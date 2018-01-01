₦airaland Forum

There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani

There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani

There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by Limitednow: 11:07pm On Jan 18
SENATOR representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has stated that there is no difference between the two major political parties in Nigeria.



Sani while delivering his lecture at a programme in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital on Thursday hinted that the only difference between the two parties was it names.

The lawmaker who queried the ideology of the two parties said while the All Progressive Congress (APC) was formed to drive out the administration of former president Goodluck Jonathan in 2015 the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was established to drive military out of power in 1999.

“We are only differentiated by names.

“When I see some of my colleagues trying to come into our party, I ask them: have you find out how those of us in the party are fairing? Most of you will end up from Syria to Afghanistan. All is not well with this country,” he said.

Continuing, Sani said, “The PDP came into existence because there is a need to have a national party that will take over from the military. The APC came into power to de-establish the PDP and drive Jonathan out of power and in the process, we have all sorts of people.”

He called for massive but peaceful protest to awaken the conscience of the leaders in the country stating that rather than taking proactive and decisive steps towards addressing the nation’s problems, political office holders are busy strategizing for re-election in 2019.

“All is not well with this country. This is the wrong time to shed blood in Nigeria. If you think that people in power will stop the problem in the country, you are in for a fool’s ride. The attention of people is how to win elections and not how they can end senseless killings and bloodshed.

“It would require a mass, peaceful march in the streets from Nigerians to recharge the conscience of people in power.

“Nigerians are dying in hundreds and in thousands and some people felt what is important is INEC timetable, when is elections and when is primaries.

“It is difficult to hear any public office holder speak the truth because of political calculations. Anybody who says we are not in crisis now is deceiving himself.”

Source: https://www.headlineng.com/difference-apc-pdp-shehu-sani/

lalasticlala

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by OceanmorganTrix: 11:08pm On Jan 18
Same set of recycled sapiens

4 Likes

Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by madridguy(m): 11:11pm On Jan 18
tongue

1 Like

Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by Limitednow: 11:12pm On Jan 18
grin

True talk.

3 Likes

Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by babyfaceafrica: 11:12pm On Jan 18
I agree

3 Likes

Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by Ever8054: 11:18pm On Jan 18
the only difference is that PDP stole and share the money and it circulate but APC steal there own and tie it to their "blokos "..all the same you are right...one sex doll for you sir...

21 Likes 2 Shares

Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by ninjasta: 11:33pm On Jan 18
sensing his time is up ,where is mr sinator when bokoharam and herdsmen top the most killer groups list of the world in the last administration..
bloodshed,
THIS BLOODSHED SLOGAN WILL NOT WORK
you know you cant win primary while elrufai is governor
pls embrace your P.R.P

2 Likes

Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by Sirjamo: 11:37pm On Jan 18
Whatever El-Rufai did to this one that is making him to run his mouth like a broken tap

3 Likes

Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by uba1991: 1:39am
u can never b our governor no matter what. uselless coup plotter
Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by akom0908(m): 1:56am
The truth is all political parties are the same,Same set of people keep ruling.This country will keep changing rulers who will do nothing.The next president may be worse than buhari.

4 Likes

Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by EazyMoh(m): 1:59am
I'm as much as he is right, it looks like this guy has secured his exit ticket from APC.

2 Likes

Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by nawtyme: 2:21am
uba1991:
u can never b our governor no matter what. uselless coup plotter
And buhari is what?
A coupist and a bringer of suffering, weeping and gnashing of teeth

16 Likes 1 Share

Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by nawtyme: 2:24am
True talk. The only difference is that APC is a rudderless boat with no captain and no direction.

7 Likes

Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by Abdul3391(m): 3:32am
see the man that's now making common sense not Ben Bruce anymore
Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by agwom(m): 5:58am
grin
Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by sinistermind(m): 6:01am
True talk, but can't he be the catalyst that can change all of these? His is a case of if you can't beat them, join them
Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by aolawale025: 7:01am
In fact APC is worse.

6 Likes 2 Shares

Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by elvischukie(m): 7:03am
madridguy:
tongue
repent

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by PointZerom: 7:26am
Sirjamo:
Whatever El-Rufai did to this one that is making him to run his mouth like a broken tap


Counter him logically and stop insulting yourself.

10 Likes 2 Shares

Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by tuniski: 7:42am
uba1991:
u can never b our governor no matter what. uselless coup plotter
But buhari is a serial coup plotter nau! Yeye
Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by ajebuter(f): 7:52am
Both of them are thesame looters and babanla thieves..

However, PDP is not pretentious about their thievery and kleptomania..With PDP you know you are dealing with a renowned thief and gbewiri


On the other hand , APC is very hypocritical and pretentious..They will scream blue murder and label PDP as thieves whereas they commit more thievery than PDP.. They are also better at covering the tracks .

To be fair, APC is a smarter thief than PDP

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by Omeokachie: 8:41am
But PDP destroyed the country according to A PC agents
Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by admax(m): 9:18am
Ueay
Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by ebujany(m): 9:18am
Nigerians are dying in hundreds and in thousands and some people felt what is important is INEC timetable, when is elections and when is primaries.

“It is difficult to hear any public office holder speak the truth because of political calculations. Anybody who says we are not in crisis now is deceiving himself.”

I love this man

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by Christane(m): 9:19am
the re thesame all thieves
Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by three: 9:19am
Indeed
Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by Snow02(m): 9:20am
exactly what I keep telling people
Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by olamil34(m): 9:20am
PDP is better than apc

We miss PDP corruption.
Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by zinaunreal(m): 9:22am
#BoycottAPCAndPDP if you know whats good for this country
Re: There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani by GlorifiedTunde(m): 9:22am
NOTHING COULD BE MORE TRUE!!!

I hope the citizenry will reorientate itself.

