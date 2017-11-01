₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,945,920 members, 4,031,892 topics. Date: Wednesday, 17 January 2018 at 10:19 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 2 Gombe Deputy Governor Impersonators Remanded In Prison (Photos) (4341 Views)
Woman Arrested For Impersonating Aisha Buhari (photo) / Amputee, Others Arrested For Impersonating Tinubu, Saraki (Photos) / N8bn Mutilated Currency Scam: Two Bankers Bag 18-year Jail Term (1) (2) (3) (4)
|2 Gombe Deputy Governor Impersonators Remanded In Prison (Photos) by kirajustice: 7:13pm
@POLITICSNGR
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Gombe Zonal office, has arraigned the duo of Yusuf Usman and Sani Ahmed before Justice M.J Umar of the Federal High Court Gombe on 10 count charge bordering on conspiracy, forgery, contract scam and obtaining money by false pretense.
They were arrested by DSS Gombe Command sometimes in January 2016 and transferred to EFCC Gombe Zonal office for further investigation.
Their arrest followed a petition by one Abdullahi Nabunkari, Managing Director, Jamali Trading & Construction Company Nigeria Limited, Sokoto State alleging that the accused persons conspired among themselves and invited him to Gombe State with intent to defraud him by using the office of the Deputy Governor that there was a contract to be given to him.
In other to perfect the scam, the duo took the complainant to Bajoga Motel in Funakaye Local Government Area of Gombe State for inspection of the entire building.
After the inspection, he was invited to the office of the Deputy Governor by the accused persons in which someone acted as a Director in that office and handed over the fake contract award letter supposedly on behalf of the Deputy Governor of Gombe State.
The complainant was requested to sign the contract agreement which made him believe that the contract was genuine, and paid the sum of $44,700.00 as commitment and processing fee before the execution of the contract.
It was later discovered that the documents were forged. While adjourning the case to January 30, 2018, for trial, Justice Umar ordered that the accused persons be remanded in prison custody.
https://politicsngr.com/44700-fraud-two-remanded-prison-impersonating-d-governor-pics/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 2 Gombe Deputy Governor Impersonators Remanded In Prison (Photos) by BlackDBagba: 7:14pm
|Re: 2 Gombe Deputy Governor Impersonators Remanded In Prison (Photos) by GavelSlam: 7:19pm
|Re: 2 Gombe Deputy Governor Impersonators Remanded In Prison (Photos) by fulaniHERDSman(m): 7:30pm
They have done nothing wrong. Our politicians also still from us. Its even better to impersonate or rob politicians. Kindly release the innocent men
7 Likes
|Re: 2 Gombe Deputy Governor Impersonators Remanded In Prison (Photos) by taiyesoul(m): 9:12pm
Tit for tat.Notherners scamming Northerners in a government of the Northerners, by the Northerners, and for the Northerners only.
10 Likes
|Re: 2 Gombe Deputy Governor Impersonators Remanded In Prison (Photos) by NwaNimo1(m): 9:12pm
The look like twins.... partners in crime.
3 Likes
|Re: 2 Gombe Deputy Governor Impersonators Remanded In Prison (Photos) by Felixalex(m): 9:12pm
Why dem come hang the board for neck like that na?
|Re: 2 Gombe Deputy Governor Impersonators Remanded In Prison (Photos) by emror4u(m): 9:12pm
Them just hang the plate for their neck like goat...
Them guys don humble by force
3 Likes
|Re: 2 Gombe Deputy Governor Impersonators Remanded In Prison (Photos) by ussy09(m): 9:13pm
Since the arrival of those sex dulls... Some girls are now restless and being nice somehow
Imagine yesterday I just sneezed and 3 girls ran after me with first aid box
5 Likes
|Re: 2 Gombe Deputy Governor Impersonators Remanded In Prison (Photos) by Felixalex(m): 9:13pm
fulaniHERDSman:
What about the people whose cash have been swindled? Impersonating the politicians does not mean it is the politician that loses na
2 Likes
|Re: 2 Gombe Deputy Governor Impersonators Remanded In Prison (Photos) by bizz(m): 9:14pm
hmmmm...Naija we hail theee
Cramping During First Trimester: Pregnancy Cramps
https://rycascommunity.com/cramping-during-first-trimester-pregnancy-cramps/
|Re: 2 Gombe Deputy Governor Impersonators Remanded In Prison (Photos) by Fukafuka: 9:14pm
|Re: 2 Gombe Deputy Governor Impersonators Remanded In Prison (Photos) by Lordave: 9:15pm
fulaniHERDSman:You would also agree your brothers in Benue has done nothing wrong murdering Omenka's kinsmen in cold blood because your patrons Usman Dan Fodio and his grand son, Ahmadu Bello charged them to do so.
1 Like
|Re: 2 Gombe Deputy Governor Impersonators Remanded In Prison (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 9:16pm
them wear white like say them be saints
|Re: 2 Gombe Deputy Governor Impersonators Remanded In Prison (Photos) by imstrong1: 9:18pm
At least the inscription on those tags should have been typed.. Don't know what's with this anti graft body and handwritten tags
2 Likes
|Re: 2 Gombe Deputy Governor Impersonators Remanded In Prison (Photos) by HsLBroker(m): 9:18pm
SweetJoystick:
|Re: 2 Gombe Deputy Governor Impersonators Remanded In Prison (Photos) by sameni123(m): 9:19pm
See as them come humble
|Re: 2 Gombe Deputy Governor Impersonators Remanded In Prison (Photos) by michaelbiz: 9:25pm
On a lighter note, I enjoy whatever happens to politicians most especially the evil things they do to the masses - when they are repaid in their own coin.
But I believe this is a genuine business man, and this thing called scam is what I do not wish to happen to any sincere business man.
This one that it has entered EFCC net, I just don't know if he will ever lay hands on his $44,000
|Re: 2 Gombe Deputy Governor Impersonators Remanded In Prison (Photos) by gonkin(m): 9:27pm
fulaniHERDSman:If it were your brother or close relative they scammed you would obviously be against them.
#endyahooyahoo
|Re: 2 Gombe Deputy Governor Impersonators Remanded In Prison (Photos) by OneCorner: 9:30pm
fulaniHERDSman:The way Igbo reason sometimes ehn
You wonder if their sense is still functioning
1 Like
|Re: 2 Gombe Deputy Governor Impersonators Remanded In Prison (Photos) by michaelbiz: 9:32pm
OneCorner:
Why will you even mind the person whose moniker speaks volumes about.
Don't mind the guy, he may not even be Igbo.
|Re: 2 Gombe Deputy Governor Impersonators Remanded In Prison (Photos) by jkendy(m): 9:33pm
ImpersonationReally don't think so. They're rather imitating and representing their 'mentor' and role model who himself is a thief
It's a 1-1 thing between them and the Govnor nah
|Re: 2 Gombe Deputy Governor Impersonators Remanded In Prison (Photos) by AdolfHitlerxXx: 9:42pm
OneCorner:
Yes...their thought process is totally unique in a NEGATIVE way
They praise criminals and give them chieftancy titles
|Re: 2 Gombe Deputy Governor Impersonators Remanded In Prison (Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 10:12pm
Our Allawakubah Brothers at work
|Re: 2 Gombe Deputy Governor Impersonators Remanded In Prison (Photos) by lascopes(m): 10:19pm
Even Hausa sef don join the league. Welcome to champions league brothers
(0) (Reply)
Nigeria;second World Largest Deposit Of Bitumen,world Greatest In Road Potholes / Pretty Lady Among Kidnappers Caught In Epe And Stripped Totally Unclad / Photo Of Diamond Bank Akure Robbery.
Viewing this topic: tahoe(m), Uchexxy(m), Babiboy, jack00000, muhdzed(m), classicfrank4u(m), otokx(m), enuelsmith, dheaven, benuejosh(m), benn94(m), Masternostra, jfkenny(m), talkportal, Tjayjosh(m), Toomy, charmosky(m), tolex34(m), jubor(m), thwy31(m), lungimiranza, Mozkunzult22, jerrykings1(m), lascopes(m), jeffmyson(m), April4th(m), talkwitanny, skyface00(m), Maycher(m), waazmoney, lucas12, 3Dimension, phabulousangel(m), agibson3, musaezzy, mranswer, djacob(m), deavicky(m) and 42 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 49