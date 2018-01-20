Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / She Is Pregnant For Me But I Am Not Ready (7504 Views)

39 And Pregnant But My Boyfriend Says He's Not Ready. / HELP ! Married Lady Is Pregnant For Me / My Girlfriend Is Pregnant For Me And She's Seeing Someone Else! (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply) (Go Down)

Please help a brother going through a trauma.

There is this lady that has really being on me for long. Eventually, we made out in December. Now she's about 5 weeks pregnant. I am not ready to father a child at this time. I m so confused and depressed. Please what can I do?? She insists on having the child but I m not ready for marriage or anything pertaining to that. Please help! 3 Likes

8 Likes

I am just 24 and she is 26. I can't get married to her. This feeling is burning me down to d marrow... 5 Likes

Should have had a protected sex to avoid these

But wait,

From the look of things you want her to abort the pregnancy right?

If yes

1. What if she died in the process,

2. What if her womb gets destroyed,

2(b). What are if her womb gets destroyed and you eventually ended up with her.



A word is..... Many words in this case, are enough for the wise.



If you truly love her, brace up and be a daddy.

If you don't, we'll..... Go ahead and kill the innocent baby, and you have 50%" chance of 1,2,2(b) 28 Likes

Condom been finish for ur village 18 Likes

SenorFax:

Should have had a protected sex to avoid these

But wait,

From the look of things you want her to abort the pregnancy right?

If yes

1. What if she died in the process,

2. What if her womb gets destroyed,

2(b). What are if her womb gets destroyed and you eventually ended up with her.



A word is..... Many words in this case, are enough for the wise.



If you truly love her, brace up and be a daddy.

If you don't, we'll..... Go ahead and kill the innocent baby, and you have 50%" chance of 1,2,2(b) Thanks for your comments. That's the more reason I n scared. I don't want a pregnancy induced marriage. I already made this mistake (feels so bad). I am ready tto accept the child after birth.. I never promised her marriage from the onset. She just finally Trapped me Thanks for your comments. That's the more reason I n scared. I don't want a pregnancy induced marriage. I already made this mistake (feels so bad). I am ready tto accept the child after birth.. I never promised her marriage from the onset. She just finally Trapped me 11 Likes

What do I do??

Hector09:

Condom been finish for ur village No sir. But she insisted on unprotected sex saying she wouldn't get pregnant No sir. But she insisted on unprotected sex saying she wouldn't get pregnant 6 Likes

I am so confused at this time. I don't have a job, I just graduated preparing for nysc.. what steps do I take?? Please 3 Likes

jamie1994:

Please help a brother going through a trauma.

There is this lady that has really being on me for long. Eventually, we made out in December. Now she's about 5 weeks pregnant. I am not ready to father a child at this time. I m so confused and depressed. Please what can I do?? She insists on having the child but I m not ready for marriage or anything pertaining to that. Please help!

Women ways of holding a man down (get him to impregnate you force him to allow u keep the baby then next is marriage) that is what u r into. Women ways of holding a man down (get him to impregnate you force him to allow u keep the baby then next is marriage) that is what u r into. 8 Likes

Emekus92:





Women ways of holding a man down (get him to impregnate you force him to allow u keep the baby then next is marriage) that is what u r into.



Oh God... Oh God... 5 Likes

Since you ain't ready to settle down, you should have used birth control pills /Contraceptives as common sense demands. 4 Likes

jamie1994:

I am so confused at this time. I don't have a job, I just graduated preparing for nysc.. what steps do I take?? Please Go to a chemist buy abortion pill miss it with hollandia and give it to her Go to a chemist buy abortion pill miss it with hollandia and give it to her 4 Likes

Aspiregreat:

Since you ain't ready to settle down, you should have used birth control pills /Contraceptives as common sense demands. She really did this intentionally.. She really did this intentionally.. 4 Likes

jamie1994:

What do I do?? Go see her parent, explain how it happened and what you have in mind, am sure agreements will be made to favour both parties at d end.



If you don't want marriage then She don become baby mama be that.



The deed is done, way out ni koko. Go see her parent, explain how it happened and what you have in mind, am sure agreements will be made to favour both parties at d end.If you don't want marriage then She don become baby mama be that.The deed is done, way out ni koko. 6 Likes

She won't get preggy n u fell 4 it, now she wants u 2 father a baby by force. I think dts d only option, just prepare 4 it. 5 Likes

SenorFax:



Go see her parent, explain how it happened and what you have in mind, am sure agreements will be made to favour both parties at d end.



If you don't want marriage then She don become baby mama be that.



The deed is done, way out ni koko. I really don't want marriage.. OH GOD I really don't want marriage.. OH GOD 1 Like

jamie1994:



I really don't want marriage.. OH GOD Yeah, tell them you are not ready, counterstrike and you'll be surprised. Yeah, tell them you are not ready, counterstrike and you'll be surprised.

SenorFax:



Yeah, tell them you are not ready, counterstrike and you'll be surprised. Thanks but sorry what exactly do u mean by counterstrike Thanks but sorry what exactly do u mean by counterstrike

I can't eat, sleep.. This is the worst experience ever. Please help

jamie1994:



Thanks but sorry what exactly do u mean by counterstrike Her parents should be in charge, you deal with those in charge, take the game from her court, place your cards carefully during discussion with her parent as long as you agree to the responsibility as a father (which is the first step).

Tell them what you did before she does (after full confirmation that she is really pregnant, girls are tricky) Her parents should be in charge, you deal with those in charge, take the game from her court, place your cards carefully during discussion with her parent as long as you agree to the responsibility as a father (which is the first step).Tell them what you did before she does (after full confirmation that she is really pregnant, girls are tricky) 5 Likes

jamie1994:

I can't eat, sleep.. This is the worst experience ever. Please help Do she earn money or depends on her parents Do she earn money or depends on her parents

Emekus92:



Do she earn money or depends on her parents She just graduated too.. about to start working She just graduated too.. about to start working 2 Likes

jamie1994:



She really did this intentionally..







And you also thrusted intentionally? Since she want marriage and even wants to keep the baby let her be. you are automatically the father of the child but the choice is yours to be the husband. As someone already advised, seek out the opinions of your parent/guardian and that of the lady for consolidation. You still have 8 awesome months to become a great dad ! make it count. And you also thrusted intentionally? Since she want marriage and even wants to keep the baby let her be. you are automatically the father of the child but the choice is yours to be the husband. As someone already advised, seek out the opinions of your parent/guardian and that of the lady for consolidation. You still have 8 awesome months to become a great dad ! make it count. 5 Likes

SenorFax:



Her parents should be in charge, you deal with those in charge, take the game from her court, place your cards carefully during discussion with her parent as long as you agree to the responsibility as a father (which is the first step).

Tell them what you did before she does (after full confirmation that she is really pregnant, girls are tricky) Thanks for this.. yes the pregnancy is confirmed

I agree to the responsibility, but not marriage.

I am scared if I wouldn't be compelled to... Thanks for this.. yes the pregnancy is confirmedI agree to the responsibility, but not marriage.I am scared if I wouldn't be compelled to... 2 Likes

Aspiregreat:











And you also thrusted intentionally? Since she want marriage and even wants to keep the baby let her be. you are automatically the father of the child but the choice is yours to be the husband. I had no choice.. I never saw this coming.

Thanks for your advice. Only scared to be compelled to marriage I had no choice.. I never saw this coming.Thanks for your advice. Only scared to be compelled to marriage

I am feeling a bit relieved that people still show care.

Please don't leave me..

Thanks as more helpful comments are made 1 Like

jamie1994:



She just graduated too.. about to start working

It seems men don't come her way at all and since u have come she will force you to stay.



have u confirm the pregnancy urself?



telling her parents is not a good idea they might decide to take responsibility of taking care of the child and an agreement might come that when you settle down u will come and take them back by marriage. if you don't want to marry her then don't talk to her parents.



so it is either u force her to accept ur condition or u move away from her by travelling or pack out It seems men don't come her way at all and since u have come she will force you to stay.have u confirm the pregnancy urself?telling her parents is not a good idea they might decide to take responsibility of taking care of the child and an agreement might come that when you settle down u will come and take them back by marriage. if you don't want to marry her then don't talk to her parents.so it is either u force her to accept ur condition or u move away from her by travelling or pack out 3 Likes 1 Share

Emekus92:





It seems men don't come her way at all and since u have come she will force you to stay.



have u confirm the pregnancy urself?



telling her parents is not a good idea they might decide to take responsibility of taking care of the child and an agreement might come that when you settle down u will come and take them back by marriage. if you don't want to marry her then don't talk to her parents.



so it is either u force her to accept ur condition or u move away from her by travelling or pack out





Yes I have confirmed. She did the test n brought the results.

I don't want to marry Yes I have confirmed. She did the test n brought the results.I don't want to marry

jamie1994:

Yes I have confirmed. She did the test n brought the results. I don't want to marry then it is either u pack out or force her to accept ur condition then it is either u pack out or force her to accept ur condition