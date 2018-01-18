Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lady Who Said "I Can't Marry Man That Earns N100k Monthly" Caught Begging N50k (9737 Views)

Twitter Never Forgets ��!! PICS



A lady on twitter that claims she can never settle down with a man that earns 100k per month was caught begging Tekno and Don Jazzy for 50k on twitter.

You can trust Nigerians and 'chain-reactions'.

Can we call this girl a snake or a serpent?

Proud people breed sad sorrows for themselves... Onye nwere nti ya nuru 10 Likes 1 Share

See her life outside 1 Like 1 Share

Women are the epitome of pretence.



I can't imagine a life of always receiving from men, never giving, yet making yanga to d same men folk they're receiving from. 22 Likes

Dug out by twitter archeologists ...hahahaha 4 Likes

See her life outside As in ehn

She's actually trending now on twitter. People don finish her.





Ha! Na wa Ooo

Dug out by twitter archeologists ...hahahaha

Awon Twitter grave diggers!



Dem go just write script like say dem dey act movie for us E be like say twitter get in own tollywood.Dem go just write script like say dem dey act movie for us 2 Likes

We are waiting for her wedding to know how much the guy earns by prediction 8 Likes

We are waiting for her wedding to know how much the guy earns by prediction

Ahahah...her future husband must tender his payslip to their pastor.

Ahahah...her future husband must tender his payslip to their pastor....or "we won't take it"

Everyone is entitled to his or her opinion. 2 Likes

We are waiting for her wedding to know how much the guy earns by prediction

girls ehnnn....you see why the Nigerian government has to subsidize sex doll for her male citizens?.....we are just tired of this girls.. 11 Likes

girls ehnnn....you see why the Nigerian government has to subsidize sex doll for her male citizens?.....we are just tired of this girls..



you have said it all my brother





We don tire for these ladies





they will call chinedu broke

then later beg musa for money

they will say they are not cheap but will later fvck tunde for #1000

afterwhich they will fvck rukevwe, bassey, osagie, etc

and later after retirement dump their wide pussy on john the mr nice guy







make dem do bring the sex dolls come naija jareh





#WithSexDollWeStand 33 Likes 2 Shares

you have said it all my brother





We don tire for these ladies





they will call chinedu broke

then later beg musa for money

they will say they are not cheap but will later fvck tunde for #1000

afterwhich they will fvck rukevwe, bassey, osagie, etc

and later after retirement dump their wide pussy on john the mr nice guy







make dem do bring the sex dolls come naija jareh





#WithSexDollWeStand No worry bro.... Sex dolls go soon dey Jumia. Some go even get tribal marks.

No worry bro.... Sex dolls go soon dey Jumia. Some go even get tribal marks. Really, our girls are funny.

you are right my brother you just nailed it....one sex doll for you sir Abeg epp me too o!

Abeg epp me too o! Make I send my delivery adderez?

This girl is a gold digger......





I feel so happy this poo will be ending very soon.



As P-square once said





'if i no get intimacy gadget i get where to borrow' 7 Likes

Later they'll tell you they bring more than sex to the table, when clearly she's lazy AF, has no intention to work, comfortable begging strangers and wants her man to pay her salary. Lol. All these slay queens and runs girls should pack well. Thank God for the sex dolls, we'll be able to select real women from the women that have nothing to offer.



Doll ti take over. 10 Likes

leeches everywhere 2 Likes

Nigerian girls can beg ehhh



And most of them can't offer anything except sex. 3 Likes

She needs someone that earns much. She never said she was rich. 5 Likes

Can we call this girl a snake or a serpent?

All these Julius and Juliet Beggars sicken me. 2 Likes

Sex dolls oya gbera

As in ehn

She's actually trending now on twitter. People don finish her.

Url or hash tag lemme go and see Url or hash tag lemme go and see

She needs someone that earns much. She never said she was rich. Marriage shouldn't be a financial investment darling. If she needs money, she should try and make money.

It shouldn't be a career. If your marriage now comes with the money, then lucky you. Don't make it the basic reason to want to be married. That's why all these cracks and separations happens to often nowadays.

Marriage shouldn't be a financial investment darling. If she needs money, she should try and make money. It shouldn't be a career. If your marriage now comes with the money, then lucky you. Don't make it the basic reason to want to be married. That's why all these cracks and separations happens to often nowadays. NB: Been married for seven years so I think I have a bit of idea

Marriage shouldn't be a financial investment darling. If she needs money, she should try and make money.

It shouldn't be a career. If your marriage now comes with the money, then lucky you. Don't make it the basic reason to want to be married. That's why all these cracks and separations happens to often nowadays.

OK sir.