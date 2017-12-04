Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Ekiti Pregnant Woman Killed By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic Photo) (23069 Views)

Eyewitnesses said the woman, whose name was not given, was shot in the head, and her eyes were plucked out as a result of the attack.



It was learnt that the assailants also injured one other person who is receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.



The death of the Tiv woman came four days after a Fulani herdsman was killed in a similar situation by persons said to be from the Tiv community in Ekiti State.



This attack is happening barely 24 hours after Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State summoned a peace meeting between the Fulani and Benue people in Ekiti State, where he warned against retaliatory attacks which may result in deaths in Ekiti.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/pregnant-woman-killed-fulani-herdsmen-attack-ekiti-state-viewers-discretion.html

I trust my governor. These radicals in my stateI trust my governor.

Sorry in your states.



They are taking up presence in Ekiti and Kwara..



Osun will fall like Kogi. Enjoy your Osibanjo change. 5 Likes

Armed Fulani herdsmen slaughtering people, are just common criminals. The real terrorists are unarmed IPOB who have never killed anyone ~ Federal Government

Na wa ooo

Fayo do something 1 Like

My sophisticated region voted APC and are enjoying the CHANGE. 16 Likes

There generations will never know peace 1 Like

A pity 5 Likes

May her rest in peace

Buhari

Oh my God









No hiding place for the wicked

Nigerians get ready. We Changing baba. He can militarize southeast but cannot tame his kinsmen. He's obviously sectional and we can't give him another chance. My concern is this, who exactly are we going to replace him with? 3 Likes 1 Share

This is too much now...

May her soul RIP.

Mods the title is misleading jor.



A pregnant woman killed by yet to be identified persons on same site where a Fulani man was killed....



So? 1 Like

buhari y

what savagery!

this one weak me oooo....In a country that has a President .this serious 1 Like

RIP damn this is terrible

May she and d lovely baby rip

Which kind news they trend this days self

Who says this country is not a Shithole should raise up his hands! 4 Likes

God pl2 s fetch d evil doers in d soonest tym

Buhari and apc suporters will never know peace ijn Amen 1 Like

Lonestar124:

May her rest in peace



Dalukwa!. Dalukwa!.

WHY IN THE NAME OF GOD DO YOU KILL HER? HERDSMEN SHOULD BE BARNISH IN EKITI STATE

the statement said yet to be identified persons.so why is the headling saying herdsmen? or am i missn sumtn?

This is really getting out of hand. For crying out loud, I think it's high time everyone gets a gun. Could you imagine such wickedness, and then the President wouldn't even pay the people of Benue a condolence visit but rather wait on the elder statesmen to come to Aso Rock. Nigerian lives really matter. This man has no conscience, if it were IPOB he'd call an army invasion, now he's sitting quietly and saying nothing.

#NigerianLivesMatters 2 Likes

I knew it was going to come to this in ekiti state after the Fulani herdman was killed day bfor yesterday.