Bomb Factory Discovered In Edo State. Photos by Gossiplover: 7:46pm
Following the explosion that rocked Okpella, the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has directed the commissioner of police and the Director of Department of State Services (DSS) in the state, to commence search for explosives and other weapons and dis-arm the militia group operating in the community.
A suspected bomb factory was uncovered in Iddo, Okpella, after one of the explosives exploded. One of the suspected bomb makers was killed in the explosion. One of the victim’s legs was also chopped off by the blast. .The building where the suspected bombs were manufactured is a three- bedroom apartment which the villagers said was occupied by some men from Kogi State. .
A source in the village said youths in the area mobilised and nabbed some occupants in the building. One of the occupants, who reportedly escaped with a car loaded with prepared explosives, arms and ammunitions, abandoned the vehicle along a bush path and fled. .President of Iddo Youth Movement, Mohammad Mohammad, said: “We all came out when we heard the sound and informed the people that explosion killed somebody. When we got to the place one of the occupants we met immediately escaped in a vehicle. .
So the youths gave him a hot chase shouting that he had killed somebody and he was subsequently arrested and taken to the Divisional Police Officer before his onward transfer to the area commander.” Wife of one of the suspects and her children were also taken into custody.
Re: Bomb Factory Discovered In Edo State. Photos by fuckerstard: 7:47pm
Re: Bomb Factory Discovered In Edo State. Photos by auntysimbiat(f): 7:51pm
Re: Bomb Factory Discovered In Edo State. Photos by okosodo: 7:52pm
Mohammed relations too like bomb. I ignore any quote
Re: Bomb Factory Discovered In Edo State. Photos by Nutase(f): 7:54pm
Na yahaya bello brothers again. They share boundary with okpella.
Re: Bomb Factory Discovered In Edo State. Photos by dollytino4real(f): 7:58pm
any time i see names like moha'mad' or bull'hari it makes me vomit
Re: Bomb Factory Discovered In Edo State. Photos by Yanky12346190(m): 8:14pm
which kind yawa be this one again for Nigeria!!!
Re: Bomb Factory Discovered In Edo State. Photos by OneCorner: 8:34pm
Nutase:
okosodo:Ibos!!!
If it's to share money now, you will remember to tell dem how Yoruba are land grabbing their land and how their root can be traced to Biafra.
U hear bomb now, u start to dey vomit
Re: Bomb Factory Discovered In Edo State. Photos by okosodo: 9:03pm
OneCorner:you and who be ibo? You be real one corner, to dey reason go one corner
Re: Bomb Factory Discovered In Edo State. Photos by Flexherbal(m): 9:41pm
Imastex , it has gotten to Edo state:
"A suspected bomb factory was uncovered in Iddo, Okpella, after one of the explosives exploded. One of the suspected bomb makers was killed in the explosion. One of the victim’s legs was also chopped off by the blast. .The building where the suspected bombs were manufactured is a three- bedroom apartment which the villagers said was occupied by some men from Kogi State. ."
Re: Bomb Factory Discovered In Edo State. Photos by Amirullaha(m): 9:41pm
Re: Bomb Factory Discovered In Edo State. Photos by UbanmeUdie: 9:41pm
There is no bomb factory anywhere in Edo state.
Those are clearly dynamites used for quarry purposes.
The good people of Edo state are known for global prostitution and fierce local cultism period!
Re: Bomb Factory Discovered In Edo State. Photos by akeentech(m): 9:42pm
Re: Bomb Factory Discovered In Edo State. Photos by michaelbiz: 9:42pm
Re: Bomb Factory Discovered In Edo State. Photos by publicenemy(m): 9:42pm
Re: Bomb Factory Discovered In Edo State. Photos by ibkgab001: 9:42pm
Re: Bomb Factory Discovered In Edo State. Photos by oshe11(m): 9:42pm
We are talking Fulani Herdsman U ARE TALKING NONSENSICAL NONSENSE
Re: Bomb Factory Discovered In Edo State. Photos by DaV8King(m): 9:43pm
Herdsmen or nah?
Re: Bomb Factory Discovered In Edo State. Photos by ipobarecriminals: 9:43pm
Terrorists ITALO dem.I greet. una bini pipu.may we not see evil.Oba to pere oo,! Eyahhhh!!!
Re: Bomb Factory Discovered In Edo State. Photos by uzeba(m): 9:43pm
Re: Bomb Factory Discovered In Edo State. Photos by Snow02(m): 9:43pm
bomb factory in Edo?? am I missing something??
Re: Bomb Factory Discovered In Edo State. Photos by emeijeh(m): 9:43pm
The explosives used by Dangote and BUA cements I guess.
Re: Bomb Factory Discovered In Edo State. Photos by vaxa: 9:44pm
Re: Bomb Factory Discovered In Edo State. Photos by lonelydora(m): 9:44pm
Bomb factory? So it's in Edo state these boko haram bombs are made.
Re: Bomb Factory Discovered In Edo State. Photos by iamJ(m): 9:44pm
no trance of boko haram anywhere , nairalanders go say na dem, hate of lies
Re: Bomb Factory Discovered In Edo State. Photos by ibkgab001: 9:45pm
But cone to think of it whom do we offend as a nation ?
Re: Bomb Factory Discovered In Edo State. Photos by iluvdonjazzy: 9:45pm
oh, Edo nimose
Re: Bomb Factory Discovered In Edo State. Photos by olawamide042(m): 9:46pm
Re: Bomb Factory Discovered In Edo State. Photos by Xisnin(m): 9:46pm
Amirullaha:
Look at the headline and tell us if there is any sense in your post.
Re: Bomb Factory Discovered In Edo State. Photos by Xisnin(m): 9:46pm
Boko haram
Re: Bomb Factory Discovered In Edo State. Photos by Sardauna24(m): 9:47pm
okosodo:may Zuma Rock fall on you monkey, idiot
