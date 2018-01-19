₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,947,085 members, 4,036,029 topics. Date: Friday, 19 January 2018 at 10:15 PM

Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies (8346 Views)

Lady Who Rejected Phyno On 2go Then, Now Begs Him (Video) / Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower / Korede Bello Is Don Jazzy's Worst Investment - Fan To Don Jazzy, He Replies (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by LesbianBoy(m): 6:50pm
so few hours ago e-money posted a photo with the caption...

"I command every power that is promoting bloodshed in this nation to dry up in Jesus name Amen #prayfornigeria #it too late to fail Amen #we are too loaded to be empty have a blessed weekend"

An instagram follower decided to beg him for money to eat and below is his response

"Oya send your account make i bless you 4 times your request"

6 Likes

Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by Thegeneralqueen(f): 6:51pm
emoney is a good man cool

17 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by Treasure17(m): 6:54pm
Lol.
Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by bidemz(m): 6:55pm
Blessings already fallen on dat dude
but wait o....some guys got no shame o...he should have asked him for the doe in another coded way...which one be i never chop since morning... u never chop before u dey enter instagram abi...ifa slap u now dem go say i do bad thing

41 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by BiafranBushBoy: 6:59pm
Thegeneralqueen:
Op are you emoney's recent personal assistant I leant Airforce1 has been sack is it true


Oh my Oh My...

Your English is pathetic!!

Are you not the girl calling guys broke? Damn!!



Modified; And you had to modify your post!!

Shame on you!!!

20 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by EastGold(m): 7:01pm
Good gesture
Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by StrawberryGloss(f): 7:02pm
Four times that's 20k. Nice of him.

11 Likes

Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by Ekugbeh(m): 7:09pm
O boi c me c blank cheque o
Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by HeyCorleone(m): 7:10pm
Quite nice.
Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by LesbianBoy(m): 7:13pm
Makydebbie i sight you! angry
Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by makydebbie(f): 7:16pm
LesbianBoy:
Makydbbie i sight you! angry
Why are you vexing?
Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by Threebear(m): 7:18pm
Jesus said it, ask and you shall receive, knock and the door shall be open to you ,the man asked and now he's getting times four of what he asked. So shall it be to anyone that types Amen grin

4 Likes

Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by LisaAnne(f): 7:18pm
Threebear:
Jesus said it, ask and you shall receive, knock and the door shall be open to you ,the man asked and now he's getting times four of what he asked. So shall it be to anyone that types Amen grin
Amen.

9 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by QueenBeeHive(f): 7:32pm
4 times, some people are just lucky sha

7 Likes

Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by Blackhawk01: 7:40pm
Wawuu! grin cheesy cool

Let me do mine...

Oga Seun, your girl never marry since oooo. Even if na mini introduction, bless your girl na. angry cry

9 Likes

Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by LesbianBoy(m): 7:54pm
makydebbie:
Why are you vexing?

I have been looking for your sex doll grin grin

2 Likes

Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by MiaB(f): 7:54pm
God bless me multiple times too

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by Sapphire86(f): 8:06pm
Eeyyaaaaaaaa grin
Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by sexybbstar(f): 8:22pm
Blackhawk01:
Wawuu! grin cheesy cool

Let me do mine...

Oga Seun, your girl never marry since oooo. Even na mini introduction, bless your girl na. angry cry

You want to stop going to church abi? grin

4 Likes

Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by sexybbstar(f): 8:24pm
It's too late to fail... We are too loaded to be empty
I actually thought airforce invented the statement.

2 Likes

Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by tosyne2much(m): 8:32pm
Eeeehyah... That's very good of him

The Lord will surely bless the hand that giveth

1 Like

Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by makydebbie(f): 8:32pm
LesbianBoy:


I have been looking for your sex doll grin grin
Keep searching.
Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by Dollarship(m): 8:34pm
angry angry angry cheesy
Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by oliidell(m): 9:46pm
sexybbstar:
It's too late to fail... We are too loaded to be empty

I actually thought airforce invented the statement.
Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by BruncleZuma: 9:58pm
LesbianBoy you don take over from NavyTwo?

1 Like

Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by obaataaokpaewu: 9:58pm
Lesbianboy, why you wan commot food from Airforce1 mouth? He is the official mouthpiece of emoney on nairaland

2 Likes

Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by Amirullaha(m): 9:58pm
.
Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by simplemach(m): 9:58pm
People rubbishing themselves publicly
Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by swiz123(m): 9:59pm
Cooperate beggars everywhere

Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by albacete(m): 9:59pm
Advantages of being first to comment on a celeb 's thread/page.
If u like, comment before a nairaland thread is created, nothing for you.
Seun but why?
Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by proeast(m): 9:59pm
E Money my man!
Re: Man Begs E-Money For N5000 To Eat On Instagram. He Replies by TechPanda(m): 9:59pm
smiley smiley

(0) (1) (Reply)

Is There Love After Death? / Learn To Make Money And Secret Of Good Looking. / Hey, Who's Your Favorite Actor

Viewing this topic: Missymayaa, centsays1, Emy4u(m), M14A1, EmmySparky(m), PicassoSaySo, nodyke231, mailtotim, BeingFrank, vickky369(m), doingood, snazzy5050(m), williamsfreakers(m), aguone(m), Bomgirl(f), tukur2002n(m), edlion57(m), Josephamstrong1(m), TosinFajana, Sankabson(m), michael142(m), Tundetiler2011(m), MAJORBANKZ(m), Richyicon(m), pat1612(m), Preshdarl, RomzieAutos(m), superboi(m), royallord1(m), ozo13(m), Ssalk, adesesan89, mrpunter, sarite(m), wumade(f), sirclemzy, mdoub, chrisley(m), sirfee(m), agborichard, Iamzik, Jayjones(m), Rebuke, kennethokey15(m), debque(m), Gmajor(m), olayinkajnr(m), saidataremu, chinonyinye, Ewoma45(f), Oreo123(m), ashawopikin(m), Hussainvictor12, QuantAnalyst, Mintayo(m), BiafranBushBoy, westerngezy(m), Olaide1295, ErnyyBobo, clintonsparkz(m), Esdb3, Taofeekdboy(m), exdedon10(m), GideonIdaboh(f), akpesky(m), survtony(m), inibro(m), Maj196(m), Lagaritha(m), MONITZ, gr8child(m), mercuryeyez, jteena(f), mexyudu(m), samkleen(m), malonephill(m), emrhyme(m), benzics(m), Ebemusty(m), justus7(m), Laxy009(m), iamfortunate, Letzdothething, kadree(m), AMOSCO2010, emoa2002(m), Jackeeh(m), OHIsIManuEL(m), playcharles(m), misspepere, Talasuma(m), obinnaobaino, reeshahr1, abiodunalasa(m), josefite, coolluk(m), Flye, Gerryboy(m), temmytopsy1(f), Ladisage(m), smiliyB(f), friedakara(m), Kenzico(m), ilobasama(m), Neyiok(m), abefeb1(m), phdmjjm(m), Ismailola1991, Ps3ver, se0un(m), kokomaster3d, suzzy4God(f), biggerboyc(m), Nukilia, chamber2(m), remele2(f), Leesah(f), mixter(m), kingkakaone(m), faaiz4ever(m), kelsgal(f), Toonice(m), umar745(m), Ghostscript(m), BruncleZuma, samcarlos, Hunter1990, Chevronstaff, Realdon1(m), TechPanda(m), hoyiilow, ikevictor22(m), Akoja360(m), Ashley86400, brigglez(m), addictedwriter(m), Hopehall, Princelyod(m), cyntobless(f), TeeLawrnz, MsIamj(f), k10, stacyadams, DwayneGy(m), Dinhoo(m), haayo(m), drachel1993(f), wonlasewonimi, Lilimax(f), jarrot(m), makydebbie(f), byemx06(m), atumomo(f), Harbhmborlar(m), mrpeter010(m), ogemore(f), Miracle121, eezeribe(m), peacenaija(m), djakinwande(m), Iamdaniel251(m), G1ms, terabyte2015(m), Wanice, Paulancebay(m), Abelino(m), martinchinedu(m), ennysexy, cityofindustry, evo2011(f), Blaze101, freshaboki, sasteve(m), senatoradeolaa, IamIfy, ogunvic41(m), degamemaster(m), oluwaseun8(m), siie, jossykondo, lagosboy86, erusen, BIGTinfotech, TarOrfeek, TechAddiction, enomakos(m), kinzodigital, Ejenavi18(f), quickberry(m), smexy(m), Danzeky, rashfat(m), ofegge73(m), kindy51(m), Kingslaw(m), akashi01(m), Charmine, WorkSmartEdu, Chienex24(m), festico, dokiOloye(m), shollyyankee187, yemminz, Iwant2know, obomobo, Tokinwa(m), pressydom, maxtamazin, Prime4Val(m), SammieJayh(m), jericco1(m), CondomSir, JOELIFYO, franchizy(m), luvissweet2f(f), Nzemarcilinus(m), Eke40seven(m), sweetsensation1(m), ugwusunday(m), viatina(f), lucompton, Lundii, standaluvaboi(m), donmarshia(m), soulbless(f), ibukunlee(m), jideflash(m), Akunyun(m), coolakins(m), 369x, Authenticity(m), magnetik(m), KushLyon(m), ShutdownBrown24(m), Gaddafithe2nd(m), emmysblog24(m), osualaernest(m), izziano1, obashiakpu(m), Pelzy, Umartins1(m), Jahsikon(m), Osu175(m), Abatdotcom, AverageAnnie(f), Goddys(m), Emmy1379, EazyMoh(m), Darkseid(m), etemafrica, goldenval(m), Davy150, Obaloluwa08(m), nanizle(m), ray69, lonerguy, Benuromi, drharry, Justasiam(m), Seun(m), adisarasaq(m), Frezhkid10(m), Leebrown(m), stunner7(m), winterfell007(m), Rozaytee(f), Johnrake69, FunkyAlhaji2015, Nerdyme1, davidnazee, shullamite, fire4fire, Ikamenze(m), Somex10202(m), Babinski, olasberguk, Toluowo, Lustre6740(m), Kentura(m), 1Sharon(f), ventoh, DogCynophile, Sylvia65, DexxyAlebs(m), Kairakamsi(f), david52, toboski1(m), hpymoment, Symphony007, caslord(m), Draei, Rouyan(m), Yames70(m), HeyIamWeirdToo, ADEPO, Lajet, priceless20(f), emmancipated(m), Wisebisho, xerusmaniac(m), raphafire, Kelvingarcia(m), boyexale, babadee1(m), ItzladyP24(f), sayhi2certified(m), moore1, Clifford121(m), Uyi168(m), SkyFi, Beosten(m), okoval2(m), eagleae7, dacanv(m), Fiyin01(m), topaz321, MLK22555, chillex8, teamb, ChiefSweetus, ojoshu, miniyi018(f), mcdonj, pinpinkay(m), corneremperor, mercymesmerised(f), abiolamitodun(m), folylinklaptop, tunezvic(m), abimbola74(m), Empress2014(f), angelbulksms, bedford101(m), TOLKEN, srgbolahan, Carshopper(m), Oxster(m), ayenidavid807(m), JoeCole7(m), Arteta99(m), iykomo666(m), Brandler, akeemakinremi(m), tonero4urch(m), allcomage, dadabashua1(m), Silvesta7(m), Caspian22(m), Donvalentino55(m), Pierced(f), ibkgab001, Richardabbey(m), cooldude62(m), caterpillar, stefanweeks, whycee001(m), Odunolaabdul, Bumsielil(f), kurt09(m), escoly(m), alibaba1995(m), obalex89, DieBuhari, sleekyskillz(m), erobes(m), sp2002(m), cahrym(m) and 495 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.