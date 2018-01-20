Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kudirat Odukanmi Eluyemi Returns From India After Suffering Partial Stroke (9497 Views)

Kudirat Odukanmi Eluyemi Battling Stroke For The Past 12 Months / Kudirat Ajimat Is Dead (Photos) / Veteran Actor Kayode Odumosu (pa Kasuma) Battles Partial Stroke (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

GistMore.com







Veteran Yoruba actress, Kudirat Odukanmi Eluyemi otherwise known as Iyabo Oko has finally returned to Nigeria 2 years after she was diagnosed with partial stroke and flown abroad by her eldest son for treatment.



According to Yorubamoviegist, Iyabo Oko left India to recuperate in London for a while before she returned to Nigeria at the end of December 2017 after spending almost 2years out of the country.



The Oyo State based actress is currently spending time with her family and yet to get back to active work since her return.



https://www.gistmore.com/2-years-suffering-partial-stroke-nollywood-actress-iyabo-oko-returns-india Veteran Yoruba actress, Kudirat Odukanmi Eluyemi otherwise known as Iyabo Oko has finally returned to Nigeria 2 years after she was diagnosed with partial stroke and flown abroad by her eldest son for treatment.According to Yorubamoviegist, Iyabo Oko left India to recuperate in London for a while before she returned to Nigeria at the end of December 2017 after spending almost 2years out of the country.The Oyo State based actress is currently spending time with her family and yet to get back to active work since her return. 1 Like

Eeyah 1 Like

Nollywood should beta go ND appease de god's. sickness upon sickness 1 Like

classicfrank4u:

Nollywood should beta go ND appease de god's. sickness upon sickness People get sick everyday you only get to know online here cus they famous!!

This is what happens wen you watch too much Nollywood

Speedy Recovery To Her. 16 Likes 3 Shares

Hope she gets better

Speedy recovery

witches and wizards





they wont get her

classicfrank4u:

Nollywood should beta go ND appease de god's. sickness upon sickness She's not particularly young, I don't think stroke is so strange



Two Years after

Na wa o..she try.

This is serious... I hope she's fully recovered... We can't afford to lose you o... That Bum 5 Likes

Get well soon, I been want talk rubbish but I won't try it

Do you need a sugar mummy or daddy that can take good care of you in this new year period, and also financially? i can assist you in getting a sugar mummy of your choice. There are so many Nigeria and out side Nigeria women who are desperate in getting a guy that will satisfy them. If you are interested contact me today on my mobile phone number 08123029605 for more information



www.nairaland.com/4300692/nairaland-comedy-skit-yoruba-video









https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hTZfuXQmQsE







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qKtyCcV7iqA Watch a Nairaland Comedy skit.. 1 Like

Kolajoy2:

Do you need a sugar mummy or daddy that can take good care of you in this new year period, and also financially? i can assist you in getting a sugar mummy of your choice. There are so many Nigeria and out side Nigeria women who are desperate in getting a guy that will satisfy them. If you are interested contact me today on my mobile phone number 08123029605 for more information nooo..i need a sex doll. nooo..i need a sex doll. 1 Like

Who is she?

classicfrank4u:

Nollywood should beta go ND appease de god's. sickness upon sickness Which nonsense gods? My father nearly had partial stroke 2 months ago, thank God we rushed him to the hospital early. The problem is, most people don't take their health seriously. Once you are hypertensive, always see your doctor every month, am sure the woman must have noticed the symptoms, but she didn't care about it. Which nonsense gods? My father nearly had partial stroke 2 months ago, thank God we rushed him to the hospital early. The problem is, most people don't take their health seriously. Once you are hypertensive, always see your doctor every month, am sure the woman must have noticed the symptoms, but she didn't care about it.

quick recovery ma

Sorry ma. Stroke seems to be another bad sickness people aren't talking of. Wishing you quick recovery



Ah swear this video will make your day



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fZ7l1bhSdF4 Ah swear this video will make your day