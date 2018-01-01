₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by owukpa(m): 6:54pm
The death has been announced of Mama Ugbeyibo Ukwo Abutu (Nne Ukwo Ogbe).
Mama Ukwo, who is said to be the oldest woman in Idoma land, passed away on Monday, January 15, 2018 in Udaburu Owukpa, Ogadibo LGA of Benue State.
The deceased, according to her first son, Chief Benedict Abutu, was born on June 10, 1896 in Ai Odu, Ehaje Owukpa.
She got married at the age of 19 to Chief Abutu Ogira on December 14, 1915.
The late Mama Ukwo, as the deceased was popularly called, was a traditional midwife and a professional dancer, who led the popular Okprigidi dance troupe in the late 30s till the mid 70s.
Following the demise of her husband in 1976, Mama relocated from Agamede in Adepe to her current residence in Udaburu, where she passed away on Monday.
She is survived by five children - 3 sons and 2 daughters, 25 grand children, 52 great grand children, 12 great great grand children and 5 great great great grand children.
SOURCE>>>http://www.idomavoice.com/2018/01/oldest-woman-in-benue-community-who-saw.html
|Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by chii8(f): 8:58pm
Mama old wella
party go tight ooo
modified,FTC since 2012,hmmm...feeling lalastically seunish...Wetin i dey talk sef.
|Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by tyson98: 9:14pm
OGa oooo 122 too much oooo
|Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by Olamilekan449(m): 9:14pm
.
|Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by mecury21: 9:14pm
If you check well na, you go see say Fulani herdsmen hand dey inside.
Adieu Mama
|Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by Mrphylor09: 9:14pm
Ok
|Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by kwyllancy: 9:14pm
Hmmmm wow
|Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by kokomaster3d: 9:15pm
And she still get black hair
|Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by xamuel17(m): 9:15pm
Third to comment �
|Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by sofigail(f): 9:16pm
owukpa:Chai,I made it to front page of the first set of commentators.
Dancing Shoki
|Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by WONDERS001(m): 9:16pm
Its going to be celebration of life na......
Pls who someone should teach me how to post a new thread on Nairaland.
Pls,no insults o.
|Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by Kingx4sure: 9:16pm
This is what everybody prays for - to live long and see many generations. Go well ma'am
|Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by adax007: 9:18pm
I'm sure dat she was killed by fulani herdsmen, wicked pple
|Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by miteolu(m): 9:18pm
May we not die before our parents and our children will not die before us. Amen
|Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by free2ryhme: 9:19pm
owukpa:
She lived well
|Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by DAVE41(m): 9:20pm
II
|Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by DollarAngel(m): 9:21pm
RIP MA
MEANWHILE LET ME COME AND BE GOING
|Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by Positivist: 9:21pm
Such is life. No one lives forever.
|Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by UbanmeUdie: 9:21pm
122 years on earth with no striking achievements rather than mere baby making & harvest of grand and great grand children is a waste of life.
She ought to have died a long time ago!
It is a pity she had to witness the recent massacre of Benue indigenes by Fulani herdsmen. Maybe the shock and sad story was what killed her for good.
|Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by imstrong1: 9:21pm
mecury21:maybe the shock.. anyway its a celebration of life
|Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by sofigail(f): 9:21pm
WONDERS001:Go to any of the section e.g investment, education.click on create new topic
Type your content
Click submit
|Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by free2ryhme: 9:21pm
WONDERS001:
Person wey the live for river wey soap water dey enter im eyes
|Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by YelloweWest: 9:21pm
Wow. A living ancestor.
Go well mama.
|Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by kendrace(f): 9:21pm
Rest well grandma
|Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by Lemmejoor(m): 9:21pm
She survived so many herdsmen invasion
|Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by kyenfinok: 9:22pm
|Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by Deckline(m): 9:22pm
mecury21:No chill
|Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by oshe11(m): 9:22pm
Hmmmmmmm..........
Rest on ma!
Atleast u died b4 Herdsmen came calling
|Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by potent5(m): 9:23pm
Owoicho ainya.
|Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by cocoberry(f): 9:23pm
My village
|Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by Benekruku(m): 9:23pm
Truth be told!
100% certain I can "NEVER" live that long!
122! Is my spirit mad! Gbera to heaven sharply and go join Fela
|Re: Oldest Woman In Benue Dies At 122 (Photo) by Akpa133(m): 9:25pm
This is celebration not mouning rip
