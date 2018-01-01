₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, Akuoma Omeoga Celebrated In New Beats By Dre Advert
Congratulations are in order for Nigeria’s first bobsleigh team after being celebrated in the new Beats by Dre advert. Beats by Dr. Dre launched the latest installment of its global “Above The Noise” campaign featuring Nigerian women team.
The Nigerian athletes, Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga, were featured in the advert as the piece highlighted how the athletes are making history and performing at the highest echelon with a determined and masterful focus.
The digital short combines footage of the team’s races alongside shots of their intense preparation in Nigeria, showcasing their unwavering drive and ability to stay above the chaos, fears and other “noise” in order to succeed.
The spot also shares how the women have pushed themselves and each other constantly to traverse new territory for themselves, for Nigeria and for Africa.
The trio, all from sprinting backgrounds, are also the first African team to make it into the bobsleigh after a Go Fund Me campaign backed their training and qualification campaign.
Meanwhile, Nigeria's women's bobsleigh team will make history in Pyeongchang, South Korea this year as the first African sled to compete at the Winter Olympics.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/nigerias-first-bobsleigh-team-team-celebrated-in-new-beats-by-dre-advert.html
Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, Akuoma Omeoga Celebrated In New Beats By Dre Advert
Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, Akuoma Omeoga Celebrated In New Beats By Dre Advert
Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, Akuoma Omeoga Celebrated In New Beats By Dre Advert
Way to go
I'll like to see Bet9ja, Nairabet, Merrybet etc. endorse and provide sponsorship for our athletes
All those "na one game cut my ticket" money is what they should use to upgrade our leagues
Look at what SuperSport is doing with boxing in Ghana
Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, Akuoma Omeoga Celebrated In New Beats By Dre Advert
Very well indeed....i wish them goodluck in the winter Olympics
Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, Akuoma Omeoga Celebrated In New Beats By Dre Advert
Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, Akuoma Omeoga Celebrated In New Beats By Dre Advert
Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, Akuoma Omeoga Celebrated In New Beats By Dre Advert
Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, Akuoma Omeoga Celebrated In New Beats By Dre Advert
Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, Akuoma Omeoga Celebrated In New Beats By Dre Advert
Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, Akuoma Omeoga Celebrated In New Beats By Dre Advert
Nigeria and Africa's first !
Really proud of em.. Wish them the best
Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, Akuoma Omeoga Celebrated In New Beats By Dre Advert
I luv them very much ❤
Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, Akuoma Omeoga Celebrated In New Beats By Dre Advert
Beautiful
Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, Akuoma Omeoga Celebrated In New Beats By Dre Advert
Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga
Our sisters from the east side won this one...two to one
Respect
Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, Akuoma Omeoga Celebrated In New Beats By Dre Advert
They didn't go there and started doing cone head and flatinos. See what they've achieved.
Nairalanders that's killing themselves over trivial tribal nonsense, when are y'all waking up?
Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, Akuoma Omeoga Celebrated In New Beats By Dre Advert
These girls are smart.....
I love that their dancing videos
These are the REAL SLAYERS
Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, Akuoma Omeoga Celebrated In New Beats By Dre Advert
Dre beats just lost a good fortune!
As it stands now, anything Nigeria is a curse and badluck except Yusuf or Buhari himself dies.
Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, Akuoma Omeoga Celebrated In New Beats By Dre Advert
They were all born and bred in Houston Texas, but took advantage of their dual citizenship and chose to represent Nigeria even as Nigeria does not recognise the sport.
Give it a while and you will see shameless Nigerian politicians famzing these girls the way they fanz AJ, all their State Governors will want a picture and Lai Mohammed will give us some funny story about the spirit of Naija and how Buhari's support made it happen.
I hope these girls come good for all the press they get, they will be the most watched team in the Olympics
Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, Akuoma Omeoga Celebrated In New Beats By Dre Advert
Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, Akuoma Omeoga Celebrated In New Beats By Dre Advert
Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, Akuoma Omeoga Celebrated In New Beats By Dre Advert
Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, Akuoma Omeoga Celebrated In New Beats By Dre Advert
Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, Akuoma Omeoga Celebrated In New Beats By Dre Advert
Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, Akuoma Omeoga Celebrated In New Beats By Dre Advert
Beautiful ladies making us proud
Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, Akuoma Omeoga Celebrated In New Beats By Dre Advert
Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, Akuoma Omeoga Celebrated In New Beats By Dre Advert
Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, Akuoma Omeoga Celebrated In New Beats By Dre Advert
Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, Akuoma Omeoga Celebrated In New Beats By Dre Advert
Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, Akuoma Omeoga Celebrated In New Beats By Dre Advert
