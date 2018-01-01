Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) (8511 Views)

Oldest Woman In Rivers State Dies At The Age Of 134 (Photo) / My 1st Daughter Saw Her 1st Period Today & She’s Been Crying All Day - Doctor / Meet The Alleged Oldest Man In Anambra State - 122 Years Old (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



Mama Ukwo, who is said to be the oldest woman in Idoma land, passed away on Monday, January 15, 2018 in Udaburu Owukpa, Ogadibo LGA of Benue State.



The deceased, according to her first son, Chief Benedict Abutu, was born on June 10, 1896 in Ai Odu, Ehaje Owukpa.



She got married at the age of 19 to Chief Abutu Ogira on December 14, 1915.



The late Mama Ukwo, as the deceased was popularly called, was a traditional midwife and a professional dancer, who led the popular Okprigidi dance troupe in the late 30s till the mid 70s.



Following the demise of her husband in 1976, Mama relocated from Agamede in Adepe to her current residence in Udaburu, where she passed away on Monday.



She is survived by five children - 3 sons and 2 daughters, 25 grand children, 52 great grand children, 12 great great grand children and 5 great great great grand children.



SOURCE>>> The death has been announced of Mama Ugbeyibo Ukwo Abutu (Nne Ukwo Ogbe).Mama Ukwo, who is said to be the oldest woman in Idoma land, passed away on Monday, January 15, 2018 in Udaburu Owukpa, Ogadibo LGA of Benue State.The deceased, according to her first son, Chief Benedict Abutu, was born on June 10, 1896 in Ai Odu, Ehaje Owukpa.She got married at the age of 19 to Chief Abutu Ogira on December 14, 1915.The late Mama Ukwo, as the deceased was popularly called, was a traditional midwife and a professional dancer, who led the popular Okprigidi dance troupe in the late 30s till the mid 70s.Following the demise of her husband in 1976, Mama relocated from Agamede in Adepe to her current residence in Udaburu, where she passed away on Monday.She is survived by five children - 3 sons and 2 daughters, 25 grand children, 52 great grand children, 12 great great grand children and 5 great great great grand children.SOURCE>>> http://www.idomavoice.com/2018/01/oldest-woman-in-benue-community-who-saw.html 1 Like

Mama old wella







party go tight ooo



modified,FTC since 2012,hmmm...feeling lalastically seunish...Wetin i dey talk sef. 5 Likes 2 Shares

OGa oooo 122 too much oooo

.

If you check well na, you go see say Fulani herdsmen hand dey inside.



Adieu Mama 5 Likes

Ok

Hmmmm wow

And she still get black hair 2 Likes

Third to comment �

owukpa:

The death has been announced of Mama Ugbeyibo Ukwo Abutu (Nne Ukwo Ogbe).

Mama Ukwo, who is said to be the oldest woman in Idoma land, passed away on Monday, January 15, 2018 in Udaburu Owukpa, Ogadibo LGA of Benue State.



The deceased, according to her first son, Chief Benedict Abutu, was born on June 10, 1896 in Ai Odu, Ehaje Owukpa.



She got married at the age of 19 to Chief Abutu Ogira on December 14, 1915.



The late Mama Ukwo, as the deceased was popularly called, was a traditional midwife and a professional dancer, who led the popular Okprigidi dance troupe in the late 30s till the mid 70s.

Fu

Following the demise of her husband in 1976, Mama relocated from Agamede in Adepe to her current residence in Udaburu, where she passed away on Monday.



She is survived by five children - 3 sons and 2 daughters, 25 grand children, 52 great grand children, 12 great great grand children and 5 great great great grand children.



SOURCE>>>http://www.idomavoice.com/2018/01/oldest-woman-in-benue-community-who-saw.html



Chai,I made it to front page of the first set of commentators.

Dancing Shoki Chai,I made it to front page of the first set of commentators.Dancing Shoki

Its going to be celebration of life na......



























Pls who someone should teach me how to post a new thread on Nairaland.

Pls,no insults o.

This is what everybody prays for - to live long and see many generations. Go well ma'am

I'm sure dat she was killed by fulani herdsmen, wicked pple

May we not die before our parents and our children will not die before us. Amen 2 Likes

owukpa:

The death has been announced of Mama Ugbeyibo Ukwo Abutu (Nne Ukwo Ogbe).

Mama Ukwo, who is said to be the oldest woman in Idoma land, passed away on Monday, January 15, 2018 in Udaburu Owukpa, Ogadibo LGA of Benue State.



The deceased, according to her first son, Chief Benedict Abutu, was born on June 10, 1896 in Ai Odu, Ehaje Owukpa.



She got married at the age of 19 to Chief Abutu Ogira on December 14, 1915.



The late Mama Ukwo, as the deceased was popularly called, was a traditional midwife and a professional dancer, who led the popular Okprigidi dance troupe in the late 30s till the mid 70s.



Following the demise of her husband in 1976, Mama relocated from Agamede in Adepe to her current residence in Udaburu, where she passed away on Monday.



She is survived by five children - 3 sons and 2 daughters, 25 grand children, 52 great grand children, 12 great great grand children and 5 great great great grand children.



SOURCE>>>http://www.idomavoice.com/2018/01/oldest-woman-in-benue-community-who-saw.html





She lived well She lived well

II

RIP MA

MEANWHILE LET ME COME AND BE GOING

Such is life. No one lives forever.









122 years on earth with no striking achievements rather than mere baby making & harvest of grand and great grand children is a waste of life.



She ought to have died a long time ago!





It is a pity she had to witness the recent massacre of Benue indigenes by Fulani herdsmen. Maybe the shock and sad story was what killed her for good. 122 years on earth with no striking achievements rather than mere baby making & harvest of grand and great grand children is a waste of life.She ought to have died a long time ago!It is a pity she had to witness the recent massacre of Benue indigenes by Fulani herdsmen. Maybe the shock and sad story was what killed her for good.

mecury21:

If you check well na, you go see say Fulani herdsmen hand dey inside.



Adieu Mama maybe the shock.. anyway its a celebration of life maybe the shock.. anyway its a celebration of life

WONDERS001:

Its going to be celebration of life na......





























Pls who someone should teach me how to post a new thread on Nairaland.



Pls,no insults o. Go to any of the section e.g investment, education.click on create new topic

Type your content

Click submit Go to any of the section e.g investment, education.click on create new topicType your contentClick submit

WONDERS001:

Its going to be celebration of life na......





























Pls who someone should teach me how to post a new thread on Nairaland.



Pls,no insults o.

Person wey the live for river wey soap water dey enter im eyes Person wey the live for river wey soap water dey enter im eyes

Wow. A living ancestor.



Go well mama.

Rest well grandma

She survived so many herdsmen invasion

mecury21:

If you check well na, you go see say Fulani herdsmen hand dey inside.



Adieu Mama No chill No chill

Hmmmmmmm..........



Rest on ma!







Atleast u died b4 Herdsmen came calling

Owoicho ainya.

My village

Truth be told!



100% certain I can "NEVER" live that long!





122! Is my spirit mad! Gbera to heaven sharply and go join Fela 1 Like 1 Share