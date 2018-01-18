₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Herdsmen Burn Farm Of Samuel Afolayan, Ex Naval Chief In Kwara by Islie: 4:38am
Posted By: Adekunle Jimoh, Ilorin
|Re: Herdsmen Burn Farm Of Samuel Afolayan, Ex Naval Chief In Kwara by Firefire(m): 4:39am
No be today...
It did not take long for United Nation to accept Fulani Herdsmen as global Terrorists after the proscription by Global Terror Index.
Wondering why Nigerian government still fails to follow this global best practice?
I challange Mohomodu Buhary to labeled this vampire terrorist and see our peace would spread across Nigeria.
|Re: Herdsmen Burn Farm Of Samuel Afolayan, Ex Naval Chief In Kwara by HsLBroker(m): 4:42am
Buhari just they start, una never see anything
|Re: Herdsmen Burn Farm Of Samuel Afolayan, Ex Naval Chief In Kwara by dahunsy(f): 4:44am
Hehehehehe
|Re: Herdsmen Burn Farm Of Samuel Afolayan, Ex Naval Chief In Kwara by LionDeLeo: 4:47am
HsLBroker:
These are the same people shouting "zone-b" everywhere.
"This will be the first time of letting people know what has been happening in the last 10 years."
Watch how he or any of his likes shamelessly do this
|Re: Herdsmen Burn Farm Of Samuel Afolayan, Ex Naval Chief In Kwara by usba: 4:58am
LionDeLeo:
I have discovered that in nairaland the only useful criteria for being a Buhari critique is to be proudly an ignorant fool.
|Re: Herdsmen Burn Farm Of Samuel Afolayan, Ex Naval Chief In Kwara by SOFTENGR: 5:02am
Vote Bubu in 2019 and see more of that.
|Re: Herdsmen Burn Farm Of Samuel Afolayan, Ex Naval Chief In Kwara by LionDeLeo: 5:03am
usba:They are coming for you very soon.
|Re: Herdsmen Burn Farm Of Samuel Afolayan, Ex Naval Chief In Kwara by emmie14: 5:06am
What is wrong with these barbarians? When will they be tired of troubles? Maybe Allah instructed them to destroy and kill for nonexistent Seven heavenly virgins . I wounder what shall be retirement rewards of there females counter-parts, seven virgin guys? Hmmm .
Shallow rooted laws and teachings.
|Re: Herdsmen Burn Farm Of Samuel Afolayan, Ex Naval Chief In Kwara by FarahAideed: 5:11am
LionDeLeo:
Has Buhari not been championing Herdsmen recklessness for more than 20 years , it has only gotten more brazen as he is in Aso Rock
|Re: Herdsmen Burn Farm Of Samuel Afolayan, Ex Naval Chief In Kwara by usba: 5:12am
LionDeLeo:It is a truth I am willing to defend.
|Re: Herdsmen Burn Farm Of Samuel Afolayan, Ex Naval Chief In Kwara by usba: 5:13am
FarahAideed:
Start from .... It has been happening for the past 10 years .....
Hate can never be the foundation of sensible comments.
|Re: Herdsmen Burn Farm Of Samuel Afolayan, Ex Naval Chief In Kwara by usba: 5:16am
emmie14:
After lying he would still pretend to be religious and God fearing... the story of sad hateful ignorance
|Re: Herdsmen Burn Farm Of Samuel Afolayan, Ex Naval Chief In Kwara by LionDeLeo: 5:17am
FarahAideed:
The other one said Bubu is just starting, this one said he had started 20 yrs back. Which one na?
SalamRushdie, give us examples.
|Re: Herdsmen Burn Farm Of Samuel Afolayan, Ex Naval Chief In Kwara by onatisi(m): 5:19am
HsLBroker:God bless you for this comment.
Now we can see who the real wailers are. When some of us were raising early alarm signals about bihari before the election and immediately he assumed power ,Nigerians were making jest of us and calling us wailers. No one should complain ,they should rather keep shouting SAI BABA
|Re: Herdsmen Burn Farm Of Samuel Afolayan, Ex Naval Chief In Kwara by HsLBroker(m): 5:23am
onatisi:no mind them, we now shouting sai baba, they shouting poo baba
|Re: Herdsmen Burn Farm Of Samuel Afolayan, Ex Naval Chief In Kwara by Haganah: 5:27am
ANd Westwards the wind blows!
SouthWest enjoy your change!
|Re: Herdsmen Burn Farm Of Samuel Afolayan, Ex Naval Chief In Kwara by aolawale025: 5:28am
He should find out how idiagbon dealt with a similar issue
|Re: Herdsmen Burn Farm Of Samuel Afolayan, Ex Naval Chief In Kwara by Lionhearted: 5:28am
Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gun powder, and somebody/some people playing with matches so close.
|Re: Herdsmen Burn Farm Of Samuel Afolayan, Ex Naval Chief In Kwara by xreal: 5:45am
Soldier turn farmer.
|Re: Herdsmen Burn Farm Of Samuel Afolayan, Ex Naval Chief In Kwara by Warship: 6:16am
If Buhari returns back in 2019, I see SW being invaded by Fulani herdsmen terrorists with the open support of Buhari asking for Colonies all over the West for peace to reign.
|Re: Herdsmen Burn Farm Of Samuel Afolayan, Ex Naval Chief In Kwara by fiizznation: 6:52am
funny nation.... Fulani herdsmen is thé latest propaganda. Everything is now attributed to fulani herdsmen. Smh
|Re: Herdsmen Burn Farm Of Samuel Afolayan, Ex Naval Chief In Kwara by anibirelawal(m): 7:01am
Warship:
SEE NO EVIL!
|Re: Herdsmen Burn Farm Of Samuel Afolayan, Ex Naval Chief In Kwara by onatisi(m): 7:06am
Lionhearted:Buhari will not listen to anybody. He has eyes but can't see what everyone is seeing he only sees through the eyes of his Fulani and Islamic fanatics. As far as buhari is concerned the herdsmen have done nothing wrong and are doing nothing wrong ,to him it is either every other Nigerian succumbs to the dictates of his Fulani brothers or face his wrath
|Re: Herdsmen Burn Farm Of Samuel Afolayan, Ex Naval Chief In Kwara by ckmayoca(m): 7:07am
they should kuku burn the ex naval officer.
|Re: Herdsmen Burn Farm Of Samuel Afolayan, Ex Naval Chief In Kwara by seunmsg(m): 7:07am
Lawmakers from the south and middle belt should come together and pass a law to ban open grazing nationwide. This madness has been going on for too long and must stop.
|Re: Herdsmen Burn Farm Of Samuel Afolayan, Ex Naval Chief In Kwara by smulti(m): 7:11am
fiizznation:
that was how northern elders shielded book haram until it started consuming them
war against bookharam is war against the north.. buhari
|Re: Herdsmen Burn Farm Of Samuel Afolayan, Ex Naval Chief In Kwara by OutOfTheAshes(m): 7:40am
Sai Baba, Buhari till 3099!
|Re: Herdsmen Burn Farm Of Samuel Afolayan, Ex Naval Chief In Kwara by proeast(m): 8:42am
Another Middle East has been created in the Middle Belt of the sh!thole, I see no end to this, its a war without end! Yet the terrorist in aso rock said there is an agricultural revolution going on, or was he reffering to herdsmen revolution?? Well, Nigerians asked for what they are getting from these vampires. Twice, the Igbos through Ojukwu & Kanu wanted to change things so we could have a normal and just country yet twice both the conquered people of the sh!thole and their slave masters ganged up against the Igbo nation and till today, they are still making sure we continue to pay price. TO ALL IGBOS, LET US BE ON THE FENCE FOR ONCE & ALLOW OTHERS TO FIGHT.
|Re: Herdsmen Burn Farm Of Samuel Afolayan, Ex Naval Chief In Kwara by victorazy(m): 8:42am
After having glimpse of the Headline, I was optimistic the former officer is a Christian and I was not disappointed.
|Re: Herdsmen Burn Farm Of Samuel Afolayan, Ex Naval Chief In Kwara by BeijinDossier: 8:42am
HsLBroker:
Hehehehehe
Do we still have a president in this country. It is now free for all.
