the door was closed so, no way to run outside and the snake was inside the room. We nearly killed ourselves. If someone touches me, I will hammer the stick on him thinking that it was the snake. If I touched someone too, I will receive a strong beating. As am talking to you now... We all are in the hospital because we injured ourselves with the wood instead of the snake. I have stopped helping people�.* lol.. And the snake go just dey look una like 'see this mumus' lol.. And the snake go just dey look una like 'see this mumus' 1 Like

Benz4pimp:

Lame Lamer Lamer

TVTKOKO:

lol.. And the snake go just dey look una like 'see this mumus' The girl played a prank on us by using a fake snake... The girl played a prank on us by using a fake snake...

Beautiful ladies making us proud



A very bad habit.. Djs should stop in 2018



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A_5h7bvXuG0 A very bad habit.. Djs should stop in 2018

ebujany:

Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga







Our sisters from the east side won this one...two to one



Respect above the noise above the noise

safarigirl:

They were all born and bred in Houston Texas, but took advantage of their dual citizenship and chose to represent Nigeria even as Nigeria does not recognise the sport.



Give it a while and you will see shameless Nigerian politicians famzing these girls the way they fanz AJ, all their State Governors will want a picture and Lai Mohammed will give us some funny story about the spirit of Naija and how Buhari's support made it happen.



I hope these girls come good for all the press they get, they will be the most watched team in the Olympics China will be the most watched team.

1 billion

180 million

Do you see it now?

They've already come good by

Just getting there against the odds China will be the most watched team.1 billion180 millionDo you see it now?They've already come good byJust getting there against the odds

safarigirl:

They were all born and bred in Houston Texas, but took advantage of their dual citizenship and chose to represent Nigeria even as Nigeria does not recognise the sport.



Give it a while and you will see shameless Nigerian politicians famzing these girls the way they fanz AJ, all their State Governors will want a picture and Lai Mohammed will give us some funny story about the spirit of Naija and how Buhari's support made it happen.



I hope these girls come good for all the press they get, they will be the most watched team in the WINTER Olympics