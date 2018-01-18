Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Herdsmen Burn Farm Of Samuel Afolayan, Ex Naval Chief In Kwara (10572 Views)

Defence Headquarters Debunks Alleged Sack Of CDS, Olonisakin, Naval Chief / Fulani Herdsmen Burn 500 Houses, Kill 4,000 People In Southern Kaduna / Maritime University To Commence Academic Activities Soon – Naval Chief

Posted By: Adekunle Jimoh, Ilorin





A former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Admiral Samuel Afolayan (retd), claimed on Wednesday that herdsmen burnt 20 hectares of orange plantation, 20 hectares of cassava farm and five hectares of palm plantation in his farm.



He said the farm is about 500 hectares.

The ex- naval chief put the loss at over N200 million.



Speaking with journalists in Ibbo-Ile, Ekiti local government area of Kwara State, Afolayan said the herdsmen had been destroying his plantations for over 10 years.



He said: “The destruction and burning of my farmland has become an annual routine. This will be the first time of letting people know what has been happening in the last 10 years.



It is the cow-rearers that have been damaging my things and right now there about three cases in court. Every year, my farm is burnt and we believed that it is not deliberate when it first started.



They will go and arrest them, they will go to the local chiefs and friends and beg them.



“When I looked at the people that were engaged in this act, I found that they are people of low means. I will release them.



But as times went on, I discovered that these boys are being sponsored by people of means and outside Kwara State. I have of recent somebody who is put in detention who is from Zamfara State.



The one that is in court is from Niger State. So most of the damages I continued to have are from the north. They carry their cows, mindless of the size of what you have or get, they destroyed it with impunity.



“No less than 20 hectares of oranges, five hectares of palm trees and 20 hectares of cassava had been burnt or destroyed this year. I am not an expert or a valuer but my estimation is that the current loss is over N200m.”



No be today...



It did not take long for United Nation to accept Fulani Herdsmen as global Terrorists after the proscription by Global Terror Index.



Wondering why Nigerian government still fails to follow this global best practice?



Hehehehehe

HsLBroker:

Buhari just they start, una never see anything

These are the same people shouting "zone-b" everywhere.



"This will be the first time of letting people know what has been happening in the last 10 years."



These are the same people shouting "zone-b" everywhere.



"This will be the first time of letting people know what has been happening in the last 10 years."



usba:





What is wrong with these barbarians? When will they be tired of troubles? Maybe Allah instructed them to destroy and kill for nonexistent Seven heavenly virgins . I wounder what shall be retirement rewards of there females counter-parts, seven virgin guys? Hmmm .

LionDeLeo:





These are the same people shouting "zone-b" everywhere.



"This will be the first time of letting people know what has been happening in the last 10 years."



LionDeLeo:



FarahAideed:





Has Buhari not been championing Herdsmen recklessness for more than 20 years , it has only gotten more brazen as he is in Aso Rock





Start from .... It has been happening for the past 10 years .....



emmie14:

What is wrong with these barbarians? When will they be tired of troubles? Maybe Allah instructed them to destroy and kill for nonexistent Seven heavenly virgins . I wounder what shall be retirement rewards of there females counter-parts, seven virgin guys? Hmmm .

Shallow rooted laws and teachings.



FarahAideed:





Has Buhari not been championing Herdsmen recklessness for more than 20 years , it has only gotten more brazen as he is in Aso Rock



The other one said Bubu is just starting, this one said he had started 20 yrs back. Which one na?



HsLBroker:

Buhari just they start, una never see anything God bless you for this comment.

onatisi:



God bless you for this comment.

ANd Westwards the wind blows!



Soldier turn farmer.

funny nation.... Fulani herdsmen is thé latest propaganda. Everything is now attributed to fulani herdsmen. Smh



Warship:

If Buhari returns back in 2019, I see SW being invaded by Fulani herdsmen terrorists with the open support of Buhari asking for Colonies all over the West for peace to reign.

Lionhearted:

they should kuku burn the ex naval officer.

Lawmakers from the south and middle belt should come together and pass a law to ban open grazing nationwide. This madness has been going on for too long and must stop.

fiizznation:

funny nation.... Fulani herdsmen is thé latest propaganda. Everything is now attributed to fulani herdsmen. Smh





that was how northern elders shielded book haram until it started consuming them



war against bookharam is war against the north.. buhari

Sai Baba, Buhari till 3099!

After having glimpse of the Headline, I was optimistic the former officer is a Christian and I was not disappointed.