Chief Emeka Kalu (ECK) pay courtesy visit to former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and presidential hopeful for 2019, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar .



The meeting held today in Abuja.



With him are some executive members of the organization.



See more photos below;



Photos......

Atiku is really looking like President already. 17 Likes 3 Shares

This is one chance, Atiku ds guys are just in for ur money.. 8 Likes

ATIKU don't waste your money, GOODLUCK Jonathan remains PDP Last president of Nigeria. 8 Likes

yarimo:

ATIKU don't waste your money, GOODLUCK Jonathan remains PDP Last president of Nigeria. Kai dan wane state ne?

yarimo:

ATIKU don't waste your money, GOODLUCK Jonathan remains PDP Last president of Nigeria.

You will be shocked this time around. You will be shocked this time around. 8 Likes 3 Shares

ATIKU WE KNOW.

THUNDER FIRE BUHARI 13 Likes 3 Shares

Atikunation! 1 Like 1 Share

Atiku is better option to Buhari.



Argue with your brain. 1 Like 3 Shares

I don't know how I will explain to my future grandchildren that during my youth days, Millions of Nigerians consciously voted a recycled dullard and uneducated military dictator as a democratic president.









Shame is already catching me in advance. 3 Likes 2 Shares

I will vote for anybody that promise me rihanna sex doll

atiku all de way!!!

Ipob Miscreants no go kill me with laugh....



Atichukwu President Of Biafra...



Ndi Ara! Ndi Ara! 6 Likes 1 Share

See them planning on how to utterly destroy this country 1 Like

Atikulate 2019. Atiku does not have any islamic agenda. He believes in Nigeria as a circular state. He will not destroy the south as his investments are there.



Buhari believes in the islamic state of Nigeria. He does not believe in Nigeria as a circular state. He does not have any investment in the south



We need a leader who will bring Nigeria together not Buhari who has divided Nigeria by his actions and inactions.



Atiku is the Man

Shithole politicians.....another 70+ candidate

DG Emeka Kalu No wonder our people are vigorously supporting AtikuDG Emeka Kalu 2 Likes

End losers 2 Likes

Duke/Durutoye

Can't we produce something fresh

Atiku should just give me 10% of the money he's wasting 1 Like

alexistaiwo:

I don't know how I will explain to my future grandchildren that during my youth days, Millions of Nigerians consciously voted a recycled dullard and uneducated military dictator as a democratic president.









Shame is already catching me in advance.



Just shelve the idea of having grandchildren na cos of Buhari



Dia is dignity in celibacy atimes Just shelve the idea of having grandchildren na cos of BuhariDia is dignity in celibacy atimes 1 Like

In Atiku we stand 2 Likes

Keep wasting your resources. God forbid Atiku and Buhari. Never

possibility1234:

Atiku is really looking like President already.

Becos he is putting on slippers? Becos he is putting on slippers? 1 Like