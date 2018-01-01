Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Hadiza Bala Usman And President Buhari All Smiles (Photo) (7212 Views)

Amaechi Inspect & Tours Kirikri Lighter Terminal,Lagos Wit Hadiza Bala Usman(Pix / Habib Abdullahi Hands Over To Hadiza Bala Usman As Nigerian Ports Authority MD / Buhari Considers Hadiza Bala Usman As Head Of NPA (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/01/nigeria-ports-authority-md-hadiza-bala.html Nigeria Ports Authority MD Hadiza Bala Usman Pictured With President Buhari in his office. 2 Likes 1 Share

Very formidable woman. Brain and beauty. Atiku thought she was one of those Nollywood slay queens he could ride on easily and exploit to defraud the country. 12 Likes 6 Shares

Northerners have been heading Yoruba seaport for decades. When this woman resigns/retires, another northerner will take her position. Is it that Yoruba people are not qualified to head the sea port in their land or what? Crude oil and sea access is the reason they won't support Nigeria disintegration. 7 Likes









docadams:

Very formidable woman. Brain and beauty. Atiku thought she was one of those Nollywood slay queens he could ride on easily and exploit to defraud the country. Kontinue PRO.... 3 Likes

Lovely woman.



Take Lady Bosses for granted and they will sure treat your mess up.



Though beautiful, but this particular one looks mean and resolute under. All those smiles and gap na film trick. 2 Likes

Don't think one has ever heard any southern name heading this particular federal body despite the fact that it is the entire coast of the south from Lagos to Cross River that kisses the Atlantic.



From the bring back noise to MD of the country's ports down south - correct settlement for a 'job' well done. 4 Likes

why is she a northerner? 1 Like

docadams:

Very formidable woman. Brain and beauty. Atiku thought she was one of those Nollywood slay queens he could ride on easily and exploit to defraud the country.

I see thieves

I see an olosho who was rewarded for a job well done with a juicy office....



I see what shithole means now I see thievesI see an olosho who was rewarded for a job well done with a juicy office....I see what shithole means now 6 Likes 1 Share

hucienda:

Don't think one has ever heard any southern name heading this federal body despite the fact that it is the entire coast of the south from Lagos to Cross River kissing the ocean.



From bring back noise to MD of the country's ports down south - correct settlement for a 'job' well done.

What concerns NPA with a desert

Have you seen a southerner become the minister of FCT?



But a northerner is free to head the petroleum ministry What concerns NPA with a desertHave you seen a southerner become the minister of FCT?But a northerner is free to head the petroleum ministry 2 Likes

docadams:

Very formidable woman. Brain and beauty. Atiku thought she was one of those Nollywood slay queens he could ride on easily and exploit to defraud the country.

True True 1 Like

bloodmoneyspita:

why is she a northerner?

Those regions that gave me 5% should not expect the same treatment as those regions that gave me 97%............Buhari Those regions that gave me 5% should not expect the same treatment as those regions that gave me 97%............Buhari 5 Likes 1 Share

Believe me their smiles will turn to tears in 2019

mstchewwwwww

Keep smiling while people keep dyeing under your watch.

Continue telling people to accommodate your warriors their countrymen



Sh*thole President of a sh*thole country

Opening teeth while the country is burning.

Its disgusting to know that there are still person that are every willing to defend fulani herdsmen.

I Prophesy an Event that will shake the Leadership of this Nation to it knees..... r

Why you no go smile? After you Don pledge loyalty for second term.. Mtchewssssss

The only woman with HellRufai mumu button

docadams:

Very formidable woman. Brain and beauty. Atiku thought she was one of those Nollywood slay queens he could ride on easily and exploit to defraud the country.

Truth be told. She only got this appointment because she is fulani and then a Muslim. What competence (brains?) does she have to run the NPA? Truth be told. She only got this appointment because she is fulani and then a Muslim. What competence (brains?) does she have to run the NPA? 1 Like

Aisha wound not like to repost this

El-Rufai's girlfriend. She was compensated with the job.

oooduancalmdown:

Northerners have been heading Yoruba seaport for decades. When this woman resigns/retires, another northerner will take her position. Is it that Yoruba people are not qualified to head the sea port in their land or what? Crude oil and sea access is the reason they won't support Nigeria disintegration. EWEDU JIHADISTS ARE COMING FOR YA EWEDU JIHADISTS ARE COMING FOR YA

Why dem no go smile,,after dem don share our money put for their pocket.

mtsheww



Fake smile...

Bubu pls don't break my heart na





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kpuCAsOJk4c Keep deceiving yourselves

zombieTRACKER:



What concerns NPA with a desert Have you seen a southerner become the minister of FCT?

But a northerner is free to head the petroleum ministry Dumbass, is Abuja a southern state? Dumbass, is Abuja a southern state? 1 Like

Seen and noted.

El- rufai El- rufai