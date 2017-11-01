Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 2 Gombe Deputy Governor Impersonators Remanded In Prison (Photos) (4341 Views)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Gombe Zonal office, has arraigned the duo of Yusuf Usman and Sani Ahmed before Justice M.J Umar of the Federal High Court Gombe on 10 count charge bordering on conspiracy, forgery, contract scam and obtaining money by false pretense.



They were arrested by DSS Gombe Command sometimes in January 2016 and transferred to EFCC Gombe Zonal office for further investigation.



Their arrest followed a petition by one Abdullahi Nabunkari, Managing Director, Jamali Trading & Construction Company Nigeria Limited, Sokoto State alleging that the accused persons conspired among themselves and invited him to Gombe State with intent to defraud him by using the office of the Deputy Governor that there was a contract to be given to him.



In other to perfect the scam, the duo took the complainant to Bajoga Motel in Funakaye Local Government Area of Gombe State for inspection of the entire building.



After the inspection, he was invited to the office of the Deputy Governor by the accused persons in which someone acted as a Director in that office and handed over the fake contract award letter supposedly on behalf of the Deputy Governor of Gombe State.



The complainant was requested to sign the contract agreement which made him believe that the contract was genuine, and paid the sum of $44,700.00 as commitment and processing fee before the execution of the contract.



It was later discovered that the documents were forged. While adjourning the case to January 30, 2018, for trial, Justice Umar ordered that the accused persons be remanded in prison custody.



They have done nothing wrong. Our politicians also still from us. Its even better to impersonate or rob politicians. Kindly release the innocent men 7 Likes

Tit for tat.Notherners scamming Northerners in a government of the Northerners, by the Northerners, and for the Northerners only. 10 Likes

The look like twins.... partners in crime. 3 Likes

Why dem come hang the board for neck like that na?





Them guys don humble by force Them just hang the plate for their neck like goat...Them guys don humble by force 3 Likes



Imagine yesterday I just sneezed and 3 girls ran after me with first aid box Since the arrival of those sex dulls... Some girls are now restless and being nice somehowImagine yesterday I just sneezed and 3 girls ran after me with first aid box 5 Likes

fulaniHERDSman:

They have done nothing wrong. Our politicians also still from us. Its even better to impersonate or rob politicians. Kindly release the innocent men

What about the people whose cash have been swindled? Impersonating the politicians does not mean it is the politician that loses na What about the people whose cash have been swindled? Impersonating the politicians does not mean it is the politician that loses na 2 Likes

















fulaniHERDSman:

They have done nothing wrong. Our politicians also still from us. Its even better to impersonate or rob politicians. Kindly release the innocent men You would also agree your brothers in Benue has done nothing wrong murdering Omenka's kinsmen in cold blood because your patrons Usman Dan Fodio and his grand son, Ahmadu Bello charged them to do so. 1 Like

them wear white like say them be saints

At least the inscription on those tags should have been typed.. Don't know what's with this anti graft body and handwritten tags 2 Likes

SweetJoystick:

them wear white like say them be saints

See as them come humble



But I believe this is a genuine business man, and this thing called scam is what I do not wish to happen to any sincere business man.



This one that it has entered EFCC net, I just don't know if he will ever lay hands on his $44,000 On a lighter note, I enjoy whatever happens to politicians most especially the evil things they do to the masses - when they are repaid in their own coin.But I believe this is a genuine business man, andis what I do not wish to happen to anybusiness man.

fulaniHERDSman:

They have done nothing wrong. Our politicians also still from us. Its even better to impersonate or rob politicians. Kindly release the innocent men If it were your brother or close relative they scammed you would obviously be against them.



#endyahooyahoo If it were your brother or close relative they scammed you would obviously be against them.#endyahooyahoo

fulaniHERDSman:

They have done nothing wrong. Our politicians also still from us. Its even better to impersonate or rob politicians. Kindly release the innocent men The way Igbo reason sometimes ehn

You wonder if their sense is still functioning The way Igbo reason sometimes ehnYou wonder if their sense is still functioning 1 Like

OneCorner:



The way Igbo reason sometimes ehn

You wonder if their sense is still functioning

Why will you even mind the person whose moniker speaks volumes about.

Don't mind the guy, he may not even be Igbo. Why will you even mind the person whose moniker speaks volumes about.Don't mind the guy, he may not even be Igbo.

Impersonation Really don't think so. They're rather imitating and representing their 'mentor' and role model who himself is a thief

It's a 1-1 thing between them and the Govnor nah

OneCorner:



The way Igbo reason sometimes ehn

You wonder if their sense is still functioning

Yes...their thought process is totally unique in a NEGATIVE way



They praise criminals and give them chieftancy titles

Our Allawakubah Brothers at work