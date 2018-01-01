₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kemi Olunloyo Gives Her Life To Christ; Kneels For Pastor Ibiyeomie's Wife by zoba88: 6:51am
Kemi Olunloyo was in tears as she speaks at Pastor Ibiyeomie's church in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.She was pictured apologising to him in public.In part she said....
"I have given my life to Christ through Pastor Ibiyeomie, someone used me to genuinely destroy a real man of God".
See photos below and watch the video above
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0YKPbrpMtEs
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/01/kemi-olunloyo-reconciles-with-pastor.html?m=1
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gives Her Life To Christ; Kneels For Pastor Ibiyeomie's Wife by FortifiedCity: 6:52am
God will continue to bless Pastor David Ibiyeomie for being used to re-format Madam Kemi's brain to default through Prison and the word of God.
Somebody shout Haleluyaaaaahhhh
49 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gives Her Life To Christ; Kneels For Pastor Ibiyeomie's Wife by zoba88: 6:52am
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gives Her Life To Christ; Kneels For Pastor Ibiyeomie's Wife by Lorechino(m): 6:52am
2 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gives Her Life To Christ; Kneels For Pastor Ibiyeomie's Wife by HsLBroker(m): 6:54am
Aunty kemi u see yourself
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gives Her Life To Christ; Kneels For Pastor Ibiyeomie's Wife by madone: 6:56am
This lady is a hustler sha.
7 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gives Her Life To Christ; Kneels For Pastor Ibiyeomie's Wife by princechurchill(m): 6:59am
Flavor has finally accepted ur proposal
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gives Her Life To Christ; Kneels For Pastor Ibiyeomie's Wife by ebujany(m): 6:59am
This is so wrong...what is she apologizing for? The poor lady simply bowed to pressure , the intimidation is too much.
29 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gives Her Life To Christ; Kneels For Pastor Ibiyeomie's Wife by cyndy1000(f): 7:00am
Thank God she is finally at peace with them. i hope she has learnt her lessons this time n changed geniuely. This world self the little tiwa she was insulting since turns out to be one the ones that helped. Never underestimate anyone be it small,big, rich or poor because tommorow is indeed pregnant!
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gives Her Life To Christ; Kneels For Pastor Ibiyeomie's Wife by babacletus: 7:01am
I thought she was in prison custody
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gives Her Life To Christ; Kneels For Pastor Ibiyeomie's Wife by purem(m): 7:02am
Lemme book space b4 FP
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gives Her Life To Christ; Kneels For Pastor Ibiyeomie's Wife by SaintAlbert53: 7:02am
ebujany:what are you talking about?..
keep quiet please
24 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gives Her Life To Christ; Kneels For Pastor Ibiyeomie's Wife by illicit(m): 7:04am
Loony loon
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gives Her Life To Christ; Kneels For Pastor Ibiyeomie's Wife by ebujany(m): 7:05am
SaintAlbert53:
Your pastor didn't follow the steps of Christ in this issue...what will Jesus do if he was the one? Kemi did not give her life to any Jesus. She simply did what anyone helpless as her would have done
15 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gives Her Life To Christ; Kneels For Pastor Ibiyeomie's Wife by AnodaIT(m): 7:06am
Born again through threat of continuous incarceration
Let them just drop the weather madam no go return to default state
10 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gives Her Life To Christ; Kneels For Pastor Ibiyeomie's Wife by crazygod(m): 7:12am
Mtchew. Nonsense. Publicity stunt. U gave ur life to Christ yet u are cursing somebody on the alter that God will deal with whoever the person is 'mercilessly'.
U just gave ur life to Christ and the next thing is to climb alter to talk jibberish. Jst like a new born baby carry key to drive a car........ Wetin concern me sef..... Abeg what's the fuel situation in your area, this thing don tire me o
.
.
Modified.
I love her good command of English language.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gives Her Life To Christ; Kneels For Pastor Ibiyeomie's Wife by SaintAlbert53: 7:18am
ebujany:you could say that again ..I wanna believed you're a Christian young man!
do you know one of the sins that are never forgiven?... The sin of the Holy spirit, when blaspheming on his Prophet.She just realized her mistakes bro.
10 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gives Her Life To Christ; Kneels For Pastor Ibiyeomie's Wife by hungryboy(m): 7:27am
being broke has a way of humbling people.
7 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gives Her Life To Christ; Kneels For Pastor Ibiyeomie's Wife by ifex370(m): 7:36am
Factory Reset
2 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gives Her Life To Christ; Kneels For Pastor Ibiyeomie's Wife by modik(m): 7:44am
Daughter, Go and sin no more!
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gives Her Life To Christ; Kneels For Pastor Ibiyeomie's Wife by thunder74(m): 7:47am
Good one this good morning.
Hope she is not trying to revenge through friendship because she said in her first post that "I stooped to conquer"
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gives Her Life To Christ; Kneels For Pastor Ibiyeomie's Wife by Authoreety: 7:52am
ebujany:
Na she intimidate herself, she only needs u to help her cry nd not ds nonsense u jst typed
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gives Her Life To Christ; Kneels For Pastor Ibiyeomie's Wife by Elnino4ladies: 8:00am
What a coward!
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gives Her Life To Christ; Kneels For Pastor Ibiyeomie's Wife by NIGHTMAREOO7: 8:03am
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gives Her Life To Christ; Kneels For Pastor Ibiyeomie's Wife by FarahAideed: 8:06am
A classic case of stockholm syndrome at play ..Beleive me that Pastor can only be of the devil for employing such barbaric psychological Torture on another human
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gives Her Life To Christ; Kneels For Pastor Ibiyeomie's Wife by powerkey: 8:19am
ebujany:
Fulani terrorist + Yoruba Muslim spotted..
4 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gives Her Life To Christ; Kneels For Pastor Ibiyeomie's Wife by GraGra247: 8:38am
All those misguided fellas condemning pastor Ibiyome for locking up Kemi Olunyolo for this length of time, do you now realize that Kemi wouldn't have been subdued any other way.
Maybe there was a divine edge to it after all. That is assuming she's not just pulling another stunt.
2 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gives Her Life To Christ; Kneels For Pastor Ibiyeomie's Wife by DIKEnaWAR: 8:52am
FortifiedCity:
Our Pastors are the worst dictators. Worse than Buhari. They have used oppression, suppression, suffering and hunger to make this woman a coward and fool. This is what our political leaders do to those that oppose them.
When finally, you are brought out of prison, they'd make you declare for them and deny yourself publicly before supplying all earthly riches to you and turn you into their zombie.
6 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gives Her Life To Christ; Kneels For Pastor Ibiyeomie's Wife by Sparkle777(f): 9:06am
Now this should teach us Christians that sometimes a good amount of force is required to curtail the enemy. We can't be silent and quiet anymore.
God bless Pastor David for delivering Kemi. God bless Kemi for allowing God into her life. May we be so armed on the day the enemy visits.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gives Her Life To Christ; Kneels For Pastor Ibiyeomie's Wife by lalasticlala(m): 9:09am
Wow!! No b small thing o. I always find this woman intriguing. She never seizes to amaze me. I wonder what Daddy Freeze will think about this. Lol.
After all the drama. Kemi Unpredictable?
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gives Her Life To Christ; Kneels For Pastor Ibiyeomie's Wife by 3millionia: 9:12am
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gives Her Life To Christ; Kneels For Pastor Ibiyeomie's Wife by free2ryhme: 9:12am
zoba88:
Praaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaise the Lord!
