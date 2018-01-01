₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Don Wanny's Younger Brother, Obata Osu, Declared Wanted. See Photos by Angelanest: 6:18pm
According to media personnel from Omoku in Rivers state, Osiah Chinedu Ojukwu, another notorious criminal identified as Oluchi Excellent Mark Igwedibia popularly known as Obata Osu, has been declared wanted by security operatives in the state.
The suspect said to be very dangerous is reportedly the younger brother serial kidnapper and mass murderer Johnson Igwedibia a.k.a Don Wanny...
Wanny allegedly masterminded the killings of 23 worshipers on New Year’s Day, in Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers.
Wanny and his second-in-command, Ikechukwu Adiele, and another suspected gang member, Lucky Ode were killed by security forces in Enugu and their corpses paraded at 6 Division Nigerian Army Port Harcourt on January 7.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/don-wannys-younger-brother-oluchi-excellent-mark-igwedibia-wanted.html
|Re: Don Wanny's Younger Brother, Obata Osu, Declared Wanted. See Photos by Angelanest: 6:19pm
family business.
|Re: Don Wanny's Younger Brother, Obata Osu, Declared Wanted. See Photos by leocollins(m): 6:20pm
Crime runs in their blood..na their family thing..
|Re: Don Wanny's Younger Brother, Obata Osu, Declared Wanted. See Photos by RentedReality(m): 6:22pm
You do the crime, you do the time
|Re: Don Wanny's Younger Brother, Obata Osu, Declared Wanted. See Photos by Diso60090(m): 6:23pm
leocollins:
You know them bro
|Re: Don Wanny's Younger Brother, Obata Osu, Declared Wanted. See Photos by Thegeneralqueen(f): 6:25pm
I don't know why men love stealing......#menareheartless
|Re: Don Wanny's Younger Brother, Obata Osu, Declared Wanted. See Photos by Mhissgaga(f): 6:27pm
Thegeneralqueen:It runs in their blood plus some of them don't have sense
|Re: Don Wanny's Younger Brother, Obata Osu, Declared Wanted. See Photos by leocollins(m): 6:29pm
Diso60090:
no oh,but bros check am na why him senior bro don wanny go allow him junior brother too to follow involve for crime,e no make sense na..
|Re: Don Wanny's Younger Brother, Obata Osu, Declared Wanted. See Photos by ULSHERLAN(m): 6:32pm
I pity their parents.
|Re: Don Wanny's Younger Brother, Obata Osu, Declared Wanted. See Photos by Thegeneralqueen(f): 6:37pm
Mhissgaga:99% of them have bleep olosho with their destiny's confuse set of beings
|Re: Don Wanny's Younger Brother, Obata Osu, Declared Wanted. See Photos by MyPWisINCORRECT: 6:39pm
See as e keep face like better person.
I no blame him and Wanny, na their Mama wey no train dem well I blame.
Pikin bad, pikin bad...check the Mama wey train am...
Maybe when Papa wan knock sense into their skulls, Mama go say "leave am eh, you wan kill my pikin?"
Now see dem. Na dem dey bring shame to the "Igwedibia" family.
|Re: Don Wanny's Younger Brother, Obata Osu, Declared Wanted. See Photos by yaki84: 6:40pm
Thegeneralqueen:thank God we now have alternative.......
|Re: Don Wanny's Younger Brother, Obata Osu, Declared Wanted. See Photos by Lanceslot(m): 6:43pm
Now he's gona know how it feels to be a fugitive.
|Re: Don Wanny's Younger Brother, Obata Osu, Declared Wanted. See Photos by dnawah: 6:45pm
Angelanest:i hate crime and criminals,i dey feel the boy efizy.but wait o!is he dangerous than those arm fulanis?
|Re: Don Wanny's Younger Brother, Obata Osu, Declared Wanted. See Photos by Annie939(f): 6:51pm
those who kill by the sword will definitely die by the sword
|Re: Don Wanny's Younger Brother, Obata Osu, Declared Wanted. See Photos by lofty900(m): 7:00pm
Crime pays initially but the end product is shame. Am sure he has girlfriends all over omoku who are well aware of his deadly cult activities but because of money, they'll keep 'cuming' for more..
|Re: Don Wanny's Younger Brother, Obata Osu, Declared Wanted. See Photos by Nutase(f): 7:18pm
He's even flying his colors openly without shame
|Re: Don Wanny's Younger Brother, Obata Osu, Declared Wanted. See Photos by stanleyravos: 7:45pm
Nutase:Those who take stealing as a profession will one day lose their belongings to their fellow professionals. Mark my words.
|Re: Don Wanny's Younger Brother, Obata Osu, Declared Wanted. See Photos by dokiOloye(m): 7:55pm
Nutase:Tell us more about this color flying thing,babe.
|Re: Don Wanny's Younger Brother, Obata Osu, Declared Wanted. See Photos by anibi9674: 8:12pm
HE who kills by the sword shall die by the sword.
|Re: Don Wanny's Younger Brother, Obata Osu, Declared Wanted. See Photos by anibi9674: 8:16pm
Sss ooo BLOODY!!!!
|Re: Don Wanny's Younger Brother, Obata Osu, Declared Wanted. See Photos by jaszplus12(m): 8:46pm
Mhissgaga:but when they splash the cash the babes and women lose their senses and are found around the men who have no sense!
|Re: Don Wanny's Younger Brother, Obata Osu, Declared Wanted. See Photos by GavelSlam: 8:52pm
Badly trained children.
Their parents must also be accountable for this.
As young as this little guy is you can see the effect of India Hemp and other hard drugs in his eyes.
Now his end is nigh.
|Re: Don Wanny's Younger Brother, Obata Osu, Declared Wanted. See Photos by DuBLINGreenb(m): 9:01pm
Emohua used to be known for gas turbine, oil, writers, lecturers, an incorruptible government official, now Cultism, beheadings, burying foreigners, child marriages, houses being burnt by driving bikes into the houses and lighting the bikes on fire etc I blame Wike meanwhile Emohua people need deliverance they don't behave normal one girl from Emohua sits down at where they smoke igbo from morning till night smoking igbo while carrying her charger, touch, and ghana must go with all her little belongings squatting from one boyfriends house to another friends house to another boyfriends house they all keep chasing her away after less than a month there are other such emohuans around sorry for the long writeup
|Re: Don Wanny's Younger Brother, Obata Osu, Declared Wanted. See Photos by takenadoh: 9:02pm
Lalastic u no know here this guy dey?
|Re: Don Wanny's Younger Brother, Obata Osu, Declared Wanted. See Photos by phreakabit(m): 9:02pm
This story get as E be o.
I can remember the Nigerian army claiming they had killed him in November, even releasing pictures of the raid of his home.
Then they killed him again, after he masterminded the 31st night killings.
Question is..... Was it his ghost that carried out the 31st night killings?
http://www.nairaland.com/4188169/items-recovered-don-wannys-mansion
|Re: Don Wanny's Younger Brother, Obata Osu, Declared Wanted. See Photos by NIGHTMAREOO7: 9:02pm
|Re: Don Wanny's Younger Brother, Obata Osu, Declared Wanted. See Photos by DollarAngel(m): 9:03pm
Buhari Brother
|Re: Don Wanny's Younger Brother, Obata Osu, Declared Wanted. See Photos by OgaTheTop2: 9:04pm
Crime does not pay, no matter what..
|Re: Don Wanny's Younger Brother, Obata Osu, Declared Wanted. See Photos by karllemah44(f): 9:04pm
but why is this his brother so skinny? abi don wanny no show am small love?
|Re: Don Wanny's Younger Brother, Obata Osu, Declared Wanted. See Photos by Hadone(m): 9:04pm
What of the politicians that financed them, when will they be declared wanted too?
