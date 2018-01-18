₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari Hosted APC Chieftains To Dinner At The State House (photos) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 10:22pm On Jan 18
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday night hosted principal officers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at a dinner in the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Check out photos below.
https://twitter.com/NGRPresident/status/954094384038993921
Source: http://mandynews.com/2018/01/18/president-buhari-hosted-apc-chieftains-to-dinner-at-the-state-house-photos/
|Re: President Buhari Hosted APC Chieftains To Dinner At The State House (photos) by Haganah: 10:22pm On Jan 18
The men zombies love to call leaders!
Smellos!
|Re: President Buhari Hosted APC Chieftains To Dinner At The State House (photos) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 10:23pm On Jan 18
More photos
|Re: President Buhari Hosted APC Chieftains To Dinner At The State House (photos) by Haganah: 10:29pm On Jan 18
Orji Kalu looking lost!
From EFCC case to Aso Rock in less than 24 hours!
Buhari is not corrupt, he is a pantriot - Aisha pant!
|Re: President Buhari Hosted APC Chieftains To Dinner At The State House (photos) by MasterKim: 10:29pm On Jan 18
How many igbos are there?
|Re: President Buhari Hosted APC Chieftains To Dinner At The State House (photos) by Built2last: 10:32pm On Jan 18
This man is not bothered one inch about what his kinsmen are doing. In 2019 Buhari must not loose ooo. If not, Fulani will unleash terror on inhabitants of the north, Middle belt, and few states of the west.
Paul Unongo, the Benue-born chairman of the Northern Elders Forum convened an emergency session of the forum yesterday where he tendered his resignation.
Fulani herdsmen don teach am say Native fowl and Agric Fowl no be the same thing even though all of them dey claim kinship to the bird family.
The idea of OneNorth is one hell of a beautiful lie.
In the North, there is the real owners, the #ChildrenOfTheCaliphate who who can kill and maim with impunity and there is the #BasketOfExpendables, the Middle-Belt and other Minority groups whose blood are always used to appease the ever blood-demanding vampiric spirit of the 'You-Know-Who'
The earlier the Middle Belt realize that they are better off as a separate Middle Belt entity or part of the South and stop allowing the ScionsOfDanfodio use their head to Crack the Nigeria demonic coconut, the better for them.
In the end, the Buhari pestilence might just end up happening a naturally beneficial alignment that will see the oppressors weakened considerably.
Time answereth all questions! Partly copied
|Re: President Buhari Hosted APC Chieftains To Dinner At The State House (photos) by yarimo(m): 10:39pm On Jan 18
Progressive people
|Re: President Buhari Hosted APC Chieftains To Dinner At The State House (photos) by OKDnigeria: 10:40pm On Jan 18
Is Tinubu no longer an APC chieftain? I thought he is the 'National Leader'. But I can't find him in those pictures oo
|Re: President Buhari Hosted APC Chieftains To Dinner At The State House (photos) by ufuosman(m): 10:41pm On Jan 18
Nothing important una dey talk, 2019 they una important pass people wen buhari boys dey kill.
Make those innocent blood worry una career. Useless president
|Re: President Buhari Hosted APC Chieftains To Dinner At The State House (photos) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 10:42pm On Jan 18
lalasticlala md44 ishilove
|Re: President Buhari Hosted APC Chieftains To Dinner At The State House (photos) by CaptainJeffry: 10:48pm On Jan 18
Look at that chimpanzee, Orji Uzoh looking confused. I guess they are toasting to the blood of slain Benue and Taraba people. Criminals.
|Re: President Buhari Hosted APC Chieftains To Dinner At The State House (photos) by luvinhubby(m): 10:53pm On Jan 18
yarimo:
See your life.........
|Re: President Buhari Hosted APC Chieftains To Dinner At The State House (photos) by naijaboy756: 11:31pm On Jan 18
yarimo:Highest gathering of dullards and hardship distributing robots
|Re: President Buhari Hosted APC Chieftains To Dinner At The State House (photos) by kahal29: 11:45pm On Jan 18
More pix
|Re: President Buhari Hosted APC Chieftains To Dinner At The State House (photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 11:49pm On Jan 18
smh see Sullivan Chime, Ken Nnamani, Orji Kalu all sell outs. who ever says Buhari is not corrupt e no go better for such person and him family. The old phoney Fulani man is corruption personified.
Na only Chime wear suit
|Re: President Buhari Hosted APC Chieftains To Dinner At The State House (photos) by pauljumbo: 12:02am
People are dying in benue state
This heartless people are planning for 2018
|Re: President Buhari Hosted APC Chieftains To Dinner At The State House (photos) by uba1991: 12:34am
pigs ll not sleep tonight. God bless buhari
|Re: President Buhari Hosted APC Chieftains To Dinner At The State House (photos) by kahal29: 2:12am
uba1991:
Shee?
|Re: President Buhari Hosted APC Chieftains To Dinner At The State House (photos) by Ahamefuna0001: 2:26am
Why are some invited and some are not invited?
I can't find so many APC Chieftains here.
|Re: President Buhari Hosted APC Chieftains To Dinner At The State House (photos) by ibedun: 2:33am
IgBo people no get traditional cloth?
|Re: President Buhari Hosted APC Chieftains To Dinner At The State House (photos) by Ratello: 3:08am
I am seriously disappointed in Ken Nnamani especially let me pretend Orji Uzor Kalu is looking for soft landing concerning his EFCC's case but Sullivan Chime?
|Re: President Buhari Hosted APC Chieftains To Dinner At The State House (photos) by fSociety: 3:46am
Lol. Your country is in shambles. Fulani herdsmen and bokoharam are having a field day. And your president is having a dinner with his fellow bastards.
Shithole country
|Re: President Buhari Hosted APC Chieftains To Dinner At The State House (photos) by madridguy(m): 4:24am
Noted.
|Re: President Buhari Hosted APC Chieftains To Dinner At The State House (photos) by Flexherbal(m): 5:55am
Hosted!
To eat or to discuss Nigeria's challenges?
|Re: President Buhari Hosted APC Chieftains To Dinner At The State House (photos) by omowolewa: 5:58am
Okay
|Re: President Buhari Hosted APC Chieftains To Dinner At The State House (photos) by kahal29: 6:01am
|Re: President Buhari Hosted APC Chieftains To Dinner At The State House (photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:36am
So Tinubu is no longer APC chieftain? Let me coman be going
|Re: President Buhari Hosted APC Chieftains To Dinner At The State House (photos) by Lescalier: 7:05am
I see a lot of igbos
|Re: President Buhari Hosted APC Chieftains To Dinner At The State House (photos) by 4kDdullard: 7:31am
uba1991:see pig talking
|Re: President Buhari Hosted APC Chieftains To Dinner At The State House (photos) by Annie939(f): 7:39am
vampires
|Re: President Buhari Hosted APC Chieftains To Dinner At The State House (photos) by eagleeye2: 8:21am
I dey shame for Ken Nnamani and Chime. Ouk.. na prostituted politician k' mgbe uwa
|Re: President Buhari Hosted APC Chieftains To Dinner At The State House (photos) by kahal29: 8:27am
Annie939:
Sorry
