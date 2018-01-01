Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Don Wanny's Younger Brother, Obata Osu, Declared Wanted. See Photos (19793 Views)

The suspect said to be very dangerous is reportedly the younger brother serial kidnapper and mass murderer Johnson Igwedibia a.k.a Don Wanny...



Wanny allegedly masterminded the killings of 23 worshipers on New Year’s Day, in Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers.



Wanny and his second-in-command, Ikechukwu Adiele, and another suspected gang member, Lucky Ode were killed by security forces in Enugu and their corpses paraded at 6 Division Nigerian Army Port Harcourt on January 7.



According to media personnel from Omoku in Rivers state, Osiah Chinedu Ojukwu, another notorious criminal identified as Oluchi Excellent Mark Igwedibia popularly known as Obata Osu, has been declared wanted by security operatives in the state.The suspect said to be very dangerous is reportedly the younger brother serial kidnapper and mass murderer Johnson Igwedibia a.k.a Don Wanny...Wanny allegedly masterminded the killings of 23 worshipers on New Year's Day, in Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers.Wanny and his second-in-command, Ikechukwu Adiele, and another suspected gang member, Lucky Ode were killed by security forces in Enugu and their corpses paraded at 6 Division Nigerian Army Port Harcourt on January 7.

family business. 11 Likes 1 Share

Crime runs in their blood..na their family thing.. 19 Likes

You do the crime, you do the time 8 Likes

Crime runs in their blood..na their family thing..







You know them bro You know them bro 3 Likes

I don't know why men love stealing......#menareheartless 3 Likes

I don't know why men love stealing......#menareheartless It runs in their blood plus some of them don't have sense It runs in their blood plus some of them don't have sense 7 Likes

You know them bro

no oh,but bros check am na why him senior bro don wanny go allow him junior brother too to follow involve for crime,e no make sense na.. no oh,but bros check am na why him senior bro don wanny go allow him junior brother too to follow involve for crime,e no make sense na.. 4 Likes 1 Share

I pity their parents. 6 Likes

It runs in their blood plus some of them don't have sense 99% of them have bleep olosho with their destiny's confuse set of beings 99% of them have bleep olosho with their destiny'sconfuse set of beings 7 Likes

See as e keep face like better person.



I no blame him and Wanny, na their Mama wey no train dem well I blame.



Pikin bad, pikin bad...check the Mama wey train am...



Maybe when Papa wan knock sense into their skulls, Mama go say "leave am eh, you wan kill my pikin?"



Now see dem. Na dem dey bring shame to the "Igwedibia" family. 9 Likes

99% of them the have bleep olosho with their destiny's confuse set of beings thank God we now have alternative....... thank God we now have alternative....... 8 Likes

Now he's gona know how it feels to be a fugitive. 1 Like

i hate crime and criminals,i dey feel the boy efizy.but wait o!is he dangerous than those arm fulanis?

those who kill by the sword will definitely die by the sword 10 Likes

Crime pays initially but the end product is shame. Am sure he has girlfriends all over omoku who are well aware of his deadly cult activities but because of money, they'll keep 'cuming' for more.. 6 Likes

He's even flying his colors openly without shame 2 Likes

He's even flying his colors openly without shame Those who take stealing as a profession will one day lose their belongings to their fellow professionals. Mark my words. Those who take stealing as a profession will one day lose their belongings to their fellow professionals. Mark my words. 2 Likes 1 Share

He's even flying his colors openly without shame Tell us more about this color flying thing,babe. Tell us more about this color flying thing,babe. 1 Like

HE who kills by the sword shall die by the sword.

Sss ooo BLOODY!!!! 1 Like

It runs in their blood plus some of them don't have sense but when they splash the cash the babes and women lose their senses and are found around the men who have no sense! but when they splash the cash the babes and women lose their senses and are found around the men who have no sense! 2 Likes

Badly trained children.



Their parents must also be accountable for this.



As young as this little guy is you can see the effect of India Hemp and other hard drugs in his eyes.



Now his end is nigh.

Emohua used to be known for gas turbine, oil, writers, lecturers, an incorruptible government official, now Cultism, beheadings, burying foreigners, child marriages, houses being burnt by driving bikes into the houses and lighting the bikes on fire etc I blame Wike meanwhile Emohua people need deliverance they don't behave normal one girl from Emohua sits down at where they smoke igbo from morning till night smoking igbo while carrying her charger, touch, and ghana must go with all her little belongings squatting from one boyfriends house to another friends house to another boyfriends house they all keep chasing her away after less than a month there are other such emohuans around sorry for the long writeup

Lalastic u no know here this guy dey?

This story get as E be o.

I can remember the Nigerian army claiming they had killed him in November, even releasing pictures of the raid of his home.

Then they killed him again, after he masterminded the 31st night killings.

Question is..... Was it his ghost that carried out the 31st night killings?



http://www.nairaland.com/4188169/items-recovered-don-wannys-mansion 2 Likes 1 Share

Buhari Brother

Crime does not pay, no matter what..

but why is this his brother so skinny? abi don wanny no show am small love?