|Senator Isah Misau Criticizes Buhari's Government (Video) by Built2last: 12:04am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XZZZKV8yqI8
https://m.facebook.com/groups/182121408489430?view=permalink&id=1843545279013693
|Re: Senator Isah Misau Criticizes Buhari's Government (Video) by Trustme2(m): 4:40am
This is a must watch for everyone
|Re: Senator Isah Misau Criticizes Buhari's Government (Video) by lyntiffany(f): 7:41am
The senator bared the truth like a nude virgin, without fear, every of his words was a hit back to back without mincing or trying to be economical with the truth.
Am proud of how he mentioned the names of those leaders( I. G of police ) that are causing obstructions to our economic and security growth as a country.
Then the way he spoke about some incompetent Zombies stationed as ministers on the helm of affairs that are not qualified to have any portfolio attached to their names.
Then about the almighty cabal who has stolen the reasoning of our president thereby detecting and making orders on how the country should be run. It's disheartening seriously how few men can hold this country on it's scrotum and insist that it will not bear forth fruits.
Above all he proffered solutions to all his valid points. So there is still a good thing in Nazareth?
Kudos to you sir wish so many other senators can be this bold to say the truth no matter whose ox is gored .
|Re: Senator Isah Misau Criticizes Buhari's Government (Video) by agwom(m): 8:23am
APC again?
|Re: Senator Isah Misau Criticizes Buhari's Government (Video) by Trustme2(m): 9:22am
LalaSticlala. This is front page worthy.
|Re: Senator Isah Misau Criticizes Buhari's Government (Video) by DemonInSiege: 7:40pm
Buhari and his Fulani jihadists are the descendants of Uthman Danfodio the blood sucking demon
|Re: Senator Isah Misau Criticizes Buhari's Government (Video) by soberdrunk(m): 7:40pm
I wonder who made pounded yam for this Senator and told him not to worry about soup, i hope for his sake he doesn't have a single bone in his closet.....
|Re: Senator Isah Misau Criticizes Buhari's Government (Video) by fuckerstard: 7:40pm
I hope the dullard won't start using EFCC to disturb this man , he spoke facts.
Even Saraki sef weak, abeg wetin melaye dey look for up and dan
|Re: Senator Isah Misau Criticizes Buhari's Government (Video) by itycyril: 7:41pm
Hold on
|Re: Senator Isah Misau Criticizes Buhari's Government (Video) by slyxavi(m): 7:42pm
So I was watching this Nigeria match with Libya with my Edo and Osun friends...and he was seriously supporting Libya...
This people will never learn o
|Re: Senator Isah Misau Criticizes Buhari's Government (Video) by VIPERVENOM(m): 7:42pm
Everybody's fed up
|Re: Senator Isah Misau Criticizes Buhari's Government (Video) by danielconstant: 7:43pm
#impunity fall on him
|Re: Senator Isah Misau Criticizes Buhari's Government (Video) by lilfreezy: 7:43pm
even Aisha Buhari tweeted the video
https://twitter.com/aishambuhari/status/954359115341533184ref_src=twcamp%5Eshare%7Ctwsrc%5Em5%7Ctwgr%5Eemail%7Ctwcon%5E7046%7Ctwterm%5E2
|Re: Senator Isah Misau Criticizes Buhari's Government (Video) by Okewa: 7:43pm
I respect him for speaking the truth
|Re: Senator Isah Misau Criticizes Buhari's Government (Video) by Ussy4real(m): 7:43pm
I'm not suppose to be born a Nigerian.. Na Canada I face before I know no wetin come happen
|Re: Senator Isah Misau Criticizes Buhari's Government (Video) by LagosCiti: 7:43pm
This is the kind of audacity that Nigeria needs to succeed. The whole world is moving at supersonic speed and we're still begging for 2 lane roads and water, even in Lagos, so much is still lacking.
This Buhari's FG just wants to send Nigeria to 1980.
Abeg, I respect this man!
|Re: Senator Isah Misau Criticizes Buhari's Government (Video) by MrMoney007: 7:44pm
non
|Re: Senator Isah Misau Criticizes Buhari's Government (Video) by sexaddict08(m): 7:44pm
Buhari sef
|Re: Senator Isah Misau Criticizes Buhari's Government (Video) by Lanre4uonly(m): 7:44pm
Honestly, i really salute him for standing up for the truth, irrespective of his ethnic, religious and political affiliations.
|Re: Senator Isah Misau Criticizes Buhari's Government (Video) by Macgreat(m): 7:44pm
|Re: Senator Isah Misau Criticizes Buhari's Government (Video) by gunners160(m): 7:44pm
lyntiffany:Respect
|Re: Senator Isah Misau Criticizes Buhari's Government (Video) by Liberty90: 7:44pm
[quot2e author=LagosCiti post=64345593].[/quote]
|Re: Senator Isah Misau Criticizes Buhari's Government (Video) by Agbaletu: 7:45pm
This country is in a deep mess.
|Re: Senator Isah Misau Criticizes Buhari's Government (Video) by tunjijones(m): 7:45pm
He said it all. Didn't knw we have sensible pple in the Senate.
|Re: Senator Isah Misau Criticizes Buhari's Government (Video) by ipobarecriminals: 7:45pm
from lamido ,misau,tunde bakare.May God help tje old man to conquer all his ENEMI3S
|Re: Senator Isah Misau Criticizes Buhari's Government (Video) by Celestyn8213: 7:45pm
I just fold my arms dey watch.
|Re: Senator Isah Misau Criticizes Buhari's Government (Video) by Kenturkey048(m): 7:45pm
I respect this senator with everything av got as human..from how he unshakingly and confidently dealth with the issue he had with Nigerian police..senator misau I only hope you and sheyu sani ain't politically creating vocal recognition for 2019 election..Nigerian politicians Na all the same.
|Re: Senator Isah Misau Criticizes Buhari's Government (Video) by 6UEE: 7:45pm
Good points
|Re: Senator Isah Misau Criticizes Buhari's Government (Video) by talktrue1(m): 7:45pm
Correct man
|Re: Senator Isah Misau Criticizes Buhari's Government (Video) by Jac007(m): 7:46pm
Wow...let's see how the executive arm would respond to this. This man is just sound! Wish our president could address us this way without mumbling and searching for words. Honestly i never knew we could elect someone like Buhari as our president, it's a shame i must confess
