|Benz Falls Into Gutter At Ikeja. LASEMA Rescues Driver by AutoJoshNG: 9:16am
The accident occurred at 7up inward Mobolaji Johnson Way in Ikeja. LASEMA Response Unit was there to rescue the driver.
See more photos: Driver And His Car Falls Into Gutter In Ikeja Lagos (photos)
|Re: Benz Falls Into Gutter At Ikeja. LASEMA Rescues Driver by instaTUBE: 9:34am
na wa .. this early morn morn
|Re: Benz Falls Into Gutter At Ikeja. LASEMA Rescues Driver by nelsonB: 9:36am
Sorry bro
|Re: Benz Falls Into Gutter At Ikeja. LASEMA Rescues Driver by jamesibor: 9:36am
AutoJoshNG:
How's that a Benz?
7 Likes
|Re: Benz Falls Into Gutter At Ikeja. LASEMA Rescues Driver by yanshDoctor: 9:36am
chai, is lasema booked accident victims? who bear cost? because no one send them to cause accident..?
|Re: Benz Falls Into Gutter At Ikeja. LASEMA Rescues Driver by lexyman(m): 9:36am
where is the benz why cant you just use vehicle or SUV ... ?
2 Likes
|Re: Benz Falls Into Gutter At Ikeja. LASEMA Rescues Driver by Bossontop(m): 9:36am
Searching for d benz....
5 Likes
|Re: Benz Falls Into Gutter At Ikeja. LASEMA Rescues Driver by emerich(m): 9:37am
When did Highlander SUV becomes Benz, nonsense and misleading post...
2 Likes
|Re: Benz Falls Into Gutter At Ikeja. LASEMA Rescues Driver by Rimimafia: 9:37am
sorry
|Re: Benz Falls Into Gutter At Ikeja. LASEMA Rescues Driver by mostyg(m): 9:37am
Thank God for his life
|Re: Benz Falls Into Gutter At Ikeja. LASEMA Rescues Driver by GudluckIBB(m): 9:37am
Lagos has the best response team in Nigeria but and the same time the dirtiest state since Ambode came in
|Re: Benz Falls Into Gutter At Ikeja. LASEMA Rescues Driver by Lexxyyla(m): 9:37am
Where is the BENZ?
|Re: Benz Falls Into Gutter At Ikeja. LASEMA Rescues Driver by holytribe(m): 9:38am
The guy actually packed his car well
|Re: Benz Falls Into Gutter At Ikeja. LASEMA Rescues Driver by eminikansoso(m): 9:38am
hilander
|Re: Benz Falls Into Gutter At Ikeja. LASEMA Rescues Driver by benjamin007: 9:40am
F
|Re: Benz Falls Into Gutter At Ikeja. LASEMA Rescues Driver by mailingdgreat: 9:40am
jamesibor:I tire o. Even the reporter no no say dat na Highlander.
|Re: Benz Falls Into Gutter At Ikeja. LASEMA Rescues Driver by Tonason: 9:41am
All these I can drive that filled Lagos, he is a learner, this is not Benz anyway. This motor has VSC system, only the drive can explain how, maybe he fell asleep
|Re: Benz Falls Into Gutter At Ikeja. LASEMA Rescues Driver by seanswitch(m): 9:42am
Parallel parking
|Re: Benz Falls Into Gutter At Ikeja. LASEMA Rescues Driver by AUSVINS(m): 9:42am
Ops, I am not understanding. Toyota don begin manufacture Benz?
|Re: Benz Falls Into Gutter At Ikeja. LASEMA Rescues Driver by Holla007(m): 9:42am
Okay
|Re: Benz Falls Into Gutter At Ikeja. LASEMA Rescues Driver by cowleg(m): 9:42am
Hilarious
|Re: Benz Falls Into Gutter At Ikeja. LASEMA Rescues Driver by Troublemaker007(m): 9:43am
AutoJoshNG:
Autojosh na u dey call Highlander, Benz? Or you just wan make traffic full the thread?
|Re: Benz Falls Into Gutter At Ikeja. LASEMA Rescues Driver by ChineseBuggati3(m): 9:43am
where's the benz
|Re: Benz Falls Into Gutter At Ikeja. LASEMA Rescues Driver by ClumsyFlimsy: 9:43am
That person wey call this car benz na mad village boy
|Re: Benz Falls Into Gutter At Ikeja. LASEMA Rescues Driver by stefanweeks: 9:43am
Benz?
If i Slap u
|Re: Benz Falls Into Gutter At Ikeja. LASEMA Rescues Driver by soluction: 9:44am
Dis is Toyota highlander, abi e dey do am 4 eyes ?
|Re: Benz Falls Into Gutter At Ikeja. LASEMA Rescues Driver by urbighead: 9:46am
Something between BENZ and NAIRALAND lately.
Abi NAIRALAND now BENZ ambassadors?
