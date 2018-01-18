Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Bishop John Ibenu And Gabriel Aduku Escape Assassination In Kogi (20261 Views)

The Kogi State Chairman of Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop John Ibenu and a former minister from the state, Chief Gabriel Aduku, have escaped assassination attempts on them.







The clergy narrowly escaped death as unknown gunmen attacked him and riddled his car with bullets.



Narrating his ordeal to newsmen in Lokoja, the state capital on Thursday, Ibenu said he was returning from his village in the eastern part of the state at about 5.30 pm on Sunday when he was attacked.



According to him, about seven suspected Fulani men along Ojodu in Ofu local government area rushed out of the bush and open fire on his vehicle.



He explained that the assailants were on both sides of the road as four of the Fulani men rushed out from the bush and while attempting to make a u-turn, another three appeared from the bush and open gunfire on his vehicle.



Ibenu added that people were fully armed with AK47 rifles, but he was only able to escape from the scene to a nearby village with God grace.



He called on the state governor to intensify more effort in curbing criminal activities in the state.



According to him within a space of one week series of kidnapping incident were recorded along Lokoja-Ajaokuta road and other places in the state.



In the same vein, Aduku, a former Minister of state, Health was allegedly attacked by some gunmen men at his country home in Anyigba, Dekina local government area of the state.



According to a statement issued yesterday by the Secretary-General, Kogi East Elders’ Council (KEEC), Alphonsus Alhassan, which a copy was made available to THISDAY in Lokoja alleged that Aduku, who is the Deputy Chairman KEEC was accosted and man-handled at his residence in Anyigba, Kogi State.



The statement read, “The hoodlums in their twenties were six in number and were uninformed. Three stayed outside while three while two of them masked entered his sitting room through his kitchen.



“One of them carried a pump action rifle while the other two had pistols which they pointed at his head and informed him they were sent from Abuja to pick him for questioning.



“He refused to accompany them despite their physically trying to bundle him out as he insisted he would rather die within his compound if need be.”



He noted that they broke down two bedroom doors, seized his telephone sets, those of his aides and other valuables to make it appear like a robbery attack.



“We want to state that the signature of the perpetrators of this crime is not unambiguous.



“We have a very good idea of those behind the shameless and cowardly act. That the attack came a few weeks after the Kogi East Elders’ Council addressed a press conference in Abuja which was replied by a group who were so cowardly that they neither included their names and addresses in the rejoinder which they published in three national newspapers is

a pointer.



“It is obvious that since the hoodlums and their paymasters could not controvert the facts and kernel of our press conference which centred on the unmitigated misgovernance of Kogi State, rather than tow the path of moral rectitude, they have resorted to crude intimidation of elders old enough to be their fathers and grandfathers,” the statement added.



He added that no member of the Kogi East Elders’ Council appointed himself or herself. They did not even come together on their own will to form the Council, stressing that every single member was appointed in recognition of his or her antecedents and have been discharging this task sacrificially for the good of Kogi East Senatorial District.



“We will therefore not be intimidated or cowered by mannerless hoodlums whose stock-in-trade is gangsterism and terrorism,” he noted.

http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/can-chairman-ex-minister-escape-assassination-kogi/

Na wa Na wa

Buhari climb down from Aisha and work! 29 Likes 1 Share

If this is true, then it's an act of war.





Fulani herdsmen are terrorists and there is more to them that meets the eyes..



It should be noted that it is only in Nigeria that the government negotiates with terrorists and also reward them with cattle colonies... #Ourmumudondo... Buhari,buritai and his government are to be held responsible for the deaths of over 73people...



I thereby, urge people especially celebrities to speak up and condemn the killings just as they started the #ENDSARS movement. If not, we might loose our homes, loved ones, children, properties to these people.. These fulani herdsmen are like virus they will continue to spread across the country, so don't think that you are safe because it's not happening in your state or community... #Fight the government with social media 35 Likes 7 Shares

How did the CAN chairman no they are FULANI? Or is it any arm robbery attack now is from a FULANI man? 17 Likes 4 Shares

yarimo:

How did the CAN chairman no they are FULANI? Or is it any arm robbery attack now is from a FULANI man?



If he had said that the attackers were IPOB members, would you have asked this foolish question. If he had said that the attackers were IPOB members, would you have asked this foolish question. 90 Likes 9 Shares

yarimo:

How did the CAN chairman no they are FULANI? Or is it any arm robbery attack now is from a FULANI man? it might be true or not.. But i tend to believe because if you remember vividly CAN spoke against the killings carried out by fulani herdsmen, so there is a slight connection. it might be true or not.. But i tend to believe because if you remember vividly CAN spoke against the killings carried out by fulani herdsmen, so there is a slight connection. 6 Likes

yarimo:

How did the CAN chairman no they are FULANI? Or is it any arm robbery attack now is from a FULANI man? There is no place Fulani menrobs that they're not easily detected to be Fulani. The look, the dressing always give them away. Beside, Fulani herdsmen carry out the major robbery activities in Kogi/Edo/Kaduna highways. There is no place Fulani menrobs that they're not easily detected to be Fulani. The look, the dressing always give them away. Beside, Fulani herdsmen carry out the major robbery activities in Kogi/Edo/Kaduna highways. 11 Likes 4 Shares

Sealeddeal:

There is no place Fulani menrobs that they're not easily detected to be Fulani. The look, the dressing always give them away. Beside, Fulani herdsmen carry out the major robbery activities in Kogi/Edo/Kaduna highways. provide pictures and videos to back up your claim . provide pictures and videos to back up your claim . 2 Likes 1 Share

If you hear Hausa and have been robbed on the highway within Kogi Axis, you will know it's the Fulani stock doing the robberies. Damn pathetic 10 Likes 1 Share

May God continue to protect you from some leader shitholes using some lowly, dirty shitholes for themselves, amen 3 Likes 2 Shares

Haganah:

Buhari climb down from Aisha and work! Haba climb down from where? Haba climb down from where?

let me not just hate this much I would have ask them to die. This people needs to know what people are going through. they should tell the corrupt can so that they can say something and not do politics in church. 1 Like

This is getting ridiculous.



Even the christian bodies and pastors have joined in PDP's propaganda.



Every dead body seen on the streets nowadays has become the handiwork of fulani herdsmen.



If he had not fallen out with his masters in rivers state i swear even the Don wanni's new year's day's massacre would have been blamed on fulani herdsmen. 6 Likes

Christians are facing a terrible time under this administration. 4 Likes 1 Share

The security situation is getting bad as the days go by.



Norhing we no go see and hear For this Buhari tenure.....every day Fulani herdsmen killing ,kidnapping, Bokoharam this government don't tire me 1 Like

Haganah:

Buhari climb down from Aisha and work!



Can he even work on the Aisha sef? Can he even work on the Aisha sef?





Let me enlighten Nigerians on the mission of this so called Fulani herdsmen.



Fulani tribe want to expand their colony in Nigeria. These attacks are planned and executed by Fulani West Africa.



Fulani know they are among the minority tribe in Nigeria so they want to become majority by bringing in their brothers from other African countries and they need land to accommodate them and their herds.



Their militia come from all African nations with Fulani tribe, this is why Buhari fought so hard to ensure Adama Barrow became the president of Gambia; they want to expand Fulani kingdom and dominate West Africa, and one way to achieve that is through installing Fulani people as presidents and heads of security agencies in all West African nations.



The militias massacring innocent unarmed Nigerians in Benue, Taraba, Adamawa, Southern Kaduna, etc are not just from Nigeria, they are drawn from Fulanis across Africa. These highly trained Fulani terror militias are trained by Al Shabab and some have been part of Boko Haram and IS. They have interconnection, so they aren't ordinary herdsmen u see everyday. This is a well planned agenda being played out according to plan.



This is a long planned war, it is ethnic cleansing, this is land grabbing by bloodletting and terror.



The earlier Nigerians and other West African nations wake up and confront these monsters fire for fire, the better or else it will spread like wild fire.



Unfortunately, everyone will be relaxed so long as the attacks and killings doesn't enter Lagos and Abuja, but believe me, it will with time if not stopped NOW! Yet another one 2 Likes 1 Share

Why are they locked on Middlebelt?



What's their plan?



Agric. Minister, Audi Ogbeh has planned massive yam export this year. Most of our yam come from Benue. And Audu is from Benue.

Tomatoes come from North. They did an experiment early last year by cutting tomatoes supplies to south. We all know how unpleasant the experience was.



These points I can deduct from this:



1. They want to have territorial control over yam production, as it is for beef and tomatoes.



2. They don't want anything out of middlebelt.



3. Atiku Abubakar is from Middlebelt. They want to thwart all efforts of Atiku becoming elected by throwing the region into a state of extreme entropy, then later pamper them, and then steer their minds towards the north before 2019. As we have noticed, the police force is now involved in the ultimate search for HERDSMEN.



4. They want to secede the Middlebelt to North.



Strong Note: I'm using the fulanis, not heardsmen.



**Edit**

Atiku is actually from Adamawa, and he's the son of a fulani business man. But there's no doubt that Taraba state would go for him, since they are a split of old Gongola state. Who trains these fulanis to shoot?Why are they locked on Middlebelt?What's their plan?Agric. Minister, Audi Ogbeh has planned massive yam export this year. Most of our yam come from Benue. And Audu is from Benue.Tomatoes come from North. They did an experiment early last year by cutting tomatoes supplies to south. We all know how unpleasant the experience was.These points I can deduct from this:1. They want to have territorial control over yam production, as it is for beef and tomatoes.2. They don't want anything out of middlebelt.3. Atiku Abubakar is from Middlebelt. They want to thwart all efforts of Atiku becoming elected by throwing the region into a state of extreme entropy, then later pamper them, and then steer their minds towards the north before 2019. As we have noticed, the police force is now involved in the ultimate search for HERDSMEN.4. They want to secede the Middlebelt to North.Strong Note: I'm using the fulanis, not heardsmen.**Edit**Atiku is actually from Adamawa, and he's the son of a fulani business man. But there's no doubt that Taraba state would go for him, since they are a split of old Gongola state. 1 Like

Shithole country 1 Like