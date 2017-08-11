₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|APC Governors Told Buhari To Run For Second Term – Okorocha by ferdvict2(m): 4:14am
The Governor of Imo State and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Governors’ Forum, Rochas Okorocha, has said that the governors elected on the platform of the party, have unanimously agreed that President Muhammadu Buhari deserves a second term in office and have therefore asked him to declare to run in the next election.
source: http://punchng.com/apc-govs-told-buhari-to-run-for-second-term-okorocha/
|Re: APC Governors Told Buhari To Run For Second Term – Okorocha by ibkgab001: 4:23am
Donlekan heart beat right now
Meme of odunlade
|Re: APC Governors Told Buhari To Run For Second Term – Okorocha by pyyxxaro: 4:24am
Tufiaaakwaaa
Thunder fire all of you
Olumo rock and volcano fall on your testes
Yusuf your father left seed
|Re: APC Governors Told Buhari To Run For Second Term – Okorocha by Aspiregreat: 5:21am
“ Four years are not enough to show what the President can offer . We believe that another four years will bring out the best in him . The first four years are a very difficult period , and we believe that as things are stabilising , he will take Nigeria to the next level''
Shameless Governors!, I'm certain by the time he's through taking us to the 'next level' only half the population will be alive to tell the story. Four more years in Aso rock will be CATASTROPHIC!.
|Re: APC Governors Told Buhari To Run For Second Term – Okorocha by greatgod2012(f): 5:48am
If the first term when Buhari himself knows that he still need your vote in 2019 can be this brutal and directionless, I wonder how the second term when he know he wouldn't need your votes again will be!
The APC governors must be speaking out of their selfish interest!
No more to APC!
No more to PDP!
We need to try another set of people in another party with different and better agenda for this country!
|Re: APC Governors Told Buhari To Run For Second Term – Okorocha by orisa37: 5:52am
Ready to commit suicide. Okorocha provides the Dagger.
|Re: APC Governors Told Buhari To Run For Second Term – Okorocha by uwa1(m): 6:01am
We don hear... But dat 'll not save him...
|Re: APC Governors Told Buhari To Run For Second Term – Okorocha by doctimonyeka(m): 6:02am
these politicians needs to be castrated... they are jus using Nigerians the way they like...
who will bell the cat
|Re: APC Governors Told Buhari To Run For Second Term – Okorocha by Boleyndynasty2(f): 6:23am
Four years are not enough to show what the President can offer . We believe that another four years will bring out the best in him . The first four years are a very difficult period , and we believe that as things are stabilising , he will take Nigeria to the next level.
See the nonsense a sane man is saying.. If he couldn't achieve anything in four shitty years,am damn sure another four or 100years won't make a difference. He has wasted our time enough, it's time to take a bow. Even his bedmate Aisha is damn tired of him
|Re: APC Governors Told Buhari To Run For Second Term – Okorocha by PointZerom: 7:26am
“ Four years are not enough to show what the President can offer . We believe that another four years will bring out the best in him . The first four years are a very difficult period , and we believe that as things are stabilising , he will take Nigeria to the next level"
You're right, even your imbecilic supporters wasted their four years in the university.
Ngeneukwenu Liondeleo omenkalives and omenkadies are you still in support of this govnt?.
|Re: APC Governors Told Buhari To Run For Second Term – Okorocha by lofty900(m): 7:29am
Now the suffering continues
|Re: APC Governors Told Buhari To Run For Second Term – Okorocha by yk2018(m): 7:30am
Ni
|Re: APC Governors Told Buhari To Run For Second Term – Okorocha by aolawale025: 7:30am
Good for APC governors. They would all run and fail together
|Re: APC Governors Told Buhari To Run For Second Term – Okorocha by EastGold(m): 7:31am
They are bunch of failure
|Re: APC Governors Told Buhari To Run For Second Term – Okorocha by MBuhariGCFR(m): 7:31am
Together we will give Nigerians the change they deserve.
I will make sure petrol is sold for N45/ltr
vote APC 2019
|Re: APC Governors Told Buhari To Run For Second Term – Okorocha by dealslip(f): 7:34am
These people didn't meet for 3 days to find a solution to the herdsmen crisis in Nigeria presently but they met to discuss Buhari's reelection. What a wicked, irresponsible and selfish set of people. Didn't they claim that Buhari will solve all the issues on ground in two years. 3 years down the line, he hasn't even commissioned a 10 km road, 16million people are jobless, many manufacturing company shut down and price of everything has tripled, insecurity has gone from bad to worse yet these people think he deserves to comeback. May God judge everyone that brought this calamity on Nigeria.
|Re: APC Governors Told Buhari To Run For Second Term – Okorocha by SalamRushdie: 7:40am
This is just a confirmation that APC is ready to relinquish power at the centre because there ain't no way we are going to accept Buhari as out president beyond his first tenure , absolutely no way!!!!
|Re: APC Governors Told Buhari To Run For Second Term – Okorocha by Omeokachie: 7:43am
Apart from Yahaya Bello, how many PVC do these governors have?
It is still the masses that will bring their plans to fruition.
NYSC - Now Your Suffering Continues
|Re: APC Governors Told Buhari To Run For Second Term – Okorocha by Firefire(m): 8:11am
Jokers
|Re: APC Governors Told Buhari To Run For Second Term – Okorocha by debolayinka(m): 8:25am
These colossal mistakes called Buhari/APC must collapse next year, if not this year.
|Re: APC Governors Told Buhari To Run For Second Term – Okorocha by ReubenE(m): 8:26am
What's up with politicians and begging people to contest election?
A right thinking man that knows what he is doing don't need anybody to tell him to contest election.
It is either Buhari is not right thinking or Okorocha and his friends are trying to be stupid.
|Re: APC Governors Told Buhari To Run For Second Term – Okorocha by Emperorawt(m): 8:44am
Instead of fighting for good governance, this one is shouting for second term, "eye service "....
|Re: APC Governors Told Buhari To Run For Second Term – Okorocha by chiedu7: 9:32am
APC is a tragedy to the Nation.
Re-electing Buhari can only hasten the demise of Nigeria as a Nation.
Let southerners know that Buhari has an Islamic agenda.
If they are not stopped now, later may be too late
|Re: APC Governors Told Buhari To Run For Second Term – Okorocha by BruncleZuma: 9:33am
|Re: APC Governors Told Buhari To Run For Second Term – Okorocha by proeast(m): 9:33am
RUBBISH!
|Re: APC Governors Told Buhari To Run For Second Term – Okorocha by sotall(m): 9:33am
|Re: APC Governors Told Buhari To Run For Second Term – Okorocha by Mayor21(m): 9:34am
four stages of President Buhari.
In 2016 #Sai Baba
In 2017 #Kai Baba
In 2018 #Why Baba
In 2019 #Bye Baba
|Re: APC Governors Told Buhari To Run For Second Term – Okorocha by millionboi2: 9:34am
When okoroawusa is talking,nobody is actually talking.
|Re: APC Governors Told Buhari To Run For Second Term – Okorocha by elChapo1: 9:34am
a president that decided not to offer anything in the past 3 years because of his conscience, you are telling us that 4years isn't enough for him.
...not enough for him to do nothing i guess.
|Re: APC Governors Told Buhari To Run For Second Term – Okorocha by mayorkyzo: 9:35am
Senator Isa Misau for president
