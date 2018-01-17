Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Benz Falls Into Gutter At Ikeja. LASEMA Rescues Driver (875 Views)

na wa .. this early morn morn

Sorry bro

AutoJoshNG:

The accident occurred at 7up inward Mobolaji Johnson Way in Ikeja. LASEMA Response Unit was there to rescue the driver.



See more photos: Driver And His Car Falls Into Gutter In Ikeja Lagos (photos)

How's that a Benz? How's that a Benz? 7 Likes

chai, is lasema booked accident victims? who bear cost? because no one send them to cause accident..?

why cant you just use vehicle or SUV ... ? where is the benzwhy cant you just use vehicle or SUV ... 2 Likes



Searching for d benz.... Searching for d benz.... 5 Likes

When did Highlander SUV becomes Benz, nonsense and misleading post... 2 Likes

sorry

Thank God for his life

Lagos has the best response team in Nigeria but and the same time the dirtiest state since Ambode came in

Where is the BENZ?

The guy actually packed his car well

hilander

F

How's that a Benz? I tire o. Even the reporter no no say dat na Highlander. I tire o. Even the reporter no no say dat na Highlander.

All these I can drive that filled Lagos, he is a learner, this is not Benz anyway. This motor has VSC system, only the drive can explain how, maybe he fell asleep

Parallel parking

Ops, I am not understanding. Toyota don begin manufacture Benz?

Okay

Hilarious

Autojosh na u dey call Highlander, Benz? Or you just wan make traffic full the thread?

where's the benz

That person wey call this car benz na mad village boy

Benz?



If i Slap u

Dis is Toyota highlander, abi e dey do am 4 eyes ?