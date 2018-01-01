Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kemi Olunloyo Gives Her Life To Christ; Kneels For Pastor Ibiyeomie's Wife (8141 Views)

Chime Amaechina Died Coughing Blood - Kemi Olunloyo On Davido's Crew Member / Kemi Olunloyo On Tagbo's Death: Davido & Some Men Tried Forcing Tagbo Into A Car / Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





"I have given my life to Christ through Pastor Ibiyeomie, someone used me to genuinely destroy a real man of God".



See photos below and watch the video above





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0YKPbrpMtEs







Source: Kemi Olunloyo was in tears as she speaks at Pastor Ibiyeomie's church in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.She was pictured apologising to him in public.In part she said...."I have given my life to Christ through Pastor Ibiyeomie, someone used me to genuinely destroy a real man of God".See photos below and watch the video aboveSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/01/kemi-olunloyo-reconciles-with-pastor.html?m=1





God will continue to bless Pastor David Ibiyeomie for being used to re-format Madam Kemi's brain to default through Prison and the word of God.



Somebody shout Haleluyaaaaahhhh God will continue to bless Pastor David Ibiyeomie for being used to re-format Madam Kemi's brain to default through Prison and the word of God.Somebody shout Haleluyaaaaahhhh 49 Likes 3 Shares

2 Likes

Aunty kemi u see yourself 6 Likes 2 Shares

This lady is a hustler sha. 7 Likes

Flavor has finally accepted ur proposal

This is so wrong...what is she apologizing for? The poor lady simply bowed to pressure , the intimidation is too much. 29 Likes 3 Shares

Thank God she is finally at peace with them. i hope she has learnt her lessons this time n changed geniuely. This world self the little tiwa she was insulting since turns out to be one the ones that helped. Never underestimate anyone be it small,big, rich or poor because tommorow is indeed pregnant! 7 Likes 1 Share

I thought she was in prison custody

Lemme book space b4 FP

ebujany:

This is so wrong...what is she apologizing for? The poor lady simply bowed to pressure , the intimidation is too much. what are you talking about?..

keep quiet please what are you talking about?..keep quiet please 24 Likes 4 Shares

Loony loon 1 Like

SaintAlbert53:



what are you talking about?..

keep quiet please

Your pastor didn't follow the steps of Christ in this issue...what will Jesus do if he was the one? Kemi did not give her life to any Jesus. She simply did what anyone helpless as her would have done Your pastor didn't follow the steps of Christ in this issue...what will Jesus do if he was the one? Kemi did not give her life to any Jesus. She simply did what anyone helpless as her would have done 15 Likes 3 Shares

Born again through threat of continuous incarceration



Let them just drop the weather madam no go return to default state 10 Likes



U just gave ur life to Christ and the next thing is to climb alter to talk jibberish. Jst like a new born baby carry key to drive a car........ Wetin concern me sef..... Abeg what's the fuel situation in your area, this thing don tire me o

.

.

Modified.

I love her good command of English language. Mtchew. Nonsense. Publicity stunt. U gave ur life to Christ yet u are cursing somebody on the alter that God will deal with whoever the person is 'mercilessly'.U just gave ur life to Christ and the next thing is to climb alter to talk jibberish. Jst like a new born baby carry key to drive a car........ Wetin concern me sef..... Abeg what's the fuel situation in your area, this thing don tire me oModified.I love her good command of English language.

ebujany:





Your pastor didn't follow the steps of Christ in this issue...what will Jesus do if he was the one? Kemi did not give her life to any Jesus. She simply did what anyone helpless as her would have done you could say that again ..I wanna believed you're a Christian young man!



do you know one of the sins that are never forgiven?... The sin of the Holy spirit, when blaspheming on his Prophet.She just realized her mistakes bro. you could say that again ..I wanna believed you're a Christian young man!do you know one of the sins that are never forgiven?... The sin of the Holy spirit, when blaspheming on his Prophet.She just realized her mistakes bro. 10 Likes

being broke has a way of humbling people. 7 Likes

Factory Reset 2 Likes

Daughter, Go and sin no more! 1 Like

Good one this good morning.



Hope she is not trying to revenge through friendship because she said in her first post that "I stooped to conquer" 1 Like

ebujany:

This is so wrong...what is she apologizing for? The poor lady simply bowed to pressure , the intimidation is too much.

Na she intimidate herself, she only needs u to help her cry nd not ds nonsense u jst typed Na she intimidate herself, she only needs u to help her cry nd not ds nonsense u jst typed 1 Like

What a coward!

A classic case of stockholm syndrome at play ..Beleive me that Pastor can only be of the devil for employing such barbaric psychological Torture on another human 5 Likes 2 Shares

ebujany:





Your pastor didn't follow the steps of Christ in this issue...what will Jesus do if he was the one? Kemi did not give her life to any Jesus. She simply did what anyone helpless as her would have done

Fulani terrorist + Yoruba Muslim spotted.. Fulani terrorist + Yoruba Muslim spotted.. 4 Likes

All those misguided fellas condemning pastor Ibiyome for locking up Kemi Olunyolo for this length of time, do you now realize that Kemi wouldn't have been subdued any other way.





Maybe there was a divine edge to it after all. That is assuming she's not just pulling another stunt. 2 Likes

FortifiedCity:





God will continue to bless Pastor David Ibiyeomie for being used to re-format Madam Kemi's brain to default through Prison and the word of God.



Somebody shout Haleluyaaaaahhhh







Our Pastors are the worst dictators. Worse than Buhari. They have used oppression, suppression, suffering and hunger to make this woman a coward and fool. This is what our political leaders do to those that oppose them.

When finally, you are brought out of prison, they'd make you declare for them and deny yourself publicly before supplying all earthly riches to you and turn you into their zombie. Our Pastors are the worst dictators. Worse than Buhari. They have used oppression, suppression, suffering and hunger to make this woman a coward and fool. This is what our political leaders do to those that oppose them.When finally, you are brought out of prison, they'd make you declare for them and deny yourself publicly before supplying all earthly riches to you and turn you into their zombie. 6 Likes 3 Shares

Now this should teach us Christians that sometimes a good amount of force is required to curtail the enemy. We can't be silent and quiet anymore.

God bless Pastor David for delivering Kemi. God bless Kemi for allowing God into her life. May we be so armed on the day the enemy visits. 4 Likes 1 Share

Wow!! No b small thing o. I always find this woman intriguing. She never seizes to amaze me. I wonder what Daddy Freeze will think about this. Lol.



After all the drama. Kemi Unpredictable? 1 Like