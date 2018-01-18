₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bishop John Ibenu And Gabriel Aduku Escape Assassination In Kogi by goldmike02: 5:28pm
The Kogi State Chairman of Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop John Ibenu and a former minister from the state, Chief Gabriel Aduku, have escaped assassination attempts on them.
|Re: Bishop John Ibenu And Gabriel Aduku Escape Assassination In Kogi by agwom(m): 5:30pm
sorry
|Re: Bishop John Ibenu And Gabriel Aduku Escape Assassination In Kogi by MyPWisINCORRECT: 5:38pm
agwom:
Na wa
|Re: Bishop John Ibenu And Gabriel Aduku Escape Assassination In Kogi by Haganah: 5:41pm
Buhari climb down from Aisha and work!
|Re: Bishop John Ibenu And Gabriel Aduku Escape Assassination In Kogi by Yeligray(m): 5:43pm
If this is true, then it's an act of war.
Fulani herdsmen are terrorists and there is more to them that meets the eyes..
It should be noted that it is only in Nigeria that the government negotiates with terrorists and also reward them with cattle colonies... #Ourmumudondo... Buhari,buritai and his government are to be held responsible for the deaths of over 73people...
I thereby, urge people especially celebrities to speak up and condemn the killings just as they started the #ENDSARS movement. If not, we might loose our homes, loved ones, children, properties to these people.. These fulani herdsmen are like virus they will continue to spread across the country, so don't think that you are safe because it's not happening in your state or community... #Fight the government with social media
|Re: Bishop John Ibenu And Gabriel Aduku Escape Assassination In Kogi by yarimo(m): 5:44pm
How did the CAN chairman no they are FULANI? Or is it any arm robbery attack now is from a FULANI man?
|Re: Bishop John Ibenu And Gabriel Aduku Escape Assassination In Kogi by PointZerom: 5:53pm
yarimo:
If he had said that the attackers were IPOB members, would you have asked this foolish question.
|Re: Bishop John Ibenu And Gabriel Aduku Escape Assassination In Kogi by Yeligray(m): 5:58pm
yarimo:it might be true or not.. But i tend to believe because if you remember vividly CAN spoke against the killings carried out by fulani herdsmen, so there is a slight connection.
|Re: Bishop John Ibenu And Gabriel Aduku Escape Assassination In Kogi by Sealeddeal(m): 6:00pm
yarimo:There is no place Fulani menrobs that they're not easily detected to be Fulani. The look, the dressing always give them away. Beside, Fulani herdsmen carry out the major robbery activities in Kogi/Edo/Kaduna highways.
|Re: Bishop John Ibenu And Gabriel Aduku Escape Assassination In Kogi by Homeboiy: 6:03pm
OK can somebody shout hallelujah
|Re: Bishop John Ibenu And Gabriel Aduku Escape Assassination In Kogi by yarimo(m): 6:04pm
Sealeddeal:provide pictures and videos to back up your claim .
|Re: Bishop John Ibenu And Gabriel Aduku Escape Assassination In Kogi by sholatech(m): 6:50pm
If you hear Hausa and have been robbed on the highway within Kogi Axis, you will know it's the Fulani stock doing the robberies. Damn pathetic
|Re: Bishop John Ibenu And Gabriel Aduku Escape Assassination In Kogi by dayleke(m): 7:09pm
Bad news everyday......
|Re: Bishop John Ibenu And Gabriel Aduku Escape Assassination In Kogi by desreek9(f): 7:09pm
May God continue to protect you from some leader shitholes using some lowly, dirty shitholes for themselves, amen
|Re: Bishop John Ibenu And Gabriel Aduku Escape Assassination In Kogi by Jatinzbusinessc(m): 7:10pm
Haganah:Haba climb down from where?
|Re: Bishop John Ibenu And Gabriel Aduku Escape Assassination In Kogi by BruncleZuma: 7:10pm
|Re: Bishop John Ibenu And Gabriel Aduku Escape Assassination In Kogi by Timiblanko(m): 7:10pm
let me not just hate this much I would have ask them to die. This people needs to know what people are going through. they should tell the corrupt can so that they can say something and not do politics in church.
|Re: Bishop John Ibenu And Gabriel Aduku Escape Assassination In Kogi by tesppidd: 7:10pm
Lol.
This is getting ridiculous.
Even the christian bodies and pastors have joined in PDP's propaganda.
Every dead body seen on the streets nowadays has become the handiwork of fulani herdsmen.
If he had not fallen out with his masters in rivers state i swear even the Don wanni's new year's day's massacre would have been blamed on fulani herdsmen.
|Re: Bishop John Ibenu And Gabriel Aduku Escape Assassination In Kogi by Alexander001(m): 7:11pm
|Re: Bishop John Ibenu And Gabriel Aduku Escape Assassination In Kogi by sapientia(m): 7:11pm
No comment yet.
|Re: Bishop John Ibenu And Gabriel Aduku Escape Assassination In Kogi by BeijinDossier: 7:11pm
Christians are facing a terrible time under this administration.
|Re: Bishop John Ibenu And Gabriel Aduku Escape Assassination In Kogi by Jatinzbusinessc(m): 7:11pm
The security situation is getting bad as the days go by.
|Re: Bishop John Ibenu And Gabriel Aduku Escape Assassination In Kogi by DAVE41(m): 7:12pm
|Re: Bishop John Ibenu And Gabriel Aduku Escape Assassination In Kogi by herdekunley9ja(m): 7:13pm
Norhing we no go see and hear For this Buhari tenure.....every day Fulani herdsmen killing ,kidnapping, Bokoharam this government don't tire me
|Re: Bishop John Ibenu And Gabriel Aduku Escape Assassination In Kogi by Snow02(m): 7:14pm
|Re: Bishop John Ibenu And Gabriel Aduku Escape Assassination In Kogi by kullozone(m): 7:14pm
Haganah:
Can he even work on the Aisha sef?
|Re: Bishop John Ibenu And Gabriel Aduku Escape Assassination In Kogi by NYRP: 7:15pm
Yet another one
Let me enlighten Nigerians on the mission of this so called Fulani herdsmen.
|Re: Bishop John Ibenu And Gabriel Aduku Escape Assassination In Kogi by Built2last: 7:15pm
Ok
|Re: Bishop John Ibenu And Gabriel Aduku Escape Assassination In Kogi by Icecomrade: 7:15pm
Sad
|Re: Bishop John Ibenu And Gabriel Aduku Escape Assassination In Kogi by abumeinben(m): 7:16pm
Who trains these fulanis to shoot?
Why are they locked on Middlebelt?
What's their plan?
Agric. Minister, Audi Ogbeh has planned massive yam export this year. Most of our yam come from Benue. And Audu is from Benue.
Tomatoes come from North. They did an experiment early last year by cutting tomatoes supplies to south. We all know how unpleasant the experience was.
These points I can deduct from this:
1. They want to have territorial control over yam production, as it is for beef and tomatoes.
2. They don't want anything out of middlebelt.
3. Atiku Abubakar is from Middlebelt. They want to thwart all efforts of Atiku becoming elected by throwing the region into a state of extreme entropy, then later pamper them, and then steer their minds towards the north before 2019. As we have noticed, the police force is now involved in the ultimate search for HERDSMEN.
4. They want to secede the Middlebelt to North.
Strong Note: I'm using the fulanis, not heardsmen.
**Edit**
Atiku is actually from Adamawa, and he's the son of a fulani business man. But there's no doubt that Taraba state would go for him, since they are a split of old Gongola state.
|Re: Bishop John Ibenu And Gabriel Aduku Escape Assassination In Kogi by ottohan: 7:17pm
Shithole country
|Re: Bishop John Ibenu And Gabriel Aduku Escape Assassination In Kogi by ayusco85(m): 7:17pm
yarimo:
Shame on U, shameless mofo. Continue defending the Fulani. Useless cow
