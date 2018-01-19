Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies (8346 Views)

Lady Who Rejected Phyno On 2go Then, Now Begs Him (Video) / Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower / Korede Bello Is Don Jazzy's Worst Investment - Fan To Don Jazzy, He Replies (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

so few hours ago e-money posted a photo with the caption...



"I command every power that is promoting bloodshed in this nation to dry up in Jesus name Amen #prayfornigeria #it too late to fail Amen #we are too loaded to be empty have a blessed weekend"



An instagram follower decided to beg him for money to eat and below is his response



"Oya send your account make i bless you 4 times your request" 6 Likes

emoney is a good man 17 Likes 2 Shares

Lol.

Blessings already fallen on dat dude

but wait o....some guys got no shame o...he should have asked him for the doe in another coded way...which one be i never chop since morning... u never chop before u dey enter instagram abi...ifa slap u now dem go say i do bad thing 41 Likes 2 Shares

Thegeneralqueen:

Op are you emoney's recent personal assistant I leant Airforce1 has been sack is it true



Oh my Oh My...



Your English is pathetic!!



Are you not the girl calling guys broke? Damn!!







Modified; And you had to modify your post!!



Shame on you!!! Oh my Oh My...Your English is pathetic!!Are you not the girl calling guys broke? Damn!!Modified; And you had to modify your post!!Shame on you!!! 20 Likes 2 Shares

Good gesture

Four times that's 20k. Nice of him. 11 Likes

O boi c me c blank cheque o

Quite nice.

Makydebbie i sight you!

LesbianBoy:

Makydbbie i sight you! Why are you vexing? Why are you vexing?

Jesus said it, ask and you shall receive, knock and the door shall be open to you ,the man asked and now he's getting times four of what he asked. So shall it be to anyone that types Amen 4 Likes

Threebear:

Jesus said it, ask and you shall receive, knock and the door shall be open to you ,the man asked and now he's getting times four of what he asked. So shall it be to anyone that types Amen Amen. Amen. 9 Likes 2 Shares

4 times, some people are just lucky sha 7 Likes





Let me do mine...



Oga Seun, your girl never marry since oooo. Even if na mini introduction, bless your girl na. Wawuu!Let me do mine...Oga Seun, your girl never marry since oooo. Even if na mini introduction, bless your girl na. 9 Likes

makydebbie:

Why are you vexing?

I have been looking for your sex doll I have been looking for your sex doll 2 Likes

God bless me multiple times too 5 Likes 1 Share

Eeyyaaaaaaaa

Blackhawk01:

Wawuu!



Let me do mine...



Oga Seun, your girl never marry since oooo. Even na mini introduction, bless your girl na.

You want to stop going to church abi? You want to stop going to church abi? 4 Likes

It's too late to fail... We are too loaded to be empty

I actually thought airforce invented the statement. 2 Likes

Eeeehyah... That's very good of him



The Lord will surely bless the hand that giveth 1 Like

LesbianBoy:





I have been looking for your sex doll Keep searching. Keep searching.

sexybbstar:

It's too late to fail... We are too loaded to be empty



I actually thought airforce invented the statement.

LesbianBoy you don take over from NavyTwo? 1 Like

Lesbianboy, why you wan commot food from Airforce1 mouth? He is the official mouthpiece of emoney on nairaland 2 Likes

.

People rubbishing themselves publicly

Cooperate beggars everywhere

Advantages of being first to comment on a celeb 's thread/page.

If u like, comment before a nairaland thread is created, nothing for you.

Seun but why?