|She Is Pregnant For Me But I Am Not Ready by jamie1994: 4:02am
Please help a brother going through a trauma.
There is this lady that has really being on me for long. Eventually, we made out in December. Now she's about 5 weeks pregnant. I am not ready to father a child at this time. I m so confused and depressed. Please what can I do?? She insists on having the child but I m not ready for marriage or anything pertaining to that. Please help!
|Re: She Is Pregnant For Me But I Am Not Ready by PenGriffey: 4:07am
|Re: She Is Pregnant For Me But I Am Not Ready by jamie1994: 4:10am
I am just 24 and she is 26. I can't get married to her. This feeling is burning me down to d marrow...
|Re: She Is Pregnant For Me But I Am Not Ready by SenorFax(m): 4:19am
Should have had a protected sex to avoid these
But wait,
From the look of things you want her to abort the pregnancy right?
If yes
1. What if she died in the process,
2. What if her womb gets destroyed,
2(b). What are if her womb gets destroyed and you eventually ended up with her.
A word is..... Many words in this case, are enough for the wise.
If you truly love her, brace up and be a daddy.
If you don't, we'll..... Go ahead and kill the innocent baby, and you have 50%" chance of 1,2,2(b)
|Re: She Is Pregnant For Me But I Am Not Ready by Hector09: 4:23am
Condom been finish for ur village
|Re: She Is Pregnant For Me But I Am Not Ready by jamie1994: 4:26am
SenorFax:Thanks for your comments. That's the more reason I n scared. I don't want a pregnancy induced marriage. I already made this mistake (feels so bad). I am ready tto accept the child after birth.. I never promised her marriage from the onset. She just finally Trapped me
|Re: She Is Pregnant For Me But I Am Not Ready by jamie1994: 4:27am
What do I do??
|Re: She Is Pregnant For Me But I Am Not Ready by jamie1994: 4:28am
Hector09:No sir. But she insisted on unprotected sex saying she wouldn't get pregnant
|Re: She Is Pregnant For Me But I Am Not Ready by jamie1994: 4:30am
I am so confused at this time. I don't have a job, I just graduated preparing for nysc.. what steps do I take?? Please
|Re: She Is Pregnant For Me But I Am Not Ready by Emekus92(m): 4:32am
jamie1994:
Women ways of holding a man down (get him to impregnate you force him to allow u keep the baby then next is marriage) that is what u r into.
|Re: She Is Pregnant For Me But I Am Not Ready by jamie1994: 4:33am
Emekus92:Oh God...
|Re: She Is Pregnant For Me But I Am Not Ready by Aspiregreat: 4:34am
Since you ain't ready to settle down, you should have used birth control pills /Contraceptives as common sense demands.
|Re: She Is Pregnant For Me But I Am Not Ready by Emekus92(m): 4:34am
jamie1994:Go to a chemist buy abortion pill miss it with hollandia and give it to her
|Re: She Is Pregnant For Me But I Am Not Ready by jamie1994: 4:35am
Aspiregreat:She really did this intentionally..
|Re: She Is Pregnant For Me But I Am Not Ready by SenorFax(m): 4:36am
jamie1994:Go see her parent, explain how it happened and what you have in mind, am sure agreements will be made to favour both parties at d end.
If you don't want marriage then She don become baby mama be that.
The deed is done, way out ni koko.
|Re: She Is Pregnant For Me But I Am Not Ready by xclntmoda(f): 4:36am
She won't get preggy n u fell 4 it, now she wants u 2 father a baby by force. I think dts d only option, just prepare 4 it.
|Re: She Is Pregnant For Me But I Am Not Ready by jamie1994: 4:37am
SenorFax:I really don't want marriage.. OH GOD
|Re: She Is Pregnant For Me But I Am Not Ready by SenorFax(m): 4:39am
jamie1994:Yeah, tell them you are not ready, counterstrike and you'll be surprised.
|Re: She Is Pregnant For Me But I Am Not Ready by jamie1994: 4:41am
SenorFax:Thanks but sorry what exactly do u mean by counterstrike
|Re: She Is Pregnant For Me But I Am Not Ready by jamie1994: 4:44am
I can't eat, sleep.. This is the worst experience ever. Please help
|Re: She Is Pregnant For Me But I Am Not Ready by SenorFax(m): 4:45am
jamie1994:Her parents should be in charge, you deal with those in charge, take the game from her court, place your cards carefully during discussion with her parent as long as you agree to the responsibility as a father (which is the first step).
Tell them what you did before she does (after full confirmation that she is really pregnant, girls are tricky)
|Re: She Is Pregnant For Me But I Am Not Ready by Emekus92(m): 4:46am
jamie1994:Do she earn money or depends on her parents
|Re: She Is Pregnant For Me But I Am Not Ready by jamie1994: 4:47am
Emekus92:She just graduated too.. about to start working
|Re: She Is Pregnant For Me But I Am Not Ready by Aspiregreat: 4:49am
jamie1994:
And you also thrusted intentionally? Since she want marriage and even wants to keep the baby let her be. you are automatically the father of the child but the choice is yours to be the husband. As someone already advised, seek out the opinions of your parent/guardian and that of the lady for consolidation. You still have 8 awesome months to become a great dad ! make it count.
|Re: She Is Pregnant For Me But I Am Not Ready by jamie1994: 4:49am
SenorFax:Thanks for this.. yes the pregnancy is confirmed
I agree to the responsibility, but not marriage.
I am scared if I wouldn't be compelled to...
|Re: She Is Pregnant For Me But I Am Not Ready by jamie1994: 4:51am
Aspiregreat:I had no choice.. I never saw this coming.
Thanks for your advice. Only scared to be compelled to marriage
|Re: She Is Pregnant For Me But I Am Not Ready by jamie1994: 4:52am
I am feeling a bit relieved that people still show care.
Please don't leave me..
Thanks as more helpful comments are made
|Re: She Is Pregnant For Me But I Am Not Ready by Emekus92(m): 4:56am
jamie1994:
It seems men don't come her way at all and since u have come she will force you to stay.
have u confirm the pregnancy urself?
telling her parents is not a good idea they might decide to take responsibility of taking care of the child and an agreement might come that when you settle down u will come and take them back by marriage. if you don't want to marry her then don't talk to her parents.
so it is either u force her to accept ur condition or u move away from her by travelling or pack out
|Re: She Is Pregnant For Me But I Am Not Ready by jamie1994: 4:58am
Emekus92:Yes I have confirmed. She did the test n brought the results.
I don't want to marry
|Re: She Is Pregnant For Me But I Am Not Ready by Emekus92(m): 5:00am
jamie1994:then it is either u pack out or force her to accept ur condition
|Re: She Is Pregnant For Me But I Am Not Ready by jamie1994: 5:00am
|Re: She Is Pregnant For Me But I Am Not Ready by jamie1994: 5:02am
Emekus92:The condition that I won't Marry her?
