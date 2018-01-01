Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Lady Slams Benedicta Elechi, Daddy Freeze's Fiancee For Wearing Seductive Dress (7886 Views)

She further spoke on what she called the seductive and sensual clothings worn by Freeze's girlfriend, @Tastebudz. She spoke on how a man truly called by God won't allow his fiancee to dress in such manner even in videos where he's teaching the 'word of God'. An excerpt of her comments below.



True but not when you have a bible in your hand and claim to be ministering the holy precepts of God to the world via social media. Tastebudz REGULARLY shows off a good proportion of her boobs and so forth and still claims to be teaching from the bible. Check out her Instagram page. Which God sends carnal, sensuous folks to preach his holy precepts? If our dress code was of no importance, 1 Tim 2:8-10; 1 Pet 3:3-5 would not be in the New Testament. Peace !



In defense of his fiancee, Daddy Freeze decided to justify her choice of clothes by pointing out that women now preach in Churches which was not so in time past. His quote below.



Look at this intensely obtuse dingleberry. Are your pastors dressed like Jesus?

Olodo rabata

The Bible says women should not preach in church why are women preaching? Obey that first before you come here to disgrace your lineage...

1 Corinthians 14 [34] Women should remain silent in the churches. They are not allowed to speak, but must be in submission, as the law says.

View more screenshots of the comments made by the lady below.





Imagine Moses preaching to the Israelites and his wife is flaunting her fresh thighs and boobs. Do you think the Israelites would have taken him serious?



Now, Freeze has broken all what qualifies one to be a teacher of God's word as seen in 1 Timothy 3:2



Now the overseer is to be above reproach, faithful to his wife, temperate, self-controlled, respectable, hospitable, able to teach,





1. He is not above reproach. He's full of it goign by his fornicating lifestyle



2. He is not faithful to his wife cos he divorced her and now fornicating with this new lady in a blatant way



3. Is Daddy Freeze temperate? Hell No! Criticize him on his page and watch how he will call you names. An example is how he addressed the lady that criticized him



4. He lacks self-control. That's why he's always reacting to every issue that doesn't require his opinion



5. Is he respectable? Who respects a man that won't hesitate to insult his critics?



6. Is he hospitable? Does he entertain contrary views? Hell No! He diverts the topic just as he did with the lady on his page



7. Able to teach? Well, only to those who want to be deceived.





He lacks all the qualities, yet some sheeple(goats) see him as a teacher. 22 Likes 2 Shares

