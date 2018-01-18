₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,946,128 members, 4,032,592 topics. Date: Thursday, 18 January 2018 at 09:53 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fayemi, Segun Oni At War Over N5.4bn State Fund (2584 Views)
Segun Oni Rejects Fayose’s Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why / Ekiti 2018: Segun Oni Declares Intention For Governorship Poll [photos] / Governor Fayose Visits Segun Oni (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Fayemi, Segun Oni At War Over N5.4bn State Fund by Ekitidefender(m): 7:38am
The Contracts/Consultancy Review Committee (CCRC) constituted by Ekiti State Government has recommended that the immediate past administration in the state led by Engr Segun Oni should refund the sum of N5.4 billion to the state government account.
The committee, equally advised the state government to explore all legal means by inviting anti graft bodies like Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences, ICPC, including courts to compel Engr Oni and others so indicted to refund the money to the government purse.
In a swift reaction, Oni however said the current administration in the state is exhibiting thuggery, crudity, concoction of lies and smuttiness that their party is noted for.
According to the draft white paper on the reports of the Contracts/Consultancy Review Committee (CCRC) constituted by Ekiti State Government and led by Engr Eben Alade, a former Commissioner during the administration of Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo in the state, the affected 11 contracts where Oni led administration was allegedly said to have perpetrated fraud include the dualization of Ado-Iworoko-Ifaki Road,Igede -Eyio- Iworoko Road
Others are , the cross-boundary roads, construction of five new state secretariat buildings, new House of Assembly complex, cassava revolution scheme and purchase of 600 cows from South Africa for Ikun Dairy Farm.
The committee further said it equally discovered fraud in the award of contracts for the Ado-Ekiti solar powered street lights, boundary roads with neighbouring states, designs of most road and housing projects.
Oni was also alleged to have defrauded Ekiti people through the Government House water reservoir project, the Deputy Governor’s Office project, among others..
The committee therefore recommended that the Kayode Fayemi-led administration must use all legal means to compel Oni to refund a total sum of N5, 419, 506, 264.55 to the coffers of the state government.
The scam was said to have been perpetrated by the ousted regime in form of overpayments, non-utilization of monies released. The committee also urged government to carry out in-depth re-evaluation of all ongoing capital projects with a view to implementing them in phases.
The panel further declared in the White Paper that the wholesale implementation of over 2,731 capital projects within the same period (May 2007-October 2010) was unrealistic, wasteful as “this in no small measure affected the quality and timely delivery of the projects.”
Meanwhile, the state government, under Section 17, Sub-Section 3 of the draft white Paper expressed regret that the Oni-led regime defrauded the people of the state and has directed the Ministry of Justice to explore all lawful means to recover what belongs to Ekiti people from Oni and its cronies.
In the white paper just released based on the committees findings, the Ekiti State government saysthat; “Government agrees with the observation of the CCRC on the corrupt and fraudulent disposition of Engr. Segun Oni’s administration.
“Government notes that the infraction on due process and fiscal discipline were deliberately perpetrated against the commonwealth of the people of Ekiti State apparently for personal enrichment and therefore directs the Ministry of Justice to recover from Engr. Segun Oni, severally or jointly with other identified in the CCRC report.”
It described Oni regime as one of the most corrupt and fraudulent contract administrations in the history of Ekiti State, the panel noted that over 90 per cent of the contracts awarded turned out to be scams as they were not subjected to due process mechanisms.
“Engr. Segun Oni presided over one of the most corrupt and fraudulent Contract Administrations in the history of Ekiti State. His administration infracted on due process leading to unpardonable and alarming waste of scarce resources.
“The administration embarked on contract bazaar by awarding a total of 2,731 contracts within a space of three years without fiscal discipline and proper consideration for the quantum of money available to government,” the white paper said.
http://ekitidefender.com/fayemi-oni-war-n5-4bn-state-fund/
|Re: Fayemi, Segun Oni At War Over N5.4bn State Fund by abokibuhari: 7:40am
|Re: Fayemi, Segun Oni At War Over N5.4bn State Fund by NIGHTMAREOO7: 7:52am
Gbege!
|Re: Fayemi, Segun Oni At War Over N5.4bn State Fund by aolawale025: 8:14am
Final analysis: it's all about money.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayemi, Segun Oni At War Over N5.4bn State Fund by dexpee4life(m): 8:36am
Useless sets of self-centred and selfish polithiefcians
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Fayemi, Segun Oni At War Over N5.4bn State Fund by mexxmoney: 9:30am
Shithole politicians
|Re: Fayemi, Segun Oni At War Over N5.4bn State Fund by ignis(f): 9:30am
Greedy and selfish politicians...Corruption is now a norm. This is why Nigeria will never be good until I become the president.
|Re: Fayemi, Segun Oni At War Over N5.4bn State Fund by Bossontop(m): 9:31am
jus to to re-iterate what someone already said
"SHITHOLE POLITHIEFCIANS"
Smd
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fayemi, Segun Oni At War Over N5.4bn State Fund by Blazing8(m): 9:31am
Lol
|Re: Fayemi, Segun Oni At War Over N5.4bn State Fund by AishaBuhari: 9:31am
They can kill themselves for all I care!
1 Like
|Re: Fayemi, Segun Oni At War Over N5.4bn State Fund by obowunmi(m): 9:31am
Fayemi is so corrupt.
|Re: Fayemi, Segun Oni At War Over N5.4bn State Fund by UncleSnr(m): 9:31am
|Re: Fayemi, Segun Oni At War Over N5.4bn State Fund by asa40011: 9:32am
|Re: Fayemi, Segun Oni At War Over N5.4bn State Fund by veraponpo(m): 9:32am
Nairaland has a big problem now. How can you be reporting news of 7 years ago today just to support Fayose?
Do you need to be partisan to report a news?
2 Likes
|Re: Fayemi, Segun Oni At War Over N5.4bn State Fund by Thisis2raw(m): 9:33am
Please I just want to ask a question.
Is there still hope for Nigeria?
|Re: Fayemi, Segun Oni At War Over N5.4bn State Fund by GreenMavro: 9:33am
which war? WORD WAR or WORLD WAR?
|Re: Fayemi, Segun Oni At War Over N5.4bn State Fund by HsLBroker(m): 9:33am
aolawale025:
aolawale025:
|Re: Fayemi, Segun Oni At War Over N5.4bn State Fund by free2ryhme: 9:33am
Ekitidefender:
crooks in high places
|Re: Fayemi, Segun Oni At War Over N5.4bn State Fund by HsLBroker(m): 9:33am
veraponpo:
|Re: Fayemi, Segun Oni At War Over N5.4bn State Fund by Blazing8(m): 9:34am
Mtcheew
|Re: Fayemi, Segun Oni At War Over N5.4bn State Fund by Cacawa2: 9:34am
This was when Fayemi took over as governor.
.
Lalasticlala, take down this 7yrs old news
Cc Seun this should not be on FP. Check the date
3 Likes
|Re: Fayemi, Segun Oni At War Over N5.4bn State Fund by Fukafuka: 9:35am
|Re: Fayemi, Segun Oni At War Over N5.4bn State Fund by MrImole(m): 9:37am
Lol!
This is very funny
|Re: Fayemi, Segun Oni At War Over N5.4bn State Fund by makingmoney247: 9:38am
[b]We have the following already made and existing categories of websites for SALES: [/b]Business/Corporate websites, Blog Websites, Health Websites, Photography Websites, NGO Websites, School Websites, Ecommerce Websites ''
|Re: Fayemi, Segun Oni At War Over N5.4bn State Fund by Chukazu: 9:39am
Fayoshe right now
1 Like
|Re: Fayemi, Segun Oni At War Over N5.4bn State Fund by maxzzo1(m): 9:43am
Thieves
|Re: Fayemi, Segun Oni At War Over N5.4bn State Fund by mankan2k7(m): 9:43am
Fayemi and Segun Oni are roques, thieves and unrepentant looters.
|Re: Fayemi, Segun Oni At War Over N5.4bn State Fund by MufasaRebirth: 9:43am
Fayemi Shall never know peace...
|Re: Fayemi, Segun Oni At War Over N5.4bn State Fund by Flyingngel(m): 9:46am
A thief that is in APC is a new creature.......
|Re: Fayemi, Segun Oni At War Over N5.4bn State Fund by soleski01(m): 9:47am
I am sure 99% of those who have commented, did not even take their time to read the post.
Fayemi led administration, to recover money from the Segun Oni led administration...
This is 2018.
|Re: Fayemi, Segun Oni At War Over N5.4bn State Fund by sojiboy(m): 9:47am
old news
|Re: Fayemi, Segun Oni At War Over N5.4bn State Fund by omoiyalayi(m): 9:52am
This is old news naw
Of all the current news emanating from ekiti state is this is what you guys could come up with ?
Whoever bring this up today is a learner and
(0) (Reply)
Man R.apes 10 Year Old Daughter At Mpape / Nigerians Are Very Intelligent. ............................................ / Aero Contractors &arik Which One Is More Airworthy Please I Need An Urgent Reply
Viewing this topic: Chiadikaobi(m), highbeekeys, sojiboy(m), Mrokaykay(m), Sammy1805(m), mankan2k7(m), hadura29(m), fweshh(m), DaGC(m), Spidermon, Rexleo(m), EBLABOR(m), mandhi(m), hardewalleh(m), undisputed1(m), babyphaze07(m), amjou, narutop, Titanic888(m), ajumma, pyyxxaro, bumpskeloid(m), Kjo2017, Aminat508(f), ObaKlaz(m), kingkenny06(m), sarhmuhel(m), maxwell530(m), peteredo, Lionhearted, dheilaw1(m), helpee(m), cacubaba2015(m), bily(m), olusola200, curvist, opobo007, Mynd44, abua(m), plural, dejavski(m), Akinlady(f), Ernesthugo(m), AJILEK(m), bobochem, d313, viktorlee(m), sadeeq08, kshow1(m), mashoit, siaco(m), zivility, kayvinci(m), Neeneey, seunfunmie03 and 113 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19