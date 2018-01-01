



Two people died instantly (Muhammad and aliyu Muhammad) and Adamu Bunyaminu died on the way to the Hospital.



Aliyu Muhammad a 300L student of Agriculture was taken to his mother land, Maru in Zamfara state and

Adamu Bilyaminu's(200L statistics) corpse was brought to school and buried at the University's burial ground immediately after the funeral prayer.



The funeral prayer was lead by Dr Gambo with Staff and students of the University in attendance.



The Imam advised Muslims after the burial on the virtue of good deeds he said "death can come anytime, so be prepared " he prayed and sympathised with the relatives of the deceased.



