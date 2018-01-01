₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hadiza Bala Usman And President Buhari All Smiles (Photo) by harbdulrasaq88(m): 5:14pm
Nigeria Ports Authority MD Hadiza Bala Usman Pictured With President Buhari in his office.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/01/nigeria-ports-authority-md-hadiza-bala.html
|Re: Hadiza Bala Usman And President Buhari All Smiles (Photo) by docadams: 5:22pm
Very formidable woman. Brain and beauty. Atiku thought she was one of those Nollywood slay queens he could ride on easily and exploit to defraud the country.
|Re: Hadiza Bala Usman And President Buhari All Smiles (Photo) by oooduancalmdown: 6:12pm
Northerners have been heading Yoruba seaport for decades. When this woman resigns/retires, another northerner will take her position. Is it that Yoruba people are not qualified to head the sea port in their land or what? Crude oil and sea access is the reason they won't support Nigeria disintegration.
|Re: Hadiza Bala Usman And President Buhari All Smiles (Photo) by uwa1(m): 6:22pm
Kontinue PRO....
docadams:
|Re: Hadiza Bala Usman And President Buhari All Smiles (Photo) by agabusta: 8:22pm
Lovely woman.
Take Lady Bosses for granted and they will sure treat your mess up.
Though beautiful, but this particular one looks mean and resolute under. All those smiles and gap na film trick.
|Re: Hadiza Bala Usman And President Buhari All Smiles (Photo) by hucienda: 8:25pm
Don't think one has ever heard any southern name heading this particular federal body despite the fact that it is the entire coast of the south from Lagos to Cross River that kisses the Atlantic.
From the bring back noise to MD of the country's ports down south - correct settlement for a 'job' well done.
|Re: Hadiza Bala Usman And President Buhari All Smiles (Photo) by bloodmoneyspita: 8:27pm
why is she a northerner?
|Re: Hadiza Bala Usman And President Buhari All Smiles (Photo) by zombieTRACKER: 8:30pm
docadams:
I see thieves
I see an olosho who was rewarded for a job well done with a juicy office....
I see what shithole means now
|Re: Hadiza Bala Usman And President Buhari All Smiles (Photo) by zombieTRACKER: 8:34pm
hucienda:
What concerns NPA with a desert
Have you seen a southerner become the minister of FCT?
But a northerner is free to head the petroleum ministry
|Re: Hadiza Bala Usman And President Buhari All Smiles (Photo) by usba: 8:38pm
docadams:
True
|Re: Hadiza Bala Usman And President Buhari All Smiles (Photo) by zombieTRACKER: 8:43pm
bloodmoneyspita:
Those regions that gave me 5% should not expect the same treatment as those regions that gave me 97%............Buhari
|Re: Hadiza Bala Usman And President Buhari All Smiles (Photo) by sweetkev(m): 8:48pm
Believe me their smiles will turn to tears in 2019
|Re: Hadiza Bala Usman And President Buhari All Smiles (Photo) by TheAngry1: 8:49pm
mstchewwwwww
|Re: Hadiza Bala Usman And President Buhari All Smiles (Photo) by simplemach(m): 8:49pm
Keep smiling while people keep dyeing under your watch.
Continue telling people to accommodate
Sh*thole President of a sh*thole country
|Re: Hadiza Bala Usman And President Buhari All Smiles (Photo) by naijapips04: 8:49pm
Opening teeth while the country is burning.
Its disgusting to know that there are still person that are every willing to defend fulani herdsmen.
|Re: Hadiza Bala Usman And President Buhari All Smiles (Photo) by bedspread: 8:49pm
I Prophesy an Event that will shake the Leadership of this Nation to it knees..... r
|Re: Hadiza Bala Usman And President Buhari All Smiles (Photo) by Bigseven: 8:49pm
Why you no go smile? After you Don pledge loyalty for second term.. Mtchewssssss
|Re: Hadiza Bala Usman And President Buhari All Smiles (Photo) by Burger01(m): 8:50pm
|Re: Hadiza Bala Usman And President Buhari All Smiles (Photo) by Built2last: 8:50pm
The only woman with HellRufai mumu button
|Re: Hadiza Bala Usman And President Buhari All Smiles (Photo) by BAILMONEY: 8:52pm
|Re: Hadiza Bala Usman And President Buhari All Smiles (Photo) by naijapips04: 8:53pm
docadams:
Truth be told. She only got this appointment because she is fulani and then a Muslim. What competence (brains?) does she have to run the NPA?
|Re: Hadiza Bala Usman And President Buhari All Smiles (Photo) by imstrong1: 8:53pm
Aisha wound not like to repost this
|Re: Hadiza Bala Usman And President Buhari All Smiles (Photo) by obi4eze: 8:54pm
El-Rufai's girlfriend. She was compensated with the job.
|Re: Hadiza Bala Usman And President Buhari All Smiles (Photo) by BAILMONEY: 8:55pm
oooduancalmdown:EWEDU JIHADISTS ARE COMING FOR YA
|Re: Hadiza Bala Usman And President Buhari All Smiles (Photo) by Odehagain: 8:55pm
Why dem no go smile,,after dem don share our money put for their pocket.
|Re: Hadiza Bala Usman And President Buhari All Smiles (Photo) by DrToche: 8:56pm
mtsheww
Fake smile...
|Re: Hadiza Bala Usman And President Buhari All Smiles (Photo) by easyfem(m): 8:58pm
Bubu pls don't break my heart na
|Re: Hadiza Bala Usman And President Buhari All Smiles (Photo) by AishaBuhari: 9:04pm
Keep deceiving yourselves
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kpuCAsOJk4c
|Re: Hadiza Bala Usman And President Buhari All Smiles (Photo) by Augiiee(m): 9:10pm
zombieTRACKER:Dumbass, is Abuja a southern state?
|Re: Hadiza Bala Usman And President Buhari All Smiles (Photo) by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:12pm
Seen and noted.
|Re: Hadiza Bala Usman And President Buhari All Smiles (Photo) by BlackDBagba: 9:47pm
El- rufai
|Re: Hadiza Bala Usman And President Buhari All Smiles (Photo) by superlanny(m): 9:49pm
oooduancalmdown:bros Lagos is part of Nigeria, the federal government controls the port, the president decides who is there
