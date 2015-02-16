₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|$500m Abacha Loot Goes Missing; EFCC Launches Probe by dre11(m): 6:29am
Posted By: Yusuf Alli, Abuja
http://thenationonlineng.net/efcc-launches-probe-500m-abacha-loot-goes-missing/
|Re: $500m Abacha Loot Goes Missing; EFCC Launches Probe by zakim(m): 6:31am
Robbers everywhere...
|Re: $500m Abacha Loot Goes Missing; EFCC Launches Probe by pyyxxaro: 6:31am
The next person shud pls summarize this Tharaaja textbook for me
|Re: $500m Abacha Loot Goes Missing; EFCC Launches Probe by Firefire(m): 6:36am
Wonderful development...
'Buhari, long before he was elected president, stubbornly insisted that Abacha “never stole”, and that he was not corrupt. “Illegally taken from Nigeria” is a ploy to sidestep the word: “stolen”. “Under Abacha” portrays it as if other people, not Abacha himself, committed the “illegality” without Abacha’s knowledge.
If Buhari had been the one elected as the civilian president of Nigeria in 1999, would he even be talking about receiving money from Swiss Government “illegally taken away” under his regime since he maintains, against all concrete evidence, that Abacha never stole our money? So, is it only when a person deals with us and dies that he becomes corrupt, but when he treats us nicely (as Abacha did to Buhari) he becomes a “saint”? If Abacha had not rehabilitated Buhari after being jailed by Babangida; If Abacha had not appointed him as the Executive Chairman of the defunct Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF), where he was given unlimited powers to spend billions of Naira between 1996 and 1998, would Buhari have stuck out his neck for him and say he was not corrupt?'
Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/05/abacha-never-stole/
|Re: $500m Abacha Loot Goes Missing; EFCC Launches Probe by LionDeLeo: 6:41am
"The cash was recovered from the family of the late Head of State during ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration."
Despite the huge revenue accrued, free fall of foreign reserve, depletion of ECA, apart from cheap imported rice, nothing to show.
Now, even recovered loots grew wings, nawao.
And the truncation of this system is the reason some reprobates from Uganda are getting themselves killed.
|Re: $500m Abacha Loot Goes Missing; EFCC Launches Probe by usba: 6:41am
They loot the loot
|Re: $500m Abacha Loot Goes Missing; EFCC Launches Probe by abiolert(m): 6:49am
with this action of the previous govt i strongly believe that the pdp should just hide their head in shame. This is a national embarrasment,you accused a man of stealing with proof and seized this huge stack of cash in the name of national interest. For me, that cash must be recovered at all cost even if it requires going after jonathan, i don't care.
|Re: $500m Abacha Loot Goes Missing; EFCC Launches Probe by aolawale025: 6:56am
Another story created with deception in mind. Where is the current abacha loot?
|Re: $500m Abacha Loot Goes Missing; EFCC Launches Probe by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:57am
abiolert:Where is the current recovered Abacha loot?
|Re: $500m Abacha Loot Goes Missing; EFCC Launches Probe by Meajor(m): 6:57am
Shebi 2019 election is by the corner? D useless EFCC go start terrorize the opposition... My own be say make dem scrap EFCC...
Or rather when dakwambo win, make him carry fayose as his vice... Den handle anti corruption affairs to him, shikenan... Only fayose can do dey job
|Re: $500m Abacha Loot Goes Missing; EFCC Launches Probe by okosodo: 7:04am
Thr monies going under this mumu buhari is now $61,0000090. Less than 1/10000 of the money that got missing under Jonathan's six years rule. But some fools still mastrbate when they hear Jonathan
|Re: $500m Abacha Loot Goes Missing; EFCC Launches Probe by LionDeLeo: 7:06am
aolawale025:Were you told it is missing? Or it should be brought to your house?
|Re: $500m Abacha Loot Goes Missing; EFCC Launches Probe by abiolert(m): 7:07am
BeeBeeOoh:me wey carry bag of cement nor better pass you wey na d dangote trailer and d whole cement you carry join. agbaya. wey nor dey comprehend before e dey rush to type rubbish.
|Re: $500m Abacha Loot Goes Missing; EFCC Launches Probe by Homeboiy: 7:11am
What a country we have
|Re: $500m Abacha Loot Goes Missing; EFCC Launches Probe by PointZerom: 7:17am
LionDeLeo:
I thought that the children of DOOM and their 21st century walking corpse father (Buhari) said that Abacha never stole?.
|Re: $500m Abacha Loot Goes Missing; EFCC Launches Probe by abiolert(m): 7:23am
BeeBeeOoh:it seems you cannot comprehend very well. I guess you are with the said cash abi?
|Re: $500m Abacha Loot Goes Missing; EFCC Launches Probe by LionDeLeo: 7:26am
PointZerom:
Is that why this statement below can never be proven?
|Re: $500m Abacha Loot Goes Missing; EFCC Launches Probe by Lomprico2: 7:32am
Hahahahahaha
Buhari don tell una say abacha never stole, una carry the money whey him talk say dem no tif give am, what do u expect?
Now the terrorist have proof that abacha never stole!! If u doubt him, where is d money stolen??
|Re: $500m Abacha Loot Goes Missing; EFCC Launches Probe by SalamRushdie: 7:33am
LionDeLeo:
I thought your dollars if a president said Abacha never stole a dime so what money are we even talking about here..As election approaches Buharing is just honing is witch hunt skills
|Re: $500m Abacha Loot Goes Missing; EFCC Launches Probe by LionDeLeo: 7:36am
SalamRushdie:
FarahAideed, if you like, change moniker a million times, thieves will be brought to book and the "dullard" will be reelected if he seeks re-election.
|Re: $500m Abacha Loot Goes Missing; EFCC Launches Probe by diegwu01: 7:38am
For many years and decades to come, the Story of the PDP and Goodluck Jonathan's looting escapades may never end.
The Stories are New Every Morning.
|Re: $500m Abacha Loot Goes Missing; EFCC Launches Probe by onojiwizardgmailcom(m): 7:40am
Another elaborate attempt to distract Nigerians from the issues at hand. If EFCC has any evidence they should just go ahead and invite whom ever they suspect without putting it on media, this EFCC is not serious about fighting corruption, it only interest in promoting the government insatiable need for propaganda
|Re: $500m Abacha Loot Goes Missing; EFCC Launches Probe by Keneking: 7:41am
What stops them from recovering the money quietly?
|Re: $500m Abacha Loot Goes Missing; EFCC Launches Probe by gulfer: 7:56am
pyyxxaro:That modern physics newly scatter man head.
|Re: $500m Abacha Loot Goes Missing; EFCC Launches Probe by Adekdammy: 7:58am
If this government continues to tow this path of using social media to fight corruption, a time will come, majority will not take them serious again.
The court is there to try looters and why feed the papers with inconclusive investigation, at the end of the day, nothing will happen.
Abi because election is around the corner, you want to distract us with this news, we focus on this and ignore the state of the nation, it can't work.
|Re: $500m Abacha Loot Goes Missing; EFCC Launches Probe by pyyxxaro: 8:04am
gulfer:
|Re: $500m Abacha Loot Goes Missing; EFCC Launches Probe by Mufasa27(m): 8:08am
pyyxxaro:Abacha loot has been re-looted
|Re: $500m Abacha Loot Goes Missing; EFCC Launches Probe by trolley: 8:10am
In the 1st quarter of last year, the federal government promised to release the breakdown of funds recovered and from whom. Till this moment, I assume that has not been done.
Is this not the same government that announced on social media how funds were stolen by an MDA, only for them to admit that the funds were indeed in their accounts. What then were they investigating?
The use of social media by this govt to prejudice investigative matters that have not been concluded is embarrassing. http://thenationonlineng.net/kukah-efcc-stop-drama-discovered-funds/
|Re: $500m Abacha Loot Goes Missing; EFCC Launches Probe by pyyxxaro: 8:11am
Mufasa27:
So the looter and lootee has been loooted
That's interesting
|Re: $500m Abacha Loot Goes Missing; EFCC Launches Probe by Omeokachie: 8:26am
"Abacha never stole" - Buhari
So what money is EFCC talking about?
|Re: $500m Abacha Loot Goes Missing; EFCC Launches Probe by DIKEnaWAR: 8:52am
Hahahahaha aha haaaa....
This government has taken the whole game to a whole new level. "Looting the looter" . Thats a whole new game. If you probe very well , it is Abba Kyari, Malami and Buhari by proxy that stole that money for 2019 elections and sharing. They will come out and lie and pretend and the daft and hungry ones here will be defending them on empty stomachs.
Meanwhile, little Emmanuela the comedienne is richer than those defending the government here. Richer than them and their generations.
|Re: $500m Abacha Loot Goes Missing; EFCC Launches Probe by matmat(m): 8:53am
I can see everything turning around....
NaijaPolitics.....
