This man is not bothered one inch about what his kinsmen are doing. In 2019 Buhari must not loose ooo. If not, Fulani will unleash terror on inhabitants of the north, Middle belt, and few states of the west.



Paul Unongo, the Benue-born chairman of the Northern Elders Forum convened an emergency session of the forum yesterday where he tendered his resignation.



Fulani herdsmen don teach am say Native fowl and Agric Fowl no be the same thing even though all of them dey claim kinship to the bird family.



The idea of OneNorth is one hell of a beautiful lie.



In the North, there is the real owners, the #ChildrenOfTheCaliphate who who can kill and maim with impunity and there is the #BasketOfExpendables, the Middle-Belt and other Minority groups whose blood are always used to appease the ever blood-demanding vampiric spirit of the 'You-Know-Who'



The earlier the Middle Belt realize that they are better off as a separate Middle Belt entity or part of the South and stop allowing the ScionsOfDanfodio use their head to Crack the Nigeria demonic coconut, the better for them.



In the end, the Buhari pestilence might just end up happening a naturally beneficial alignment that will see the oppressors weakened considerably.



