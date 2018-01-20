₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,947,295 members, 4,036,720 topics. Date: Saturday, 20 January 2018 at 10:26 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kudirat Odukanmi Eluyemi Returns From India After Suffering Partial Stroke (9497 Views)
Kudirat Odukanmi Eluyemi Battling Stroke For The Past 12 Months / Kudirat Ajimat Is Dead (Photos) / Veteran Actor Kayode Odumosu (pa Kasuma) Battles Partial Stroke (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Kudirat Odukanmi Eluyemi Returns From India After Suffering Partial Stroke by GISTM0RE: 4:54am
GistMore.com
Veteran Yoruba actress, Kudirat Odukanmi Eluyemi otherwise known as Iyabo Oko has finally returned to Nigeria 2 years after she was diagnosed with partial stroke and flown abroad by her eldest son for treatment.
According to Yorubamoviegist, Iyabo Oko left India to recuperate in London for a while before she returned to Nigeria at the end of December 2017 after spending almost 2years out of the country.
The Oyo State based actress is currently spending time with her family and yet to get back to active work since her return.
https://www.gistmore.com/2-years-suffering-partial-stroke-nollywood-actress-iyabo-oko-returns-india
1 Like
|Re: Kudirat Odukanmi Eluyemi Returns From India After Suffering Partial Stroke by itspzpics(m): 6:34am
Eeyah
1 Like
|Re: Kudirat Odukanmi Eluyemi Returns From India After Suffering Partial Stroke by classicfrank4u(m): 6:43am
Nollywood should beta go ND appease de god's. sickness upon sickness
1 Like
|Re: Kudirat Odukanmi Eluyemi Returns From India After Suffering Partial Stroke by GISTM0RE: 8:22am
|Re: Kudirat Odukanmi Eluyemi Returns From India After Suffering Partial Stroke by snazzy5050(m): 9:22am
classicfrank4u:People get sick everyday you only get to know online here cus they famous!!
This is what happens wen you watch too much Nollywood
Speedy Recovery To Her.
16 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Kudirat Odukanmi Eluyemi Returns From India After Suffering Partial Stroke by olamil34(m): 9:23am
Hope she gets better
|Re: Kudirat Odukanmi Eluyemi Returns From India After Suffering Partial Stroke by Holla007(m): 9:23am
Speedy recovery
|Re: Kudirat Odukanmi Eluyemi Returns From India After Suffering Partial Stroke by exlinkleads(f): 9:23am
witches and wizards
they wont get her
|Re: Kudirat Odukanmi Eluyemi Returns From India After Suffering Partial Stroke by Malonie242: 9:23am
She's not particularly young, I don't think stroke is so strange
classicfrank4u:
|Re: Kudirat Odukanmi Eluyemi Returns From India After Suffering Partial Stroke by ajufinz(m): 9:24am
Two Years after
|Re: Kudirat Odukanmi Eluyemi Returns From India After Suffering Partial Stroke by Ebije1(m): 9:24am
Na wa o..she try.
|Re: Kudirat Odukanmi Eluyemi Returns From India After Suffering Partial Stroke by KinzyeWriter(m): 9:25am
This is serious... I hope she's fully recovered... We can't afford to lose you o... That Bum
5 Likes
|Re: Kudirat Odukanmi Eluyemi Returns From India After Suffering Partial Stroke by okerekeikpo: 9:25am
Get well soon, I been want talk rubbish but I won't try it
|Re: Kudirat Odukanmi Eluyemi Returns From India After Suffering Partial Stroke by Kolajoy2: 9:25am
Do you need a sugar mummy or daddy that can take good care of you in this new year period, and also financially? i can assist you in getting a sugar mummy of your choice. There are so many Nigeria and out side Nigeria women who are desperate in getting a guy that will satisfy them. If you are interested contact me today on my mobile phone number 08123029605 for more information
|Re: Kudirat Odukanmi Eluyemi Returns From India After Suffering Partial Stroke by OduntanGabriel(m): 9:26am
Watch a Nairaland Comedy skit..
www.nairaland.com/4300692/nairaland-comedy-skit-yoruba-video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hTZfuXQmQsE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qKtyCcV7iqA
1 Like
|Re: Kudirat Odukanmi Eluyemi Returns From India After Suffering Partial Stroke by Ebije1(m): 9:28am
Kolajoy2:nooo..i need a sex doll.
1 Like
|Re: Kudirat Odukanmi Eluyemi Returns From India After Suffering Partial Stroke by millionboi2: 9:28am
Who is she?
|Re: Kudirat Odukanmi Eluyemi Returns From India After Suffering Partial Stroke by Gaddafithe2nd(m): 9:34am
classicfrank4u:Which nonsense gods? My father nearly had partial stroke 2 months ago, thank God we rushed him to the hospital early. The problem is, most people don't take their health seriously. Once you are hypertensive, always see your doctor every month, am sure the woman must have noticed the symptoms, but she didn't care about it.
|Re: Kudirat Odukanmi Eluyemi Returns From India After Suffering Partial Stroke by seunmohmoh(f): 9:39am
quick recovery ma
|Re: Kudirat Odukanmi Eluyemi Returns From India After Suffering Partial Stroke by Mrkumareze(m): 9:43am
Sorry ma. Stroke seems to be another bad sickness people aren't talking of. Wishing you quick recovery
|Re: Kudirat Odukanmi Eluyemi Returns From India After Suffering Partial Stroke by nonuw: 10:02am
Ah swear this video will make your day
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fZ7l1bhSdF4
|Re: Kudirat Odukanmi Eluyemi Returns From India After Suffering Partial Stroke by DoyenExchange: 10:11am
Mummy, God has healed you
(0) (Reply)
Linda Ikeji Reveals Boyfriend / (photos) Meet Reekado Banks’ 19 Year Old Girlfriend / Get The Latest Fashion Designs On Native, Coperate Wears And Casual Wear Here
Viewing this topic: bjt(m), Bamilizy(f), Bollinger(m), wizecoder1, oluwapsalmy(m), arote(m), BCISLTD, ViktorMartins(m), Youpele52, amosyanyan(m), 1cor2v9, Bishop(m), JobsInIT, drogba(m), Taofeekdboy(m), Dinabella, Nikofarms, AdesoyeIziak(m), abuchilag, Tobithefirst(m), HolyTitus(m), bentube(f), hfc80, adeadekf, Sempumping(f), georgebriggs(m), HeWrites(m), Salmahtemie, oyesam2004(m), Oziahete(m), jagaban17, ogene144, famosund(m), iamdaquin01(f), purplestoneeven, Explorers(m), kayceeukah007(m), BIGDADDY000(m), shadows1, fellom(m), jonescyras(m), gbmorgan(m), Eleniyan15(m), yulaw1, babyfaceafrica, xpensivepearl(f), kolaranking1(m), Alphaboss1(m), lifu2016(m), Tpappie, Lbrasi, oxbowlake, Noobshakur(m), Dipville(m), hok4u(f) and 101 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12