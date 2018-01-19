Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / LASG, Visionscape Intensify Waste Evacuation Across Metropolis, (pictures) (9712 Views)

Ile Ife Crisis: Security Operatives Commence Evacuation Of Hausas -channelsTv / Army Intensify Clearance Operation,Kill Terrorists,Arrest Boko Haram Food Keeper / Intensify Oil Exploration In Northen Nigeria, Presidency Orders NNPC (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

January 19



The Lagos State Government and the environmental utility group contracted to implement the Cleaner Lagos Initiative (CLI), Visionscape Sanitation Solutions, have intensified evacuation of waste in black spots and illegal dump sites across the metropolis.



A tour of various parts of the State on Friday revealed that evacuation of filth had been carried out and still ongoing in major areas including Falomo Bridge, Obalende, Ikoyi, Mushin, Ikeja, Ipaja, Agege, Oshodi, among others.



The clean-up exercise, which was simultaneously going on across the State, is in line with “Operation Deep Clean,” a stop-gap measure designed to keep the city clean pending the full transition to the new waste management policy of the State Government encapsulated in the CLI.



The CLI was established to address, enforce and regulate the challenges in the solid waste management systems within the State in line with global best practices.



Speaking after observing the evacuation of heaps of refuse in Ikeja Along Bus stop on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, a resident of the area, Mr Babatunde Bamidele commended the State Government and Visionscape for the exercise, saying it was obvious that a good job was done.



He said: “What they have done here is very good. Everywhere is clean now. I will only appeal to them to keep up the good work by coming regularly.”



Another resident, Tanwa Babarinde, who operates a public toilet in Ikeja, urged the State Government to designate officials to monitor the area especially at night to prevent indiscriminately dumping of refuse.



She said: “I like what Governor Akinwunmi Ambode is doing to make the State clean. The Visionscape people have been here to clean up this area and they did a very good job.



“My only appeal to the State Government is to designate their officials here especially at night to prevent indiscriminate dumping of waste because anytime they clean up the illegal dump site here, before the next day, you will see heaps of refuse again meaning that some people are coming here to dump waste at night,” Babarinde said.



It would be recalled that the operators of Private Sector Participation (PSP) in waste management and the Lagos State Government had agreed to amicably settle a court case which delayed full implementation of CLI.



Investigation revealed that some people were going out in the middle of the night to dump waste on a large scale on the roads. But the government, in turn, had vowed to go all out after such unscrupulous elements and punish them accordingly in line with the law.



The State Government has also urged residents to properly bag their waste and put in front of their houses for evacuation by officials of the Cleaner Lagos Initiative and other assigned bodies.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/01/cli-lasg-visionscape-intensify-waste-evacuation-across-metropolis/ 1 Like





Visionscape has 5,000 ton/day waste evacuation capacity.

https://www.today.ng/news/nigeria/57178/lagos-set-evacuate-5000-tonnes-waste-daily



Lagos State generates 14,000 tons/day

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/ssouth-west/222315-lagos-govt-explains-status-private-waste-operators.html



This means after a 7 day week Lagos has 98,000 tons of refuse requiring evacuation while Visionscape has only moved 35,000 tons leaving a balance of 63,000 tons of refuse per week!



Instead of them to face reality that the 'deal' no go work again, they're claiming people just want to tarnish their image.



Abeg, na buy d people dey buy d waste keep beside the dust bin? Because dem wan tarnish government image?



Is okay



Ps

Tweet below outlines what one may call 'pampered cultivated mediocrity', e say na "artfully arranged", so na artist dey dump d waste for night?



Weda dem deliberately deliver ill thought out plan or wedant, pakam go enter bank account



three:

Greed



Ambode signed a PPP with an entity that is not known anywhere in the world for waste management.



Somebody (in the right circle) appears to have had a brainwave.



We can corner waste management in Lagos, all we have to do is get the State assembly to decree that each house must pay.



Then we float a bond (invest state funds in the name of private individuals & private entities)



Then we seat back and ENJOY the flow of money.



Problem is bond was under subscribed.



Lagos need 1500 compactors (they've just brought in about 50)



One compactor costs in the region of N70m (without import duty).



That's somewhere in the region of N105B



They simply don't have that kind of money (yet)



Which is why they've quietly called back some PSPs



Pure unadulterated Greed... Lagos is a right mess 7 Likes 1 Share

The bacteria's those old niggas sweeping will accumulate will reach build house.. 2 Likes

God bless Lagos.



All those illegal immigrants that like to go and dump refuse at night, one day bush meat go catch the hunter for una





So what's going to happen with Lawma? 4 Likes

They shouldn't forget to evacuate the main waste( Buhari and APC). 11 Likes

Well I didn't read the post



But let's do this







Life for sexdolls



Share for girls













Let's see who wins 4 Likes 1 Share

Abeg, make dem reach Cele bustop cos the THICK STENCH of wateva is smelling there is a real cause for alarm and the smell have been there for a long time. 3 Likes

three:

Lagos is a right mess Jealous non-lagosian spotted... it's quite obvious you are pained that you're not from there....stop the hating bro encourage the govt instead

Eko o ni baje oooo Jealous non-lagosian spotted... it's quite obvious you are pained that you're not from there....stop the hating bro encourage the govt insteadEko o ni baje oooo

Eko oni baje



Get the best prices from different stores on quickfinda.com 1 Like

Plz dey shu come to Lagos island oooo

OK

LAWMA is obviously not capable of handling the gigantic load of waste being produced in Lagos by the second... Everywhere is now filled with waste, the road median and tarmac especially. Lagos is really starting to smell, I have to admit.



I hope this Visionscape intensifies its effort and moves with more aggressiveness. All the small waste bins they're using for Cleaner Lagos is not enough... Lagos is generating mad waste!!! 2 Likes 1 Share

Awon oniranu



Shior





If person yam done, use hand cover am.



Let your actions speak louder. Result speaks not photo and twitter popularity.



Saw this on twitter also.

Sustainability is the real issue. 1 Like

G

Lagos is dirty, where are my science students

The kind waste wey full Lagos now ehh... One wonders where it all came from.

LAWMA is obviously not capable of handling the gigantic load of waste being produced in Lagos by the second... Everywhere is now filled with waste, the road median and tarmac especially. Lagos is really starting to smell, I have to admit.



I hope this Visionscape intensifies its effort and moves with more aggressiveness. All the small waste bins they're using for Cleaner Lagos is not enough... Lagos is generating mad waste!!! 2 Likes

Indeed lagosians are leaving the trash for Lawma!

Kudos!

I just can't understand why a sane human being will just indiscriminately dump heap of refuse on walkway,gutter,canal,roads etc....

I swear to god these kinda stuff just piss me off anytime i see in.... I recommend a very strict punishment where whoever is caught be made to clear every rubbish and dirt in the vicinity....

Also if you have a shop,house or place and you allow refuse to be dumped there,you should be made to clear every damn thing... 1 Like

I was very sure ambode was serious when I saw mercerdes trucks being used.

G

Hope it yields the intended effect

Good for them

booblacain:

Sustainability is the real issue. Gbam!! Gbam!!

soberdrunk:

twentyk:

F medolab90:

G see dem space bookers association see dem space bookers association

CCTV Spy Recording Pen. Get this quality CCTV Spy recording pen. This pen can video,audio,and can snap pictures secretly without no one knowing. The pen is good for business negotiations, crime investigation, secret recording, evidence for court. Price is #12.000. To buy pls call 08066804625. Pay on delivery is available to all States in Nigeria.

Leetunechi:

Well I didn't read the post



But let's do this







Life for sexdolls



Share for girls













Let's see who wins can u chose a doll over your mother or sister ?I will advice u to take some herb (weed)to see clearly ,learn to discern between illusion and what's real.,trash and something Worth it..



be wise can u chose a doll over your mother or sister ?I will advice u to take some herb (weed)to see clearly ,learn to discern between illusion and what's real.,trash and something Worth it..be wise