The Governor of Imo State and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Governors’ Forum, Rochas Okorocha, has said that the governors elected on the platform of the party, have unanimously agreed that President Muhammadu Buhari deserves a second term in office and have therefore asked him to declare to run in the next election.



Okorocha gave the hint while fielding questions from journalists at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, on his arrival from Abuja on Friday.



He stated that the President had justified his first term mandate and should have his mandate renewed.



He also revealed that the APC governors had unanimously endorsed the reappointment of the former Governor of Rivers State, who is currently the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, as the Director-General of the Buhari Campaign Organisation.



He said that Amaechi did well as the Director-General of the campaign outfit in 2015 and therefore should be allowed to repeat such a good work.





Okorocha said, “We were in Abuja for three days, holding meetings of the Progressive Governors with the APC leadership. We deliberated on so many issues. First among the very important issues that we discussed, was the issue of Mr. President’s second term bid and it has the endorsement of all the governors of the APC.



“There is the need for him to complete his second term as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and he should go ahead to declare (to run for reelection).”



“We also deliberated and a unanimous decision was reached that we liaise with the campaign team, to be headed by the Minister of Transportation, Amaechi, as the Director-General.



“The governors also endorsed his (Amaechi’s) reappointment as the Director-General of the campaign team due to his track record ahead of the last election.



“Four years are not enough to show what the President can offer. We believe that another four years will bring out the best in him. The first four years are a very difficult period, and we believe that as things are stabilising, he will take Nigeria to the next level.





“The governors have serious responsibilities. All the governors were asked to put up a team as the campaign council.”



“ Four years are not enough to show what the President can offer . We believe that another four years will bring out the best in him . The first four years are a very difficult period , and we believe that as things are stabilising , he will take Nigeria to the next level''





Shameless Governors!, I'm certain by the time he's through taking us to the 'next level' only half the population will be alive to tell the story. Four more years in Aso rock will be CATASTROPHIC!. 9 Likes 1 Share

If the first term when Buhari himself knows that he still need your vote in 2019 can be this brutal and directionless, I wonder how the second term when he know he wouldn't need your votes again will be!









The APC governors must be speaking out of their selfish interest!





No more to APC!





No more to PDP!



We need to try another set of people in another party with different and better agenda for this country! 16 Likes

Ready to commit suicide. Okorocha provides the Dagger. 1 Like

We don hear... But dat 'll not save him... 1 Like











who will bell the cat these politicians needs to be castrated... they are jus using Nigerians the way they like...who will bell the cat 2 Likes

Four years are not enough to show what the President can offer . We believe that another four years will bring out the best in him . The first four years are a very difficult period , and we believe that as things are stabilising , he will take Nigeria to the next level.









See the nonsense a sane man is saying.. If he couldn't achieve anything in four shitty years,am damn sure another four or 100years won't make a difference. He has wasted our time enough, it's time to take a bow. Even his bedmate Aisha is damn tired of him 3 Likes

“ Four years are not enough to show what the President can offer . We believe that another four years will bring out the best in him . The first four years are a very difficult period , and we believe that as things are stabilising , he will take Nigeria to the next level"







You're right, even your imbecilic supporters wasted their four years in the university.



Ngeneukwenu Liondeleo omenkalives and omenkadies are you still in support of this govnt?. 3 Likes

Now the suffering continues 1 Like

Good for APC governors. They would all run and fail together

They are bunch of failure

These people didn't meet for 3 days to find a solution to the herdsmen crisis in Nigeria presently but they met to discuss Buhari's reelection. What a wicked, irresponsible and selfish set of people. Didn't they claim that Buhari will solve all the issues on ground in two years. 3 years down the line, he hasn't even commissioned a 10 km road, 16million people are jobless, many manufacturing company shut down and price of everything has tripled, insecurity has gone from bad to worse yet these people think he deserves to comeback. May God judge everyone that brought this calamity on Nigeria. 1 Like 1 Share

This is just a confirmation that APC is ready to relinquish power at the centre because there ain't no way we are going to accept Buhari as out president beyond his first tenure , absolutely no way!!!! 5 Likes

Apart from Yahaya Bello, how many PVC do these governors have?





It is still the masses that will bring their plans to fruition.





These colossal mistakes called Buhari/APC must collapse next year, if not this year. 3 Likes

What's up with politicians and begging people to contest election?



A right thinking man that knows what he is doing don't need anybody to tell him to contest election.

It is either Buhari is not right thinking or Okorocha and his friends are trying to be stupid. 1 Like

Instead of fighting for good governance, this one is shouting for second term, "eye service "....





Re-electing Buhari can only hasten the demise of Nigeria as a Nation.



Let southerners know that Buhari has an Islamic agenda.



If they are not stopped now, later may be too late





four stages of President Buhari.

In 2016 #Sai Baba

In 2017 #Kai Baba

In 2018 #Why Baba

In 2019 #Bye Baba 3 Likes 1 Share

When okoroawusa is talking,nobody is actually talking. 1 Like

a president that decided not to offer anything in the past 3 years because of his conscience, you are telling us that 4years isn't enough for him.



...not enough for him to do nothing i guess.