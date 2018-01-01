₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by Limitednow: 11:07pm On Jan 18
SENATOR representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has stated that there is no difference between the two major political parties in Nigeria.
Source: https://www.headlineng.com/difference-apc-pdp-shehu-sani/
|Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by OceanmorganTrix: 11:08pm On Jan 18
Same set of recycled sapiens
|Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by madridguy(m): 11:11pm On Jan 18
|Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by Limitednow: 11:12pm On Jan 18
True talk.
|Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by babyfaceafrica: 11:12pm On Jan 18
I agree
|Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by Ever8054: 11:18pm On Jan 18
the only difference is that PDP stole and share the money and it circulate but APC steal there own and tie it to their "blokos "..all the same you are right...one sex doll for you sir...
|Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by ninjasta: 11:33pm On Jan 18
sensing his time is up ,where is mr sinator when bokoharam and herdsmen top the most killer groups list of the world in the last administration..
bloodshed,
THIS BLOODSHED SLOGAN WILL NOT WORK
you know you cant win primary while elrufai is governor
pls embrace your P.R.P
|Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by Sirjamo: 11:37pm On Jan 18
Whatever El-Rufai did to this one that is making him to run his mouth like a broken tap
|Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by uba1991: 1:39am
u can never b our governor no matter what. uselless coup plotter
|Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by akom0908(m): 1:56am
The truth is all political parties are the same,Same set of people keep ruling.This country will keep changing rulers who will do nothing.The next president may be worse than buhari.
|Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by EazyMoh(m): 1:59am
I'm as much as he is right, it looks like this guy has secured his exit ticket from APC.
|Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by nawtyme: 2:21am
uba1991:And buhari is what?
A coupist and a bringer of suffering, weeping and gnashing of teeth
|Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by nawtyme: 2:24am
True talk. The only difference is that APC is a rudderless boat with no captain and no direction.
|Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by Abdul3391(m): 3:32am
see the man that's now making common sense not Ben Bruce anymore
|Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by agwom(m): 5:58am
True talk, but can't he be the catalyst that can change all of these? His is a case of if you can't beat them, join them
|Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by aolawale025: 7:01am
In fact APC is worse.
|Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by elvischukie(m): 7:03am
madridguy:repent
|Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by PointZerom: 7:26am
Sirjamo:
Counter him logically and stop insulting yourself.
|Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by tuniski: 7:42am
uba1991:But buhari is a serial coup plotter nau! Yeye
|Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by ajebuter(f): 7:52am
Both of them are thesame looters and babanla thieves..
However, PDP is not pretentious about their thievery and kleptomania..With PDP you know you are dealing with a renowned thief and gbewiri
On the other hand , APC is very hypocritical and pretentious..They will scream blue murder and label PDP as thieves whereas they commit more thievery than PDP.. They are also better at covering the tracks .
To be fair, APC is a smarter thief than PDP
|Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by Omeokachie: 8:41am
But PDP destroyed the country according to A PC agents
|Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by admax(m): 9:18am
|Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by ebujany(m): 9:18am
Nigerians are dying in hundreds and in thousands and some people felt what is important is INEC timetable, when is elections and when is primaries.
“It is difficult to hear any public office holder speak the truth because of political calculations. Anybody who says we are not in crisis now is deceiving himself.”
I love this man
|Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by Christane(m): 9:19am
the re thesame all thieves
|Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by three: 9:19am
Indeed
|Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by Snow02(m): 9:20am
exactly what I keep telling people
|Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by olamil34(m): 9:20am
PDP is better than apc
We miss PDP corruption.
|Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by zinaunreal(m): 9:22am
#BoycottAPCAndPDP if you know whats good for this country
|Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by GlorifiedTunde(m): 9:22am
NOTHING COULD BE MORE TRUE!!!
I hope the citizenry will reorientate itself.
