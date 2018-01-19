₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by LesbianBoy(m): 6:50pm
so few hours ago e-money posted a photo with the caption...
"I command every power that is promoting bloodshed in this nation to dry up in Jesus name Amen #prayfornigeria #it too late to fail Amen #we are too loaded to be empty have a blessed weekend"
An instagram follower decided to beg him for money to eat and below is his response
"Oya send your account make i bless you 4 times your request"
6 Likes
|Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by Thegeneralqueen(f): 6:51pm
emoney is a good man
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by Treasure17(m): 6:54pm
Lol.
|Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by bidemz(m): 6:55pm
Blessings already fallen on dat dude
but wait o....some guys got no shame o...he should have asked him for the doe in another coded way...which one be i never chop since morning... u never chop before u dey enter instagram abi...ifa slap u now dem go say i do bad thing
41 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by BiafranBushBoy: 6:59pm
Thegeneralqueen:
Oh my Oh My...
Your English is pathetic!!
Are you not the girl calling guys broke? Damn!!
Modified; And you had to modify your post!!
Shame on you!!!
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by EastGold(m): 7:01pm
Good gesture
|Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by StrawberryGloss(f): 7:02pm
Four times that's 20k. Nice of him.
11 Likes
|Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by Ekugbeh(m): 7:09pm
O boi c me c blank cheque o
|Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by HeyCorleone(m): 7:10pm
Quite nice.
|Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by LesbianBoy(m): 7:13pm
Makydebbie i sight you!
|Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by makydebbie(f): 7:16pm
LesbianBoy:Why are you vexing?
|Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by Threebear(m): 7:18pm
Jesus said it, ask and you shall receive, knock and the door shall be open to you ,the man asked and now he's getting times four of what he asked. So shall it be to anyone that types Amen
4 Likes
|Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by LisaAnne(f): 7:18pm
Threebear:Amen.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by QueenBeeHive(f): 7:32pm
4 times, some people are just lucky sha
7 Likes
|Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by Blackhawk01: 7:40pm
Wawuu!
Let me do mine...
Oga Seun, your girl never marry since oooo. Even if na mini introduction, bless your girl na.
9 Likes
|Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by LesbianBoy(m): 7:54pm
makydebbie:
I have been looking for your sex doll
2 Likes
|Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by MiaB(f): 7:54pm
God bless me multiple times too
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by Sapphire86(f): 8:06pm
Eeyyaaaaaaaa
|Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by sexybbstar(f): 8:22pm
Blackhawk01:
You want to stop going to church abi?
4 Likes
|Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by sexybbstar(f): 8:24pm
It's too late to fail... We are too loaded to be empty
I actually thought airforce invented the statement.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by tosyne2much(m): 8:32pm
Eeeehyah... That's very good of him
The Lord will surely bless the hand that giveth
1 Like
|Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by makydebbie(f): 8:32pm
LesbianBoy:Keep searching.
|Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by Dollarship(m): 8:34pm
|Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by oliidell(m): 9:46pm
sexybbstar:
|Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by BruncleZuma: 9:58pm
LesbianBoy you don take over from NavyTwo?
1 Like
|Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by obaataaokpaewu: 9:58pm
Lesbianboy, why you wan commot food from Airforce1 mouth? He is the official mouthpiece of emoney on nairaland
2 Likes
|Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by Amirullaha(m): 9:58pm
.
|Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by simplemach(m): 9:58pm
People rubbishing themselves publicly
|Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by swiz123(m): 9:59pm
Cooperate beggars everywhere
|Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by albacete(m): 9:59pm
Advantages of being first to comment on a celeb 's thread/page.
If u like, comment before a nairaland thread is created, nothing for you.
Seun but why?
|Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by proeast(m): 9:59pm
E Money my man!
|Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by TechPanda(m): 9:59pm
