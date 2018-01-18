



The committee, equally advised the state government to explore all legal means by inviting anti graft bodies like Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences, ICPC, including courts to compel Engr Oni and others so indicted to refund the money to the government purse.



In a swift reaction, Oni however said the current administration in the state is exhibiting thuggery, crudity, concoction of lies and smuttiness that their party is noted for.



According to the draft white paper on the reports of the Contracts/Consultancy Review Committee (CCRC) constituted by Ekiti State Government and led by Engr Eben Alade, a former Commissioner during the administration of Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo in the state, the affected 11 contracts where Oni led administration was allegedly said to have perpetrated fraud include the dualization of Ado-Iworoko-Ifaki Road,Igede -Eyio- Iworoko Road



Others are , the cross-boundary roads, construction of five new state secretariat buildings, new House of Assembly complex, cassava revolution scheme and purchase of 600 cows from South Africa for Ikun Dairy Farm.



The committee further said it equally discovered fraud in the award of contracts for the Ado-Ekiti solar powered street lights, boundary roads with neighbouring states, designs of most road and housing projects.



Oni was also alleged to have defrauded Ekiti people through the Government House water reservoir project, the Deputy Governor’s Office project, among others..



The committee therefore recommended that the Kayode Fayemi-led administration must use all legal means to compel Oni to refund a total sum of N5, 419, 506, 264.55 to the coffers of the state government.



The scam was said to have been perpetrated by the ousted regime in form of overpayments, non-utilization of monies released. The committee also urged government to carry out in-depth re-evaluation of all ongoing capital projects with a view to implementing them in phases.



The panel further declared in the White Paper that the wholesale implementation of over 2,731 capital projects within the same period (May 2007-October 2010) was unrealistic, wasteful as “this in no small measure affected the quality and timely delivery of the projects.”



Meanwhile, the state government, under Section 17, Sub-Section 3 of the draft white Paper expressed regret that the Oni-led regime defrauded the people of the state and has directed the Ministry of Justice to explore all lawful means to recover what belongs to Ekiti people from Oni and its cronies.



In the white paper just released based on the committees findings, the Ekiti State government saysthat; “Government agrees with the observation of the CCRC on the corrupt and fraudulent disposition of Engr. Segun Oni’s administration.



“Government notes that the infraction on due process and fiscal discipline were deliberately perpetrated against the commonwealth of the people of Ekiti State apparently for personal enrichment and therefore directs the Ministry of Justice to recover from Engr. Segun Oni, severally or jointly with other identified in the CCRC report.”



It described Oni regime as one of the most corrupt and fraudulent contract administrations in the history of Ekiti State, the panel noted that over 90 per cent of the contracts awarded turned out to be scams as they were not subjected to due process mechanisms.



“Engr. Segun Oni presided over one of the most corrupt and fraudulent Contract Administrations in the history of Ekiti State. His administration infracted on due process leading to unpardonable and alarming waste of scarce resources.



“The administration embarked on contract bazaar by awarding a total of 2,731 contracts within a space of three years without fiscal discipline and proper consideration for the quantum of money available to government,” the white paper said.



