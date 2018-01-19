₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|LASG, Visionscape Intensify Waste Evacuation Across Metropolis, (pictures) by afroniger: 5:05pm
January 19
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/01/cli-lasg-visionscape-intensify-waste-evacuation-across-metropolis/
|Re: LASG, Visionscape Intensify Waste Evacuation Across Metropolis, (pictures) by three: 5:15pm
Lagos is a right mess
Visionscape has 5,000 ton/day waste evacuation capacity.
https://www.today.ng/news/nigeria/57178/lagos-set-evacuate-5000-tonnes-waste-daily
Lagos State generates 14,000 tons/day
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/ssouth-west/222315-lagos-govt-explains-status-private-waste-operators.html
This means after a 7 day week Lagos has 98,000 tons of refuse requiring evacuation while Visionscape has only moved 35,000 tons leaving a balance of 63,000 tons of refuse per week!
Instead of them to face reality that the 'deal' no go work again, they're claiming people just want to tarnish their image.
Abeg, na buy d people dey buy d waste keep beside the dust bin? Because dem wan tarnish government image?
Is okay
Ps
Tweet below outlines what one may call 'pampered cultivated mediocrity', e say na "artfully arranged", so na artist dey dump d waste for night?
Weda dem deliberately deliver ill thought out plan or wedant, pakam go enter bank account
three:
|Re: LASG, Visionscape Intensify Waste Evacuation Across Metropolis, (pictures) by danielconstant: 5:27pm
The bacteria's those old niggas sweeping will accumulate will reach build house..
|Re: LASG, Visionscape Intensify Waste Evacuation Across Metropolis, (pictures) by fuckerstard: 7:54pm
God bless Lagos.
All those illegal immigrants that like to go and dump refuse at night, one day bush meat go catch the hunter for una
So what's going to happen with Lawma?
|Re: LASG, Visionscape Intensify Waste Evacuation Across Metropolis, (pictures) by Naijaphobia: 7:54pm
They shouldn't forget to evacuate the main waste( Buhari and APC).
Abeg, make dem reach Cele bustop cos the THICK STENCH of wateva is smelling there is a real cause for alarm and the smell have been there for a long time.
three:Jealous non-lagosian spotted... it's quite obvious you are pained that you're not from there....stop the hating bro encourage the govt instead
Eko o ni baje oooo
Eko oni baje
Get the best prices from different stores on quickfinda.com
Plz dey shu come to Lagos island oooo
OK
|Re: LASG, Visionscape Intensify Waste Evacuation Across Metropolis, (pictures) by LagosCiti: 7:57pm
LAWMA is obviously not capable of handling the gigantic load of waste being produced in Lagos by the second... Everywhere is now filled with waste, the road median and tarmac especially. Lagos is really starting to smell, I have to admit.
I hope this Visionscape intensifies its effort and moves with more aggressiveness. All the small waste bins they're using for Cleaner Lagos is not enough... Lagos is generating mad waste!!!
Awon oniranu
Shior
If person yam done, use hand cover am.
Let your actions speak louder. Result speaks not photo and twitter popularity.
Saw this on twitter also.
Sustainability is the real issue.
G
Lagos is dirty, where are my science students
The kind waste wey full Lagos now ehh... One wonders where it all came from.
|Re: LASG, Visionscape Intensify Waste Evacuation Across Metropolis, (pictures) by LagosCiti: 8:00pm
Indeed lagosians are leaving the trash for Lawma!
Kudos!
I just can't understand why a sane human being will just indiscriminately dump heap of refuse on walkway,gutter,canal,roads etc....
I swear to god these kinda stuff just piss me off anytime i see in.... I recommend a very strict punishment where whoever is caught be made to clear every rubbish and dirt in the vicinity....
Also if you have a shop,house or place and you allow refuse to be dumped there,you should be made to clear every damn thing...
I was very sure ambode was serious when I saw mercerdes trucks being used.
G
Hope it yields the intended effect
Good for them
booblacain:Gbam!!
soberdrunk:
twentyk:
medolab90:see dem space bookers association
Leetunechi:can u chose a doll over your mother or sister ?I will advice u to take some herb (weed)to see clearly ,learn to discern between illusion and what's real.,trash and something Worth it..
be wise
Lagos state govt are selfish and wicked.
We all know we have some private solid waste evacuators before now and they are doing pretty well. Now ambode av sent them off the metropolis to the Peri urban area and replace them with vision scope that has less than 30 trucks.
If Lagos want to be better we need a competitive economy not monopoly.
