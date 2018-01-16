₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Emeka Kalu, DG Atiku Agenda 2019 In A Meeting With Atiku (Photos) by NAPC1(m): 8:12pm On Jan 16
Director General of Atiku Agenda 2019, Chief Emeka Kalu (ECK) pay courtesy visit to former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and presidential hopeful for 2019, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.
The meeting held today in Abuja.
With him are some executive members of the organization.
See more photos below;
https://junglejournalist.wordpress.com/2018/01/16/photo-news-dg-atiku-agenda-2019-in-a-meeting-with-atiku/
|Re: Emeka Kalu, DG Atiku Agenda 2019 In A Meeting With Atiku (Photos) by NAPC1(m): 8:12pm On Jan 16
Photos......
|Re: Emeka Kalu, DG Atiku Agenda 2019 In A Meeting With Atiku (Photos) by possibility1234: 8:38pm On Jan 16
Atiku is really looking like President already.
|Re: Emeka Kalu, DG Atiku Agenda 2019 In A Meeting With Atiku (Photos) by policy12: 9:24pm On Jan 16
This is one chance, Atiku ds guys are just in for ur money..
|Re: Emeka Kalu, DG Atiku Agenda 2019 In A Meeting With Atiku (Photos) by yarimo(m): 12:25am
ATIKU don't waste your money, GOODLUCK Jonathan remains PDP Last president of Nigeria.
|Re: Emeka Kalu, DG Atiku Agenda 2019 In A Meeting With Atiku (Photos) by ItsTutsi(m): 1:38am
Kai dan wane state ne?
yarimo:
|Re: Emeka Kalu, DG Atiku Agenda 2019 In A Meeting With Atiku (Photos) by hypertension(m): 6:04am
yarimo:
You will be shocked this time around.
|Re: Emeka Kalu, DG Atiku Agenda 2019 In A Meeting With Atiku (Photos) by Kassidy4luv(m): 6:25am
ATIKU WE KNOW.
THUNDER FIRE BUHARI
|Re: Emeka Kalu, DG Atiku Agenda 2019 In A Meeting With Atiku (Photos) by tuniski: 7:45am
Atikunation!
|Re: Emeka Kalu, DG Atiku Agenda 2019 In A Meeting With Atiku (Photos) by ignis(f): 9:09am
Atiku is better option to Buhari.
Argue with your brain.
|Re: Emeka Kalu, DG Atiku Agenda 2019 In A Meeting With Atiku (Photos) by alexistaiwo: 9:09am
I don't know how I will explain to my future grandchildren that during my youth days, Millions of Nigerians consciously voted a recycled dullard and uneducated military dictator as a democratic president.
Shame is already catching me in advance.
|Re: Emeka Kalu, DG Atiku Agenda 2019 In A Meeting With Atiku (Photos) by princechurchill(m): 9:09am
I will vote for anybody that promise me rihanna sex doll
|Re: Emeka Kalu, DG Atiku Agenda 2019 In A Meeting With Atiku (Photos) by kaakaoo: 9:09am
atiku all de way!!!
|Re: Emeka Kalu, DG Atiku Agenda 2019 In A Meeting With Atiku (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 9:10am
Ipob Miscreants no go kill me with laugh....
Atichukwu President Of Biafra...
Ndi Ara!
|Re: Emeka Kalu, DG Atiku Agenda 2019 In A Meeting With Atiku (Photos) by Ariel20(m): 9:10am
See them planning on how to utterly destroy this country
|Re: Emeka Kalu, DG Atiku Agenda 2019 In A Meeting With Atiku (Photos) by Balkan(m): 9:10am
Atikulate 2019. Atiku does not have any islamic agenda. He believes in Nigeria as a circular state. He will not destroy the south as his investments are there.
Buhari believes in the islamic state of Nigeria. He does not believe in Nigeria as a circular state. He does not have any investment in the south
We need a leader who will bring Nigeria together not Buhari who has divided Nigeria by his actions and inactions.
Atiku is the Man
|Re: Emeka Kalu, DG Atiku Agenda 2019 In A Meeting With Atiku (Photos) by Milonis(m): 9:11am
Shithole politicians.....another 70+ candidate
|Re: Emeka Kalu, DG Atiku Agenda 2019 In A Meeting With Atiku (Photos) by Papaaldrich: 9:11am
|Re: Emeka Kalu, DG Atiku Agenda 2019 In A Meeting With Atiku (Photos) by niyisky: 9:11am
No wonder our people are vigorously supporting Atiku
DG Emeka Kalu
|Re: Emeka Kalu, DG Atiku Agenda 2019 In A Meeting With Atiku (Photos) by michoim(m): 9:12am
End losers
|Re: Emeka Kalu, DG Atiku Agenda 2019 In A Meeting With Atiku (Photos) by OyiboOyibo: 9:12am
Duke/Durutoye
|Re: Emeka Kalu, DG Atiku Agenda 2019 In A Meeting With Atiku (Photos) by Sweetcollins: 9:12am
Can't we produce something fresh
|Re: Emeka Kalu, DG Atiku Agenda 2019 In A Meeting With Atiku (Photos) by Fesomu(m): 9:13am
Atiku should just give me 10% of the money he's wasting
|Re: Emeka Kalu, DG Atiku Agenda 2019 In A Meeting With Atiku (Photos) by oloripelebe2: 9:13am
alexistaiwo:
Just shelve the idea of having grandchildren na cos of Buhari
Dia is dignity in celibacy atimes
|Re: Emeka Kalu, DG Atiku Agenda 2019 In A Meeting With Atiku (Photos) by Marcelinho(m): 9:14am
In Atiku we stand
|Re: Emeka Kalu, DG Atiku Agenda 2019 In A Meeting With Atiku (Photos) by jakesbaba: 9:14am
Keep wasting your resources. God forbid Atiku and Buhari. Never
|Re: Emeka Kalu, DG Atiku Agenda 2019 In A Meeting With Atiku (Photos) by GudluckIBB(m): 9:14am
possibility1234:
Becos he is putting on slippers?
|Re: Emeka Kalu, DG Atiku Agenda 2019 In A Meeting With Atiku (Photos) by Nnaeb(m): 9:15am
FD 2019
A new Nigeria is possible
[img][/img]
