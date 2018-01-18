₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Who Said "I Can't Marry Man That Earns N100k Monthly" Caught Begging N50k by Slim101(m): 11:04pm On Jan 17
Twitter Never Forgets ��!! PICS
A lady on twitter that claims she can never settle down with a man that earns 100k per month was caught begging Tekno and Don Jazzy for 50k on twitter.
Check out her tweets:
|Re: Lady Who Said "I Can't Marry Man That Earns N100k Monthly" Caught Begging N50k by Slim101(m): 11:11pm On Jan 17
You can trust Nigerians and 'chain-reactions'.
See shading bellow:
|Re: Lady Who Said "I Can't Marry Man That Earns N100k Monthly" Caught Begging N50k by Slim101(m): 11:15pm On Jan 17
@lalasticlala
Can we call this girl a snake or a serpent?
|Re: Lady Who Said "I Can't Marry Man That Earns N100k Monthly" Caught Begging N50k by Generalkaycee(m): 11:16pm On Jan 17
Proud people breed sad sorrows for themselves... Onye nwere nti ya nuru
|Re: Lady Who Said "I Can't Marry Man That Earns N100k Monthly" Caught Begging N50k by femolacqua(m): 11:16pm On Jan 17
See her life outside
|Re: Lady Who Said "I Can't Marry Man That Earns N100k Monthly" Caught Begging N50k by RadicallyBlunt: 11:18pm On Jan 17
Women are the epitome of pretence.
I can't imagine a life of always receiving from men, never giving, yet making yanga to d same men folk they're receiving from.
|Re: Lady Who Said "I Can't Marry Man That Earns N100k Monthly" Caught Begging N50k by Alonso91(m): 11:22pm On Jan 17
Dug out by twitter archeologists ...hahahaha
|Re: Lady Who Said "I Can't Marry Man That Earns N100k Monthly" Caught Begging N50k by Slim101(m): 11:23pm On Jan 17
femolacqua:As in ehn
She's actually trending now on twitter. People don finish her.
|Re: Lady Who Said "I Can't Marry Man That Earns N100k Monthly" Caught Begging N50k by Macgreat(m): 11:24pm On Jan 17
Ha! Na wa Ooo
|Re: Lady Who Said "I Can't Marry Man That Earns N100k Monthly" Caught Begging N50k by Slim101(m): 11:24pm On Jan 17
Alonso91:
Gba o....
Awon Twitter grave diggers!
|Re: Lady Who Said "I Can't Marry Man That Earns N100k Monthly" Caught Begging N50k by OneCorner: 11:25pm On Jan 17
E be like say twitter get in own tollywood.
Dem go just write script like say dem dey act movie for us
|Re: Lady Who Said "I Can't Marry Man That Earns N100k Monthly" Caught Begging N50k by FleetAdmiral(m): 11:27pm On Jan 17
We are waiting for her wedding to know how much the guy earns by prediction
|Re: Lady Who Said "I Can't Marry Man That Earns N100k Monthly" Caught Begging N50k by Slim101(m): 11:30pm On Jan 17
FleetAdmiral:
Ahahah...her future husband must tender his payslip to their pastor.
...or "we won't take it"
|Re: Lady Who Said "I Can't Marry Man That Earns N100k Monthly" Caught Begging N50k by donstan18(m): 11:30pm On Jan 17
ignis:
|Re: Lady Who Said "I Can't Marry Man That Earns N100k Monthly" Caught Begging N50k by HsLBroker(m): 11:38pm On Jan 17
FleetAdmiral:
|Re: Lady Who Said "I Can't Marry Man That Earns N100k Monthly" Caught Begging N50k by Ever8054: 11:40pm On Jan 17
girls ehnnn....you see why the Nigerian government has to subsidize sex doll for her male citizens?.....we are just tired of this girls..
|Re: Lady Who Said "I Can't Marry Man That Earns N100k Monthly" Caught Begging N50k by richythePH: 11:53pm On Jan 17
Ever8054:
you have said it all my brother
We don tire for these ladies
they will call chinedu broke
then later beg musa for money
they will say they are not cheap but will later fvck tunde for #1000
afterwhich they will fvck rukevwe, bassey, osagie, etc
and later after retirement dump their wide pussy on john the mr nice guy
make dem do bring the sex dolls come naija jareh
#WithSexDollWeStand
|Re: Lady Who Said "I Can't Marry Man That Earns N100k Monthly" Caught Begging N50k by Slim101(m): 11:57pm On Jan 17
richythePH:No worry bro.... Sex dolls go soon dey Jumia. Some go even get tribal marks.
Really, our girls are funny.
|Re: Lady Who Said "I Can't Marry Man That Earns N100k Monthly" Caught Begging N50k by Ever8054: 12:12am
richythePH:you are right my brother you just nailed it....one sex doll for you sir
|Re: Lady Who Said "I Can't Marry Man That Earns N100k Monthly" Caught Begging N50k by Slim101(m): 12:18am
Ever8054:Abeg epp me too o!
Make I send my delivery adderez?
|Re: Lady Who Said "I Can't Marry Man That Earns N100k Monthly" Caught Begging N50k by Satansadvocate(m): 12:54am
This girl is a gold digger......
I feel so happy this poo will be ending very soon.
As P-square once said
'if i no get intimacy gadget i get where to borrow'
|Re: Lady Who Said "I Can't Marry Man That Earns N100k Monthly" Caught Begging N50k by festwiz(m): 1:20am
Later they'll tell you they bring more than sex to the table, when clearly she's lazy AF, has no intention to work, comfortable begging strangers and wants her man to pay her salary. Lol. All these slay queens and runs girls should pack well. Thank God for the sex dolls, we'll be able to select real women from the women that have nothing to offer.
Doll ti take over.
|Re: Lady Who Said "I Can't Marry Man That Earns N100k Monthly" Caught Begging N50k by andray12(m): 3:07am
leeches everywhere
|Re: Lady Who Said "I Can't Marry Man That Earns N100k Monthly" Caught Begging N50k by Alexgeneration(m): 6:55am
Nigerian girls can beg ehhh
And most of them can't offer anything except sex.
|Re: Lady Who Said "I Can't Marry Man That Earns N100k Monthly" Caught Begging N50k by Shortyy(f): 6:58am
She needs someone that earns much. She never said she was rich.
|Re: Lady Who Said "I Can't Marry Man That Earns N100k Monthly" Caught Begging N50k by eezeribe(m): 7:55am
Slim101:OK
|Re: Lady Who Said "I Can't Marry Man That Earns N100k Monthly" Caught Begging N50k by AdolfHitlerxXx: 7:56am
All these Julius and Juliet Beggars sicken me.
|Re: Lady Who Said "I Can't Marry Man That Earns N100k Monthly" Caught Begging N50k by Dollarship(m): 8:31am
Sex dolls oya gbera
|Re: Lady Who Said "I Can't Marry Man That Earns N100k Monthly" Caught Begging N50k by ibietela2(m): 8:48am
Slim101:
Url or hash tag lemme go and see
|Re: Lady Who Said "I Can't Marry Man That Earns N100k Monthly" Caught Begging N50k by Slim101(m): 8:50am
Shortyy:Marriage shouldn't be a financial investment darling. If she needs money, she should try and make money.
It shouldn't be a career. If your marriage now comes with the money, then lucky you. Don't make it the basic reason to want to be married. That's why all these cracks and separations happens to often nowadays.
NB: Been married for seven years so I think I have a bit of idea
|Re: Lady Who Said "I Can't Marry Man That Earns N100k Monthly" Caught Begging N50k by Shortyy(f): 8:59am
Slim101:OK sir.
|Re: Lady Who Said "I Can't Marry Man That Earns N100k Monthly" Caught Begging N50k by ignis(f): 9:23am
Everyone is entitled to his or her opinion.
