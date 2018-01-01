₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,945,326 members, 4,029,799 topics. Date: Tuesday, 16 January 2018 at 10:06 PM

Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) - Family - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) (8511 Views)

Oldest Woman In Rivers State Dies At The Age Of 134 (Photo) / My 1st Daughter Saw Her 1st Period Today & She’s Been Crying All Day - Doctor / Meet The Alleged Oldest Man In Anambra State - 122 Years Old (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by owukpa(m): 6:54pm
The death has been announced of Mama Ugbeyibo Ukwo Abutu (Nne Ukwo Ogbe).
Mama Ukwo, who is said to be the oldest woman in Idoma land, passed away on Monday, January 15, 2018 in Udaburu Owukpa, Ogadibo LGA of Benue State.

The deceased, according to her first son, Chief Benedict Abutu, was born on June 10, 1896 in Ai Odu, Ehaje Owukpa.

She got married at the age of 19 to Chief Abutu Ogira on December 14, 1915.

The late Mama Ukwo, as the deceased was popularly called, was a traditional midwife and a professional dancer, who led the popular Okprigidi dance troupe in the late 30s till the mid 70s.

Following the demise of her husband in 1976, Mama relocated from Agamede in Adepe to her current residence in Udaburu, where she passed away on Monday.

She is survived by five children - 3 sons and 2 daughters, 25 grand children, 52 great grand children, 12 great great grand children and 5 great great great grand children.

SOURCE>>>http://www.idomavoice.com/2018/01/oldest-woman-in-benue-community-who-saw.html

1 Like

Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by chii8(f): 8:58pm
Mama old wella



party go tight ooo

modified,FTC since 2012,hmmm...feeling lalastically seunish...Wetin i dey talk sef.

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by tyson98: 9:14pm
OGa oooo 122 too much oooo
Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by Olamilekan449(m): 9:14pm
.
Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by mecury21: 9:14pm
If you check well na, you go see say Fulani herdsmen hand dey inside.

Adieu Mama

5 Likes

Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by Mrphylor09: 9:14pm
Ok
Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by kwyllancy: 9:14pm
Hmmmm wow
Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by kokomaster3d: 9:15pm
And she still get black hair

2 Likes

Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by xamuel17(m): 9:15pm
Third to comment �
Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by sofigail(f): 9:16pm
owukpa:
The death has been announced of Mama Ugbeyibo Ukwo Abutu (Nne Ukwo Ogbe).
Mama Ukwo, who is said to be the oldest woman in Idoma land, passed away on Monday, January 15, 2018 in Udaburu Owukpa, Ogadibo LGA of Benue State.

The deceased, according to her first son, Chief Benedict Abutu, was born on June 10, 1896 in Ai Odu, Ehaje Owukpa.

She got married at the age of 19 to Chief Abutu Ogira on December 14, 1915.

The late Mama Ukwo, as the deceased was popularly called, was a traditional midwife and a professional dancer, who led the popular Okprigidi dance troupe in the late 30s till the mid 70s.
Fu
Following the demise of her husband in 1976, Mama relocated from Agamede in Adepe to her current residence in Udaburu, where she passed away on Monday.

She is survived by five children - 3 sons and 2 daughters, 25 grand children, 52 great grand children, 12 great great grand children and 5 great great great grand children.

SOURCE>>>http://www.idomavoice.com/2018/01/oldest-woman-in-benue-community-who-saw.html

Chai,I made it to front page of the first set of commentators.
Dancing Shoki
Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by WONDERS001(m): 9:16pm
Its going to be celebration of life na......













Pls who someone should teach me how to post a new thread on Nairaland.
Pls,no insults o.
Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by Kingx4sure: 9:16pm
This is what everybody prays for - to live long and see many generations. Go well ma'am
Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by adax007: 9:18pm
I'm sure dat she was killed by fulani herdsmen, wicked pple
Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by miteolu(m): 9:18pm
May we not die before our parents and our children will not die before us. Amen

2 Likes

Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by free2ryhme: 9:19pm
owukpa:
The death has been announced of Mama Ugbeyibo Ukwo Abutu (Nne Ukwo Ogbe).
Mama Ukwo, who is said to be the oldest woman in Idoma land, passed away on Monday, January 15, 2018 in Udaburu Owukpa, Ogadibo LGA of Benue State.

The deceased, according to her first son, Chief Benedict Abutu, was born on June 10, 1896 in Ai Odu, Ehaje Owukpa.

She got married at the age of 19 to Chief Abutu Ogira on December 14, 1915.

The late Mama Ukwo, as the deceased was popularly called, was a traditional midwife and a professional dancer, who led the popular Okprigidi dance troupe in the late 30s till the mid 70s.

Following the demise of her husband in 1976, Mama relocated from Agamede in Adepe to her current residence in Udaburu, where she passed away on Monday.

She is survived by five children - 3 sons and 2 daughters, 25 grand children, 52 great grand children, 12 great great grand children and 5 great great great grand children.

SOURCE>>>http://www.idomavoice.com/2018/01/oldest-woman-in-benue-community-who-saw.html


She lived well
Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by DAVE41(m): 9:20pm
II
Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by DollarAngel(m): 9:21pm
RIP MA
MEANWHILE LET ME COME AND BE GOING

Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by Positivist: 9:21pm
Such is life. No one lives forever.
Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by UbanmeUdie: 9:21pm
shocked



122 years on earth with no striking achievements rather than mere baby making & harvest of grand and great grand children is a waste of life.

She ought to have died a long time ago!


It is a pity she had to witness the recent massacre of Benue indigenes by Fulani herdsmen. Maybe the shock and sad story was what killed her for good.
Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by imstrong1: 9:21pm
mecury21:
If you check well na, you go see say Fulani herdsmen hand dey inside.

Adieu Mama
maybe the shock.. anyway its a celebration of life
Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by sofigail(f): 9:21pm
WONDERS001:
Its going to be celebration of life na......














Pls who someone should teach me how to post a new thread on Nairaland.

Pls,no insults o.
Go to any of the section e.g investment, education.click on create new topic
Type your content
Click submit
Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by free2ryhme: 9:21pm
WONDERS001:
Its going to be celebration of life na......














Pls who someone should teach me how to post a new thread on Nairaland.

Pls,no insults o.

Person wey the live for river wey soap water dey enter im eyes
Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by YelloweWest: 9:21pm
Wow. A living ancestor.

Go well mama.
Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by kendrace(f): 9:21pm
Rest well grandma
Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by Lemmejoor(m): 9:21pm
She survived so many herdsmen invasion
Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by kyenfinok: 9:22pm
grin grin grin
Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by Deckline(m): 9:22pm
mecury21:
If you check well na, you go see say Fulani herdsmen hand dey inside.

Adieu Mama
No chill grin
Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by oshe11(m): 9:22pm
Hmmmmmmm..........

Rest on ma!



Atleast u died b4 Herdsmen came calling
Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by potent5(m): 9:23pm
Owoicho ainya.
Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by cocoberry(f): 9:23pm
My village grin grin grin
Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by Benekruku(m): 9:23pm
Truth be told!

100% certain I can "NEVER" live that long!


122! Is my spirit mad! Gbera to heaven sharply and go join Fela

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by Akpa133(m): 9:25pm
This is celebration not mouning rip

(0) (1) (Reply)

Bed Bugs Eradication Services / Is Your Help A Kidnapper? / Bed Bug Eradication Services

Viewing this topic: Deboco, slimmaintenance(m), shegsrules(m), Sadrey1(m), schneider87(m), shammahyaro(f), nwannemous(m), Emmyjb(m), jinha(m), uplink(m), lilyheaven, Qtsnow(m), Monaco2(m), Thatnawtichick(f), EverIncreasing, viconah, GideonIdaboh(f), vikinatius(m), Segunia(m), Lovine, jimwest(m), kelvinatkins(m), memudyink, Kevoki(m), Ladymacbee(f), saxtaiwo, lavenderjade(m), guardiola, MakIBK(m), Lhanreypopson, Thyrotransistor, nnemmpi(m), Manzip(m), barnacle, Gift101(m), lordopsy2018, Architectkene, nerodenero, phoenix45(m), holywoman, DonShalex(m), Pascal181, iconize, ClitoPen, aiiki(m), joseo and 97 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.