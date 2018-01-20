₦airaland Forum

Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by lalasticlala(m): 8:02am


Timi Dakolo (born; January 20, 1981) is a Nigerian singer. He emerged winner of the inaugural season of Idols West Africa in 2007. With his victory, he got a recording contract with Sony BMG, in addition to other prizes.


In 2006, Dakolo auditioned for reality show Idols West Africa in Calabar. His songs of choice were Commissioned's More Than I and Lemar's Time to Grow. His vocals impressed the judges, and he was seen as a contender for the prize. A week before the viewing of the Top 24 performances, Dakolo received the news that his grandmother had died.

Dakolo first auditioned in Calabar, Cross River State of Nigeria with Commissioned More Than I and Lemar's Time to Grow. While in the competition, Timi Dakolo was never in the bottom 3. In the final three weeks of the competition it was revealed by the producers of the show that Timi had the highest number of votes each of those weeks.

While in the competition, Timi's grandmother died, a week before the viewing of the Top 24 performances. This was a big emotional blow to him. At that time, he turned to his Christian faith for strength to pull through in the competition. Before going to Idols West Africa, Timi was a student of Communication Studies in the University of Port Harcourt.

After winning Idol West Africa in 2007, on January 1, 2008, on New Year's Day, Timi Dakolo was shot at the lobby of the Presidential Hotel in Port Harcourt. He had gone to the hotel to attend a church service in the company of his friends. The attack was a random act of violence by a faction of Niger Delta militants and did not target Timi. Although a hotel security guard was murdered in the attack, Timi escaped with a flesh wound, was rushed to the hospital, treated and discharged on the same day.

Timi Dakolo released his first single comprising three songs in October 2009.

In 2011, he released the song "There's a Cry". The music video was filmed in Nigeria. He is currently signed with Lone Records/Now Muzik.

Timi Dakolo is one of the Judges on The Voice Nigeria.

He shared a new photo to celebrate his birthday
Timi Dakolo alongside other contestants of 2007 Idols

Timi Dakolo and Omawumi at Idols West Africa


Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by OceanmorganTrix: 8:03am
Congratulations
Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by RentedReality(m): 8:04am
Humble man with humble beginnings

Also a proud representative of his people, the Ijaws

I remember he always had headphones on wherever he went

Happy his passion paid off

7 Likes

Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by HeWrites(m): 8:04am
Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by justi4jesu(f): 8:05am
Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by RadicallyBlunt: 8:08am
To d man who maturely sings inspiring songs and not shake bombom, banana fall, whine ur yansh! Etc. Whose backup singers don't wear only pata on stage ...Respect!

To the man whose wife And chdren are decently presented to the world and not snapping nude baby bomb, or wife just entering the media with half nude pic just to show that iyawo lagbaja is a hottie..odindi iyawo ile ...Respect!

To the man who believes in decency and does not decorate his body with tattoo neither is his wife ever dressed like olosho on media. ...Respect!

To the man who knows the limit of information about his marriage he should share with fans. ...Respect!

Happy birthday sir. God bless your new age!

43 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by AyoSammyTunDe(m): 8:10am
Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by OrestesDante(m): 8:10am
angry



∆ Happpy Biiiirthdaaay ∆
Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by jidxin(m): 8:14am
Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by Mythologytips12: 8:14am
Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by princechurchill(m): 8:15am
Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by Mythologytips12: 8:15am
Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by emperor94(m): 8:16am
One the making sense artistes in Nigeria, could listen to him all day. Happy birthday, Timi.
Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by jidxin(m): 8:17am
Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by sweetyinks(f): 8:17am
Happy birthday Timi
Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by maberry(m): 8:17am
AyoSammyTunDe:
What's timi dakolo? is it buhari pet rat?
You are trying too hard to be funny
It doesn't suit you

Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by dayleke(m): 8:17am
Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by lightheart(m): 8:18am
Happy birthday, Timi Dakolo!

Great vocals!
Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by YoungRichRuler(m): 8:19am
Happy birthday Timi
Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by Eke40seven(m): 8:25am
He looks better before, just that cameras have become better... The fact that one becomes "fatter" doesn't mean you are better but for Naija big unhealthy belle means say your own don better.
However, in his case Shaa he has been able to maintain his weight so I give him a big pass
Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by OduntanGabriel(m): 8:27am
Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by exlinkleads(f): 8:28am
and they say money is the root of all evil.... bible too dey lie jor


congrats bro
Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by cerowo(f): 8:30am
See how cute he's now, indeed money is good. HBD
Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by millionboi2: 8:30am
Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by kaylight12(m): 8:32am
My number one musician in the country, though I wish you could play for Me cry\on my wedding day but can't pay your bills and I decided to play your songs.... Hbd llnp bro kiss

Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by thesicilian: 8:32am
The Nigerian Lionel Richie
Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by gnykelly(m): 8:35am
RadicallyBlunt:
To d man who maturely sings inspiring songs and not shake bombom, banana fall, whine ur yansh! Etc. Whose backup singers don't wear only pata on stage ...Respect!

To the man whose wife And chdren are decently presented to the world a d not snapping nude baby bomb, or wife just entering the media with half nude pic just to show that iyawo lagbaja is a hottie..odindi iyawo ile ...Respect!

To the man who believes in decency and does not decorate his body with tattoo neither is his wife ever dressed like olosho on media. ...Respect!

To the man who knows the limit of information about his marriage he should share with fans. ...Respect!

Happy birthday sir. God bless your new age!

today is my birthday also he is exactly 10yrs older than me.

write me my own lines

Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by johnnychuks(m): 8:36am
happy birthday to me and you and my lovely'daughter timi!!! I wish us many more years in advance, i thank God for giving us today.

