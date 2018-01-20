₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by lalasticlala(m): 8:02am
Timi Dakolo (born; January 20, 1981) is a Nigerian singer. He emerged winner of the inaugural season of Idols West Africa in 2007. With his victory, he got a recording contract with Sony BMG, in addition to other prizes.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Timi_Dakolo
He shared a new photo to celebrate his birthday
https://www.instagram.com/p/BeKUKcBFKAH/?hl=en
Timi Dakolo alongside other contestants of 2007 Idols
Timi Dakolo and Omawumi at Idols West Africa
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v7lvww7XVSk
|Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by OceanmorganTrix: 8:03am
Congratulations
|Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by RentedReality(m): 8:04am
Humble man with humble beginnings
Also a proud representative of his people, the Ijaws
I remember he always had headphones on wherever he went
Happy his passion paid off
|Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by HeWrites(m): 8:04am
|Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by justi4jesu(f): 8:05am
|Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by RadicallyBlunt: 8:08am
To d man who maturely sings inspiring songs and not shake bombom, banana fall, whine ur yansh! Etc. Whose backup singers don't wear only pata on stage ...Respect!
To the man whose wife And chdren are decently presented to the world and not snapping nude baby bomb, or wife just entering the media with half nude pic just to show that iyawo lagbaja is a hottie..odindi iyawo ile ...Respect!
To the man who believes in decency and does not decorate his body with tattoo neither is his wife ever dressed like olosho on media. ...Respect!
To the man who knows the limit of information about his marriage he should share with fans. ...Respect!
Happy birthday sir. God bless your new age!
|Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by AyoSammyTunDe(m): 8:10am
|Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by OrestesDante(m): 8:10am
∆ Happpy Biiiirthdaaay ∆
|Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by jidxin(m): 8:14am
|Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by Mythologytips12: 8:14am
|Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by princechurchill(m): 8:15am
|Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by Mythologytips12: 8:15am
|Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by emperor94(m): 8:16am
One the making sense artistes in Nigeria, could listen to him all day. Happy birthday, Timi.
|Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by jidxin(m): 8:17am
|Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by sweetyinks(f): 8:17am
Happy birthday Timi
|Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by maberry(m): 8:17am
AyoSammyTunDe:You are trying too hard to be funny
It doesn't suit you
|Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by dayleke(m): 8:17am
Good for him
|Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by lightheart(m): 8:18am
Happy birthday, Timi Dakolo!
Great vocals!
|Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by YoungRichRuler(m): 8:19am
Lalasticlala will create topic.
It MUST land on FP.
Happy birthday Timi
|Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by oluwasegun007(m): 8:23am
|Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by Eke40seven(m): 8:25am
He looks better before, just that cameras have become better... The fact that one becomes "fatter" doesn't mean you are better but for Naija big unhealthy belle means say your own don better.
However, in his case Shaa he has been able to maintain his weight so I give him a big pass
|Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by OduntanGabriel(m): 8:27am
|Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by exlinkleads(f): 8:28am
and they say money is the root of all evil.... bible too dey lie jor
congrats bro
|Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by cerowo(f): 8:30am
See how cute he's now, indeed money is good. HBD
|Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by millionboi2: 8:30am
A boy and a man is all I see
|Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by kaylight12(m): 8:32am
My number one musician in the country, though I wish you could play for Me \on my wedding day but can't pay your bills and I decided to play your songs.... Hbd llnp bro
|Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by thesicilian: 8:32am
The Nigerian Lionel Richie
|Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by gnykelly(m): 8:35am
RadicallyBlunt:
today is my birthday also he is exactly 10yrs older than me.
write me my own lines
|Re: Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (photo) by johnnychuks(m): 8:36am
happy birthday to me and you and my lovely'daughter timi!!! I wish us many more years in advance, i thank God for giving us today.
