|Ekiti Pregnant Woman Killed By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic Photo) by PrettyCrystal: 6:07pm
A pregnant woman was on Thursday killed in Orin Ekiti, in Ido-Osi local government area of Ekiti State by yet to be identified armed persons. The woman, who was said to be of Tiv ethnicity, was reportedly shot before she was hacked.
Eyewitnesses said the woman, whose name was not given, was shot in the head, and her eyes were plucked out as a result of the attack.
It was learnt that the assailants also injured one other person who is receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.
The death of the Tiv woman came four days after a Fulani herdsman was killed in a similar situation by persons said to be from the Tiv community in Ekiti State.
This attack is happening barely 24 hours after Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State summoned a peace meeting between the Fulani and Benue people in Ekiti State, where he warned against retaliatory attacks which may result in deaths in Ekiti.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/pregnant-woman-killed-fulani-herdsmen-attack-ekiti-state-viewers-discretion.html
|Re: Ekiti Pregnant Woman Killed By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic Photo) by Fistop: 6:10pm
These radicals in my state I trust my governor.
|Re: Ekiti Pregnant Woman Killed By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic Photo) by Haganah: 6:11pm
Sorry in your states.
They are taking up presence in Ekiti and Kwara..
Osun will fall like Kogi. Enjoy your Osibanjo change.
|Re: Ekiti Pregnant Woman Killed By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic Photo) by zendy: 6:13pm
Armed Fulani herdsmen slaughtering people, are just common criminals. The real terrorists are unarmed IPOB who have never killed anyone ~ Federal Government
|Re: Ekiti Pregnant Woman Killed By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic Photo) by HsLBroker(m): 6:15pm
Na wa ooo
|Re: Ekiti Pregnant Woman Killed By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic Photo) by Ifeanyi4491(m): 6:19pm
Fayo do something
|Re: Ekiti Pregnant Woman Killed By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic Photo) by BankeSmalls(f): 6:19pm
My sophisticated region voted APC and are enjoying the CHANGE.
|Re: Ekiti Pregnant Woman Killed By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic Photo) by henrybomb(m): 6:23pm
There generations will never know peace
|Re: Ekiti Pregnant Woman Killed By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic Photo) by fairplay90(m): 6:28pm
A pity
|Re: Ekiti Pregnant Woman Killed By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic Photo) by Lonestar124: 6:57pm
May her rest in peace
|Re: Ekiti Pregnant Woman Killed By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic Photo) by hostine316(m): 7:06pm
Buhari
|Re: Ekiti Pregnant Woman Killed By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic Photo) by LifeofAirforce(m): 7:06pm
Oh my God
|Re: Ekiti Pregnant Woman Killed By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic Photo) by amakaokoye200: 7:07pm
No hiding place for the wicked
|Re: Ekiti Pregnant Woman Killed By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic Photo) by lawsbanks: 7:08pm
Nigerians get ready. We Changing baba. He can militarize southeast but cannot tame his kinsmen. He's obviously sectional and we can't give him another chance. My concern is this, who exactly are we going to replace him with?
|Re: Ekiti Pregnant Woman Killed By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic Photo) by dayleke(m): 7:08pm
This is too much now...
May her soul RIP.
|Re: Ekiti Pregnant Woman Killed By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic Photo) by emeka2847: 7:08pm
Mods the title is misleading jor.
A pregnant woman killed by yet to be identified persons on same site where a Fulani man was killed....
So?
|Re: Ekiti Pregnant Woman Killed By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic Photo) by justuschi50: 7:08pm
buhari y
|Re: Ekiti Pregnant Woman Killed By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic Photo) by harpy4: 7:08pm
what savagery!
|Re: Ekiti Pregnant Woman Killed By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic Photo) by herdekunley9ja(m): 7:09pm
this one weak me oooo....In a country that has a President .this serious
|Re: Ekiti Pregnant Woman Killed By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic Photo) by Snow02(m): 7:09pm
RIP damn this is terrible
|Re: Ekiti Pregnant Woman Killed By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic Photo) by KingNom: 7:09pm
May she and d lovely baby rip
|Re: Ekiti Pregnant Woman Killed By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic Photo) by leo047: 7:09pm
Which kind news they trend this days self
|Re: Ekiti Pregnant Woman Killed By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic Photo) by mcmyvoice: 7:09pm
Who says this country is not a Shithole should raise up his hands!
|Re: Ekiti Pregnant Woman Killed By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic Photo) by baloest: 7:10pm
God pl2 s fetch d evil doers in d soonest tym
|Re: Ekiti Pregnant Woman Killed By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic Photo) by emmaitive(m): 7:11pm
Buhari and apc suporters will never know peace ijn Amen
|Re: Ekiti Pregnant Woman Killed By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic Photo) by HIPROFILE(m): 7:11pm
Lonestar124:
Dalukwa!.
|Re: Ekiti Pregnant Woman Killed By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic Photo) by santopelele(m): 7:12pm
WHY IN THE NAME OF GOD DO YOU KILL HER? HERDSMEN SHOULD BE BARNISH IN EKITI STATE
|Re: Ekiti Pregnant Woman Killed By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic Photo) by project8(m): 7:12pm
the statement said yet to be identified persons.so why is the headling saying herdsmen? or am i missn sumtn?
|Re: Ekiti Pregnant Woman Killed By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic Photo) by Etimnaic: 7:12pm
This is really getting out of hand. For crying out loud, I think it's high time everyone gets a gun. Could you imagine such wickedness, and then the President wouldn't even pay the people of Benue a condolence visit but rather wait on the elder statesmen to come to Aso Rock. Nigerian lives really matter. This man has no conscience, if it were IPOB he'd call an army invasion, now he's sitting quietly and saying nothing.
#NigerianLivesMatters
|Re: Ekiti Pregnant Woman Killed By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic Photo) by tunjijones(m): 7:12pm
I knew it was going to come to this in ekiti state after the Fulani herdman was killed day bfor yesterday.
|Re: Ekiti Pregnant Woman Killed By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic Photo) by mankan2k7(m): 7:13pm
The dullard shd call his foot soldiers to order.
Cursed is d day d dullard became naija prexy
