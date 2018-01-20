Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) (8399 Views)

Zoe Ateni Dakolo Birthday - Timi Dakolo Celebrates Daughter On Birthday / D'banj Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today / Adekunle Gold Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Timi Dakolo (born; January 20, 1981) is a Nigerian singer. He emerged winner of the inaugural season of Idols West Africa in 2007. With his victory, he got a recording contract with Sony BMG, in addition to other prizes.





In 2006, Dakolo auditioned for reality show Idols West Africa in Calabar. His songs of choice were Commissioned's More Than I and Lemar's Time to Grow. His vocals impressed the judges, and he was seen as a contender for the prize. A week before the viewing of the Top 24 performances, Dakolo received the news that his grandmother had died.



Dakolo first auditioned in Calabar, Cross River State of Nigeria with Commissioned More Than I and Lemar's Time to Grow. While in the competition, Timi Dakolo was never in the bottom 3. In the final three weeks of the competition it was revealed by the producers of the show that Timi had the highest number of votes each of those weeks.



While in the competition, Timi's grandmother died, a week before the viewing of the Top 24 performances. This was a big emotional blow to him. At that time, he turned to his Christian faith for strength to pull through in the competition. Before going to Idols West Africa, Timi was a student of Communication Studies in the University of Port Harcourt.



After winning Idol West Africa in 2007, on January 1, 2008, on New Year's Day, Timi Dakolo was shot at the lobby of the Presidential Hotel in Port Harcourt. He had gone to the hotel to attend a church service in the company of his friends. The attack was a random act of violence by a faction of Niger Delta militants and did not target Timi. Although a hotel security guard was murdered in the attack, Timi escaped with a flesh wound, was rushed to the hospital, treated and discharged on the same day.



Timi Dakolo released his first single comprising three songs in October 2009.



In 2011, he released the song "There's a Cry". The music video was filmed in Nigeria. He is currently signed with Lone Records/Now Muzik.



Timi Dakolo is one of the Judges on The Voice Nigeria.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Timi_Dakolo



He shared a new photo to celebrate his birthday

https://www.instagram.com/p/BeKUKcBFKAH/?hl=en









Timi Dakolo alongside other contestants of 2007 Idols



Timi Dakolo and Omawumi at Idols West Africa





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v7lvww7XVSk He shared a new photo to celebrate his birthday 2 Likes

Congratulations

Humble man with humble beginnings



Also a proud representative of his people, the Ijaws



I remember he always had headphones on wherever he went



Happy his passion paid off 7 Likes

OK na

To d man who maturely sings inspiring songs and not shake bombom, banana fall, whine ur yansh! Etc. Whose backup singers don't wear only pata on stage ...Respect!



To the man whose wife And chdren are decently presented to the world and not snapping nude baby bomb, or wife just entering the media with half nude pic just to show that iyawo lagbaja is a hottie..odindi iyawo ile ...Respect!



To the man who believes in decency and does not decorate his body with tattoo neither is his wife ever dressed like olosho on media. ...Respect!



To the man who knows the limit of information about his marriage he should share with fans. ...Respect!



Happy birthday sir. God bless your new age! 43 Likes 4 Shares

What's timi dakolo? is it buhari pet rat? 1 Like 1 Share









∆ Happpy Biiiirthdaaay ∆

Momey is good oooo.... a Randy grl just looked at me nd said I would be very handsome wen I get rich....abeg who handsomeness epp

So

His teeth is too brownish for my liking

oluwasegun007:

h jidxin:

V









They are here They are here 1 Like 1 Share

One the making sense artistes in Nigeria, could listen to him all day. Happy birthday, Timi.

Mythologytips12:













They are here

Who are d day Who are d day

Happy birthday Timi

AyoSammyTunDe:

What's timi dakolo? is it buhari pet rat? You are trying too hard to be funny

It doesn't suit you You are trying too hard to be funnyIt doesn't suit you 4 Likes

Good for him

Happy birthday, Timi Dakolo!



Great vocals!

Lalasticlala will create topic.



It MUST land on FP.



Happy birthday Timi

Mythologytips12:









my from scene no good



They are here

He looks better before, just that cameras have become better... The fact that one becomes "fatter" doesn't mean you are better but for Naija big unhealthy belle means say your own don better.

However, in his case Shaa he has been able to maintain his weight so I give him a big pass





www.nairaland.com/4300692/nairaland-comedy-skit-yoruba-video Watch a Nairaland Yoruba Comedy skit

and they say money is the root of all evil.... bible too dey lie jor





congrats bro

See how cute he's now, indeed money is good. HBD

A boy and a man is all I see

\on my wedding day but can't pay your bills and I decided to play your songs.... Hbd llnp bro My number one musician in the country, though I wish you could play for Me\on my wedding day but can't pay your bills and I decided to play your songs.... Hbd llnp bro 2 Likes

The Nigerian Lionel Richie

RadicallyBlunt:

To d man who maturely sings inspiring songs and not shake bombom, banana fall, whine ur yansh! Etc. Whose backup singers don't wear only pata on stage ...Respect!



To the man whose wife And chdren are decently presented to the world a d not snapping nude baby bomb, or wife just entering the media with half nude pic just to show that iyawo lagbaja is a hottie..odindi iyawo ile ...Respect!



To the man who believes in decency and does not decorate his body with tattoo neither is his wife ever dressed like olosho on media. ...Respect!



To the man who knows the limit of information about his marriage he should share with fans. ...Respect!



Happy birthday sir. God bless your new age!

today is my birthday also he is exactly 10yrs older than me.



write me my own lines today is my birthday also he is exactly 10yrs older than me.write me my own lines 1 Like