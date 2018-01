Eyewitnesses said the woman, whose name was not given, was shot in the head, and her eyes were plucked out as a result of the attack.



It was learnt that the assailants also injured one other person who is receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.



The death of the Tiv woman came four days after a Fulani herdsman was killed in a similar situation by persons said to be from the Tiv community in Ekiti State.



This attack is happening barely 24 hours after Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State summoned a peace meeting between the Fulani and Benue people in Ekiti State, where he warned against retaliatory attacks which may result in deaths in Ekiti.



Source; A pregnant woman was on Thursday killed in Orin Ekiti, in Ido-Osi local government area of Ekiti State by yet to be identified armed persons. The woman, who was said to be of Tiv ethnicity, was reportedly shot before she was hacked.Eyewitnesses said the woman, whose name was not given, was shot in the head, and her eyes were plucked out as a result of the attack.It was learnt that the assailants also injured one other person who is receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.The death of the Tiv woman came four days after a Fulani herdsman was killed in a similar situation by persons said to be from the Tiv community in Ekiti State.This attack is happening barely 24 hours after Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State summoned a peace meeting between the Fulani and Benue people in Ekiti State, where he warned against retaliatory attacks which may result in deaths in Ekiti.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/pregnant-woman-killed-fulani-herdsmen-attack-ekiti-state-viewers-discretion.html 1 Like 1 Share