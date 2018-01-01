₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2 Usmanu Danfodiyo University Students Die In Accident (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 6:36pm
Two Students of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto reportedly died as a result of a ghastly accident that happened at shagari local government on Sunday night around 7:30pm on their way to school from Niger state. The incident involved three vehicles including the bus carrying the deceased.
Two people died instantly (Muhammad and aliyu Muhammad) and Adamu Bunyaminu died on the way to the Hospital.
Aliyu Muhammad a 300L student of Agriculture was taken to his mother land, Maru in Zamfara state and
Adamu Bilyaminu's(200L statistics) corpse was brought to school and buried at the University's burial ground immediately after the funeral prayer.
The funeral prayer was lead by Dr Gambo with Staff and students of the University in attendance.
The Imam advised Muslims after the burial on the virtue of good deeds he said "death can come anytime, so be prepared " he prayed and sympathised with the relatives of the deceased.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/two-students-killed-fatal-multiple-accident-returning-school-photos.html
|Re: 2 Usmanu Danfodiyo University Students Die In Accident (Photos) by ladyF(f): 6:39pm
***sigh. May God keep we and our families from untimely death this 2018.
|Re: 2 Usmanu Danfodiyo University Students Die In Accident (Photos) by itchie: 6:40pm
Tragic, RIP to the dead
|Re: 2 Usmanu Danfodiyo University Students Die In Accident (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 6:46pm
RIP
|Re: 2 Usmanu Danfodiyo University Students Die In Accident (Photos) by abimbolayekeen: 6:55pm
RIP, let follow imam speech , death can come any time , be prepared .
|Re: 2 Usmanu Danfodiyo University Students Die In Accident (Photos) by greatgod2012(f): 6:59pm
Na wa o!
May their souls rest in peace!
The number of lives claimed by accidents in this country on daily basis calls for concern, in fact, our leaders need to declare state of emergency on the condition of all these death traps called Nigeria roads and other causes of road accidents!
|Re: 2 Usmanu Danfodiyo University Students Die In Accident (Photos) by Sijo01(f): 8:03pm
No day passes by in this country that accident(s) is not recorded.
May their souls rest in peace.
|Re: 2 Usmanu Danfodiyo University Students Die In Accident (Photos) by Efostick(m): 8:09pm
K.
|Re: 2 Usmanu Danfodiyo University Students Die In Accident (Photos) by Donharrie(m): 8:09pm
What kind of useless burial is this, is there shortage of land, this burial did not give any respect to the body, not even a departmental pillar memorial. Buried like a dog. Nonsense
|Re: 2 Usmanu Danfodiyo University Students Die In Accident (Photos) by YaksonFCA(m): 8:10pm
Sad. RIP
|Re: 2 Usmanu Danfodiyo University Students Die In Accident (Photos) by Harpos2(m): 8:22pm
Rip to the dead
|Re: 2 Usmanu Danfodiyo University Students Die In Accident (Photos) by Moyinoluwa35: 8:25pm
a
|Re: 2 Usmanu Danfodiyo University Students Die In Accident (Photos) by mechanics(m): 8:27pm
Why NSTA, what went wrong, they don't normally get involved in accident, may God console the families they left behind, amen.
|Re: 2 Usmanu Danfodiyo University Students Die In Accident (Photos) by mechanics(m): 8:28pm
ladyF:Amen, quite a while.
|Re: 2 Usmanu Danfodiyo University Students Die In Accident (Photos) by Funky123(f): 8:29pm
2018 started with a whole lot of calamities........I pray we will continue enjoying God's mercy that supersedes calamities.Amen
|Re: 2 Usmanu Danfodiyo University Students Die In Accident (Photos) by blackjack21(m): 8:45pm
Funky123:
Even religious people don't look at the brighter side of death; you get to meet god
|Re: 2 Usmanu Danfodiyo University Students Die In Accident (Photos) by Onyenna(m): 9:04pm
Chaaiii!
May their souls rest in peace, Amen!
|Re: 2 Usmanu Danfodiyo University Students Die In Accident (Photos) by HsLBroker(m): 9:06pm
ladyF:Amen
|Re: 2 Usmanu Danfodiyo University Students Die In Accident (Photos) by Myketuale(m): 9:46pm
RIP to the dead
|Re: 2 Usmanu Danfodiyo University Students Die In Accident (Photos) by Teejay13(m): 9:55pm
rip.
|Re: 2 Usmanu Danfodiyo University Students Die In Accident (Photos) by AMvanquish: 10:02pm
Donharrie:..
Is it your first time seeing how muslims are buried? Or your just totally playing ignorance?
arcahmad, goodddnews(m), ilybright0428(m), usmanjamiu723(m), Pat081, pretty1214(f), KimberlyWest(f), waleaimi(m), jegz25(m), emmanuelmyang(m), AMvanquish, unclephilio123(m), yinkeys(m), patitobaby, DKERIAN(m), TEEZERS, sundamonex, FreeConCiencE, sparrow212(m), mrpeter010(m), Onubaba(m), sirvvy, Tboy4lyf(m), Pmajor15(m), pafestula(m), Flobakd(m) and 47 guest(s)
