|Lady Slams Benedicta Elechi, Daddy Freeze's Fiancee For Wearing Seductive Dress by WotzupNG: 6:04pm
An Instagram user, @suwakweh has come hard on Daddy Freeze and his lifestyle. The lady claims he is in no right to teach on the things of God especially when the divorcee shamelessly prides himself on how he fornicates with a woman he's not married to.
She further spoke on what she called the seductive and sensual clothings worn by Freeze's girlfriend, @Tastebudz. She spoke on how a man truly called by God won't allow his fiancee to dress in such manner even in videos where he's teaching the 'word of God'. An excerpt of her comments below.
True but not when you have a bible in your hand and claim to be ministering the holy precepts of God to the world via social media. Tastebudz REGULARLY shows off a good proportion of her boobs and so forth and still claims to be teaching from the bible. Check out her Instagram page. Which God sends carnal, sensuous folks to preach his holy precepts? If our dress code was of no importance, 1 Tim 2:8-10; 1 Pet 3:3-5 would not be in the New Testament. Peace!
In defense of his fiancee, Daddy Freeze decided to justify her choice of clothes by pointing out that women now preach in Churches which was not so in time past. His quote below.
Look at this intensely obtuse dingleberry. Are your pastors dressed like Jesus?
View more screenshots of the comments made by the lady below.
|Re: Lady Slams Benedicta Elechi, Daddy Freeze's Fiancee For Wearing Seductive Dress by HsLBroker(m): 6:05pm
|Re: Lady Slams Benedicta Elechi, Daddy Freeze's Fiancee For Wearing Seductive Dress by WotzupNG: 6:07pm
|Re: Lady Slams Benedicta Elechi, Daddy Freeze's Fiancee For Wearing Seductive Dress by WotzupNG: 6:08pm
|Re: Lady Slams Benedicta Elechi, Daddy Freeze's Fiancee For Wearing Seductive Dress by sexybbstar(f): 6:11pm
|Re: Lady Slams Benedicta Elechi, Daddy Freeze's Fiancee For Wearing Seductive Dress by alBHAGDADI: 6:23pm
Imagine Moses preaching to the Israelites and his wife is flaunting her fresh thighs and boobs. Do you think the Israelites would have taken him serious?
Now, Freeze has broken all what qualifies one to be a teacher of God's word as seen in 1 Timothy 3:2
Now the overseer is to be above reproach, faithful to his wife, temperate, self-controlled, respectable, hospitable, able to teach,
1. He is not above reproach. He's full of it goign by his fornicating lifestyle
2. He is not faithful to his wife cos he divorced her and now fornicating with this new lady in a blatant way
3. Is Daddy Freeze temperate? Hell No! Criticize him on his page and watch how he will call you names. An example is how he addressed the lady that criticized him
4. He lacks self-control. That's why he's always reacting to every issue that doesn't require his opinion
5. Is he respectable? Who respects a man that won't hesitate to insult his critics?
6. Is he hospitable? Does he entertain contrary views? Hell No! He diverts the topic just as he did with the lady on his page
7. Able to teach? Well, only to those who want to be deceived.
He lacks all the qualities, yet some sheeple(goats) see him as a teacher.
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady Slams Benedicta Elechi, Daddy Freeze's Fiancee For Wearing Seductive Dress by BluntBoy(m): 6:36pm
alBHAGDADI:
So, who is your own teacher so we can use the same yardstick to judge them.
|Re: Lady Slams Benedicta Elechi, Daddy Freeze's Fiancee For Wearing Seductive Dress by Nutase(f): 7:17pm
Must he insult her. False prophet.
|Re: Lady Slams Benedicta Elechi, Daddy Freeze's Fiancee For Wearing Seductive Dress by Seun(m): 7:49pm
In modern society, especially showbiz, cleavage is no longer considered to be a private part. Showing it off is just like showing off your face, you hair, or your hands. Also, there is no bible verse that condemns cleavage. Tastebudz and daddy freeze are not guilty of anything.
|Re: Lady Slams Benedicta Elechi, Daddy Freeze's Fiancee For Wearing Seductive Dress by olaolutreasure(m): 8:05pm
Seun:Ahahah... Mr. Seun
|Re: Lady Slams Benedicta Elechi, Daddy Freeze's Fiancee For Wearing Seductive Dress by ekems2017(f): 9:38pm
A so call preacher abusing and calling his follower names na wah o.
Ok she supported him on his tithe matter he would have been happy. End time man
|Re: Lady Slams Benedicta Elechi, Daddy Freeze's Fiancee For Wearing Seductive Dress by KushyKush: 9:39pm
I see nothing wrong is showing cleavage. If you've got boobs, flaunt It.
You can't tell a guy he is wrong for shows off his abs can you?
|Re: Lady Slams Benedicta Elechi, Daddy Freeze's Fiancee For Wearing Seductive Dress by kingthreat(m): 9:39pm
Freeze is sleeping with a lady whom he has not married. Showing her off. And also has the guts to criticize pastors. He even quotes the word of God against them.
It's obvious this eggplant is a voracious hypocrite. As much as pastors' excesses need to be curtailed, Freeze has no moral authority to keep voicing his madness.
|Re: Lady Slams Benedicta Elechi, Daddy Freeze's Fiancee For Wearing Seductive Dress by thorbar(m): 9:39pm
|Re: Lady Slams Benedicta Elechi, Daddy Freeze's Fiancee For Wearing Seductive Dress by Aldebaran(m): 9:40pm
Seun:
|Re: Lady Slams Benedicta Elechi, Daddy Freeze's Fiancee For Wearing Seductive Dress by tecnolad(m): 9:40pm
Freeze got served on this one
|Re: Lady Slams Benedicta Elechi, Daddy Freeze's Fiancee For Wearing Seductive Dress by kinibigdeal(m): 9:40pm
I can't stop laughing. Freeze is defenseless
|Re: Lady Slams Benedicta Elechi, Daddy Freeze's Fiancee For Wearing Seductive Dress by festwiz(m): 9:40pm
|Re: Lady Slams Benedicta Elechi, Daddy Freeze's Fiancee For Wearing Seductive Dress by hardywaltz(m): 9:41pm
|Re: Lady Slams Benedicta Elechi, Daddy Freeze's Fiancee For Wearing Seductive Dress by esthy86: 9:41pm
|Re: Lady Slams Benedicta Elechi, Daddy Freeze's Fiancee For Wearing Seductive Dress by bedspread: 9:41pm
Freeze was just an agent used by satanic kingdom and o distract the Church of GOD... nothing more
|Re: Lady Slams Benedicta Elechi, Daddy Freeze's Fiancee For Wearing Seductive Dress by justscorchone(m): 9:41pm
|Re: Lady Slams Benedicta Elechi, Daddy Freeze's Fiancee For Wearing Seductive Dress by Newpride(m): 9:41pm
Freeze has gone mad concerning biblical understanding
Woman can preach in church and will continue to do that for the gospel to spread. Freeze needs the intervention of the holy Spirit to understand every single word in the bible because the bible wasn't written by gambling but by inspiration.
|Re: Lady Slams Benedicta Elechi, Daddy Freeze's Fiancee For Wearing Seductive Dress by BOOMnaija(m): 9:42pm
Hit like if u think daddy freeze fall ur hand patapata with this kain response
Dude is no longer making sense like before o...
Be like say this girl toto don dey rewire him brain
