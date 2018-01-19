The Eight conditions of the Kalima-E-Tawheed



Seven critical conditions of the Kalima-E-Tawheed (Laa ilaha illallah) which is compulsory to know as a Muslim, without which it is considered to be meaningless, are as follows:



1. Al-'Ilm(العلم): Knowledge of the meaning of the Shahadah, its negation and affirmation and its opposite is ignorance.



2. Al-Yaqeen(اليقين): Certainty – perfect knowledge of it that counteracts suspicion and doubt.



3. Al-Ikhlaas(الإخلاص): Sincerity which negates shirk (Associating partners with Allah).



4. Al-Sidq(الصدق): Truthfulness that permits neither falsehood nor hypocrisy.5. Al-Mahabbah(المحبة): Love of the Shahadah and its meaning, and being happy with it.



6. Al-Inqiad(الانقياد): Submission to its rightful requirements, which are the duties that must be performed with sincerity to Allah (alone) seeking His pleasure.



7. Al-Qubool(القبول): Acceptance that contradicts rejection.



8. To disbelieve in everything that is worshipped besides Allah



1. Knowledge (Al-'Ilm):

Knowledge of Allah and knowledge about the nature, concepts and methodology of worship are essential to the practice as well as the understanding of Islam. The beneficial knowledge is the one that leads to complete disassociation from false deities and to the devotion of intentions to Allah alone. Allah, the Most High, says: "And know that none has the right to be worshipped but Allah and ask forgiveness for your sins, and also for the sin of believing men and believing women. And Allah knows well your moving about, and your place of rest in your home"Qur'an. Surah Muhammad, 47:19.



The Prophet Muhammad (May Allah honour Him and grant Him Peace) said: "He who died knowing (fully well) that there is no true God worthy of being worshipped except Allah entered al-Jannah (Paradise)." Sahih Al MuslimVol 1:39.



2. Certainty (Al-Yaqeen):

The testimony has to be made without any suspicion regarding its meaning. Allah, the Exalted, says: "Only those are the believers who have believed in Allah and His Messenger and never since doubted". Qur'an, Surah al-Hujuraat, 49:15.



The Prophet (May Allah honour Him and grant Him Peace): "I bear witness that there is no true God worthy of being worshipped except Allah, and I am His Messenger. The slave of Allah who would meet Him without harboring any doubt about his (testimony) would enter al-Jannah (Paradise)." Sahih Al MuslimVol 1:40,41.



3. Purity and Sincerity (Al-Ikhlaas):

The intention of accepting Islam and performing all acts of worship must be purely devoted to Allah:"Say, (O Muhammad (May Allah honour Him and grant Him Peace)): Verily, I am commanded to worship Allah (alone) by obeying Him and doing religious deeds sincerely for Allah's sake only and not to show off, and not to set up rivals with Allah in worship." (Qur'an, Surah az-Zumar, 39:11). So, when one declares this testimony, he should be doing so solely for the sake of Allah, not for anyone else. Purity and sincerity is the opposite of Shirk (associating others in that which is due to Allah alone). The one who proclaims this Shahaadah (testimony) for any worldly gain has failed to meet this condition of Sincerity of woprship and has failed to meet Allah's command, when He says: "Worship Allah, making the Religion pure and sincere for Him."Qur'an, Surah az-Zumar, 39:14.



The Prophet (May Allah honour Him and grant Him Peace) said: "Allah has forbidden the Fire upon one who says laa ilaaha illal-laah seeking by this the Face of Allah."Sahih Al Bukhari Vol 8:431.



4. Truthfulness (As-Si:dq)

Truthfulness paves the way for a meaningful understanding of this declaration. It strengthens the drive of man towards achieving knowledge about his Creator, Allah. The hypocrites utter the declaration, but they conceal rejection in their hearts:"They said with their tongues what is not in their Hearts."Qur'an, Surah al-Fath, 48:11.



The heart is like the king and the limbs are the soldiers. The Prophet (May Allah honour Him and grant Him Peace)said: "Truly there is a piece of flesh in the body if it become good (reformed) the whole body becomes good but if it gets spoilt the whole body becomes spoilt."Sahih Al Muslim 1599, 3882 and Sahih Al Bukhari 1:49.



When the love of Allah fills the heart, truthfulness and honesty fill it too, but when desire gets to the heart, the way for corruption and hypocrisy becomes opened and man will utter what is not really in his heart. The whole and sound heart is the one free from:



a) Association of anyone /anything in the worship of Allah,



b) False pride and arrogance



c) Envy



d) Misery



e) Love for this life



f) Love for leadership and domination



g) Lust



h) Bid'ah



This is the kind of heart that fulfills the declaration of Shahaadah. This is known in the Qur'an as "Al-Qalb As-Saleem; the clean, sound, safe and whole heart," and it is the thing that really counts on the Day of Reckoning :"The Day whereon neither wealth nor sons will avail except him who brings to Allah a clean heart[clean from Shirk (polytheism) and Nifâq (hypocrisy)]."(Qur'an, Surah ash-Shu'araa', 26: 88-89).



5. Love (Al-Mahabah):

Love is-

a) To love Allah and His Messenger, Muhammad (May Allah honour Him and grant Him Peace), more than all else,



b) To love what Allah and His Messenger (May Allah honour Him and grant Him Peace) love



c) To hate or dislike what Allah and His Messenger (May Allah honour Him and grant Him Peace) hate or dislike in all matters that are related to Islam. This is the true meaning of love in Islaam and these three elements form the foundations behind the concept of al-walaa wal-baraa.



The Prophet (May Allah honour Him and grant Him Peace) said: "Whoever possesses (the following) three qualities will relish the sweetness (delight) of Eemaan (Faith): The one to whom Allah and His Messenger becomes dearer than anything else; that he loves a person for Allah alone (i.e. to purely seek Allah and His Pleasure); that he hates to revert to Kufr (disbelief) after Allah has rescued him from it as he hates to be thrown into Hell." Sahih Al Bhukari Vol 1:15 and Sahih Al Muslim 67.



The love of Allah and His Messenger Muhammad (May Allah honour Him and grant Him Peace) must be translated into following their orders. This negates the following innovators and/or their innovations. Those who introduce concepts and/or ways that are not according to Islamic teachings: like the mystics of Sufism and their so-called "Tareeqas(ways)" which have nothing to do with Islam. Their ideas originated from other religious concepts. They elevate their Sufi Sheikhs and leaders (Aqtab) to divine levels:"And of mankind are some who take (for worship) others besides Allah as rivals (to Allah). They love them as they love Allah. But those who believe love Allah more (than anything else)." Qur'an, Surah al-Baqarah, 2:165.



In the following narration, Abdullah bin Mas'ud (R) said: "The Prophet (May Allah honour Him and grant Him Peace) said one statement and I said another. The Prophet (May Allah honour Him and grant Him Peace) said: "Whoever dies while still invoking anything other than Allah as a rival to Allah, will enter Hell (Fire)." And I said, "Whoever dies without invoking anything as a rival to Allah, will enter Al-Jannah (Paradise)." Sahih Al Bukhar Vol 6:24.

The Love of Allah and His Message of Islam is related to the Knowledge of Him and of His Names and Attributes. The more the person knows of Allah, the love of Him becomes stronger. This makes the believer eager to meet Allah, see Him, and listen to His Words in the Hereafter. This becomes the goal and all the worldly attachment gets weaker and weaker. The spirit is lifted up. It aims high towards its Creator. It would not trap itself on any road that would lead to other than the submission to Allah alone. The person becomes motivated to comply with Allah's command to the best of his abilities. This produces the true happiness in this life and in the Hereafter.



6. Obedience (Al-Inqiyaad):

The testimony is fulfilled by obedience to Allah and His Messenger Muhammad (May Allah honour Him and grant Him Peace) and by safeguarding against what Allah forbids:"Whoever submits his face to Allah (i.e. follow Islam), while he is doing good (i.e. obey Allah and His Messenger Muhammad (May Allah honour Him and grant Him Peace) in all respects) has grasped the most trustworthy hand-hold" Qur'an, Surah Luqman 31:22.



The compliance to the declaration of the Shahaadah must be free of hesitation. Rather it is a matter of full submission. This is well illustrated in the saying of Allah: "It is not for a believer, man or woman, when Allah and his Messenger have decreed a matter that they should have any option in their decision. And whoever disobeys Allah and his Messenger, he has indeed strayed in a plain error." Qur'an, Surah al-Ahzaab 33:36. The decrees of Allah and His Messenger are not subject to human evaluation. The Message is a Revelation. What it contains is for the benefit of man. Therefore, man's submission in Islam is for his own good.



7. Acceptance (Al-Qubool):

It is not enough to recognize the greatness of Islam and that it is the Truth, but this recognition must be ascertained by humble acceptance and humility. The adherence to the meaning of this declaration safeguards the believer from false pride, arrogance and disdainfulness: "Truly when it was said to them: laa ilaha illallaah (None has the right to be worshipped but Allah), they puffed themselves up with pride (i.e. denied it)".Qur'an, Surah as-Saafaat, 37:35. The Muslim must realize that this declaration stands against bigoted and blind imitation and calls for an acceptance of the teachings of Islam according to the understanding of those who followed the correct path. They are the companions and those who follow their footsteps until the day of resurrection. This path is knows as the Path of as-Salafus-Saalih(righteous predecessors).



The Prophet (May Allah honour Him and grant Him Peace) gave amazing parables for those who accept and those who reject the guidance and teachings of Islam. He said: "The example of guidance and knowledge with which Allah has sent me is like abundant rain falling on the earth, some of which was fertile soil that absorbed rain water and brought forth vegetation and grass in abundance. (And) another portion of it was hard and held the rain water and Allah benefited the people with it and they utilized it for drinking, making their animals drink from it and for irrigation of the land for cultivation. (And) a portion of it was barren which could neither hold the water nor bring forth vegetation (then that land gave no benefit). The first is the example of the person who comprehends Allah's religion and gets benefit (from knowledge) which ِAllah has revealed through me (the Prophet) and learns and then teaches others. The last example is that of a person who does not care for it and does not take Allah's guidance revealed through me (he is like that barren land). Sahih Al Bukhari Vol 1:89.



8. To disbelieve in everything that is worshipped besides Allah:

Allah says: "Whoever disbelieves in everything worshiped other than Allah, and believes in Allah, then he has grasped the most trustworthy handhold that will never break. And Allah is the All Hearer All Knower" Qur'an.Surah Al Baqarah 2: 256



'Abdul 'Azeez bin 'Abdullah Bin Baaz (rahimahullah)also mentions this condition of La ilaha illAllah as being eighth in his book "Ad Duroosul Muhimmah Li 'Aamatil Ummah."



© WhatsApp:+2347063903733



Don't forget to share